Herradura Taco Cantina

400 North Ellington Parkway

Lewisburg, TN 37091

Popular Items

Quesadilla with Cheese

$3.99

Mixed Fajitas

$11.99

Tender strips of marinade chicken and steak

Pollo Con Queso

$7.99

Grilled chicken with cheese dip. Served with rice and tortillas

Full Menu

Appetizers

Choriqueso

$8.99

A mouth watering cheese dip, topped with chorizo

Mexi Egg Rolls

$8.99

Four smoked chicken, black beans, corn, jalapeño, jack cheese, red peppers, and spinach wrapped inside a crispy flour tortilla. Served with ranch dipping sauce

Guacamole Casero

$8.99

Chunks of avocado mixed with tomato, onion, cilantro, jalapeño, lime, and salt

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$8.99

Served with rice, pico De gallo, lime, and avocado slices

Buffalo

$8.99

Buffalo, habanero, or BBQ

Pepinos

$2.99

Cueritos

$4.99

Botanas Cacahuates

$3.99

Yorks

$0.25

Pelon Rico

$1.00

A La Carta

Chimichanga a La Carta

$5.99

Shrimp

$7.99

Your choice of chicken, beef or pork. Served only with cheese dip on top

Burrito

$5.99

Chicken, beef, pastor, or cheese dip on top

Bean Burrito

$4.99

Chalupa

$3.99

Tostada

$3.95

Tostaguac

$3.95

Enchilada

$2.99

Beef Taco

$1.99

Chicken Taco

$2.25

Steak Taco

$2.75

Grilled Chicken Taco

$2.75

Tamale

$3.25

Chile Poblano

$4.99

Stuffed poblano pepper with Chihuahua cheese, covered with egg whites and deep fried, topped with ranchero salsa

Tacos Pastor Carta

$2.75

Taco Carnitas Carta

$2.75

Taco De Birria Carta

$2.99

Taco De File Carta

$3.50

Taco De Camaron

$3.50

Taco De Suadero Carta

$2.99

Tcaco De Chorizo

$2.99

Quesadilla De Birria A La Carte

$4.99

Side Orders

Refried Beans

$2.99

Mexican Rice

$2.99

Corn Tortillas

$1.25

Flour Tortillas

$1.25

Sour Cream

$1.25

Jalapeños

$1.25

Shredded Cheese

$1.50

Chiles Toreados

$2.79

3 pieces

Avocado

$3.25

Lettuce

$1.50

Onion

$1.50

Grilled Onion

$2.49

Tomato

$1.50

Fries

$2.99

Pico De Gallo

$1.99

Cheesy Rice

$5.49

Tomatillo Sauce

$1.75

Grilled Chicken

$7.42

Grilled Steak

$7.42

Rice And Beans

$4.99

Rice L

$4.99

Frijo L

$4.99

Jalapeños Tiras Griel

$1.99

Vejetales Califor

$3.99

Salsa Chica

$1.75

Frijol Entero

$1.99

Chips Y Salsa

$3.75

°/ Camaron

$7.99

Cebollines

$2.25

Salsa Verde

$1.50

Nachos

Nachos with Cheese

$5.99

Nachos with Beans

$6.99

Nachos with Beans and Chorizo

$8.99

Nachos with Beef

$8.99

Nachos with Beef and Beans

$8.99

Nachos Pollo Linea

$8.99

Nachos with Carnitas

$10.99

Nachos Pastor

$10.99

Cheese nachos, topped with pork cooked in our special marinated smoked sauce with pineapple and onions

Nachos Supreme

$11.99

Cheese nachos, topped with ground beef, chicken, and beans, covered with lettuce, tomato, and sour cream

Nachos Pollo Asado

$9.99

Nachos Steak

$9.99

Salads

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$13.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, avocado slices, bell peppers, and cucumber, topped with grilled shrimp

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.49

Lettuce, tomato, onion, bell pepper, shredded cheese, topped with seasoned grilled chicken

Grilled Steak Salad

$9.49

Lettuce, tomato, onion, bell pepper, shredded cheese, topped with steak

Acapulco Salad

$11.99

Lettuce, sliced tomato, onion, avocado, bell peppers, and shredded cheese, topped with grilled shrimp and chicken

Guacamole Salad

$4.99

Lettuce, tomato, and guacamole

Tossed Salad

$4.49

Lettuce, sliced tomato, onion, bell peppers, and shredded cheese

Salad Fajita

$4.99

Dips

Bean Dip

$4.99

Cheese Dip

$4.99

Cheese dip Large

$8.99

Guacamole Large

$8.99

Bean Dip Large

$8.99

Spinach Dip Small

$5.29

Spinach Dip Large

$7.49

Guacamole Small

$4.99

Chicken

Pollo Herradura

$11.99

Seasoned grilled chicken breast, topped with sautéed shrimp and pineapple. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, and tomato

Pollo Chipotle

$11.99

A mouthwatering grilled chicken breast, topped with sautéed onions and chipotle. Served with rice and steamed vegetables

Pollo Poblano

$11.99

Seasoned grilled chicken breast, topped with sautéed poblano pepper, mushrooms, and Chihuahua cheese. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, tomato, and tortillas

Pollo Gym

$11.49

Seasoned grilled chicken breast. Served with rice, and steamed vegetables

Sautéed Chicken

$11.99

Grilled chicken with sautéed poblano peppers, zucchini, mushrooms, and onions. Served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, and tortillas

Pollo Con Queso

$7.99

Grilled chicken with cheese dip. Served with rice and tortillas

Steak Con Queso

$11.99

Steak with cheese dip. Served with rice and tortillas

Pollo Loco

$11.99

Seasoned grilled chicken breast. Served with rice, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and tortillas

Pollo Charro

$11.99

Seasoned grilled chicken breast, topped with sautéed onions, mushrooms, and cheese. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, and tortillas

Pollo Mexicano

$11.99

Seasoned grilled chicken breast, topped with sautéed onions and fresh jalapeño peppers. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas

Pollo Guadalajara

$11.99

On the Grill

Parrillada

$14.99

Strips of marinated chicken, steak, shrimp, pork tips, chorizo, and beef ribs. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas

Milanesa Chicken

$11.49

Mexican style country fried chicken. Served with rice, beans, tomato, onions, lettuce, sour cream, and tortillas

Milanesa Steak

$11.49

Mexican style country fried steak . Served with rice, beans, tomato, onions, lettuce, sour cream, and tortillas

Carne Asada

$12.99

Chopped steak, with salsa ranchera. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas

Chile Colorado

$11.49

Chopped steak, with salsa ranchera. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas

Steak Alambres

$12.49

Tender strips of marinated chicken, sautéed with onions and bacon, topped with cheese. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas

Chicken Alambres

$12.49

Tender strips of marinated chicken, sautéed with onions and bacon, topped with cheese. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas

Shrimp Alambres

$14.25

Sautéed with onions and bacon, topped with cheese. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas

Grilled Quesadilla Rellena

$9.99

A bean and cheese quesadilla filled with grilled chicken or steak. Served with rice and guacamole salad

Grilled Quesadilla Rellena with Shrimp

$10.99

Special Herradura

Chorizo Fundido

$9.99

A casserole dish full of melted cheese mixed with chorizo all served with rice, beans, and tortillas

Ribeye Herradura

$22.99

Ribeye steak with spicy bacon, shrimp, rice, beans, guacamole, pico De gallo, sour cream, lettuce

Araceli Special

$11.99

Milanesa chicken, rice, cheese sauce, and mango pico

Quesadilla Herradura

$7.99

Grilled chicken or steak quesadilla with cheese dip and mango pico

Molcajete Special

$16.99

Pollo Guadalajara

$12.99

El Patron

$12.99

Menudo

$12.99

Seafood

Grilled Shrimp

$13.99

Seasoned grilled shrimp. Served with steamed vegetables and rice

Shrimp Chilaquiles

$13.99

Fried corn tortilla chips topped with seasoned grilled shrimp, cooked with cheese and salsa ranchera. Served with rice and beans

Filet Tampiqueño

$13.99

Grilled seasoned tilapia. Served with steamed vegetables and rice

Grilled Filet

$13.99

Grilled seasoned tilapia. Served with steamed vegetables and rice

Filet Veracruz

$13.99

Grilled tilapia with sautéed onions, mushroom, and fresh jalapeño peppers, topped with salsa ranchera. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and rice

Filet Al Mojo De Ajo

$13.99

Grilled tilapia filet marinated with garlic butter sauce. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and rice

Shrimp and Chorizo Nachos

$12.49

Cheese nachos topped with grilled shrimp and chorizo

Enchiladas with Shrimp

$11.99

Three shrimp enchiladas topped with green sauce. Served with rice and beans

Burrito Real with Shrimp

$12.99

A large flour tortilla filled with grilled shrimp, topped with lettuce, tomato, guacamole, and cheese. Served with rice and beans

Shrimp Chimichanga

$12.99

A Deep fried flour tortilla filled with seasoned shrimp, topped with cheese dip, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and pico De gallo. Served with rice and beans

Fish Tacos

$11.99

Three corn tortillas with grilled tilapia garnished with cabbage, carrots, and special creamy sauce. Served with rice, pico De gallo, and lime

Shrimp Tacos

$11.99

Three corn tortillas with shrimp garnished with cabbage, carrots, and special creamy sauce. Served with rice, pico De gallo, and lime

Shrimp Chipotle

$13.99

Seasoned grilled shrimp sautéed with chipotle and onions. Served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, and avocado slices

Sautéed Shrimp

$13.99

Seasoned grilled shrimp sautéed with zucchini, mushrooms, tomato, onions, and poblano pepper. Served with rice

Seafood Combo

$13.99

Grilled shrimp and tilapia. Served with steamed vegetables and rice

Shrimp Al Guajillo

$13.99

Grilled shrimp cooked with fresh garlic and chile guajillo. Served with steamed vegetables and rice

Los Cabos Special

$13.99

Grilled shrimp and tilapia, topped with chipotle cheese sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, avocado, and sour cream

Shrimp Jalisco

$13.99

Sautéed shrimp cooked with fresh jalapeños, onion, and mushrooms. Served with rice

Shrimp Acapulco

$13.99

Grilled shrimp and cheese sauce. Served with rice

Shrimp Cocktail

$12.99

Shrimp served in a traditional Mexican style cocktail juice consisting of a chilled shrimp broth with pico De gallo, diced avocado, and ketchup. Served with limes, saltine crackers, and hot sauce

Shrimp a La Diabla

$13.99

Shrimp in a devilishly hot homemade chipotle sauce. Served with rice, refried beans, and corn or flour tortillas

Shrimp Al Mojo De Ajo

$13.99

Shrimp sautéed with garlic and butter. Serviced with rice, lettuce, sliced tomato, onion, avocado, and lime

Piña Del Mar

$18.99

House seafood mix served in half a pineapple

Aguachiles

$18.99

Shrimp marinated in green sauce

Shrimp Zarandeados

$19.99

Shrimp smothered in special house sauce

Ceviche Mix

$19.99

Shrimp and octopus ceviche

Caldo De Mariscos

$18.99

Mojarra

$12.99

Tostda De Pecdo

$5.99

Steak

Guiso Mexicano

$13.99

Grilled strips of sirloin steak sautéed with tomato, onions, and serrano peppers. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas

Arandas Special

$14.99

A combination of grilled sirloin, grilled chicken breast, and chorizo, topped with grilled onions and cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas

Steak with Shrimp

$16.99

Grilled sirloin with grilled shrimp garnished with onions. Served with rice and steamed vegetables

Chicken with Shrimp

$16.99

Grilled chicken with grilled shrimp garnished with onions. Served with rice and steamed vegetables

Sirloin Deluxe

$15.99

Grilled sirloin steak topped with grilled mushrooms and onions. Served with rice and steamed vegetables

Steak Ranchero

$14.99

T-bone steak topped with hot sauce. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas

Steak Mexicano

$14.99

T-bone steak topped with sautéed onions, bell pepper, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas

Steak Tampiqueño

$14.49

T-bone steak served with rice, beans, and tortillas

Costilla Special

$12.99

Beef short ribs in spicy sauce. Served with rice and beans

Costillas Mexicanas

$12.99

Beef short ribs topped with onions, jalapeños, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas

Chuleta De Res

$14.99

Two seasoned beef chops. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas

T-bon Carta

$11.99

Pork

Carnitas

$12.99

Slowly cooked pork tips. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, jalapeño pepper, and tortillas

Chuletas Mexicanas

$11.99

Two seasoned pork chops, topped with onions, jalapeños, tomatoes, and your choice of ranchero or tapatio sauce. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas

Chile Verde

$11.99

Chopped pork tips with your choice of salsa tapatia or ranchero sauce. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas

Chuletas De Puerco

$10.99

Two seasoned pork chops. Served with rice and beans

Sizzling Fajitas

Mar Y Tierra

$14.94

Tender strips of marinated chicken, steak, shrimp, tilapia, and chorizo. Served on a bed of sautéed onions. Served with fajita salad

Steak Fajita

$11.99

Tender strips of marinade steak

Chicken Fajita

$11.99

Tender strips of marinade chicken

Mixed Fajitas

$11.99

Tender strips of marinade chicken and steak

Fajitas Jalisco

$13.99

Tender strips of marinated chicken, steak, and shrimp

Shrimp Fajitas

$14.99

Succulent marinated grilled shrimp

Beef Ribs Fajitas

$13.99

Fajita Herradura Especial

$14.99

Tender strips marinated chicken, steak, shrimp, chorizo, and beef ribs

Fajitas Hawaiianas (Single)

$12.99

Sautéed onion, bell pepper, and pineapple. Served with rice, guacamole salad, and your choice of meat. Chicken or steak, or shrimp

Fajitas Hawaiianas (Double)

$23.99

Sautéed onion, bell pepper, and pineapple. Served with rice, guacamole salad, and your choice of meat. Chicken or steak, or shrimp

Nachos Con Fajita

$10.99

Cheese nachos topped with steak, chicken or mixed fajitas

Fajita Quesadilla

$10.99

Fajitas Texanas

$14.49

Fajitas Texanas Doble

$25.99

Taco Salad Fajita Steak

$10.99

Taco Salad Fajita Griel Chicken

$10.99

Fajita Piña

$14.99

Antojitos Tradicionales

Nachos Herradura

$10.99

A bed of chips topped with rice and your choice of grilled steak or chicken, and cheese sauce

Mexican Hamburger

$8.49

Grilled hamburger with lettuce, tomato, onions, cheese, jalapeño, and avocado slices. Served with fries

Chiles Poblanos

$11.99

Two poblano peppers filled with Mexican cheese, covered with egg whites and fried to a golden brown, topped with salsa ranchera and served with rice, beans, and tortillas

Chimichanga

$10.99

A deep fried flour tortilla filled with ground beef, chopped beef or shredded chicken, topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico De gallo

Chimichanga Supremas

$12.99

Four mini chimichangas: one chicken, one chopped beef, one beef, and one shrimp, topped with cheese dip, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico De gallo

Quesadilla Rellena

$9.49

A bean and cheese quesadilla filled with your choice of ground or chunks of beef, shredded chicken, pastor or shredded beef. Served with rice, sour cream, and guacamole salad

Taco Salad

$9.95

A crispy flour tortilla shell filled with ground beef or shredded chicken, topped with lettuce, tomato, guacamole, and sour cream

Special Dinner

$12.99

One of each, taco, enchilada, chile poblano, tamale, chalupa, rice, and beans

Enchiladas Rancheras

$7.99

Three cheese enchiladas, topped with your choice of shredded pork, shredded beef or shredded chicken, cooked with tomato, onions, and bell pepper, topped with sauce. Served with lettuce, sour cream, and tomato

Enchiladas Supremas

$10.99

Four enchiladas: one beef, one chicken, one cheese, and one bean enchilada, topped with enchilada sauce, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream

Enchiladas Tapatias

$10.99

Three chicken enchiladas, topped with salsa tapatia. Served with rice and beans

Chilaquiles Mexicanos

$10.99

Fried corn tortilla chips, topped with chicken, cooked with cheese and salsa ranchera. Served with rice, lettuce, and sour cream

Flautas Mexicanos

$10.99

Four tortillas filled with your choice of shredDed beef, chicken, or pork. Served with lettuce, pico De gallo, and sour cream

Taquitos Mexicanos

$10.99

Four tortillas filled with your choice of shredDed beef, chicken, or pork. Served with lettuce, pico De gallo, and sour cream

Guadalajara

$9.99

One chicken burrito, one chicken enchilada, topped with red sauce, lettuce, sour cream, pico De gallo, and guacamole

Birria

$12.99

Slowly cooked beef, served with rice, onion, cilantro, and fresh lime

Mole Mexican

$11.99

Tacos

Tacos "Mexican Style"

$10.99

Three corn or flour tortillas filled with your choice of: steak, chorizo, carnitas, grilled chicken, and shredded beef. Served with cilantro, onions, tomatillo sauce, and a side of beans

•/ Tacos De Birria

$10.99

Three corn or flour tortillas

•/ Tacos De Suadero

$10.99

Three corn or flour tortillas

Taco Pastor Sstilo

Make Your Own Combinations

Combinacion 2

$9.95

Combinacion 3

$10.99

Entomatadas

Entomatadas

$10.99

Three corn tortillas stuffed with grilled chicken, topped with green sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, guacamole, and tomatoes

Kid's

Grilled Chicken Nachos Niño

$6.99

Pollo Con Queso Niño

$6.99

Cheeseburger and Fries

$5.99

Taco, Rice, and Beans Niño

$5.99

Enchilada, Rice, and Beans Niño

$5.99

Burrito, Rice, and Beans Niño

$5.99

Quesadilla, Rice, and Beans Niño

$5.99

Tenders and Fries

$5.99

Hotdog and Fries

$5.99

Taco Salad Niño

$5.99

Pizza Bites

$5.99

Mini Corn Dogs and Fries

$5.99

Kraft Macaroni and Cheese

$5.99

Cheese Nachos Niño

$5.99

Nuggets and Fries

$5.99

Quasesdilla Pollo Asada Niño

$5.99

Camaron Acapulco Niño

$8.99

Vegetarians

Burrito Vegetarian

$10.49

10-Inch flour tortilla filled with grilled onions, tomatoes, bell pepper, mushrooms, and spinach, topped with cheese sauce

Chimichanga Vegetarian

$10.49

A Deep fried flour tortilla filled with grilled spinach, mushrooms, bell peppers, and tomatoes, topped with cheese dip, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico De gallo. Served with rice and beans

Nachos Vegetarian

$10.49

Cheese nachos, topped with sautéed broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, bell peppers, mushrooms, onions, and tomato

Spinach Enchiladas

$10.99

Three spinach and cheese enchiladas. Served with rice and beans

Quesadilla Rellena

$8.99

Quesadilla rellena a bean and cheese filled with your choice of two toppings: mushrooms, spinach, onions, tomatoes or bell peppers. Served with lettuce, sour cream, tomato, and rice

Vegetarian Fajitas

$11.99

Sautéed broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, bell pepper, mushrooms, onions, and tomato

Fajitas Salad

$5.49

Lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico De gallo, rice, and beans

Taco Salad Con Arros Y Frijol

$8.99

Taco Salad Vejetariano

$8.99

Burritos

Burrito Fajita

$11.99

A 10 inch flour tortilla filled with onions, tomatoes, rice, and beans, topped with cheese sauce. Choose your meat: grilled chicken, steak or mix

Burrito Del Mar

$12.99

A 10 inch flour tortilla filled with grilled shrimp and tilapia cooked with onions, tomatoes, rice, and beans, topped with cheese sauce

Burrito Verde

$10.99

A flour tortilla stuffed with shredDed pork, topped with cheese sauce and green sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, and pico De gallo

Burrito California

$11.99

A 10 inch flour tortilla filled with your choice of grilled chicken or steak, rice, beans, sour cream, tomato, and lettuce, topped with cheese dip

Burrito California with Shrimp

$12.99

Burritos Deluxe

$10.99

Two flour tortillas filled with beans and chicken, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, burrito sauce, and sour cream

Burrito Gigante

$11.99

A 10 inch flour tortilla filled with your choice of grilled steak, chicken or carnitas, sautéed onion, beans, lettuce, tomato, and avocado slices

Burrito La Frontera

$11.99

A flour tortilla filled with your choice of grilled chicken or steak, topped with burrito sauce, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and cheese. Served with rice and beans

Burrito Real

$10.99

A flour tortilla filled with your choice of ground or chucks of beef, pastor, shredded chicken or shredded beef, topped with burrito sauce, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and cheese. Served with rice and beans

Burrito Mexicano

$8.49

A large flour tortilla filled with shredded pork, tomato, onions, and bell pepper, topped with cheese dip, lettuce, tomato, and guacamole

Burrito Special

$7.99

A large flour tortilla filled with ground or chunks of beef, pastor, shredded chicken or shredded beef, topped with cheese, burrito sauce, lettuce, and sour cream

Burrito Real Camaron

$11.99

Quesadillas

Quesadilla with Cheese

$3.99

Quesadilla with Beef

$5.99

Quesadilla with Chicken

$5.99

Quesadilla with Pastor

$5.99

Quesadilla with Shredded Beef

$5.99

Quesadilla with Grilled Chicken

$6.99

Quesadilla with Grilled Steak

$6.99

Quesadilla with Shrimp

$7.99

Grande Quesadilla

$11.99

A 12 inch flour tortilla. Served with pico De gallo, sour cream, guacamole, and lettuce. Your choice of: chicken, beef, spinach or mushroom, steak or grilled chicken or shrimp

•/ Quesabirrias

$10.99

3 corn tortilla stuffed with slow cooked beef, Chihuahua cheese, cilantro, and onion. Served with rice and spicy consommé for dipping

Desserts

Xango

$5.95

Creamy, cheesecake wrapped in a pastry tortilla lightly fried to a golden brown, sprinkled with cinnamon and topped with your choice of strawberry puree or chocolate syrup. Served with ice cream

Sopapilla

$4.99

A deep fried golden brown flour tortilla, topped with honey, butter, whip cream, and sprinkled with cinnamon

Fried Ice Cream

$5.99

Vanilla ice cream covered with corn flakes deep fried and topped with honey, whip cream, butter, and cinnamon. Served on a taco salad shell

Chocolate Chimichanga

$5.99

A flour tortilla stuffed with Hershey's chocolate deep fried to golden brown and topped with sprinkled cinnamon, chocolate topping and a scoop of ice cream

Flan

$4.99

A traditional Mexican style creme caramel, vanilla crest

Churros Con Nieve

$6.50

A deep-fried spiraled sweet dough filled with caramel, sprinkled with sugar and cinnamon. Served with ice cream and whip cream

Lunch Menu

Lunch Menu

Express Lunch

$6.99

One entrée, served with rice and beans

Taco Lonche

$6.99

Taco crunchy corn tortilla folded and filled with beef or chicken, lettuce, and shredded cheese

Enchilada Lonche

$6.99

Enchilada soft corn tortilla rolled and stuffed with ground beef, shredded beef or chicken, topped with enchilada sauce

Cheese Quesadilla Lonche

$6.99

A flour tortilla filled with melted cheese

Tamale Lonche

$6.99

Meat stuffed corn dough steamed until cooked, topped with ground beef and cheese sauce

Chalupa Lonche

$6.99

Flat crispy corn tortilla, topped with beans, lettuce, guacamole, and tomato

Tostada Lonche

$6.99

Tostada flat crispy corn tortilla, topped with beef, lettuce, cheese, tomato, and sour cream

Tostaguac Lonche

$6.99

Flat crispy corn tortilla, topped with beans, beef, lettuce, cheese, guacamole, and tomato

Fajitas Lunch

$7.99

Fajitas tenDer strips of marinated chicken, steak or mixed, cooked with sautéed onion, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, peppers, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico De gallo, and corn or flour tortillas

Taco Salad Fajita

$8.99

A crispy flour tortilla filled with steak, chicken or mixed fajitas, topped with cheese dip, lettuce, sour cream, and tomato

Special 1

$8.99

Chile poblano, taco, and beans

Special 2

$8.99

Chicken or beef burrito. Served with rice and beans

Special 3

$8.99

A bean burrito and cheese enchilada. Served with rice

Special 4

$8.99

One chile poblano. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas

Lunch Specialities

Speedy Gonzales One

$7.99

One taco, one enchilada, served with rice or beans

Huevos Mexicanos

$7.99

Scrambled eggs cooked with onions, tomatoes, and jalapeños. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas

Huevos Con Chorizo

$7.99

Scrambled eggs cooked with Mexican sausage. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas

Huevos Rancheros

$7.99

Three over medium eggs, topped with salsa ranchera. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas

Guiso Mexicano

$9.99

A lunch portion of grilled strips of sirloin steak sautéed with tomato, onions, and serrano peppers. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas

Pollo Mexicano

$9.99

A lunch portion of seasoned grilled chicken breast, topped with sautéed onions and fresh jalapeño peppers. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas

Pollo Con Queso

$7.99

Grilled chicken or steak with cheese with rice and tortillas

Nachos Con Fajita

$10.99

Cheese nachos topped with steak, chicken or mixed fajitas

Pollo Poblano

$8.99

Seasoned grilled chicken breast, topped with sautéed poblano pepper, mushrooms, and Chihuahua cheese. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, tomato, and tortillas

Nachos Herradura

$8.99

A bed of chips topped with rice, your choice of grilled steak or chicken and cheese sauce

Pollo Loco

$8.99

Seasoned grilled chicken breast served with rice, salad, and tortillas

Burrito California

$7.99

An 8 inch flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken or steak, rice, beans, sour cream, tomato, and lettuce, topped with cheese dip

Flautas Mexicanos

$7.99

Two corn tortillas stuffed with shredded beef, chicken or pork. Deep fried to a golden brown and topped with lettuce, tomato, and sour cream. Served with rice and beans

Taquitos Mexicanos

$7.99

Two corn tortillas stuffed with shredded beef, chicken or pork. Deep fried to a golden brown and topped with lettuce, tomato, and sour cream. Served with rice and beans

Taco Salad

$7.99

A crispy flour tortilla filled with ground beef or shredded chicken, topped with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and cheese

Chimichanga

$8.95

A flour tortilla stuffed with chunks of beef, ground beef or chicken, Deep fried to golDen brown and topped with cheese dip, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico De gallo. Served with rice and beans

Burrito Real

$8.99

A flour tortilla filled with your choice of pastor, ground beef, shredded chicken or shredded beef, topped with burrito sauce, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream. Served with rice and beans

N/A Drinks Menu

Soft Drinks

Juices

$2.99

Orange, apple, cranberry, and pineapple

Milk

$2.99

Ice Tea

$2.99

Coffee Cup

$2.99

Jarritos

$2.99

Agua Fresca

$3.99

Coca De Botella

$2.99

Water

Coke

$2.99

Dr Pepper

$2.99

Fanta

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Coke Zero

$2.99

Pink Lemonade

$2.99

Mello Yellow

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Agua Preparada

$6.99

Soda Water

$2.99

Mixed Drinks Menu

Margaritas

House Margarita

$5.95

Margarita Tower

$28.99

Only on the rocks any flavor

Patron Margarita

$9.95

Patron tequila, Gran gala, house mix, triple sec

Don Julio Margarita

$9.95

Don Julio tequila, Gran gala, house mix, triple sec

Jalapeño Margarita

$7.99

Classic margarita, jalapeño pepper, and tajin

Texana Margarita

$7.99

Jose Cuervo, Gran gala, house mix, triple sec

Sangria Margarita

$7.95

House sangria, Gran gala, house mix, triple sec

Margarona

$9.95

House margarita, topped with a coronita

Skinny Margarita

$6.95

Cazuela Margarita

$19.99

Silver tequila, lime juice, grapefruit soda, and pinch of salt

Mix Drinks

Cadillac

$7.99

Tequila 1800, Gran gala, house mix, and triple sec

Mimosa

$6.95

Sparkling wine and orange juice

Paloma

$8.99

Silver tequila, lime juice, pinch of salt, and grapefruit soda

Blue Lagoon

$6.95

Tito's vodka, blue curacao, and lemonade

Charro Negro

$6.95

Tequila 1800, coca-cola, lime juice, and pinch of salt

Cantarito

$10.99

Silver tequila, orange juice, lime juice, grapefruit soda, and pinch of salt

Tejuino Cantina

$7.95

Tequila, Mexican fermented drink and lime juice

Michelada Herradura

Michelada Herradura

$10.99

Served with tecate, modelo especial or corona, mixed with clamato, tomato juice, lime, and salt

Liquor Menu

Cognac

Hennessy

$8.95

Rémy Martin

$8.95

Courvoisier

$8.95

Martell V.S

$8.95

Tequilas

Blanco

$6.95

Reposado

$7.95

Añejo

$8.95

Daiquiris

Premium Flavored Daiquiri

$5.95+

Torito Shot

Torito Shot

6 or 8 shots choice of your favorite tequila. Ask your server for the price

Beer/Wine Menu

Mexican & Imported Beers

Corona

$4.50

Corona Light

$4.50

Dos Equis XX Ambar

$4.50

Dos Equis XX Lager

$4.50

Victoria

$4.50

Negra Modelo

$4.50

Modelo Especial

$4.50

Pacifico

$4.50

Tecate

$4.50

Sol

$4.50

Heineken

$4.50

Michelada

$10.99

Caguama

$7.99

Bottle Beer

$2.99

Pitcher Imported

$9.99

Pitcherc Domestic

$9.99

Cubeta Beer

$24.99

Domestic Beers

Budweiser

$3.95

Bud Light

$3.95

Michelob Light

$3.95

Michelob Ultra

$3.95

Miller Lite

$3.95

Coors Light

$3.95

Bud Light Lime

$3.95

Draft Beer

Bud Light

$2.99+

Miller Lite

$2.99+

Michelob Ultra

$2.99+

Coors Light

$2.99+

Draft Imported Beer

Dos Equis XX

$3.50+

Modelo Especial

$3.50+

Beer Tower

Beer Tower

$16.99

Wine

Rosé

$5.95

Glass

Chablis

$5.95

Glass

Burgundy

$5.95

Glass

White Zinfandel

$5.95

Glass

Chardonnay

$5.95

Glass

Merlot

$5.95

Glass

Cabernet Sauvignon

$5.95

Glass

Moscato

$5.95

Glass

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

400 North Ellington Parkway, Lewisburg, TN 37091

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

