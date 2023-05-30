Herradura Taco Cantina
No reviews yet
400 North Ellington Parkway
Lewisburg, TN 37091
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Full Menu
Appetizers
Choriqueso
A mouth watering cheese dip, topped with chorizo
Mexi Egg Rolls
Four smoked chicken, black beans, corn, jalapeño, jack cheese, red peppers, and spinach wrapped inside a crispy flour tortilla. Served with ranch dipping sauce
Guacamole Casero
Chunks of avocado mixed with tomato, onion, cilantro, jalapeño, lime, and salt
Chicken Tortilla Soup
Served with rice, pico De gallo, lime, and avocado slices
Buffalo
Buffalo, habanero, or BBQ
Pepinos
Cueritos
Botanas Cacahuates
Yorks
Pelon Rico
A La Carta
Chimichanga a La Carta
Shrimp
Your choice of chicken, beef or pork. Served only with cheese dip on top
Burrito
Chicken, beef, pastor, or cheese dip on top
Bean Burrito
Chalupa
Tostada
Tostaguac
Enchilada
Beef Taco
Chicken Taco
Steak Taco
Grilled Chicken Taco
Tamale
Chile Poblano
Stuffed poblano pepper with Chihuahua cheese, covered with egg whites and deep fried, topped with ranchero salsa
Tacos Pastor Carta
Taco Carnitas Carta
Taco De Birria Carta
Taco De File Carta
Taco De Camaron
Taco De Suadero Carta
Tcaco De Chorizo
Quesadilla De Birria A La Carte
Side Orders
Refried Beans
Mexican Rice
Corn Tortillas
Flour Tortillas
Sour Cream
Jalapeños
Shredded Cheese
Chiles Toreados
3 pieces
Avocado
Lettuce
Onion
Grilled Onion
Tomato
Fries
Pico De Gallo
Cheesy Rice
Tomatillo Sauce
Grilled Chicken
Grilled Steak
Rice And Beans
Rice L
Frijo L
Jalapeños Tiras Griel
Vejetales Califor
Salsa Chica
Frijol Entero
Chips Y Salsa
°/ Camaron
Cebollines
Salsa Verde
Nachos
Nachos with Cheese
Nachos with Beans
Nachos with Beans and Chorizo
Nachos with Beef
Nachos with Beef and Beans
Nachos Pollo Linea
Nachos with Carnitas
Nachos Pastor
Cheese nachos, topped with pork cooked in our special marinated smoked sauce with pineapple and onions
Nachos Supreme
Cheese nachos, topped with ground beef, chicken, and beans, covered with lettuce, tomato, and sour cream
Nachos Pollo Asado
Nachos Steak
Salads
Grilled Shrimp Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, avocado slices, bell peppers, and cucumber, topped with grilled shrimp
Grilled Chicken Salad
Lettuce, tomato, onion, bell pepper, shredded cheese, topped with seasoned grilled chicken
Grilled Steak Salad
Lettuce, tomato, onion, bell pepper, shredded cheese, topped with steak
Acapulco Salad
Lettuce, sliced tomato, onion, avocado, bell peppers, and shredded cheese, topped with grilled shrimp and chicken
Guacamole Salad
Lettuce, tomato, and guacamole
Tossed Salad
Lettuce, sliced tomato, onion, bell peppers, and shredded cheese
Salad Fajita
Dips
Chicken
Pollo Herradura
Seasoned grilled chicken breast, topped with sautéed shrimp and pineapple. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, and tomato
Pollo Chipotle
A mouthwatering grilled chicken breast, topped with sautéed onions and chipotle. Served with rice and steamed vegetables
Pollo Poblano
Seasoned grilled chicken breast, topped with sautéed poblano pepper, mushrooms, and Chihuahua cheese. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, tomato, and tortillas
Pollo Gym
Seasoned grilled chicken breast. Served with rice, and steamed vegetables
Sautéed Chicken
Grilled chicken with sautéed poblano peppers, zucchini, mushrooms, and onions. Served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, and tortillas
Pollo Con Queso
Grilled chicken with cheese dip. Served with rice and tortillas
Steak Con Queso
Steak with cheese dip. Served with rice and tortillas
Pollo Loco
Seasoned grilled chicken breast. Served with rice, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and tortillas
Pollo Charro
Seasoned grilled chicken breast, topped with sautéed onions, mushrooms, and cheese. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, and tortillas
Pollo Mexicano
Seasoned grilled chicken breast, topped with sautéed onions and fresh jalapeño peppers. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas
Pollo Guadalajara
On the Grill
Parrillada
Strips of marinated chicken, steak, shrimp, pork tips, chorizo, and beef ribs. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas
Milanesa Chicken
Mexican style country fried chicken. Served with rice, beans, tomato, onions, lettuce, sour cream, and tortillas
Milanesa Steak
Mexican style country fried steak . Served with rice, beans, tomato, onions, lettuce, sour cream, and tortillas
Carne Asada
Chopped steak, with salsa ranchera. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas
Chile Colorado
Chopped steak, with salsa ranchera. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas
Steak Alambres
Tender strips of marinated chicken, sautéed with onions and bacon, topped with cheese. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas
Chicken Alambres
Tender strips of marinated chicken, sautéed with onions and bacon, topped with cheese. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas
Shrimp Alambres
Sautéed with onions and bacon, topped with cheese. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas
Grilled Quesadilla Rellena
A bean and cheese quesadilla filled with grilled chicken or steak. Served with rice and guacamole salad
Grilled Quesadilla Rellena with Shrimp
Special Herradura
Chorizo Fundido
A casserole dish full of melted cheese mixed with chorizo all served with rice, beans, and tortillas
Ribeye Herradura
Ribeye steak with spicy bacon, shrimp, rice, beans, guacamole, pico De gallo, sour cream, lettuce
Araceli Special
Milanesa chicken, rice, cheese sauce, and mango pico
Quesadilla Herradura
Grilled chicken or steak quesadilla with cheese dip and mango pico
Molcajete Special
Pollo Guadalajara
El Patron
Menudo
Seafood
Grilled Shrimp
Seasoned grilled shrimp. Served with steamed vegetables and rice
Shrimp Chilaquiles
Fried corn tortilla chips topped with seasoned grilled shrimp, cooked with cheese and salsa ranchera. Served with rice and beans
Filet Tampiqueño
Grilled seasoned tilapia. Served with steamed vegetables and rice
Grilled Filet
Grilled seasoned tilapia. Served with steamed vegetables and rice
Filet Veracruz
Grilled tilapia with sautéed onions, mushroom, and fresh jalapeño peppers, topped with salsa ranchera. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and rice
Filet Al Mojo De Ajo
Grilled tilapia filet marinated with garlic butter sauce. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and rice
Shrimp and Chorizo Nachos
Cheese nachos topped with grilled shrimp and chorizo
Enchiladas with Shrimp
Three shrimp enchiladas topped with green sauce. Served with rice and beans
Burrito Real with Shrimp
A large flour tortilla filled with grilled shrimp, topped with lettuce, tomato, guacamole, and cheese. Served with rice and beans
Shrimp Chimichanga
A Deep fried flour tortilla filled with seasoned shrimp, topped with cheese dip, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and pico De gallo. Served with rice and beans
Fish Tacos
Three corn tortillas with grilled tilapia garnished with cabbage, carrots, and special creamy sauce. Served with rice, pico De gallo, and lime
Shrimp Tacos
Three corn tortillas with shrimp garnished with cabbage, carrots, and special creamy sauce. Served with rice, pico De gallo, and lime
Shrimp Chipotle
Seasoned grilled shrimp sautéed with chipotle and onions. Served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, and avocado slices
Sautéed Shrimp
Seasoned grilled shrimp sautéed with zucchini, mushrooms, tomato, onions, and poblano pepper. Served with rice
Seafood Combo
Grilled shrimp and tilapia. Served with steamed vegetables and rice
Shrimp Al Guajillo
Grilled shrimp cooked with fresh garlic and chile guajillo. Served with steamed vegetables and rice
Los Cabos Special
Grilled shrimp and tilapia, topped with chipotle cheese sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, avocado, and sour cream
Shrimp Jalisco
Sautéed shrimp cooked with fresh jalapeños, onion, and mushrooms. Served with rice
Shrimp Acapulco
Grilled shrimp and cheese sauce. Served with rice
Shrimp Cocktail
Shrimp served in a traditional Mexican style cocktail juice consisting of a chilled shrimp broth with pico De gallo, diced avocado, and ketchup. Served with limes, saltine crackers, and hot sauce
Shrimp a La Diabla
Shrimp in a devilishly hot homemade chipotle sauce. Served with rice, refried beans, and corn or flour tortillas
Shrimp Al Mojo De Ajo
Shrimp sautéed with garlic and butter. Serviced with rice, lettuce, sliced tomato, onion, avocado, and lime
Piña Del Mar
House seafood mix served in half a pineapple
Aguachiles
Shrimp marinated in green sauce
Shrimp Zarandeados
Shrimp smothered in special house sauce
Ceviche Mix
Shrimp and octopus ceviche
Caldo De Mariscos
Mojarra
Tostda De Pecdo
Steak
Guiso Mexicano
Grilled strips of sirloin steak sautéed with tomato, onions, and serrano peppers. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas
Arandas Special
A combination of grilled sirloin, grilled chicken breast, and chorizo, topped with grilled onions and cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas
Steak with Shrimp
Grilled sirloin with grilled shrimp garnished with onions. Served with rice and steamed vegetables
Chicken with Shrimp
Grilled chicken with grilled shrimp garnished with onions. Served with rice and steamed vegetables
Sirloin Deluxe
Grilled sirloin steak topped with grilled mushrooms and onions. Served with rice and steamed vegetables
Steak Ranchero
T-bone steak topped with hot sauce. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas
Steak Mexicano
T-bone steak topped with sautéed onions, bell pepper, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas
Steak Tampiqueño
T-bone steak served with rice, beans, and tortillas
Costilla Special
Beef short ribs in spicy sauce. Served with rice and beans
Costillas Mexicanas
Beef short ribs topped with onions, jalapeños, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas
Chuleta De Res
Two seasoned beef chops. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas
T-bon Carta
Pork
Carnitas
Slowly cooked pork tips. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, jalapeño pepper, and tortillas
Chuletas Mexicanas
Two seasoned pork chops, topped with onions, jalapeños, tomatoes, and your choice of ranchero or tapatio sauce. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas
Chile Verde
Chopped pork tips with your choice of salsa tapatia or ranchero sauce. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas
Chuletas De Puerco
Two seasoned pork chops. Served with rice and beans
Sizzling Fajitas
Mar Y Tierra
Tender strips of marinated chicken, steak, shrimp, tilapia, and chorizo. Served on a bed of sautéed onions. Served with fajita salad
Steak Fajita
Tender strips of marinade steak
Chicken Fajita
Tender strips of marinade chicken
Mixed Fajitas
Tender strips of marinade chicken and steak
Fajitas Jalisco
Tender strips of marinated chicken, steak, and shrimp
Shrimp Fajitas
Succulent marinated grilled shrimp
Beef Ribs Fajitas
Fajita Herradura Especial
Tender strips marinated chicken, steak, shrimp, chorizo, and beef ribs
Fajitas Hawaiianas (Single)
Sautéed onion, bell pepper, and pineapple. Served with rice, guacamole salad, and your choice of meat. Chicken or steak, or shrimp
Fajitas Hawaiianas (Double)
Sautéed onion, bell pepper, and pineapple. Served with rice, guacamole salad, and your choice of meat. Chicken or steak, or shrimp
Nachos Con Fajita
Cheese nachos topped with steak, chicken or mixed fajitas
Fajita Quesadilla
Fajitas Texanas
Fajitas Texanas Doble
Taco Salad Fajita Steak
Taco Salad Fajita Griel Chicken
Fajita Piña
Antojitos Tradicionales
Nachos Herradura
A bed of chips topped with rice and your choice of grilled steak or chicken, and cheese sauce
Mexican Hamburger
Grilled hamburger with lettuce, tomato, onions, cheese, jalapeño, and avocado slices. Served with fries
Chiles Poblanos
Two poblano peppers filled with Mexican cheese, covered with egg whites and fried to a golden brown, topped with salsa ranchera and served with rice, beans, and tortillas
Chimichanga
A deep fried flour tortilla filled with ground beef, chopped beef or shredded chicken, topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico De gallo
Chimichanga Supremas
Four mini chimichangas: one chicken, one chopped beef, one beef, and one shrimp, topped with cheese dip, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico De gallo
Quesadilla Rellena
A bean and cheese quesadilla filled with your choice of ground or chunks of beef, shredded chicken, pastor or shredded beef. Served with rice, sour cream, and guacamole salad
Taco Salad
A crispy flour tortilla shell filled with ground beef or shredded chicken, topped with lettuce, tomato, guacamole, and sour cream
Special Dinner
One of each, taco, enchilada, chile poblano, tamale, chalupa, rice, and beans
Enchiladas Rancheras
Three cheese enchiladas, topped with your choice of shredded pork, shredded beef or shredded chicken, cooked with tomato, onions, and bell pepper, topped with sauce. Served with lettuce, sour cream, and tomato
Enchiladas Supremas
Four enchiladas: one beef, one chicken, one cheese, and one bean enchilada, topped with enchilada sauce, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream
Enchiladas Tapatias
Three chicken enchiladas, topped with salsa tapatia. Served with rice and beans
Chilaquiles Mexicanos
Fried corn tortilla chips, topped with chicken, cooked with cheese and salsa ranchera. Served with rice, lettuce, and sour cream
Flautas Mexicanos
Four tortillas filled with your choice of shredDed beef, chicken, or pork. Served with lettuce, pico De gallo, and sour cream
Taquitos Mexicanos
Four tortillas filled with your choice of shredDed beef, chicken, or pork. Served with lettuce, pico De gallo, and sour cream
Guadalajara
One chicken burrito, one chicken enchilada, topped with red sauce, lettuce, sour cream, pico De gallo, and guacamole
Birria
Slowly cooked beef, served with rice, onion, cilantro, and fresh lime
Mole Mexican
Tacos
Tacos "Mexican Style"
Three corn or flour tortillas filled with your choice of: steak, chorizo, carnitas, grilled chicken, and shredded beef. Served with cilantro, onions, tomatillo sauce, and a side of beans
•/ Tacos De Birria
Three corn or flour tortillas
•/ Tacos De Suadero
Three corn or flour tortillas
Taco Pastor Sstilo
Make Your Own Combinations
Entomatadas
Kid's
Grilled Chicken Nachos Niño
Pollo Con Queso Niño
Cheeseburger and Fries
Taco, Rice, and Beans Niño
Enchilada, Rice, and Beans Niño
Burrito, Rice, and Beans Niño
Quesadilla, Rice, and Beans Niño
Tenders and Fries
Hotdog and Fries
Taco Salad Niño
Pizza Bites
Mini Corn Dogs and Fries
Kraft Macaroni and Cheese
Cheese Nachos Niño
Nuggets and Fries
Quasesdilla Pollo Asada Niño
Camaron Acapulco Niño
Vegetarians
Burrito Vegetarian
10-Inch flour tortilla filled with grilled onions, tomatoes, bell pepper, mushrooms, and spinach, topped with cheese sauce
Chimichanga Vegetarian
A Deep fried flour tortilla filled with grilled spinach, mushrooms, bell peppers, and tomatoes, topped with cheese dip, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico De gallo. Served with rice and beans
Nachos Vegetarian
Cheese nachos, topped with sautéed broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, bell peppers, mushrooms, onions, and tomato
Spinach Enchiladas
Three spinach and cheese enchiladas. Served with rice and beans
Quesadilla Rellena
Quesadilla rellena a bean and cheese filled with your choice of two toppings: mushrooms, spinach, onions, tomatoes or bell peppers. Served with lettuce, sour cream, tomato, and rice
Vegetarian Fajitas
Sautéed broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, bell pepper, mushrooms, onions, and tomato
Fajitas Salad
Lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico De gallo, rice, and beans
Taco Salad Con Arros Y Frijol
Taco Salad Vejetariano
Burritos
Burrito Fajita
A 10 inch flour tortilla filled with onions, tomatoes, rice, and beans, topped with cheese sauce. Choose your meat: grilled chicken, steak or mix
Burrito Del Mar
A 10 inch flour tortilla filled with grilled shrimp and tilapia cooked with onions, tomatoes, rice, and beans, topped with cheese sauce
Burrito Verde
A flour tortilla stuffed with shredDed pork, topped with cheese sauce and green sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, and pico De gallo
Burrito California
A 10 inch flour tortilla filled with your choice of grilled chicken or steak, rice, beans, sour cream, tomato, and lettuce, topped with cheese dip
Burrito California with Shrimp
Burritos Deluxe
Two flour tortillas filled with beans and chicken, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, burrito sauce, and sour cream
Burrito Gigante
A 10 inch flour tortilla filled with your choice of grilled steak, chicken or carnitas, sautéed onion, beans, lettuce, tomato, and avocado slices
Burrito La Frontera
A flour tortilla filled with your choice of grilled chicken or steak, topped with burrito sauce, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and cheese. Served with rice and beans
Burrito Real
A flour tortilla filled with your choice of ground or chucks of beef, pastor, shredded chicken or shredded beef, topped with burrito sauce, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and cheese. Served with rice and beans
Burrito Mexicano
A large flour tortilla filled with shredded pork, tomato, onions, and bell pepper, topped with cheese dip, lettuce, tomato, and guacamole
Burrito Special
A large flour tortilla filled with ground or chunks of beef, pastor, shredded chicken or shredded beef, topped with cheese, burrito sauce, lettuce, and sour cream
Burrito Real Camaron
Quesadillas
Quesadilla with Cheese
Quesadilla with Beef
Quesadilla with Chicken
Quesadilla with Pastor
Quesadilla with Shredded Beef
Quesadilla with Grilled Chicken
Quesadilla with Grilled Steak
Quesadilla with Shrimp
Grande Quesadilla
A 12 inch flour tortilla. Served with pico De gallo, sour cream, guacamole, and lettuce. Your choice of: chicken, beef, spinach or mushroom, steak or grilled chicken or shrimp
•/ Quesabirrias
3 corn tortilla stuffed with slow cooked beef, Chihuahua cheese, cilantro, and onion. Served with rice and spicy consommé for dipping
Desserts
Xango
Creamy, cheesecake wrapped in a pastry tortilla lightly fried to a golden brown, sprinkled with cinnamon and topped with your choice of strawberry puree or chocolate syrup. Served with ice cream
Sopapilla
A deep fried golden brown flour tortilla, topped with honey, butter, whip cream, and sprinkled with cinnamon
Fried Ice Cream
Vanilla ice cream covered with corn flakes deep fried and topped with honey, whip cream, butter, and cinnamon. Served on a taco salad shell
Chocolate Chimichanga
A flour tortilla stuffed with Hershey's chocolate deep fried to golden brown and topped with sprinkled cinnamon, chocolate topping and a scoop of ice cream
Flan
A traditional Mexican style creme caramel, vanilla crest
Churros Con Nieve
A deep-fried spiraled sweet dough filled with caramel, sprinkled with sugar and cinnamon. Served with ice cream and whip cream
Lunch Menu
Lunch Menu
Express Lunch
One entrée, served with rice and beans
Taco Lonche
Taco crunchy corn tortilla folded and filled with beef or chicken, lettuce, and shredded cheese
Enchilada Lonche
Enchilada soft corn tortilla rolled and stuffed with ground beef, shredded beef or chicken, topped with enchilada sauce
Cheese Quesadilla Lonche
A flour tortilla filled with melted cheese
Tamale Lonche
Meat stuffed corn dough steamed until cooked, topped with ground beef and cheese sauce
Chalupa Lonche
Flat crispy corn tortilla, topped with beans, lettuce, guacamole, and tomato
Tostada Lonche
Tostada flat crispy corn tortilla, topped with beef, lettuce, cheese, tomato, and sour cream
Tostaguac Lonche
Flat crispy corn tortilla, topped with beans, beef, lettuce, cheese, guacamole, and tomato
Fajitas Lunch
Fajitas tenDer strips of marinated chicken, steak or mixed, cooked with sautéed onion, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, peppers, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico De gallo, and corn or flour tortillas
Taco Salad Fajita
A crispy flour tortilla filled with steak, chicken or mixed fajitas, topped with cheese dip, lettuce, sour cream, and tomato
Special 1
Chile poblano, taco, and beans
Special 2
Chicken or beef burrito. Served with rice and beans
Special 3
A bean burrito and cheese enchilada. Served with rice
Special 4
One chile poblano. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas
Lunch Specialities
Speedy Gonzales One
One taco, one enchilada, served with rice or beans
Huevos Mexicanos
Scrambled eggs cooked with onions, tomatoes, and jalapeños. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas
Huevos Con Chorizo
Scrambled eggs cooked with Mexican sausage. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas
Huevos Rancheros
Three over medium eggs, topped with salsa ranchera. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas
Guiso Mexicano
A lunch portion of grilled strips of sirloin steak sautéed with tomato, onions, and serrano peppers. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas
Pollo Mexicano
A lunch portion of seasoned grilled chicken breast, topped with sautéed onions and fresh jalapeño peppers. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas
Pollo Con Queso
Grilled chicken or steak with cheese with rice and tortillas
Nachos Con Fajita
Cheese nachos topped with steak, chicken or mixed fajitas
Pollo Poblano
Seasoned grilled chicken breast, topped with sautéed poblano pepper, mushrooms, and Chihuahua cheese. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, tomato, and tortillas
Nachos Herradura
A bed of chips topped with rice, your choice of grilled steak or chicken and cheese sauce
Pollo Loco
Seasoned grilled chicken breast served with rice, salad, and tortillas
Burrito California
An 8 inch flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken or steak, rice, beans, sour cream, tomato, and lettuce, topped with cheese dip
Flautas Mexicanos
Two corn tortillas stuffed with shredded beef, chicken or pork. Deep fried to a golden brown and topped with lettuce, tomato, and sour cream. Served with rice and beans
Taquitos Mexicanos
Two corn tortillas stuffed with shredded beef, chicken or pork. Deep fried to a golden brown and topped with lettuce, tomato, and sour cream. Served with rice and beans
Taco Salad
A crispy flour tortilla filled with ground beef or shredded chicken, topped with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and cheese
Chimichanga
A flour tortilla stuffed with chunks of beef, ground beef or chicken, Deep fried to golDen brown and topped with cheese dip, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico De gallo. Served with rice and beans
Burrito Real
A flour tortilla filled with your choice of pastor, ground beef, shredded chicken or shredded beef, topped with burrito sauce, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream. Served with rice and beans
N/A Drinks Menu
Soft Drinks
Mixed Drinks Menu
Margaritas
House Margarita
Margarita Tower
Only on the rocks any flavor
Patron Margarita
Patron tequila, Gran gala, house mix, triple sec
Don Julio Margarita
Don Julio tequila, Gran gala, house mix, triple sec
Jalapeño Margarita
Classic margarita, jalapeño pepper, and tajin
Texana Margarita
Jose Cuervo, Gran gala, house mix, triple sec
Sangria Margarita
House sangria, Gran gala, house mix, triple sec
Margarona
House margarita, topped with a coronita
Skinny Margarita
Cazuela Margarita
Silver tequila, lime juice, grapefruit soda, and pinch of salt
Mix Drinks
Cadillac
Tequila 1800, Gran gala, house mix, and triple sec
Mimosa
Sparkling wine and orange juice
Paloma
Silver tequila, lime juice, pinch of salt, and grapefruit soda
Blue Lagoon
Tito's vodka, blue curacao, and lemonade
Charro Negro
Tequila 1800, coca-cola, lime juice, and pinch of salt
Cantarito
Silver tequila, orange juice, lime juice, grapefruit soda, and pinch of salt
Tejuino Cantina
Tequila, Mexican fermented drink and lime juice
Michelada Herradura
Beer/Wine Menu
Mexican & Imported Beers
Domestic Beers
Draft Imported Beer
Beer Tower
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
400 North Ellington Parkway, Lewisburg, TN 37091
Photos coming soon!