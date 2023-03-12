Restaurant header imageView gallery

Herr Hut

100 S James St

Kansas City, KS 66118

Herr Hut

Eggrolls (2)

Eggrolls (2)

$5.00

Pork mixed with mung bean noodles, vegetables, cilantro and green onion wrap in pastry serve with original sauce

Eggrolls (6)

$13.50

Pork mixed with mung bean noodles, vegetables, cilantro and green onion wrap in pastry serve with original sauce

Eggrolls (12)

$24.00

Pork mixed with mung bean noodles, vegetables, cilantro and green onion wrap in pastry serve with original sauce

Crab Wontons (4)

Crab Wontons (4)

$3.50

creamy filling with cream cheese, imitation crab and green onion wrapped in crispy wonton served with sweet chili sauce

Hmong Sausage

$8.00Out of stock

Ground pork and seasoning serve with original sauce

Hmong Sausage Combo

$10.00Out of stock

Hmong pork sausage and sweet rice serve with original sauce

Lao Sausage

$8.00

Ground pork and seasoning serve with original sauce

Lao Sausage Combo

Lao Sausage Combo

$10.00

Lao pork sausage and sweet rice serve with original sauce

Stir Fried Noodles

Stir Fried Noodles

$7.00

Savory stir fried mung bean noodles with pork and seasonal vegetables

Mini Sesame Balls (3)

Mini Sesame Balls (3)

$2.00

Rice dough coated with sesame seeds

Sweet Rice

$3.00

Sticky sweet white rice

Original Sauce 6 oz

$7.00

Spicy savory sauce with herbs

Sweet Chili Sauce 6 oz

$8.00

Sweet sauce with touch of spicy and tangy.

MoonLight

$5.00

12 oz Non-alcoholic drink sweet coconut milk with mini tapioca pearls

Green Aurora

Green Aurora

$7.00

12 oz Non-alcoholic drink honeydew melon flavor coconut milk with mini tapioca pearls

Mountain Dew

$2.00

12 oz Can

Dr Pepper

$2.00

12 oz Can

Pepsi

$2.00

12 oz Can

Water

$1.50

16.9 oz Bottle water

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Please be advise that food prepared here may contain these ingredients: MSG, milk, eggs, wheat, soybean, peanuts, tree nuts, fish and shellfish. To contact us, email herrhutservice@gmail.com. No refund policy. Delivery Time May Vary.

Location

100 S James St, Kansas City, KS 66118

Directions

