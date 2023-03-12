Herr Hut
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Please be advise that food prepared here may contain these ingredients: MSG, milk, eggs, wheat, soybean, peanuts, tree nuts, fish and shellfish. To contact us, email herrhutservice@gmail.com. No refund policy. Delivery Time May Vary.
Location
100 S James St, Kansas City, KS 66118
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Stockyards Brewing Co. - West Bottoms - 1600 Gennessee St #100
No Reviews
1600 Gennessee St #100 Kansas City, MO 64102
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Kansas City
Tanner's Bar & Grill - 3900 Rainbow Blvd
4.1 • 1,099
3900 Rainbow Blvd Kansas City, KS 66103
View restaurant