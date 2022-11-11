Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian

Hersh's 1843-45 LIGHT STREET

1843-45 LIGHT STREET

Baltimore, MD 21230

Order Again

Popular Items

Margherita
Caesar Salad
Cacio e Pepe

Insalate

Autumn Salad

$11.00

arugula, taggiasca olives, toasted pecans, pecorino, buttermilk vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$11.00

romaine, parmigiano, pecorino, ciabatta croutons, housemade dressing add wood-fired shrimp $8 more

Antipasti

Housemade focaccia, wood fired whipped eggplant, housemade yogurt, toasted sesame seeds & green onion

Arancini

$11.00

butternut squash risotto, mozzarella, marinara

Burrata

$12.00

balsamic fig chutney, pistachio pesto, sea salt, toasted ciabatta

Crispy Cauliflower

$10.00

parsley-caper sauce, golden raisins & toasted pine nuts

Mushroom Crostini

$11.00

roasted cremini, button & shiitake mushrooms, aged sherry vinegar, thyme aioli

Papa's Meatballs

$12.00

pork & lamb meatballs atop whipped housemade ricotta with marinara & parsley

Wood-fired Delicata Squash

$10.00

housemade ricotta, toasted hazelnuts, apple-cider agrodolce

Wood-fired Octopus

$14.00

green garlic-herb aioli, Calabrian chili oil, fried chickpeas

Housemade Pasta

wild boar ragu, apple cider agrodolce, Calabrian chilies & lemon

Carbonara

$27.00

spaghetti, guanciale bacon, egg, pecorino, parmigiano, black pepper

Chicken Parmigiano & Tagliolini

$28.00

pan-fried chicken breast, housemade mozzarella, marinara, parmigiano

Pumpkin Gnocchi

$28.00

Spaghetti Alla Norma

$27.00

Squid Ink Cavatelli

$28.00

sauteed shrimp, roasted tomatoes, Calabrian chili sauce, focaccia crumbs

Gluten Free Carbonara

$27.00

crispy guanciale bacon, egg, pecorino

Secondi

zucchini gnocchi, roasted cherry tomatoes, olives, capers & sautéed spinach

Chicken Parmigiano & Tagliolini

$28.00

pan-fried chicken breast, housemade mozzarella, marinara, parmigiano

Rockfish

$28.00

Wood-fired with sun-dried tomato pesto, crispy artichokes, basil, white bean-parmigiano ragu

Salmon

$28.00

pan-sauteed wild Atlantic salmon filet, parmigiano broth, roasted green onion risotto, basil cream sauce

Short Rib

$28.00

Wood-fired with creamy polenta, shaved Brussels sprouts, pickled red onion

Pizze: Red Pies

Cheese Pie

$17.00

Il Regale

$21.00

housemade ricotta, soppressata, basil, garlic, parmigiano

Manny Mota

$20.00

housemade sausage, mushrooms, fontina, basil pesto

Margherita

$18.00

housemade mozzarella, fresh basil, parmigiano, olive oil

Marinara Pie

$16.00

fresh oregano, garlic, olive oil (No cheese)

The Salami Maker's Girlfriend

$20.00

pepperoni, soppressata, parmigiano, black pepper, hot honey

The Big V

$18.00

cremini mushrooms, olives, house-pickled hot peppers, arugula, garlic

Pepperoni-oni

$20.00

housemade mozzarella, hot peppers, aged balsamic

Salsiccia

$21.00

housemade sausage & mozzarella, soppressata, roasted red peppers, provolone & parmigiano

Vegan Marg

$18.00

Brilliant, just like the original. Instead of housemade fresh mozz, we use Miyoko's cashew based mozzarella & parm

Vegan Pepperoni-Oni

$20.00

Delicious, like the original, but with Miyoko's cashew based mozzarella & BE-Hive seitan based pepperoni

Pizze: White Pies

Cacio e Pepe

$19.00

fontina, pecorino, mozzarella, parmigiano, black pepper

Da Funghi Due

$20.00

all the mushrooms, fontina, taleggio, & sherry thyme vinaigrette

Kale & Pistachio

$19.00

fontina, pecorino, garlic, rushed red pepper

Panna

$21.00

housemade sausage & whipped ricotta, parmigiano, red onion

Pepe's Clam Pie

$21.00

mozzarella, parmigiano, pecorino, olive oil, garlic, lemon

Rico Spinaci

$20.00

housemade whipped ricotta, spinach, chèvre, taggiasca olives, cherry tomatoes

Serenità

$18.00

provolone, fontina, marsala-caramelized onion, thyme, garlic, olive oil

Zucca

$20.00

Desserts

Buttermilk Cake

$9.00

Wood-fired Strawberries & whipped mascarpone

Cannoli

$9.00

housemade whipped ricotta, chocolate & pistachios

Chocolate Torta

$9.00

flourless, raspberry liqueur, whipped cream

Hersh's Housemade Ice Creams

$8.00

Kids Menu

Kids Pasta - Butter & Parmigiano

$12.00

Kids Pasta - Marinara

$12.00

Kids Pasta - Meatball

$15.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$15.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
