Cheese steaks

Steaks 8"

Plain Steak

$10.50

Onions & Mayo

Traditional Cheesesteak

$11.75

Onions, Mayo & Choice of cheese

Cheesesteak Hoagie

$11.99

Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce & Tomato

Triple Cheesesteak

$11.99

American, Cheez Whiz, Mayo & Provolone

Mushroom Cheesesteak

$11.99

Mushrooms, Mayo & Onions

The Liberty Bell "Bell Ringer"

$11.99

Jalapenos, Onions, Mayo & pepper-jack cheese

Steaks 12"

Plain Steak

$13.99

Onions & Mayo

Traditional Cheesesteak

$15.75

Onions, Mayo & Choice of cheese

Cheesesteak Hoagie

$15.99

Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce & Tomato

Triple Cheesesteak

$15.99

American, Cheez Whiz, Mayo & Provolone

Mushroom Cheesesteak

$15.99

Mushrooms, Mayo & Onions

The Liberty Bell "Bell Ringer"

$15.99

Jalapenos, Onions, Mayo & pepper-jack cheese

Chicken steaks

Chicken steaks 8"

Chicken Steak

$10.50

Onions & Mayo

Chicken Cheesesteak

$11.75

Onions, Mayo & Choice of cheese

Chicken Cheesesteak Hoagie

$11.99

Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce & Tomato

Triple Cheese Chicken Steak

$11.99

American, Cheez Whiz, Mayo & Provolone

Mushroom Chicken Cheesesteak

$11.99

Mushrooms, Mayo & Onions

Hot Bird Chicken Cheesesteak

$11.99

Jalapenos, Onions, Mayo & pepper-jack cheese

Chicken steaks 12"

Chicken Steak

$13.99

Onions & Mayo

Chicken Cheesesteak

$15.75

Onions, Mayo & Choice of cheese

Chicken Cheesesteak Hoagie

$15.99

Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce & Tomato

Triple Cheese Chicken Steak

$15.99

American, Cheez Whiz, Mayo & Provolone

Mushroom Chicken Cheesesteak

$15.99

Mushrooms, Mayo & Onions

Hot Bird Chicken Cheesesteak

$15.99

Jalapenos, Onions, Mayo & pepper-jack cheese

Hoagies/Cold Subs

Hoagies 8"

Turkey & Cheese

$10.99

Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato and Choice of Cheese

Ham & Cheese

$10.99

Mayo, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Choice of Cheese

Roast Beef

$11.99

Mayo, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Choice of Cheese

Veggie Hoagie

$7.99

Mayo, Lettuce, Pickles, Tomato, Onions and Peppers

Italian Hoagie

$11.99

Your choice of toppings

Hoagies 12"

Turkey & Cheese

$14.99

Mayo, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Choice of Cheese

Ham & Cheese

$14.99

Your choice of toppings

Roast Beef

$15.99

Your choice of toppings

Veggie Hoagie

$10.99

Your choice of toppings

Italian Hoagie

$15.99

Your choice of toppings

Specials

Specials 8"

76ers VS Kings Cheesesteak

$11.99

1/2 Steak, 1/2 Chicken, Mayo, Onions & Choice of Cheese

Pepperoni Cheesesteak

$11.99

Steak, Pepperoni & Choice of Cheese

Chili Cheesesteak

$13.50

Onions, Chili & Choice of cheese

Mexican Cheesesteak

$13.50

Onions, Peppers, Jalapenos, Spices & Choice of Cheese

Vegan Cheesesteak

$14.99

Seitan & Choice of Toppings

Philly Dog

$8.99

All beef hot dog & your choice of toppings

Specials 12"

76ers VS Kings Cheesesteak

$15.99

1/2 Steak, 1/2 Chicken, Mayo, Onions & Choice of Cheese

Pepperoni Cheesesteak

$15.99

Steak, Pepperoni & Choice of Cheese

Chili Cheesesteak

$17.99

Onions, Chili & Choice of Cheese

Mexican Cheesesteak

$17.99

Onions, Peppers, Spices & Choice of Cheese

Vegan Cheesesteak

$18.50

Seitan & Choice of Toppings

Salads

Garden Salad

$8.50

Croutons, Lettuce, Cherry Tomatoes, Onions and Choice of Dressing

Caesar Salad

$8.50

Croutons, Lettuce, Cherry Tomatoes, Onions and Caesar Dressing

Create-a-Salad

$11.99

Your choice of toppings

Sides

Fries

$3.50

Curly Fries

$4.00

Cheese Fries

$4.99

Chili Cheese Fries

$7.99

Cheez Whiz, Chili &Fries

Cheese Steak Fries

$13.99

Cheez Whiz, Fries & Steak

8" Pizza

$10.99

Chicken Strips

$6.99

Cheese Curds

$7.50

Bag of Chips (1 Bag)

$2.99

Side of Ranch

Drinks

Fountain Soda (22oz)

$2.99

Perrier Water

$2.99

Carbonated Water

Bottled Water

$1.99

Aquafina

Bottled Soda

$2.99

Monster

$3.99

Monster Zero

$3.99

Starbucks Mocha

$3.99

Starbucks Doubleshot

$3.99

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Apple Juice

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

Snapple Tea

$2.99