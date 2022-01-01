Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Bars & Lounges

Hessen Haus

1,365 Reviews

$$

101 4th Street

Des Moines, IA 50309

Order Again

DRINKS

Coke 20 Oz Bottle

$3.50

Diet Coke 20 Oz Bottle

$3.50

Sprite 20 Oz Bottle

$3.50

Red Bull

$4.00

SF Red Bull

$4.00

Watermelon Red Bull

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$2.50

APPETIZERS & BAR SNACKS

Jumbo Soft Pretzel

Jumbo Soft Pretzel

$7.49

Freshly baked to order. Served with beer cheese dip or haus mustard.

Pretzel Basket

Pretzel Basket

$10.99

A superb companion for any brew! Four Bavarian- style pretzels served with beer cheese dip or haus mustard. Perfect for sharing.

Giant Bavarian Pretzel

Giant Bavarian Pretzel

$12.99
Hessen Starter Combo

Hessen Starter Combo

$16.99
Armadillo Eggs

Armadillo Eggs

$13.99

A South Texas specialty made in our kitchen...bacon-wrapped chicken tenders stuffed with sliced jalapeños and pepper jack cheese. Served with ranch dressing.

Bacon Wrapped Pork Skewers

Bacon Wrapped Pork Skewers

$13.99
Bavarian Nachos

Bavarian Nachos

$11.99

Crisp tortilla chips piled high with chopped brats, Cheddar Jack and Mozzarella cheese, banana peppers and pico de gallo. Served with sour cream and salsa. Substitute chicken for $1 more.

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$10.99

Cheddar cheese curds breaded and fried to perfection. Served with ranch or haus curry sauce.

Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$10.99
Fried Pickle Chips

Fried Pickle Chips

$7.99

Thick sliced kosher dill pickle chips, hand-breaded and deep fried golden brown. Served with ranch dressing.

Monster Muenster Cheese Sticks

Monster Muenster Cheese Sticks

$10.99

Four giant slabs of muenster cheese hand breaded and fried golden brown. Served with our haus curry sauce or marinara.

Peasant Plate

$12.99

Perfect to share for any size group! A delicious assortment of Muenster, pepper jack, Swiss, and Colby jack cheeses served with Thuringer sausage, salami, & landjäger sausage. Served with Haus Mustard, bread, and assorted crackers. Add a jumbo pickle for $1.50 2 pickled eggs for $2.00

Pork Rinds

Pork Rinds

$7.99
Pretzel Crusted Sauerkraut Balls

Pretzel Crusted Sauerkraut Balls

$10.49

A tasty combination of corned beef, pork, ham and sauerkraut rolled into balls, hand-breaded and fried. Served with Thousand Island dressing.

Rouladen Rolls

Rouladen Rolls

$10.99

The German classic in a fried spring roll! We make this masterpiece with a tasty blend of roast beef, bacon, dill pickle, onion and mustard rolled up in a spring roll and fried golden brown. Served with our haus mustard.

Das Sampler

$12.49

1 Pickled Eggs

$1.50

2 Pickled Eggs

$3.00

Landjäger

$3.50

2 Pack Landjäger

$6.50

BBQ Chips

$1.50

Jalapeno Chips

$1.50

Salt & Vinegar Chips

$1.50

Small Pickled Sausage

$2.00

Large Pickled Sausage

$3.00

Giant Pickle

$2.00

JAR Spicy Pickled Eggs

$50.00

JAR Regular Pickled Eggs

$50.00

JAR Small Sausage

$40.00

JAR Large Sausage

$60.00

SOUPS & SALAD & DESSERT

BIER CHEESE

$4.99+

JAGER CHILI

$4.99+

TOMATO

$4.99+
Side Salad

Side Salad

$3.99

A smaller serving of our Haus Entree Salad. Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, and cheddar-jack cheese with your choice of dressing.

Crispy Chicken Salad

$12.99

Fresh mixed greens with Roma tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, and cheddar jack cheese, topped with chicken tenders. Served with your choice of dressing.

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.99

Fresh mixed greens topped with grilled, juicy chicken breast, Roma tomatoes, shredded cheddar and Jack cheese, served with your choice of dressing.

Haus Salad

Haus Salad

$6.99

An entree sized mixed greens salad with cucumber, red onion, tomato, and cheddar-jack cheese. Served with your choice of dressing.

Hessen Salad

Hessen Salad

$11.49

Fresh mixed greens topped with walnuts, Roma tomatoes, mozzarella/provolone blend cheese, and sun dried cherries. Served with your choice of dressing. Add chicken for $2 more.

German Chocolate Cake

German Chocolate Cake

$7.49

The traditional dessert made in haus. Delicious, moist chocolate cake with caramel, coconut and pecan topping.

Oma’s Apple Crisp

Oma’s Apple Crisp

$6.49

Flame-roasted Fuji apples mixed with cinnamon and sugar, covered and baked with a sweet, crispy crust and topped with one scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Root Beer Float

$6.49

Ice Cream

$3.49

One scoop of creamy vanilla ice cream.

Fried Spaetzle

Fried Spaetzle

$3.99

Fried Spaetzle tossed in cinnamon and sugar.

MAIN COURSE

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$11.99

Our 1/2lb Angus beef patty topped with American and Swiss cheese, with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle.

Pretzel Bacon Cheeseburger

Pretzel Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.49

Topped with thick-cut Cherrywood smoked bacon, honey mustard and cheddar cheese. Served on a fresh pretzel roll.

Bier Cheese Burger

Bier Cheese Burger

$13.49

Served open-faced on toasted rye, smothered in rich beer cheese sauce, topped with chopped bacon and green onion. You will need a fork to eat this one!

Big Haus Burger

Big Haus Burger

$15.49

Can’t decide on burger or brat? No worries, the Big Haus has you covered. We top a 1⁄2 lb burger with two strips of cherrywood smoked bacon, a split bratwurst and top it off with melted American and Swiss cheese. Served on a bakery fresh bun.

Black Bean Burger

Black Bean Burger

$10.99

A blend of black beans, roasted corn and smoked peppers make up this avorful patty. Topped with Muenster cheese, lettuce and spicy aioli.

German Burger

German Burger

$12.49

Topped with sauerkraut, Muenster cheese and haus mustard. Served on a soft pretzel roll.

Knock-Out Currywurst Burger

Knock-Out Currywurst Burger

$17.99

This delicious absurdity is guaranteed to knock out any appetite! A nod to the Germany’s most popular street food; we pile on TWO half-pound Angus beef patties, spicy Hungarian candied bacon, caramelized onion, and chopped knockwurst (see what we did there?), on a fresh-baked potato rosette bun and smother it with Haus-made curry sauce and lots and lots of cheese, and top it all off with fresh hot fries and mayo. Bring you’re A-game! You are going to need a friend, a cot, and a ride home after this bad boy!

Red Baron Burger

Red Baron Burger

$13.99

Sweet, crispy, and tangy, this burger is your ace! A half-pound Angus beef patty, topped with thick sliced pecan smoked shoulder bacon, smoked Cheddar, Haus-made BBQ Sauce and two fried pickle slices on a toasted pretzel bun.

Wild West Berlin Burger

Wild West Berlin Burger

$15.99
Bavarian Ham and Cheese Sandwich

Bavarian Ham and Cheese Sandwich

$11.99

Black forest ham piled high with our special honey mustard sauce and melted Swiss on a fresh pretzel hoagie roll.

Bismarck Sandwich

Bismarck Sandwich

$12.49

Sliced roast pork sautéed with mushrooms and onions in a creamy sauce. Served on a French roll with melted Swiss cheese.

German Grilled Cheese Sandwich

German Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$9.99

Plenty of melted Muenster, Swiss and American cheese. Served on grilled Texas toast.

Hahnchen Sandwich

Hahnchen Sandwich

$13.99

Crispy or Fried, a hearty chicken breast cooked to tender, juicy perfection. Served on a bakery fresh potato rosette, with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickle. Make it spicy! Tossed in Lola’s Fine Hot Sauce and topped with Pepper Jack cheese and pickled jalapenos for $1.50!

Pork Tenderloin Sandwich

Pork Tenderloin Sandwich

$12.49

Tenderized pork loin covered with a light breading and fried golden-brown with lettuce, tomato and onion. Served on a toasted bun.

Rachel Sandwich

$12.99
Reuben Sandwich

Reuben Sandwich

$12.99

The classic sandwich with sliced, lean corned beef, our haus sauerkraut and melted Swiss cheese. Served on grilled marble rye bread.

Rhine Valley Parmesan Chicken Sandwich

Rhine Valley Parmesan Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

A tender and juicy grilled chicken breast, and topped with thick sliced pecan smoked shoulder bacon, smoked Cheddar and Parmesan cheeses, and a creamy Parmesan dressing. Served with lettuce, red onion, and pickle on toasted sour dough bread.

Turkey Bacon Melt Sandwich

Turkey Bacon Melt Sandwich

$12.49

A delicious combination of roast turkey, crisp bacon, American and Muenster cheeses, dressed with a spiced aioli. Served on grilled Texas toast.

BLT Sandwich

$11.99

Thick cut cherrywood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and spicy aioli.

Haus Club Sandwich

$12.49

Black forest ham, roast turkey, colby jack and Swiss sliced thin. Topped with spicy aioli, thick-cut bacon, Roma tomatoes and green leaf lettuce. Served on thick-cut, lightly-grilled sourdough bread.

Patty Melt

$12.49

Our version of the classic! Served on Rye and we’re not skimpin’ on the cheese! Plenty of melted American and Swiss with caramelized onions and haus sauce.

Currywurst

Currywurst

$10.99

Germany’s most popular street food! Your choice of one or two Knockwurst or Weisswurst links sliced and smothered in our haus curry sauce. Served with French fries and a side of mayo.

Wurst Basket

Wurst Basket

$8.99

You pick the Wurst! Your Choice of Traditional Bratwurst or Weisswurst. Served on a fresh bun with our haus made kraut with your choice of one side

Wurst Platter

Wurst Platter

$13.99

Choose two of your favorite sausage, served on a bed of Haus Sauerkraut, with mashed potatoes and red cabbage. If wanting 2 of the same sausage please note in comments

Fish Basket

$10.99+

Franziskaner Battered Chicken Tenders

$13.99

Hand-battered tenders fried golden brown. Served with our haus curry sauce, French fries.

Schnitzel Fingers Basket

Schnitzel Fingers Basket

$11.99

A half-pound of tender pork loin strips, breaded and fried crispy and golden brown. Served with fries, and our signature mushroom and onion jäger gravy, or bier cheese sauce.

Fish & Chicken Combo

$13.49
Bavarian Stroganoff

Bavarian Stroganoff

$14.99

German spaetzle presented in a rich sour cream sauce with mushrooms, onions and your choice of lightly-seasoned beef or pork.

Brisket Mac & Cheese

Brisket Mac & Cheese

$14.99
Mac & Cheese Baden Bäden

Mac & Cheese Baden Bäden

$11.99

Mac and cheese the German way... A tasty blend of Muenster, Swiss and Parmesan cheeses mixed with spaetzle. Topped with your choice of chicken, pork or beef for only $2.00 more.

Veggie Spaetzle

Veggie Spaetzle

$12.49

Spaetzle, sautéed mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, Roma tomatoes, and fresh spinach in a garlic white wine butter sauce.

Black Forest Schnitzel

$13.99+
Hähnchen Schnitzel

Hähnchen Schnitzel

$15.49

Tenderized chicken cutlet hand-breaded and pan-fried golden brown. Topped with your choice of mushroom and onion gravy or brown gravy. Served with mashed potatoes and red cabbage.

Jagerschnitzel

$12.99+
Wienerschnitzel

Wienerschnitzel

$16.49

Tender veal freshly breaded and fried to a golden brown. Served with German potato salad and pickled red cabbage.

German Meatloaf

German Meatloaf

$15.49

Homemade with beef, pork, black forest ham and bacon, topped with mashed potatoes and gravy. Served with a side of red cabbage.

Rouladen Entree

Rouladen Entree

$17.99
Sauerbraten

Sauerbraten

$18.99

Traditional German slow roasted beef. This delicious dish takes days to make! We marinate the beef for a minimum of 72 hours, and slow roast it until it is fork tender. Served over a crispy potato pancake and topped with red wine sauerbraten gravy and slow-cooked carrots. This dish melts in your mouth and warms your soul!

Schweinshaxe

Schweinshaxe

$17.99

Extra large, seasoned, mild- avored pork shank, served with sauerkraut and German potato salad.

KID'S MENU

Brat Basket

$6.99

Cheeseburger

$6.99

Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Corn Dog Bites

$6.99

Frankfurter

$6.99
Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Kids 3 piece Fish and Chip

$6.99

Mac N' Cheese

$6.99

Popcorn Shrimp

$6.99Out of stock

SIDES & SAUCES

12 oz Side Fries

$2.99

$Side Salad

$3.99

$Side Cole Slaw

$2.99

$Side Cottage Cheese

$2.99

$Side German Potato Salad

$2.99

$Side Mashed Potatoes

$2.99

$Side Red Cabbage

$2.99

$Side Red Haus Potatoes

$2.99

$Side Sauerkraut

$2.99

$Side Sweet Potato Fries

$2.99

$Side Spaetzle

$2.99

$Side Mac & Cheese

$4.50

$Side Haus Ranch

$0.50

$Side Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.50

$Side Bleu Cheese

$0.50

$Side Honey Mustard

$0.50

$Side Parmesan Peppercorn

$0.50

$Side Thousand Island

$0.50

$Side Mayo

$0.50

$Side Bacon Aioli

$1.00

$Side Bacon BBQ

$1.00

$Side Beer Cheese

$1.00

$Side Haus Mustard

$1.00

$Side Curry Sauce

$1.00

$Side Marinara Sauce

$1.00

$Side Brown Gravy

$1.00

$Side Jager Gravy

$1.00

$Side Haus BBQ

$1.00

$Side BBQ (Ray's)

$0.50

$Side Tarter Sauce

$0.50

$Side Haus Salsa

$1.00

$Side Sour Cream

$1.00

$Extra Bread (1 Pc)

$1.00

$Extra Bread (2 pc)

$2.00

$Add 1 Bratwurst

$3.50

$Add 1 Knockwurst

$3.50

$Add 1 Weisswurst

$3.50

$Add Bacon

$3.00

$Add Beef Patty

$4.50

$Add Beef Tips

$4.00

$Add 3oz Brisket

$3.00

$Add Chicken

$4.00

$Add Fish (1)

$2.99

$Add Pork

$4.00

$Add Smoked Sausage

$3.00

$Add Cheese Stick

$2.50

$Add Armadillo Egg

$2.75

$Add Kraut Ball

$2.50

$Add Pork Skewer

$4.50

$Add Pretzel Stick

$2.50

$Add Rouladen Roll

$2.25

$Vegan Brat w/Bun

$5.00

$Vegan Burger Patty

$5.00

$Potato Pancake

$2.99

$Add Bun

$1.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Hessen Haus perfectly recreates the authentic atmosphere of an old-world German bier hall. The 49 imported German biers on tap, authentic German fare on the menu, create a lively yet cozy atmosphere where large crowds gather to pass the boot and small groups find themselves making new friends.

Website

Location

101 4th Street, Des Moines, IA 50309

Directions

