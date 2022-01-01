Hessen Haus

Knock-Out Currywurst Burger

$17.99

This delicious absurdity is guaranteed to knock out any appetite! A nod to the Germany’s most popular street food; we pile on TWO half-pound Angus beef patties, spicy Hungarian candied bacon, caramelized onion, and chopped knockwurst (see what we did there?), on a fresh-baked potato rosette bun and smother it with Haus-made curry sauce and lots and lots of cheese, and top it all off with fresh hot fries and mayo. Bring you’re A-game! You are going to need a friend, a cot, and a ride home after this bad boy!