Hestia & Henbit
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
We celebrate the spirit of the Basque’s social bar culture with amazing food, curated Spanish wine list, craft cocktails and flowing porrones. Enjoy our beautiful patio that overlooks Shoal Creek. Our team’s hospitality provides the comfort of a local neighborhood bar in a space that invites to have a night out on the town.
607 W Third St, Suite 110, Austin, TX 78701
