Main picView gallery

Het Say Vietnamese Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

2121 E Oltorf St #12-B

Austin, TX 78741

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Spring Roll (2 pcs)
Vermicelli (Grilled Meats)
Bao Buns (2 pcs)

Appetizers

Spring Roll (2 pcs)

Spring Roll (2 pcs)

$5.00

Soft rice paper wrapper with vermicelli noodles, lettuce, basil, carrot, and peanut sauce.

Fried Pork Egg Rolls (2 pcs)

Fried Pork Egg Rolls (2 pcs)

$4.10

Wheat wrapper, ground pork, glass noodle, taro, mushroom, carrots, and side of fish sauce.

Pork Dumplings (4 pcs)

Pork Dumplings (4 pcs)

$4.10

Steam or fried stuffed with cabbage, green onions, wheat dough, and sweet soy dipping sauce.

Crab Rangoons (4 pcs)

Crab Rangoons (4 pcs)

$4.10

Wonton wrapper, cream cheese, celery, green onions, imitation crab, and sweet and sour sauce.

Bao Buns (2 pcs)

Bao Buns (2 pcs)

$7.00

In a sweet rice bun, house spicy hoisin, pickled carrots, cilantro, cucumber, and green onion.

Edamame

Edamame

$5.00

Blanched soybeans in a pod. Seasoned with sea salt.

Spicy Edamame

Spicy Edamame

$6.00

Blanched soybeans in a pod then sauteed with a spicy garlic chili paste sauce. Savory and spicy!

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$10.50

Fried tempura battered calamari stir-fried with garlic, white onions, spring onions, and seasoning.

Salt & Pepper Shrimp

Salt & Pepper Shrimp

$11.00

Fried tempura-battered shrimp, then stir-fried with garlic, jalapenos, white onion, spring onion, and seasoning. Side salt and pepper lime dipping sauce.

Salt & Pepper Tofu

$10.00

Fried tempura-battered tofu, then stir-fried with garlic, jalapenos, white onion, spring onion, and seasoning. Side salt and pepper lime dipping sauce.

Chicken Wings (4 pcs)

Chicken Wings (4 pcs)

$9.00

Four (4) chicken wings twice cooked. Deep-fried then sauteed in a chili fish sauce coating. Sweet and Tangy!

Fried Veggie Egg Rolls (2 pcs)

$4.10

Wheat wrapper, bean thread, mushroom, taro, vegan ham, and side of sweet and sour sauce.

Seaweed Salad

$5.00

Japanese-style seaweed salad and sesame seeds.

Pho Noodle Soup

Steak Pho (Pho Tai)

$12.00

Beef broth with rare steak, rice noodles and onions. Side of bean sprouts, cilantro, basil, lime & jalapenos.

Brisket Pho (Pho Chin)

$12.00

Beef broth with brisket, rice noodles and onions. Side of bean sprouts, cilantro, basil, lime & jalapenos.

Steak & Brisket Pho (Pho Tai Chin)

$12.00

Beef broth with rare steak, brisket, rice noodles and onions. Side of bean sprouts, cilantro, basil, lime & jalapenos.

Beef Pho (Customize) - Up to 3 Cuts

Beef Pho (Customize) - Up to 3 Cuts

$12.00

Make your own Beef Pho. Choice of up to three cuts of meats. Choices: steak, brisket, meatballs, tripe or tendon. Beef broth, meats, noodles, and onions. Side of bean sprouts, cilantro, basil, lime & jalapenos.

Pho Het Say (Dac Biet)

Pho Het Say (Dac Biet)

$13.00

Beef Pho with ALL THE CUTS! Angus steak, brisket, tripe, tendon, and meatballs. Side of bean sprouts, cilantro, basil, lime & jalapenos.

Chicken Pho (Pho Ga)

Chicken Pho (Pho Ga)

$12.00

Chicken broth with chicken, rice noodles and onions. Side of bean sprouts, cilantro, basil, lime & jalapenos.

No Meat Pho

$9.00

Noodles, beef broth, onions, and side pho garnish plate.

Shrimp Pho

$13.00

Shrimp noodle soup in beef broth.

Seafood Pho

$13.00

Shrimp, fish balls, squid, and imitation crab in beef broth and noodles.

Vegetable Pho (Pho Chay)

Vegetable Pho (Pho Chay)

$12.00

100% vegetable broth with tofu, broccoli, napa cabbage, bok choy, mushrooms, carrots, and onions. Side of pho garnishes.

Egg Noodle Soup

$12.00

Egg noodles in beef broth and a choice of meat. Side of pho garnishes.

Vietnamese Beef Stew (Bo Kho)

Vietnamese Beef Stew (Bo Kho)

$13.25

Flavorful braised beef brisket noodle soup.

Vermicelli Bowls

Vermicelli (Grilled Meats)

Vermicelli (Grilled Meats)

$11.50

Marinated and charcoal-grilled meats served with mixed greens, pickled carrots, green onions, sprouts, peanuts, and fish sauce. Served with vermicelli noodles.

Vermicelli (Lemongrass Stir-Fry Meats)

Vermicelli (Lemongrass Stir-Fry Meats)

$12.00

Meat stir-fried with white onions, garlic, lemongrass and red chili paste. served with mixed salad, peanuts and fish sauce. sweet, tangy, savory, & spicy! Served with vermicelli noodles.

Rice Plates

Rice (Grilled Meats)

Rice (Grilled Meats)

$11.50

Marinated and charcoal-grilled meats served with mixed greens, pickled carrots, green onions, sprouts, and fish sauce. Served with jasmine white rice.

Rice (Lemongrass Stir-Fry Meats)

Rice (Lemongrass Stir-Fry Meats)

$12.00

Meat stir-fried with white onions, garlic, lemongrass and red chili paste. served with mixed salad, peanuts and fish sauce. sweet, tangy, savory, & spicy! Served with side of jasmine white rice.

Stir-Fry Dishes

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$12.00

Stir-fried rice with egg, green onions, peas, carrots, and soy sauce.

Het Say Special

$12.00

Stir-fried with onions, garlic, broccoli, Napa cabbage, mushrooms, and carrots in our delight sauce. Side of rice or vermicelli.

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$12.25

Stir-fried flat wide rice noodles, egg, beansprouts, green onions, and tamarind soy sauce.

Singaporean

Singaporean

$12.00

Stir-fried with onion, red chili pepper garlic soy sauce, and side of broccoli. Spicy. Served with rice or vermicelli.

House Specials

Braised Pork Belly & Egg

Braised Pork Belly & Egg

$12.50

Braised in coconut juice, fish sauce, garlic, and onions. Served with rice and mixed salad.

Grilled Pork Spare Ribs

Grilled Pork Spare Ribs

$13.70

Marinated and char-coaled grilled. served with jasmine rice and mixed salad.

Braised Turmeric Chicken (bone-in)

$12.50

Braised in fish sauce, turmeric spices, onions, and garlic. served with rice and mixed salad.

Southern Yellow Curry

Southern Yellow Curry

$12.00

Yellow curry from Southern Vietnam composed of turmeric spices, onions, garlic, carrots, potatoes, and coconut cream. Served with rice or vermicelli.

Crispy Noodles

Crispy Noodles

$12.50

Stir-fried veggies and your choice of meat on top of crispy fried egg noodles.

Banh Mi - Sandwiches

Grilled Meat Banh Mi

Grilled Meat Banh Mi

$8.00

French baguette, cilantro, cucumber, jalapeno, pickled daikon, carrot, and spicy mayonnaise. Protein is marinated and char-coaled grilled.

Lemongrass Meat Banh Mi

Lemongrass Meat Banh Mi

$8.50

French baguette, cilantro, cucumber, jalapeno, pickled daikon, carrot, and spicy mayonnaise. Meat is stir-fried with white onion, garlic, lemongrass, and red chili paste (sweet, tangy & spicy!)

Specialty Drinks

Boba Smoothie

$5.25
Vietnamese Iced Coffee

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$5.50

Iced Vietnamese coffee made with Café Du Monde and sweet condensed milk.

Thai Tea

$5.00

Black spiced tea that's sweetened and creamed.

Lime Soda

$5.00

Lime juice. sugar, and carbonated water. Simple and fresh ingredients that's made to order.

LimeAde

$5.00

Lime juice. sugar, and water. Simple and fresh ingredients that's made to order.

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Coconut Juice

$5.00

Fresh young coconut juice with coconut meat

Soybean Milk

Soybean Milk

$4.00

Yeo's soy milk

Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$3.00

Carbonated mineral water.

Soda

$3.00

Bottle Water

$2.25

Hot Tea

$4.50

A La Carte

Side Broth

$3.25

Side Dumpling Soup

$6.25

4 pork dumplings in beef broth.

Side Fried Rice

$6.00

Small bowl of fried rice (egg, onions, peas, and carrots)

Side Pho Noodles

$3.00

Side Vermicelli Noodles

$3.00

Side Rice

$3.00

Side of steam jasmine rice

Side Steam Veggies

$3.30

Mix of steamed broccoli, bok choy, napa cabbage, mushrooms, and carrots.

Side Meat Ball Soup

$5.50

Meatballs in small beef broth

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Your Local Mom & Pop Vietnamese Shop!

Website

Location

2121 E Oltorf St #12-B, Austin, TX 78741

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Hai Ky Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
1931 E OLTORF ST STE B AUSTIN, TX 78741
View restaurantnext
EL Tacorrido - E. Riverside Dr.
orange star3.5 • 24
1701 E Riverside Austin, TX 78741
View restaurantnext
Buzz Mill
orange starNo Reviews
1505 Town Creek Dr Austin, TX 78741
View restaurantnext
Mour Cafe
orange star4.6 • 538
1414 Shore District Drive Austin, TX 78741
View restaurantnext
Pueblo Viejo - E Riverside Drive
orange starNo Reviews
2410 E Riverside Dr Ste H-8 Austin, TX 78741
View restaurantnext
Pinthouse Brewing - Ben White
orange star5.0 • 4
2201 E Ben White Blvd Austin, TX 78741
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Austin

Odd Duck
orange star5.0 • 14,874
1201 S Lamar Blvd Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Moonshine Patio Bar and Grill - Downtown - Downtown
orange star4.5 • 9,859
303 Red River Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Kemuri Tatsu-Ya
orange star4.5 • 9,444
2713 E 2nd St Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Home Slice Pizza - South Congress
orange star4.8 • 7,003
1415 South Congress Ave Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Barley Swine - 6555 Burnet Rd.
orange star4.9 • 6,790
6555 Burnet Rd STE 400 Austin, TX 78757
View restaurantnext
Hula Hut
orange star4.1 • 6,624
3826 Lake Austin Blvd Austin, TX 78703
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Austin
Buda
review star
Avg 5 (16 restaurants)
Pflugerville
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Cedar Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (58 restaurants)
Round Rock
review star
Avg 4.5 (66 restaurants)
Driftwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Kyle
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Dripping Springs
review star
Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
Leander
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Hutto
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston