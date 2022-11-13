Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hexagon Brewing - Knoxville

review star

No reviews yet

1002 Dutch Valley Dr Suite 101

Knoxville, TN 37918

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Pretzel

$7.00

hot baked pretzel with homemade beer cheese.

Walking Taco

$7.00

topped with chili, beer cheese, lettuce, tomato, jalapenos, and sour cream

Chips & Cheese

$7.00

Loaded Nachos

$11.00

your choice of chili, pulled chicken, or pulled pork/ topped with homemade beer cheese, lettuce, tomato, jalapeños, and sour cream

South-Western Dip

$10.00

homemade chili, beer cheese, bacon-fat ranch and jalapeños. Served with chips.

Wings

1/2 pound

$12.00

1 pound

$18.00

Sandwiches

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

PB&J

$7.00

The Hott Karl

$10.00

Grilled PB&J with jalapeños. Served with kettle chips.

Benton's BLT

$11.00

Benton's bacon, mayo, lettuce, tomato. Served with kettle chips

Dagwood Double

$13.00

Double- stacked Benton's BLT

KD's Favorite

$12.00

Turkey, Benton's bacon, Swiss cheese, and Smoking Goat Tomato Jam. Served with kettle chips

The UBC

$13.00

Turkey, Ham, Benton's bacon, Swiss and Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, Dijon mustard, and pickles. Served with kettle chips

Mr. Bologna Man

$13.00

Smoke bologna, Benton's bacon, choice of cheese, choice of Dijon mustard and/or Smoking Goat Jam

Hot Ham & Swiss

$10.00

Sliders

Simple Man

$10.00

your choice of chili, smoked chicken, or pork. served with kettle chips

The Neo Soul

$10.00

Korean BBQ smoked chicken or pork with cheddar cheese and jalapeños. Served with kettle chips.

Bologna Boys'

$10.00

Smoked bologna, cheddar cheese, jalapeños, and homemade Smoking Goat Jam. Served with kettle chips

Buffalo Chicky Boys

$10.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$12.00

Hotdogs

Plain Jane

$7.00

plain beef hotdog. served with kettle chips.

Hexi Dog

$11.00

beef hotdog with Benton's bacon, homemade chili, and beer cheese. Served with kettle chips.

Sides

Chips

$2.00

your choice from kettle chips, Fritos, Doritos, and tortilla chips

Pickles

$2.00

Sauerkraut

$3.00

Ranch

$1.00

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Spicy Buffalo

$1.00

Korean BBQ

$1.00

BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Celery

$2.00

Beer Cheese

$2.00

Crockett Creek Jerky

$8.00

Desserts

Lulu Liquor Beer Cakes

$10.00

Beer

Skinny D

$12.00

Light, German Kolsch 4.8% ABV

Alter Ego

$12.00

Amber Ale 6% ABV

Carl's Dunkel

$4.00+

German Dunkleweizien 5.5% ABV

Sexy Cat

$4.00+

American Pale Ale 5.5 % ABV

Num Num IPA

$13.00

West Coast IPA 6.9%

Big Orange Juice Bomb

$4.00+

Hazy Orange Citrus New England IPA 7.2%

Dos Diablos

$4.00+

Black IPA 8.0% ABV

BavariYUM

$4.00+

Bavarian Lager 5.4%

Tres Amigas

$4.00+

Mexican Lager 4.8% ABV

Horny Otter

$6.00+

Indi Kush

$4.00+

Hazy Pineapple-Mango New England IPA 7.2%

Summer Months

$3.00+

Bavarian Lager 5.4% ABV

Dunkler Helm

$4.00+

German Schwartz Bier 6.0% ABV

Smoking Goat

$6.00+

Smoked Red Ale

White Chocolate Buddha

$4.00+

White Chocolate Stout 5.8% ABV

Rahja Razz

$3.00+

Raspberry Wheat Ale 5.5% ABV

Chocolate Jesus

$4.00+

Chocolate Coffee Porter 7.2%

Strawberry Jane

$6.00+

Fruited Sour Ale 5.0% ABV

Brooklyn's Hex

$3.00+

Traditional English ESB (Pale Ale)6.2% ABV

Buddha Buddha

$6.00+

Theology

$7.00

50/50 Blend of Chocolate Jesus and White Chocolate Buddha

Cherry Bomb

$7.00

Big Orange Juice Bomb with a splash of Flying Panda Cherry Limeade

Orange Creamsicle

$7.00

White Chocolate Buddha with a splash of Flying Panda Hello Sunshine

Razz Muffin

$7.00

Snake Bite

$7.00

Skinny with a splash Diskin Cider Tiki Tonik

Hex Flight

$15.00

Flying Panda Case

$66.00

Blue Krishna

$4.00+

blueberry wheat ale

Chocolate Jesus (Copy)

$3.00+

Chocolate Coffee Porter 7.2%

DIskin Ciders

Tiki Tonic

$4.00+

Pineapple Cider

Lil' Blonde

$4.00+

Traditional Apple Cider

Bourbon Tart Cherry

$6.00+

Barrel-Aged Cherry Cider

Mayor Berry

$6.00+

Blueberry Lavendar Cider

DayDreamer

$6.00+

Prickly Pear Rose Lime Cider

Babe Magnet

$6.00+

Strawberry Lime Rose Cider

Flying Panda

Cherry Limeade

$6.00

Cherry Limeade Cocktail 11% ABV

Hello Sunshine Orange Vodka

$6.00

Orange Vodka Soda 11% ABV

Green Apple

$6.00

Green Apple Seltzer 6.8% ABV

Pineapple

$6.00

Pineapple Seltzer 6.8% ABV

Kombuchas

Walker Brothers

$6.00

Nashville Based Kombucha

Frog Juice

$7.00

East TN Knoxville Kombucha

Sodas

Boylan Grape Soda

$3.00

Boylan Root Beer

$3.00

Boylan Ginger Ale

$3.00

Boylan Black Cherry

$3.00

Boylan Cola

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Diet Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Glasses

Pint Glass

$7.00

Snifer Glass

$7.00

Hats

Black/Orange Hat

$25.00

Black/White Hat

$25.00

Black/Yellow Hat

$25.00

Black/Pink Hat

$25.00

Brown/Brown Hat

$25.00

Olive Green/ Yellow Hat

$25.00

Solid Black/ Yellow Hat

$25.00

Long Sleeve Shirts

Blue/White Long Sleeve

Black/Yellow Long Sleeve

Grey/Black Long Sleeve

T-shirts

Black/Yellow Tee

Olive Green/Yellow Tee

Creme/Black Tee

Brown/Orange Tee

Blue/White Tee

Purple/Black Tee

Grey/Orange Tee

Grey/Black Tee

Tank Tops

Black/Yellow Tank

Black/Pink Tank

Grey/Black Tank

Olive Green/Yellow Tank

Water Bottles

Artic Bottle 32oz

$30.00

Smoking Goat

Peppers

$10.00

Tap Handle

Logo Wooden Tap Handle

$50.00

1/2 Barrel Kegs

1/2 Skinny D

$210.00

1/2 Alter Ego

$210.00

1/2 Carl's Dunkel

$210.00

1/2 Sexy Cat

$210.00

1/2 Num Num IPA

$210.00

1/2 Big Orange Juice Bomb

$240.00

1/2 Tres Amigas

$210.00

1/2 Summer Months

$210.00

1/2 Dunkler Helm

$210.00

1/2 White Chocolate Buddha

$240.00

1/2 Chocolate Jesus

$240.00

1/2 Rahja Raspberry

$210.00

1/2 Blue Krishna

$210.00

1/6 Barrel Kegs

1/6 Skinny D

$110.00

1/6 Alter Ego

$110.00

1/6 Carl's Dunkel

$110.00

1/6 Sexy Cat

$110.00

1/6 Num Num IPA

$110.00

1/6 Big Orange Juice Bomb

$140.00

1/6 Tres Amigas

$110.00

1/6 Indi Kush

$140.00

1/6 Dunkler Helm

$110.00

1/6 White Chocolate Buddha

$140.00

1/6 Summer Months

$110.00

1/6 Rahja Raspberry

$110.00

1/6 Chocolate Jesus

$140.00

Deposits

1/2 Keg

$125.00

1/2 Keg Return

-$125.00

1/6 Keg

$100.00

1/6 Keg Return

-$100.00

CO2

$50.00

CO2 Return

-$50.00

Rentals

Daily rental of tap, regulator and CO2

CO2

$25.00

Tap Rig

$20.00

Tap Handles

Tall Walnut

$50.00

Short Walnut

$50.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

A cozy craft brewery found in Fountain City of Knoxville, TN. Established in April 2017. All ages welcome with a dog friendly patio.

Website

Location

1002 Dutch Valley Dr Suite 101, Knoxville, TN 37918

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Hard Knox Pizza - Central
orange starNo Reviews
2300 N Central St Knoxville, TN 37917
View restaurantnext
Steamboat on Central
orange star4.9 • 240
2423 N. Central St. Knoxville, TN 37917
View restaurantnext
Nixon's Deli #6
orange starNo Reviews
508 Merchant Drive Knoxville, TN 37912
View restaurantnext
The Pint House - 815 Merchants Drive
orange starNo Reviews
815 Merchants Drive Knoxville, TN 37912
View restaurantnext
Wild Love Bakehouse
orange star4.7 • 901
1625 N. Central St. Knoxville, TN 37917
View restaurantnext
Sweet P"s Uptown Corner
orange star3.5 • 5
3029 Tazewell Pike Knoxville, TN 37918
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Knoxville

Cotton Eyed Joe
orange star4.1 • 4,417
11220 Outlet Dr Knoxville, TN 37932
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Knoxville TN
orange star4.6 • 3,564
111 N Central St. Knoxville, TN 37902
View restaurantnext
The Tomato Head - Market Square
orange star4.7 • 2,537
12 Market Sq Knoxville, TN 37902
View restaurantnext
A Dopo Pizza
orange star4.8 • 2,304
516 Williams St Knoxville, TN 37917
View restaurantnext
Casa Don Gallo
orange star4.6 • 1,742
7741 S Northshore dr #108 Knoxville, TN 37919
View restaurantnext
Ruby Sunshine - Knoxville
orange star4.1 • 1,356
37 Market Square Knoxville, TN 37902
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Knoxville
Alcoa
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Maryville
review star
Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)
Kodak
review star
No reviews yet
Sevierville
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Sevierville
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Townsend
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Pigeon Forge
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Gatlinburg
review star
Avg 3.9 (18 restaurants)
Morristown
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston