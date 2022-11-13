Hexagon Brewing - Knoxville
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
A cozy craft brewery found in Fountain City of Knoxville, TN. Established in April 2017. All ages welcome with a dog friendly patio.
1002 Dutch Valley Dr Suite 101, Knoxville, TN 37918
