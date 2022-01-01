Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges
American

Hey Love - 920 E Burnside St.

478 Reviews

$$

920 E Burnside St

Portland, OR 97214

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markFast Service
check markOutdoor Seating
check markPet Friendly
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
A plant-filled escape in the heart of the city. Serving bright & balanced food and drinks.

