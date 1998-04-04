Hey Monday Coffee 689 5th ave

A map showing the location of Hey Monday Coffee 689 5th aveView gallery

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Classic Coffee

Drip Hot Coffee

$2.25+

Classic drip coffee with our Parlor seasonal roasted beans

Americano/Espresso

$3.50

Iced Coffee

$4.75+

19 Hour Cold Brew

$5.50+

Organic Rich Iced Coffee

Cortado

$4.25

Macchiato

$4.25

Latte/Cappuccino

$4.45+

Espresso + Milk

Mocha Latte

$6.00+

Espresso + Milk + Dark Chocolate

Cold Brew Float

$7.50+

Tiramisu Cream Latte

$9.00+

Healthy delicious

$9.00+

Extra shot

$1.50

Dirty Chai Latte

$7.00+

Hot chocolate - chocolate milk

$5.00

Spiralina

$2.00

Crafted Latte

Butterfinger Latte

$6.00+

Espresso + Milk + Buttery Goodness

Caramel Mac

$6.00+

Espresso + Milk + Caramel + Vanilla

Cinnamon Toast

$6.00+

Espresso + Milk + Cinnamon + Vanilla + Honey

Himalayan Latte

$6.00+

Espresso + Milk + Honey + Sea Salt + Lavender

Latte

$6.00+

Espresso + Milk + Chocolate

Toasted White Chocolate

$6.00+

Truffle Twist

$6.00+

Espresso + Milk + Hazelnut Truffle + Chocolate

Pumpkin spice latte

$6.50+

Tea + More

Yum Yum Tea [24 oz]

$7.00

Homemade Fruit Reduction w/ Iced Raspberry Tea

Hot Chocolate

$5.00+

3 Kinds of Chocolate + Milk

Hello Winter Tea [Large]

$7.00

Organic Raw Honey + Ginger + Lemon

Organic Matcha Latte

$5.50+

Organic Matcha + Milk

Organic Chai Latte

$5.50+

Black Tea + Cinnamon + Honey + Cane Sugar + Milk + Cardamom

Loose Leaf Tea [any size]

$4.00

Iced Tea [any size]

$5.00

Butterfly Lemonade

$7.00

Matcha for days

$9.00+

Dirty Chai Latte

$7.00+

Extra tea bag

$1.50

Milk shake

Milk shake all flavors

$8.50+

Croissant & Sweet Pastries

Almond Croissant

$5.50

Butter Croissant

$4.50

Chocolate croissant

$5.25

Pecan Sticky Bun

$6.25

Strawberry Croissant

$6.25

Almond Madeleine

$1.75

Blueberry - fig \ cheese danish

$5.50

Cheese Danish

$5.25

Chocolate Hazelnut Kouing Amann

$6.00

Apple Turnover

$5.50

Pistachio Madeline

$2.25

Muffin

$4.25

Banana

$1.25

Vegan/Gluten Free

Banana Walnut Muffin (V)

$4.00

Little Fudge Cake (V/GF)

$5.00

Peanut Butter Energy Ball (Vegan)

$6.00

Pistachio Date Energy Ball (V/GF)

$6.00

Salted Caramel Energy Ball (V/GF)

$6.00

Tahini Choc Chunk (V/GF)

$4.00

Overnight oats - vegan

$7.00

Coco June - vegan

$5.00

Chai pumpkin snickerdoodle - vegan

$3.70

Apple cider cake - vegan

$5.00

grilled cheese

The Baby (portabella mushroom)

$14.00

Twisted Tuna

$14.00

The Home Made (Eggplant)

$14.00

Mildred's Paramania

$14.00

savory pastries

Jalapeno Croissant

$6.00

Cheese Puff Pastries

$6.00

Savory Scone

$4.50

Savory tarts - all flavors

$9.00+

King david tacos

$5.50+

Soups

Creamy mushroom soup + toasted sourdough bread

$7.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

689 5th ave, corner of 21st ST & 5th AVE, brooklyn, NY 11215

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

