Hey Moo Food Truck @ Grateful Shed 1470 Wisconsin Dells Parkway
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Ice Cream & Hand-spun Milkshakes + Homemade Desserts
Location
1470 Wisconsin Dells Parkway, Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Pasqual's Cantina Taco Truck
No Reviews
1470 Wisconsin Dells Parkway Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965
View restaurant
The Grateful Melt Food Truck @ Grateful Shed - 1470 Wisconsin dells pkwy
No Reviews
1470 Wisconsin dells pkwy wisconsin dells, WI 53965
View restaurant
Koki Pizza Food Truck @ Grateful Shed - 1470 Wisconsin Dells Parkway
No Reviews
1470 Wisconsin Dells Parkway Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965
View restaurant
Grateful Shed Truckyard Bar - 1470 Wisconsin Dells Pkwy
No Reviews
1470 Wisconsin Dells Pkwy Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965
View restaurant
Bobbers Island Grill - 750 Wisconsin Dells Pkwy S
No Reviews
750 Wisconsin Dells Pkwy S Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Wisconsin Dells
Spring Brook Resort - Wisconsin Dells
4.3 • 612
242 LAKE SHORE DR Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965
View restaurant
Lake City Social - Wisconsin Dells
4.0 • 508
644 Wisconsin Dells Pkwy Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965
View restaurant
Ravina Bay Bar and Grill - Ravina Bay
4.0 • 150
231 E Durkee St Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965
View restaurant
More near Wisconsin Dells