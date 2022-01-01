Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hey Moo Food Truck @ Grateful Shed 1470 Wisconsin Dells Parkway

review star

No reviews yet

1470 Wisconsin Dells Parkway

Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Ice Cream Cup
Waffle Cone
Chocolate Peanut Butter Shake

Ice Cream

Ice Cream Cup

$4.50

A cup of our traditional ice cream. Your choice of flavor.

Waffle Cone

$5.50

Do you smell that?? It's our Homemade Waffle Cone goodness. What could get better than that?

Shakes

Cookies & Cream Shake

$10.50

Chocolate Peanut Butter Shake

$11.75

Tripple Chocolate Shake

$10.50

1) Chocolate ice cream 2) Chocolate chips 3) Chocolate sauce...We've got all the chocolate feels for ya

Fluffy Unicorn

$11.25

Build Your Own Milkshake

$9.75

Got a creative itch in you? Become the master of your own shake. Choose the flavor, toppings and sauces to add! We may not be Burger King, but you can surly have it your way with this one :)

Mega Shakes

Birthday Bash Mega Shake

Birthday Bash Mega Shake

$18.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake Mega Shake

$18.00

Desserts

Brownie (Bites)

$5.00

Take home our full-sized brownie cut up into bite-sized pieces so you can enjoy it on the go!

Cheesecake (Bites)

$5.00

Our traditional housemade cheesecake cut up into easy to eat, bite-sized pieces.

Brownie A La Mode

$7.50

Enjoy our ooey gooey housemade brownie warmed up and served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, whip cream, and delicious in-house sauce of your choice.

Pumpkin Pie Sundae

$7.00

Drinks

Bottled Water

$4.00

Bug Juice

$4.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Blue Lemonade

$5.00

Sweet Tea

$5.00

Milk🥛

$4.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.50

Brewed Coffee

$3.50

Caramel Apple Cider

$4.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.50

Cold Brew

$5.00

Iced Caramel Latte

$6.50

Iced Mocha

$6.00

Iced Pumpkin Pie Latte

$6.50

Merch

Cow Hat

$25.00

Cow Car

$4.00

Employee Cow Hat

$15.00

Cotton Candy

Cotton Candy

$5.00

Kids

The Lil' Bessie

$6.75

Mini Moo

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Ice Cream & Hand-spun Milkshakes + Homemade Desserts

Location

1470 Wisconsin Dells Parkway, Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965

Directions

Gallery
Hey Moo Food Truck image
Hey Moo Food Truck image
Hey Moo Food Truck image

Similar restaurants in your area

Pasqual's Cantina Taco Truck
orange starNo Reviews
1470 Wisconsin Dells Parkway Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965
View restaurantnext
The Grateful Melt Food Truck @ Grateful Shed - 1470 Wisconsin dells pkwy
orange starNo Reviews
1470 Wisconsin dells pkwy wisconsin dells, WI 53965
View restaurantnext
Koki Pizza Food Truck @ Grateful Shed - 1470 Wisconsin Dells Parkway
orange starNo Reviews
1470 Wisconsin Dells Parkway Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965
View restaurantnext
Grateful Shed Truckyard Bar - 1470 Wisconsin Dells Pkwy
orange starNo Reviews
1470 Wisconsin Dells Pkwy Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965
View restaurantnext
Bobbers Island Grill - 750 Wisconsin Dells Pkwy S
orange starNo Reviews
750 Wisconsin Dells Pkwy S Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965
View restaurantnext
Lake City Social - Wisconsin Dells
orange star4.0 • 508
644 Wisconsin Dells Pkwy Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Wisconsin Dells

The Keg & Patio....EAT-DRINK-RELAX
orange star4.4 • 1,058
732 OAK ST Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965
View restaurantnext
Spring Brook Resort - Wisconsin Dells
orange star4.3 • 612
242 LAKE SHORE DR Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965
View restaurantnext
Lake City Social - Wisconsin Dells
orange star4.0 • 508
644 Wisconsin Dells Pkwy Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965
View restaurantnext
Ravina Bay Bar and Grill - Ravina Bay
orange star4.0 • 150
231 E Durkee St Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965
View restaurantnext
The Sand Trap Bar and Grill
orange star4.8 • 76
S797 Christmas Mountain Rd Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Wisconsin Dells
Baraboo
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Sauk City
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
De Forest
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Waunakee
review star
No reviews yet
Middleton
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Sun Prairie
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Madison
review star
Avg 4.4 (142 restaurants)
Madison
review star
Avg 4.4 (142 restaurants)
Mount Horeb
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston