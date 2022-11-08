Restaurant header imageView gallery
Gastropubs

Hey Nonny

540 Reviews

$$

10 South Vail Avenue

Arlington Heights, IL 60005

Order Again

Starters

Spanish Octopus

$18.00

Charcuterie Board

$22.00

Bone Marrow

$16.00

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$14.00

Argentinian Empanadas

$14.00

Croquettes

$15.00

Soup/Salad

Roasted Butternut Squash Soup BOWL

$12.00

Roasted Butternut Squash CUP

$8.00

French Onion Soup

$12.00

Soup of the Day Bowl

$10.00Out of stock

Soup of the Day Cup

$7.00Out of stock

The Wedge Salad

$14.00

Beet Salad

$12.00

Chopped Salad

$12.00

Dinner (Copy)

Diver Scallops

$29.00

Double Cut Pork Chop

$26.00

Tomahawk Braised Short Ribs

$36.00

Veggie Plate

$19.00

Brick Chicken

$25.00

Salmon

$29.00
The Nonny Burger

The Nonny Burger

$17.00

smoked gouda | bacon jam | truffle aioli | lettuce | tomato | crispy onion | charcoal brioche | fresh cut fries

Pasta

$21.00

Stone Crab

$21.00Out of stock

Bone In NY Steak

$48.00Out of stock

Trzaska Party 11.05.22

$120.00

Sides

Side Vegetables

$8.00

Sides Fries

$6.00

Side Broccolini

$8.00

Side Sautee Spinach

$8.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
We're still open for curbside carry out & delivery! Give us a call or place an order here.

Website

Location

10 South Vail Avenue, Arlington Heights, IL 60005

Directions

Hey Nonny image
Hey Nonny image
Hey Nonny image
Hey Nonny image

