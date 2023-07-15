Warm Bowls & Salads

Fiesta Carnitas

$12.95

spicy jackfruit carnitas, black beans, sweet potato, grilled corn, red onion, diced tomato, purple cabbage, tortilla strips, fresh cilantro, massaged kale, house pickles, lime wedge, jalapeño crema

Chicken Caesar

$12.95

grilled plant-based chicken, grilled broccoli, purple cabbage, sweet potato, shredded carrots, slivered almonds, organic croutons, massaged kale, house pickles, lime wedge, pistachio caesar

Hearty Beef Crumble

$12.95

seasoned plant-based beef crumble, caramelized onions, diced tomato, sautéed cauliflower, red onion, shredded carrots, shoestring onions, massaged kale, house pickles, lime wedge, tangy carrot vinaigrette

Chickpea Patty

$12.95

crispy house-made chickpea patty, caramelized onions, shredded carrots, marinated beets, cucumber, sunflower seeds, fresh mint, massaged kale, house pickles, lime wedge, lemon herb aioli

Backyard BBQ Tofu

$12.95

organic BBQ tofu, sweet potato, slaw, sautéed cauliflower, grilled corn, diced tomato, shoestring onions, fresh cilantro, massaged kale, house pickles, lime wedge, buttermilk ranch

Avocado Crunch

$12.95

sesame crusted avocado, dried cranberries, cucumber, diced tomato, shredded carrot, sweet potato, purple cabbage, slivered almonds, sunflower seeds, massaged kale, house pickles, lime wedge, lemon dijon vinaigrette

Build Your Own

$12.95

Choose ONE base, ONE protein, up to SIX toppings, and ONE sauce to create your perfect customized bowl or salad.

Hot Sandwiches

Crispy Chicken

$12.95

Crispy plant-based chicken, sliced tomato, dill pickles, lettuce, shoestring onions, buttermilk ranch, mayo, brioche bun

Hot Chicken

$12.95

Spicy plant-based crispy chicken, slaw, dill pickles, mayo, brioche bun

Mediterranean Chickpea

$10.95

Crispy house chickpea patty, cucumber, purple cabbage, house pickles, fresh mint, shoestring onions, lemon herb aioli, brioche bun

Classic Cheeseburger

$12.95

Griddled plant-based beef patty, cheese, lettuce, onion, sliced tomato, dill pickles, shoestring onions, mayo, brioche bun

Tacos

Baja Fish Taco

$7.95

Crispy plant-based fish filet, shredded cabbage, house pickles, diced tomato, red onion, fresh cilantro, jalapeño crema, organic corn tortilla, lime wedge

Spicy Carnitas Taco

$6.50

Spicy jackfruit carnitas, shredded cabbage, house pickles, diced tomato, red onion, fresh cilantro, jalapeño crema, organic corn tortilla, lime wedge

Seasoned Beef Taco

$6.50

Seasoned plant-based beef crumbles, shredded lettuce, diced tomato, red onion, fresh cilantro, tangy carrot vinaigrette, sour cream, organic corn tortilla, lime wedge

Sides

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.50

Tossed with sea salt and served with a dipping sauce

Sunshine Carrot Chowder

$4.50

Creamy carrot and potato base, corn, diced tomato, and a sour cream drizzle

Mac Salad

$3.95

A lighter version of a classic macaroni salad

Potato Salad

$3.95

All-American style potato salad

Coleslaw

$3.95

All-American style coleslaw

Chickpea Nuggets (6 pieces) choose a sauce

$4.95

6 pieces of house-made crispy nuggets and dipping sauce

Side Salad

$3.95

Fresh field greens, tomato, carrot, cucumber, purple cabbage, lemon dijon vinaigrette

Mac and Cheese

$3.95

Creamy, classic flavors with hidden carrot and potato. Topped with shoestring onions.

Kids Meals

Kids Bowl

$7.95

Your choice of plant-based grilled chicken, organic BBQ tofu, OR seasoned plant-based beef crumble, sunshine rice, black beans, grilled corn, grilled broccoli

Kids Mac and Cheese

$6.45

Creamy mac and cheese

Kids Crispy Nuggets

$6.45

4 pieces of crispy house-made chickpea nuggets, ranch, with slaw, sweet potato fries, ketchup

Drinks

Wild Blueberry Lemonade

$3.75

Made with real wild blueberries

Strawberry Mint Lemonade

$3.75

Made with real strawberries and fresh mint

Unsweetened Iced Green Tea

$2.95
Spiced Hibiscus Iced Tea

$3.75

Ruby red hibiscus and aromatic spices in a sweetened caffeine-free iced tea

Bottled Beverages

Boylan Cane Cola

$4.50
Boylan Ginger Ale

$4.50
Spindrift Sparkling Water Lemon Limeade

$2.00

Desserts

Rainbow Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.50

Crisp edge and chewy in the middle

Chocolate Velvet Cake

$3.95

Decadent dark chocolate flavor with a rich chocolate cake base

Raspberry Lemon Cream Cake

$3.95

Colorful and vibrant with a light and fluffy cake base

Cookbooks

Spork-Fed

$18.00

Super Fun and Flavorful Vegan Recipes from the Sisters of Spork Foods and Hey, Sunshine Kitchen

Vegan 101

$16.00

Learn to Cook Plant-Based Meals that Satisfy Everyone