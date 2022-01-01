  • Home
A map showing the location of Heydy's Place 616 West Owen K Garriott Rd.

Heydy’s Place 616 West Owen K Garriott Rd.

review star

No reviews yet

616 West Owen K Garriott Rd.

Enid, OK 73701

Appetizers

App Guacamole

$4.00+

Fresh guacamole with homemade chips

App White Queso

$3.25+

White queso with homemade chips

App Red Salsa

$2.49+

Freshly made red (spicy) salsa with homemade chips

App Green Salsa

$2.49+

Freshly made green (mild) salsa with homemade chips

App Nacho Cheese

$2.49+

Nacho cheese with homemade chips

App Pico de Gallo

$4.00+

Tacos

Street Taco

Served on corn tortillas with your choice of meat, fresh cilantro and onions. Topped with your choice of hot or mild salsa.

Crunchy Taco

$2.00

Ground beef served on a house-made crunchy shell, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and shredded mozzarella cheese. Spicy or mild salsa on the side.

Quesabirria Taco

$2.50

Birria (chuck roast) and mozzarella cheese filled tortilla, served with a side of consome (birria broth) with a side of fresh cilantro and onions.

Bean Taco

$1.50

Pinto beans served on corn tortillas topped with shredded mozzarella cheese. Side of spicy or mild salsa.

Veggie Taco

$2.00

Corn tortilla filled with beans, avocado, cilantro, onions, lettuce and tomatoes. Side of spicy or mild salsa.

Crunchy Taco Plate

$12.99

3 crunchy tacos, filled with ground beef, topped with lettuce, tomatoes and shredded mozzarella cheese. Served with two sides: Spanish rice, pinto beans or charro beans.

Plates

#1 Taco Plate

$12.99

3 soft tacos, topped with fresh cilantro, onions, Spanish rice, pinto or charro beans, salad, sour cream and guacamole. Spicy or Mild salsa on the side.

#2 Enchilada Plate

$12.99

2 enchiladas with your choice of meat topped with red or green enchilada sauce, cheese, sour cream, lettuce. Two sides of Spanish Rice, Pinto or Charro Beans. Spicy of Mild salsa on the side.

#3 Flauta Plate

$12.99

3 flautas chicken or beef, topped with letttuce, onions, sour cream and a side of Spanish rice, pinto or charro beans. Spicy or Mild salsa on the side.

#4 Carnitas Plate

$12.99

Carnitas, accompanied by corn tortillas, and two sides: Spanish rice, pinto or charro beans. Spicy or Mild salsa on the side.

#5 Quesabirria Taco Plate

$12.99

3 quesabirria tacos, served with two sides: Spanish Rice, pinto beans or charro beans.

#7 Tamales Plate

$12.99

2 chicken or pork tamales. Two sides: Spanish Rice, pinto or charro beans.

#8 Chile Relleno Plate

$12.99

1 Roasted Poblano Pepper stuffed with choice of chicken or pork, diced potatoes, and carrots, topped with a homemade tomato sauce and garnished with onions and cilantro. Served with a longaniza (Guatemalan Sausage) Two sides: Spanish Rice, pinto beans or charro beans.

Quesadillas

Quesadilla

$7.99

One large 10in flour tortilla stuffed with mozzarella cheese, your choice of meat, fresh cilantro, onions and choice of hot or mild freshly made salsa.

Quesadilla Plate

$11.99

One large 10in flour tortilla stuffed with mozzarella cheese, your choice of meat, fresh cilantro, onions, choice of hot or mild salsa. Served with two sides: Spanish Rice, Pinto or Charro beans.

Quesadilla Supreme

$10.99

One large 10in flour tortilla filled with mozzarella cheese, your choice of meat, fresh cilantro and onions, tomatoes, avocado, and sour cream. Side of spicy or mild freshly made salsa.

Quesadilla Supreme Plate

$14.99

One large 10in flour tortilla filled with mozzarella cheese, your choice of meat, fresh cilantro and onions, tomatoes, avocado, and sour cream. Served with two sides: Spanish Rice, Pinto or Charro Beans. Side of spicy or mild salsa.

Cheese Quesadilla

$4.99

Burritos

Burrito

$7.99

Burrito - Two 10in flour tortillas with choice of meat, Spanish Rice, pinto beans, fresh cilantro and onions, mozzarella cheese and choice of hot or mild freshly made salsa.

Burrito Plate

$11.99

Pinto beans, Spanish Rice, onions, cilantro, mozzarella cheese, wrapped in a large flour tortilla. Served with a side of Spanish Rice, and a choice of Pinto Beans or Charro Beans.

Burrito Supreme

$10.99

Burrito Supreme - Two 10in flour tortillas filled with your choice of meat, Spanish Rice, pinto beans, fresh cilantro, onions, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, sour cream, avocado, and freshly made hot or mild salsa.

Burrito Supreme Plate

$14.99

Two 10in flour tortillas filled with your choice of meat, Spanish Rice, pinto beans, fresh cilantro and onions, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, sour cream, avocado, and freshly made hot or mild salsa. Served with two sides: Spanish Rice, Pinto Beans or Charro Beans.

Burrito Bowl

$7.99

Burrito Bowl - served on a bed of lettuce, topped with pinto beans, rice, choice of meat, onions, cilantro, salsa, and shredded mozzarella cheese. Side of hot or mild salsa.

Burrito Supreme Bowl

$10.99

Burrito Supreme Bowl - served on a bed of lettuce, topped with pinto beans, rice, choice of meat, onions, cilantro, sour cream, tomatoes, avocado, and shredded mozzarella cheese. Side of hot or mild salsa.

Burrito Ahogado

$8.99

Two 10in flour tortillas filled with choice of meat, Spanish Rice, pinto beans, fresh cilantro and onions, mozzarella cheese, choice of hot or mild salsa, and smothered with choice of homemade tomato sauce or nacho cheese sauce.

Burrito Ahogado Plate

$12.99

Two 10in flour tortillas filled with choice of meat, Spanish Rice, pinto beans, fresh cilantro and onions, mozzarella cheese, hot or mild salsa, and drowned in a homemade red or green tomato sauce. Two Sides: Spanish Rice, Pinto Beans or Charro beans.

Burrito Supreme Ahogado

$11.99

Two 10in flour tortillas filled with choice of meat, Spanish Rice, pinto beans, fresh cilantro and onions, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, avocado, sour cream, hot or mild salsa, and drowned in a homemade red or green tomato sauce.

Burrito Supreme Ahogado Plate

$15.99

Veggie Burrito

$7.99

Two 10in flour tortillas filled with avocado as protein, Spanish Rice, pinto beans, fresh cilantro and onions, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese and choice of hot or mild freshly salsa.

Bean Burrito

$4.99

Tortas

Torta

$8.99

Mexican Sandwich - served on a warm roll, filled with choice of meat, pinto beans, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, sour cream, cilantro, onions, sliced tomatoes, avocado, and choice of freshly made hot or mild salsa.

Torta Plate

$12.99

Mexican sandwich served on a warm roll, filled with choice of meat, pinto beans, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, sour cream, cilantro, onions, sliced tomatoes, avocado, and choice of freshly made hot or mild salsa. Served with two sides: Spanish Rice, Pinto or Charro Beans.

Torta Ahogada

$9.99

Mexican sandwich - served on a warm roll, filled with choice of meat, onions and cilantro, drowned in a homemade tomato sauce. Marinated onions and choice of hot or mild salsa on the side.

Torta Ahogada Plate

$13.99

Mexican Sandwich - served on a warm roll with pinto beans, filled with your choice of meat, drowned on a homemade tomato sauce. Marinated onions on the side. Served with two sides: Spanish Rice, Pinto or Charro Beans.

Nachos

Small Nachos

$5.99

Homemade tortilla chips, your choice of meat, topped with pinto beans, mozzarella cheese, nacho cheese, sour cream, onions, lettuce, cilantro, hot or mild salsa.

Large Nachos

$8.99

Homemade tortilla chips, topped with lettuce, your choice of meat, pinto beans, mozzarella cheese, nacho cheese sauce, sour cream, onions, cilantro, and hot or mild salsa.

A La Carte

Pinto Beans

$2.50

Refried pinto beans

Charro Beans

$2.50

Rice

$2.50

Chile Relleno Single

$4.99

One roasted poblano pepper, stuffed with choice of chicken or pork, diced carrots and potatoes, topped with homemade tomato sauce, garnished with onions and cilantro.

Enchilada Single

$3.50

Single enchilada with your choice of meat, topped with red or green enchilada sauce, lettuce, mozzarella cheese, sour cream, choice of hot or mild freshly made salsa.

Flauta Single

$3.50

Single flauta, choice of chicken or beef, topped with lettuce, onions, sour cream, and guacamole.

Longaniza

$2.50

Guatemalan sausage, grilled and served on two warm corn tortillas topped with your choice of hot or mild salsa.

Tamale Single

$3.50

Tortillas

$1.00

Extras

Side Sour Cream

$0.25

Items served a la carte style

Chile Toreado

$0.50

Extra Green Salsa

$0.25

Extra Red Salsa

$0.25

Extra Limes

$0.25

Grilled Peppers + Onions

$1.50

Side Nacho Cheese

$0.50

Side Avocado

$1.50

Side Pickled Jalapeños

NA Bev

Canned Soda

$1.00

Mexican Coke

$2.75

Horchata

$2.50+

Jamaica

$2.50+

Jarritos

$1.99

Bottled Water

$1.00

Sweet Tea

$2.50+

Unsweet Tea

$2.50+
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

616 West Owen K Garriott Rd., Enid, OK 73701

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

