Heydy’s Place 616 West Owen K Garriott Rd.
616 West Owen K Garriott Rd.
Enid, OK 73701
Appetizers
App Guacamole
Fresh guacamole with homemade chips
App White Queso
White queso with homemade chips
App Red Salsa
Freshly made red (spicy) salsa with homemade chips
App Green Salsa
Freshly made green (mild) salsa with homemade chips
App Nacho Cheese
Nacho cheese with homemade chips
App Pico de Gallo
Tacos
Street Taco
Served on corn tortillas with your choice of meat, fresh cilantro and onions. Topped with your choice of hot or mild salsa.
Crunchy Taco
Ground beef served on a house-made crunchy shell, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and shredded mozzarella cheese. Spicy or mild salsa on the side.
Quesabirria Taco
Birria (chuck roast) and mozzarella cheese filled tortilla, served with a side of consome (birria broth) with a side of fresh cilantro and onions.
Bean Taco
Pinto beans served on corn tortillas topped with shredded mozzarella cheese. Side of spicy or mild salsa.
Veggie Taco
Corn tortilla filled with beans, avocado, cilantro, onions, lettuce and tomatoes. Side of spicy or mild salsa.
Crunchy Taco Plate
3 crunchy tacos, filled with ground beef, topped with lettuce, tomatoes and shredded mozzarella cheese. Served with two sides: Spanish rice, pinto beans or charro beans.
Plates
#1 Taco Plate
3 soft tacos, topped with fresh cilantro, onions, Spanish rice, pinto or charro beans, salad, sour cream and guacamole. Spicy or Mild salsa on the side.
#2 Enchilada Plate
2 enchiladas with your choice of meat topped with red or green enchilada sauce, cheese, sour cream, lettuce. Two sides of Spanish Rice, Pinto or Charro Beans. Spicy of Mild salsa on the side.
#3 Flauta Plate
3 flautas chicken or beef, topped with letttuce, onions, sour cream and a side of Spanish rice, pinto or charro beans. Spicy or Mild salsa on the side.
#4 Carnitas Plate
Carnitas, accompanied by corn tortillas, and two sides: Spanish rice, pinto or charro beans. Spicy or Mild salsa on the side.
#5 Quesabirria Taco Plate
3 quesabirria tacos, served with two sides: Spanish Rice, pinto beans or charro beans.
#7 Tamales Plate
2 chicken or pork tamales. Two sides: Spanish Rice, pinto or charro beans.
#8 Chile Relleno Plate
1 Roasted Poblano Pepper stuffed with choice of chicken or pork, diced potatoes, and carrots, topped with a homemade tomato sauce and garnished with onions and cilantro. Served with a longaniza (Guatemalan Sausage) Two sides: Spanish Rice, pinto beans or charro beans.
Quesadillas
Quesadilla
One large 10in flour tortilla stuffed with mozzarella cheese, your choice of meat, fresh cilantro, onions and choice of hot or mild freshly made salsa.
Quesadilla Plate
One large 10in flour tortilla stuffed with mozzarella cheese, your choice of meat, fresh cilantro, onions, choice of hot or mild salsa. Served with two sides: Spanish Rice, Pinto or Charro beans.
Quesadilla Supreme
One large 10in flour tortilla filled with mozzarella cheese, your choice of meat, fresh cilantro and onions, tomatoes, avocado, and sour cream. Side of spicy or mild freshly made salsa.
Quesadilla Supreme Plate
One large 10in flour tortilla filled with mozzarella cheese, your choice of meat, fresh cilantro and onions, tomatoes, avocado, and sour cream. Served with two sides: Spanish Rice, Pinto or Charro Beans. Side of spicy or mild salsa.
Cheese Quesadilla
Burritos
Burrito
Burrito - Two 10in flour tortillas with choice of meat, Spanish Rice, pinto beans, fresh cilantro and onions, mozzarella cheese and choice of hot or mild freshly made salsa.
Burrito Plate
Pinto beans, Spanish Rice, onions, cilantro, mozzarella cheese, wrapped in a large flour tortilla. Served with a side of Spanish Rice, and a choice of Pinto Beans or Charro Beans.
Burrito Supreme
Burrito Supreme - Two 10in flour tortillas filled with your choice of meat, Spanish Rice, pinto beans, fresh cilantro, onions, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, sour cream, avocado, and freshly made hot or mild salsa.
Burrito Supreme Plate
Two 10in flour tortillas filled with your choice of meat, Spanish Rice, pinto beans, fresh cilantro and onions, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, sour cream, avocado, and freshly made hot or mild salsa. Served with two sides: Spanish Rice, Pinto Beans or Charro Beans.
Burrito Bowl
Burrito Bowl - served on a bed of lettuce, topped with pinto beans, rice, choice of meat, onions, cilantro, salsa, and shredded mozzarella cheese. Side of hot or mild salsa.
Burrito Supreme Bowl
Burrito Supreme Bowl - served on a bed of lettuce, topped with pinto beans, rice, choice of meat, onions, cilantro, sour cream, tomatoes, avocado, and shredded mozzarella cheese. Side of hot or mild salsa.
Burrito Ahogado
Two 10in flour tortillas filled with choice of meat, Spanish Rice, pinto beans, fresh cilantro and onions, mozzarella cheese, choice of hot or mild salsa, and smothered with choice of homemade tomato sauce or nacho cheese sauce.
Burrito Ahogado Plate
Two 10in flour tortillas filled with choice of meat, Spanish Rice, pinto beans, fresh cilantro and onions, mozzarella cheese, hot or mild salsa, and drowned in a homemade red or green tomato sauce. Two Sides: Spanish Rice, Pinto Beans or Charro beans.
Burrito Supreme Ahogado
Two 10in flour tortillas filled with choice of meat, Spanish Rice, pinto beans, fresh cilantro and onions, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, avocado, sour cream, hot or mild salsa, and drowned in a homemade red or green tomato sauce.
Burrito Supreme Ahogado Plate
Veggie Burrito
Two 10in flour tortillas filled with avocado as protein, Spanish Rice, pinto beans, fresh cilantro and onions, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese and choice of hot or mild freshly salsa.
Bean Burrito
Tortas
Torta
Mexican Sandwich - served on a warm roll, filled with choice of meat, pinto beans, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, sour cream, cilantro, onions, sliced tomatoes, avocado, and choice of freshly made hot or mild salsa.
Torta Plate
Mexican sandwich served on a warm roll, filled with choice of meat, pinto beans, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, sour cream, cilantro, onions, sliced tomatoes, avocado, and choice of freshly made hot or mild salsa. Served with two sides: Spanish Rice, Pinto or Charro Beans.
Torta Ahogada
Mexican sandwich - served on a warm roll, filled with choice of meat, onions and cilantro, drowned in a homemade tomato sauce. Marinated onions and choice of hot or mild salsa on the side.
Torta Ahogada Plate
Mexican Sandwich - served on a warm roll with pinto beans, filled with your choice of meat, drowned on a homemade tomato sauce. Marinated onions on the side. Served with two sides: Spanish Rice, Pinto or Charro Beans.
Nachos
Small Nachos
Homemade tortilla chips, your choice of meat, topped with pinto beans, mozzarella cheese, nacho cheese, sour cream, onions, lettuce, cilantro, hot or mild salsa.
Large Nachos
Homemade tortilla chips, topped with lettuce, your choice of meat, pinto beans, mozzarella cheese, nacho cheese sauce, sour cream, onions, cilantro, and hot or mild salsa.
A La Carte
Pinto Beans
Refried pinto beans
Charro Beans
Rice
Chile Relleno Single
One roasted poblano pepper, stuffed with choice of chicken or pork, diced carrots and potatoes, topped with homemade tomato sauce, garnished with onions and cilantro.
Enchilada Single
Single enchilada with your choice of meat, topped with red or green enchilada sauce, lettuce, mozzarella cheese, sour cream, choice of hot or mild freshly made salsa.
Flauta Single
Single flauta, choice of chicken or beef, topped with lettuce, onions, sour cream, and guacamole.
Longaniza
Guatemalan sausage, grilled and served on two warm corn tortillas topped with your choice of hot or mild salsa.
Tamale Single
Tortillas
Extras
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
