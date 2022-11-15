  • Home
  • /
  • Plymouth
  • /
  • HFS Food Truck & Catering - 612 E. Jefferson St
A map showing the location of HFS Food Truck & Catering 612 E. Jefferson StView gallery

HFS Food Truck & Catering 612 E. Jefferson St

review star

No reviews yet

612 E. Jefferson St

Plymouth, IN 46563

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Appetizer

Pulled Pork Nachos

$12.50

Start with corn tortilla chips, topped with pulled pork, drizzled with cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, jalapenos and guacamole

Chili Bowl

$5.00

Beefy Nacho's

$10.00

Cheesy Nachos

$5.00

Donuts

$2.00

Sandwich

Grilled Prime Rib Sandwich

$12.50

Sautéed Onion, Kettle Chips, and Pickle

Grilled Habachi Chicken Breast Sandwich

$8.50

Sandwich (teriyaki flavored), Kettle Chips, served with lettuce, tomato, and pickles

Pulled B.B.Q. Pork Sandwich

$7.50

topped with Slaw, Kettle Chips and Pickle

Chicken Salad Wrap

$7.50

slow roasted chicken tenders, caramelized pecan, diced red onion, romaine lettuce, blended w/homemade honey mustard mayo and served with kettle chips

Grilled Italian Chicken Breast

$8.50

Served with lettuce, tomato, pickles and kettle chips

Burger

$7.50

Chicago Dog

$6.00

Caesar Wrap

$8.00

Turkey Bacon Wrap

$8.00

Hot Dog

$4.00

Cony Dog

$4.50

Polish Sausage

$5.50

Plymouth Burger

$8.50

Reuben

$9.00

Entree

Habachi Chicken Breast Entree

$10.50

(teriyaki), on a bed or rice, broccoli with cheese sauce and served with an egg roll

Chicken N Noodles

$10.00

Served with mashed potato and dinner roll

Pizza Slice

$4.50

Lasagna

$9.00

Meat Loaf Stacker

$9.00

Sirloin Tips

$11.50

Italian Pasta Bake

$9.00

Biscuits & Sausage Gravy

$6.00

Salad

Strawberry Spinach Grilled Chicken Salad

$6.00

w/ MB’s Special Salad Dressing

Dessert

Strawberry Cheesecake

$4.00

To Die For Brownies

$4.00

Apple Crisp

$3.00

Soft Drink

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Mt. Dew

$2.00

Diet Mt. Dew

$2.00

Raspberry Iced Tea

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Can Pop

$2.00

Water

$2.00

Coffee

$1.00

Sandwiches

Mary B's Chicken Salad Wrap

$6.00

Cheese Burger

$5.00

Sloppy Joe

$5.00

Jumbo Hot Dog

$4.50

Sides

Chips

$1.50

Potato Salad

$1.50

Drinks

Canned Pop

$1.00

Water

$1.00

KTI Dining Hall

Water

$1.00Out of stock

Ten Meal Punch Card

$66.10
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

612 E. Jefferson St, Plymouth, IN 46563

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Mi Camino Real
orange starNo Reviews
2550 N Michigan St Plymouth, IN 46563
View restaurantnext
Bourbon Street Pizza - Plymouth
orange starNo Reviews
582 N. Oak Drive Plymouth, IN 46563
View restaurantnext
Castaways Family Diner
orange star4.4 • 589
2281 N Oak Dr Plymouth, IN 46563
View restaurantnext
Mancino's Grinders & Pizza - Miller Drive
orange starNo Reviews
2852 Miller Drive Plymouth, IN 46563
View restaurantnext
Fat Katz Lakeside Bar & Grill - 10055 Pretty Lake Trail
orange starNo Reviews
10055 Pretty Lake Trail Plymouth, IN 46563
View restaurantnext
Bourbon Street Pizza - Argos
orange starNo Reviews
154 S Michigan St. Argos, IN 46501
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Plymouth

Castaways Family Diner
orange star4.4 • 589
2281 N Oak Dr Plymouth, IN 46563
View restaurantnext
Sweet Swirlz Frozen Yogurt & More
orange star4.5 • 121
2868 Miller Drive Plymouth, IN 46563
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Plymouth
South Bend
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Mishawaka
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Warsaw
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
La Porte
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Granger
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Elkhart
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
North Webster
review star
Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Buchanan
review star
Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Niles
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston