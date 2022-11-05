Restaurant header imageView gallery

HG COAL FIRED PIZZA WARMINSTER

review star

No reviews yet

1179 York Road

Warminster, PA 18974

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Egg Meat & Cheese Sandwich
Bagel W/Plain Cream Cheese
Flavored Cream Cheese Bagel

Home-Made Pancakes (NEW)

Pancakes Short Stack (3)

Pancakes Short Stack (3)

$6.99

Chocolate Chip Pancakes (3)

$7.99

Blue Berry Pancakes (3)

$7.99

Sandwiches/Bagels With Cream Cheese

Egg Meat & Cheese Sandwich

Egg Meat & Cheese Sandwich

$6.99

Egg Sandwich

$4.99

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$5.75

Egg & Meat Sandwich

$6.50

Meat Sandwich

$5.99

Meat & Cheese Sandwich

$6.50

Nova Lox Sandwich Sandwich

$9.99
White Fish Salad Sandwich

White Fish Salad Sandwich

$8.25
Bagel W/Plain Cream Cheese

Bagel W/Plain Cream Cheese

$3.35
Flavored Cream Cheese Bagel

Flavored Cream Cheese Bagel

$3.99

Bagel With Butter

$2.25

Lite Cream Cheese Bagel

$3.60

Peanut Butter Bagel

$3.25

Ham Sandwich

$5.50

Chicken Salad

$5.75

Turkey Sandwich

$5.50

Tuna Sandwich

$5.25

BLT

$5.50

Hearth Healthy Sandwich

$6.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$6.00

Grilled Cheese

$4.00

Ham Sandwich

$5.50

Chicken Salad

$5.75

Turkey Sandwich

$5.50

Tuna Sandwich

$5.25

BLT

$5.50

Roast Beef

$6.99

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Grilled Chicken

$5.75

Breakfast Platters

Over Easy Eggs (2)

$8.50

Cheese Omelette

$8.50

Meat & Cheese Omelette

$10.99

Western Omlette

$10.99

Meat Lovers Omlette

$11.99

Spinach And Mushroom Omlette

$10.99

Pizza

16 Inch Traditional Pizza

$16.50

16 Inch Arugula

$21.50

16 Inch Brooklyn

$21.50

16 Inch Chicken Bacon Ranch

$21.50
16 Inch Classic Margherita

16 Inch Classic Margherita

$21.50

16 Inch Grandma Pesto

$21.50
16 Inch Hector’s Signature Bbq Chicken

16 Inch Hector’s Signature Bbq Chicken

$21.50

16 Inch HG Special Pizza

$21.50

16 Inch Meat Lover’s

$21.50

16 Inch White Chicken Pesto

$21.50

16 Inch White Vegetable

$21.50

16 inch White

$16.50

16 inch Buffalo Chicken

$21.50

16 inch Hawaiian

$21.50
10 Inch Traditional Pizza

10 Inch Traditional Pizza

$11.50

10 Inch Classic Margherita

$15.00

Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Basil, and Pecorino Romano Cheese

10 Inch Hector's Signature BBQ Chicken

$14.50

10 Inch Arugula

$14.50

10 Inch Brooklyn

$15.00

10 Inch Meat Lover's

$14.50

10 Inch Chicken Bacon Ranch

$14.50

10 Inch White Vegetable

$14.50

10 Inch Grandma Pesto

$14.50

10 Inch White Chicken Pesto

$14.50

10 Inch HG Special Pizza

$14.50

Proscuitto, Fresh Mozzarella, Arugula, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Pecorino Romano Cheese

10 inch White Pizza

$11.50

10 Inch Hawaiian

$14.50

10 Inch Buffalo Chicken

$14.50

14 Inch Traditional Pizza

$14.50

14 Inch Arugula

$18.50

14 Inch Brooklyn

$18.50

14 Inch Chicken Bacon Ranch

$18.50

14 Inch Classic Margherita

$18.50

14 Inch Grandma Pesto

$18.50

14 Inch Hector’s Signature Bbq Chicken

$18.50

14 Inch HG Special Pizza

$18.50

14 Inch Meat Lover’s

$18.50

14 Inch White Chicken Pesto

$18.50

14 Inch White Vegetable

$18.50

14 inch White

$14.50

14 inch Hawaiian

$18.50

14 inch Buffalo Chicken

$18.50

16 Inch Traditional Pizza

$16.50

16 Inch Arugula

$21.50

16 Inch Brooklyn

$21.50

16 Inch Chicken Bacon Ranch

$21.50

16 Inch Classic Margherita

$21.50

16 Inch Grandma Pesto

$21.50

16 Inch Hector’s Signature Bbq Chicken

$21.50

16 Inch HG Special Pizza

$21.50

16 Inch Meat Lover’s

$21.50

16 Inch White Chicken Pesto

$21.50

16 Inch White Vegetable

$21.50

16 inch White

$16.50

16 inch Buffalo Chicken

$21.50

16 inch Hawaiian

$21.50

Bakery

Single Bagel

$1.40

One loose bagel. Does not include cream cheese or other spreads.

Six Bagels

$8.00

Six loose bagels. Does not include cream cheese or other spreads.

Dozen Bagels

$14.00

If after 2pm, please call restaurant for type of bagel availability. Twelve loose bagels. Does not include cream cheese or other spreads.

Cookie

$1.50

Danish

$2.50

Corn Muffin

$2.50

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$2.00

Banana Nut Muffin

$2.00

Blueberry Muffin

$2.00

Sticky Bun

$2.75

Sticky Bun with Icing

$3.25

Crumb Cake

$2.25

Croissant

$1.50

Cupcake

$1.50

Salads

Garden Salad

$6.50

Caesar Salad

$6.50

Side Salad

$5.50

Hector's Signature Salad

$8.00

Steaks

Cheesesteak

$9.00

Chicken Cheesesteak

$9.25

BBQ Chicken Cheesesteak

$9.50

Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

$9.50

Wings

Traditional Wings

$16.80+

Coal Fired Wings

$16.00+

Sides

Plain Cream Cheese 1/2LB

$3.99

Flavored Cream Cheese 1/2LB

$4.99

Butter 1/4 LB

$2.75

Whitefish 1/2 LB

$8.00

Whitefish 1/4 LB

$4.00

Smoked Salmon 4oz.

$6.00

1/2 LB Box Of Italian Cookies

$6.99

1LB Box Of Italian Cookies

$13.99

Chips

$2.30

Jalapeño Poppers

$8.25

Chicken Fingers

$8.75

Chicken Fingers Platter

$10.25

Frech Fries

$4.75

Six Mozzarella Sticks

$8.25

Mozzarella Fries

$6.75

Broccoli Bites

$8.25

Cheese Fries

$6.25

Onion Rings

$6.75

Chips

$2.30

Side Of Hash Brown

$1.75

Side of bacon (4pcs)

$2.99

Side of turkey bacon(4)

$1.50

Side of sausage(2)

$2.99

Side of scrapple(1)

$2.00

Side of turkey sausage (2)

$2.99

Side of pork roll (4)

$2.99

Side of Kielbasa (4)

$2.50

Home Fries (Side) Peppers & Onion

$4.50

Home Fries (Side)

$3.99

Drinks

Coffee (24 oz)

$2.75

Coffee (20 oz)

$2.25

Coffee (16 oz)

$2.00

Chocolate Milk (Rosenburger)

$2.00

Tropicana 12oz Juice

$2.25

Bottled Soda

$2.50

Cold Brew 24 Oz.

$2.36

Fresh Brewed Ice Tea (22 oz)

$3.25

Bottled Water

$1.40

Box of Joe

$21.99

20 oz. Fountain Drink

$2.00

Tropicana 1/2 Gallon Juice

$5.99

Rosenberger's Ice Tea 16oz

$2.25

Rosenberger's Ice Tea 1/2 Gallon

$3.75

Yoohoo

$1.89

Rosenberger's Milk 16oz.

$2.00

V8 Drink

$2.00

Nesquick

$2.50

Calypso

$3.00

Gatored

$2.25

Kutztown Soda

$3.00

Hoagies

ITALIAN HG

$8.75

TUNA HG

$8.00

TURKEY HG

$7.75

HAM HG

$7.75

CHICKEN SALAD HG

$7.75

ROAST BEEF HG

$9.50
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1179 York Road, Warminster, PA 18974

Directions

Gallery
HG Bucks Bagels image
HG Bucks Bagels image

Similar restaurants in your area

Mikes York Street Bar and Grill
orange star3.5 • 250
544 York Road Warminster, PA 18974
View restaurantnext
Emiliano's Pizza II - 348 York Rd, Warminster
orange star4.6 • 586
348 York Rd Warminster, PA 18976
View restaurantnext
Bullard's American Cafe
orange star4.6 • 422
547 York Rd Warminster, PA 18974
View restaurantnext
Philomena Santucci's Square Pizza - Warminster
orange star4.6 • 2,184
460 W. Street Road Warminster, PA 18974
View restaurantnext
Great Barn Taphouse
orange starNo Reviews
1500 Main Street Warrington, PA 18976
View restaurantnext
BurgerIM - PA001 - Warrington PA
orange starNo Reviews
711 Easton Road Warrington, PA 18976
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Warminster

Philomena Santucci's Square Pizza - Warminster
orange star4.6 • 2,184
460 W. Street Road Warminster, PA 18974
View restaurantnext
Bullard's American Cafe
orange star4.6 • 422
547 York Rd Warminster, PA 18974
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Warminster
Horsham
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Southampton
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Warrington
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Newtown
review star
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
Chalfont
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Glenside
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Jenkintown
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Langhorne
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Ambler
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston