American
HG SPLY CO - Fort Worth 1621 River Run Suite 176

No reviews yet

1621 River Run Suite 176

Fort Worth, TX 76107

Popular Items

BUILD YOUR OWN BOWL
THE BACKYARD BURGER
THE FRIED RICE

TAKEAWAY UTENSILS

To be more environmentally friendly, all takeaway silverware will be available by request only.

TAKEAWAY SILVERWARE OPTION
$0.00

$0.00

To be more environmentally friendly, all takeaway silverware will be available by request only.

APPETIZERS

HG CHIPS & QUESO
$13.00

HG CHIPS & QUESO

$13.00

spicy vegan queso topped with avocado & green onion // CONTAINS NUTS

COCHINITA NACHOS
$16.00

COCHINITA NACHOS

$16.00

mexican pulled pork, pepper jack, salsa, avocado, cilantro & green onion

TUNA TOSTADAS

TUNA TOSTADAS

$17.00

ahi tuna, jalapeño – cilantro pesto, lime, smashed avocado, shaved radish & fresno chiles on crispy corn tostada

CHIPS & SALSA
$6.00

CHIPS & SALSA

$6.00

warm roasted red salsa

SMOKY CARROT HUMMUS
$14.00

SMOKY CARROT HUMMUS

$14.00

snap peas, baby cucumber, rainbow carrots & tomatoes

VEGAN NACHOS

$16.00

chile braised black beans, vegan queso, salsa, avocado & green onion

CHICKEN NACHOS
$17.00

CHICKEN NACHOS

$17.00

grilled chicken, pepper jack, salsa, avocado, cilantro & green onion

SALAD & SOUP

SHAVED BRUSSELS SALAD
$12.00

SHAVED BRUSSELS SALAD

$12.00

brussels, kale, smoked almonds, dried cherries & honey – mustard dressing

SHAVED BRUSSEL SALAD SMALL
$4.00

SHAVED BRUSSEL SALAD SMALL

$4.00

brussels, kale, smoked almonds, dried cherries & honey – mustard dressing

HG CHICKEN CHOPPED SALAD
$19.00

HG CHICKEN CHOPPED SALAD

$19.00

crispy uncured-cherry smoked pork belly,pecorino romano, egg, tomato, pickled sweet peppers, shredded carrots & crispy shallots in HG ranch

HG KALE CAESAR
$12.00

HG KALE CAESAR

$12.00

kale, warm garlic-chickpea croutons & pecorino romano in HG caesar dressing

HG KALE CAESAR SMALL
$4.00

HG KALE CAESAR SMALL

$4.00

kale, warm garlic-chickpea croutons & pecorino romano in HG caesar dressing

HG RANCH WEDGE
$13.00

HG RANCH WEDGE

$13.00

baby iceberg, HG ranch, everything bagel seasoning, avocado, tomato, green onion, fresh dill

TUNA POKE

TUNA POKE

$22.00

avocado, cucumber, sushi rice, seaweed salad, spicy chile mayo, crushed wasabi peas

HG SALMON CHOPPED SALAD
$19.00

HG SALMON CHOPPED SALAD

$19.00

crispy uncured-cherry smoked pork belly,pecorino romano, egg, tomato, pickled sweet peppers, shredded carrots & crispy shallots in HG ranch

CUP OF BISON CHILI
$7.00

CUP OF BISON CHILI

$7.00

our award winning chili made with spicy chiles, ground bison, black, pinto & kidney beans, topped with cheddar & green onion

BISON CHILI BOWL
$13.00

BISON CHILI BOWL

$13.00

our award winning chili made with spicy chiles, ground bison, black, pinto & kidney beans, topped with cheddar & green onion

MEAT & BREAD

THE BACKYARD BURGER
$15.00

THE BACKYARD BURGER

$15.00

all-natural kansas city kobe beef, yellow cheddar, creamy mustard, shaved sweet onions, dill pickles, shredded lettuce & tomato

CRISPY RANCH CHICKEN SANDWICH
$16.00

CRISPY RANCH CHICKEN SANDWICH

$16.00

sharp white cheddar, HG ranch, shredded lettuce & tomato

CRISPY HONEY MUSTARD CHICKEN SANDWICH
$16.00

CRISPY HONEY MUSTARD CHICKEN SANDWICH

$16.00

crispy chicken breast, brussels & kale slaw, honey mustard & dill pickles

COCHINITA PIBIL TACOS
$14.00

COCHINITA PIBIL TACOS

$14.00

mexican pulled pork, bbq sauce, smoked corn slaw & dill pickles on flour tortillas corn tortillas available upon request

QUINOA BURGER

QUINOA BURGER

$14.00

housemade quinoa burger, smoky carrot hummus, smashed avocado, kalamata tapenade, arugula & tomato

BOWLS

BUILD YOUR OWN BOWL

BUILD YOUR OWN BOWL

pick 1 protein, 2 bases, and 1 sauce

THE FRIED RICE

THE FRIED RICE

cauliflower fried rice with broccoli, shredded carrots, edamame & green onions sautéed in tamari & sesame with honey-garlic brussels sprouts & a sunny side egg

THE STIR FRY

THE STIR FRY

broccoli, mushrooms, snap peas, red bell pepper, carrots, edamame & red onion sautéed in tamari & sesame, topped with toasted sesame seeds

YELLOW CURRY BOWL

YELLOW CURRY BOWL

sweet potato, cauliflower, baby kale & grape tomatoes in yellow coconut curry broth topped with cucumber-cilantromint relish, green onion & sliced red chiles

THE TEX MEX

THE TEX MEX

quinoa, black beans, salsa, sautéed red bell pepper & onion, avocado, pineapple pico & tortilla chips

THE STACK

THE STACK

TX bibb lettuce, tomato, sweet potato hash, avocado & an over-easy egg

VEGGIE BUILD YOUR OWN BOWL
$13.00

VEGGIE BUILD YOUR OWN BOWL

$13.00

choose 3 bases and 1 sauce

KIDS MENU

KIDS CHEESEBURGER
$9.00

$9.00

KIDS CHICKEN TACOS
$9.00

$9.00

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE
$6.00

$6.00

KIDS FRIED RICE
$10.00

$10.00

KIDS CHICKEN BOWL
$10.00

$10.00

KIDS STEAK BOWL
$13.00

$13.00

KID APP

SIDES

FRUIT CUP

FRUIT CUP

$6.00

LARGE HG FRIES
$5.00

$5.00
BROWN RICE

BROWN RICE

$3.00
LARGE BROWN RICE
$5.00

LARGE BROWN RICE

$5.00
CAULIFLOWER MASH
$4.00

CAULIFLOWER MASH

$4.00
LARGE CAULIFLOWER MASH
$8.00

LARGE CAULIFLOWER MASH

$8.00

CHILE BRAISED BLACK BEANS
$3.00

$3.00
LARGE CHILE BRAISED BLACK BEANS
$5.00

LARGE CHILE BRAISED BLACK BEANS

$5.00
CHILE GARLIC BROCCOLI
$4.00

CHILE GARLIC BROCCOLI

$4.00
LARGE CHILE GARLIC BROCCOLI
$8.00

LARGE CHILE GARLIC BROCCOLI

$8.00
DILL PISTCHIO SNAP PEAS
$4.00

DILL PISTCHIO SNAP PEAS

$4.00
LARGE DILL PISTACIO SNAP PEAS
$8.00

LARGE DILL PISTACIO SNAP PEAS

$8.00
HONEY-GARLIC BRUSSELS
$4.00

HONEY-GARLIC BRUSSELS

$4.00
LARGE HONEY-GARLIC BRUSSELS
$8.00

LARGE HONEY-GARLIC BRUSSELS

$8.00
SUMMER STREET CORN
$4.00

SUMMER STREET CORN

$4.00
LARGE SUMMER STREET CORN
$8.00

LARGE SUMMER STREET CORN

$8.00
SWEET POTATO HASH
$4.00

SWEET POTATO HASH

$4.00
LARGE SWEET POTATO HASH
$7.00

LARGE SWEET POTATO HASH

$7.00
LARGE QUINOA
$6.00

LARGE QUINOA

$6.00

A LA CARTE

AVOCADO

$2.50

BACON

$3.00

FARM EGG

$2.50
FRUIT CUP

FRUIT CUP

$6.00

GRILLED AVOCADO
$4.00

$4.00

JALAPENOS FRESH
$1.00

$1.00

JALAPENOS GRILLED
$1.00

$1.00

BURGER PATTY
$6.00

$6.00

FRIED CHICKEN BREAST
$6.00

$6.00

GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST
$6.00

$6.00

MEXICAN PULLED PORK
$5.00

$5.00

GRILLED SALMON
$12.00

$12.00

GRILLED HANGER STEAK
$12.00

$12.00

GRILLED SHRIMP
$7.00

$7.00

QUINOA PATTY
$4.00

$4.00

QUINOA BALLS
$4.00

$4.00

CHARRED CHICKEN THIGHS
$8.00

$8.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

We think the idea of a truly healthy life without limits is extraordinary, we just have a very simple way to approach it. By eating well sourced, minimally processed, properly portioned food, you can make the healthy choices in what you eat easy and enjoyable. Perfection is not an attainable goal but rather a persistent need to push farther and break our own barriers to grasp at the life we want. It is how we choose to live. We hope you will join us.

Location

1621 River Run Suite 176, Fort Worth, TX 76107

Directions

Gallery
HG SPLY CO - Fort Worth image
HG SPLY CO - Fort Worth image

