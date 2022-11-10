Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

HG SPLY CO - Lower Greenville 2008 Greenville Ave

review star

No reviews yet

2008 Greenville Ave

Dallas, TX 75206

Popular Items

BUILD YOUR OWN BOWL
THE BACKYARD BURGER
THE STIR FRY

TAKEAWAY UTENSILS

To be more environmentally friendly, all takeaway silverware will be available by request only.

TAKEAWAY SILVERWARE OPTION

$0.00

To be more environmentally friendly, all takeaway silverware will be available by request only.

APPETIZERS

CHARRED CHICKEN THIGHS APPETIZER

CHARRED CHICKEN THIGHS APPETIZER

$14.00

white bbq aioli, pickled peaches, smoked corn slaw

CHICKEN NACHOS

CHICKEN NACHOS

$16.00

grilled chicken breast, monterrey jack, salsa, avocado, cilantro & green onion

CHIPS & SALSA

CHIPS & SALSA

$8.00

warm roasted red salsa

COCHINITA NACHOS

COCHINITA NACHOS

$16.00

mexican pulled pork, monterrey jack, salsa, avocado, cilantro & green onion

DEVILED AVOCADOS

DEVILED AVOCADOS

$12.00

avocados stuffed with chickpea “egg” salad, crispy shallots, fresh chive

HG CHIPS & QUESO

HG CHIPS & QUESO

$13.00

spicy vegan queso topped with avocado & green onion // CONTAINS NUTS

SHRIMP CEVICHE

SHRIMP CEVICHE

$14.00

passionfruit – coconut milk, serrano chile, mango, jicama, red bell pepper, cilantro, toasted coconut & rice crisps

TX CRUDITE

TX CRUDITE

$8.00

jicama, cucumber, watermelon, tajin, key limes

VEGAN NACHOS

$16.00

chile braised black beans, vegan queso, salsa, avocado & green onion

SALAD & SOUP

HG CHICKEN CHOPPED SALAD

HG CHICKEN CHOPPED SALAD

$19.00

crispy uncured-cherry smoked pork belly, pecorino romano, soft-boiled egg, tomato, pickled sweet peppers, shredded carrots & crispy shallots in HG ranch

HG KALE CAESAR

HG KALE CAESAR

$12.00

kale, warm garlic-chickpea croutons & pecorino romano in HG caesar dressing

HG KALE CAESAR SMALL

HG KALE CAESAR SMALL

$4.00

kale, warm garlic-chickpea croutons & pecorino romano in HG caesar dressing

TUNA POKE

TUNA POKE

$22.00

avocado, cucumber, sushi rice, seaweed salad, spicy chile mayo, crushed wasabi peas

WATERMELON SALAD

WATERMELON SALAD

$12.00

watermelon, baby cucumbers, salt, arugula, pickled watermelon rind, lemon poppyseed dressing

CUP OF BISON CHILI

CUP OF BISON CHILI

$7.00

our award winning chili made with spicy chiles, ground bison, black, pinto & kidney beans, topped with cheddar & green onion

BISON CHILI BOWL

BISON CHILI BOWL

$13.00

our award winning chili made with spicy chiles, ground bison, black, pinto & kidney beans, topped with cheddar & green onion

CUP CURRIED SWEET POTATO SOUP

CUP CURRIED SWEET POTATO SOUP

$6.00Out of stock

topped with fresh pomegranate seeds, crispy brussels & pumpkin seeds

BOWL CURRIED SWEET POTATO SOUP

BOWL CURRIED SWEET POTATO SOUP

$10.00Out of stock

topped with fresh pomegranate seeds, crispy brussels & pumpkin seeds

MEAT & BREAD

THE BACKYARD BURGER

THE BACKYARD BURGER

$15.00

all-natural kansas city kobe beef, yellow cheddar, creamy mustard, shaved sweet onions, dill pickles, shredded lettuce & tomato

COCHINITA PIBIL TACOS

COCHINITA PIBIL TACOS

$14.00

mexican pulled pork, bbq sauce, smoked corn slaw & dill pickles on flour tortillas corn tortillas available upon request

CRISPY HONEY MUSTARD CHICKEN SANDWICH

CRISPY HONEY MUSTARD CHICKEN SANDWICH

$16.00

crispy chicken breast, slaw mix, honey mustard & dill pickles

CRISPY RANCH CHICKEN SANDWICH

CRISPY RANCH CHICKEN SANDWICH

$16.00

sharp white cheddar, HG ranch, shredded lettuce & tomato

QUINOA BURGER

QUINOA BURGER

$14.00

housemade quinoa burger, smoky carrot hummus, smashed avocado, kalamata tapenade, arugula & tomato

BOWLS

BUILD YOUR OWN BOWL

BUILD YOUR OWN BOWL

pick 1 protein, 2 bases, and 1 sauce

THE FRIED RICE

THE FRIED RICE

cauliflower fried rice with broccoli, shredded carrots, edamame & green onions sautéed in tamari & sesame with honey-garlic brussels sprouts & a sunny side egg

THE STIR FRY

THE STIR FRY

broccoli, mushrooms, snap peas, red bell pepper, carrots, edamame & red onion sautéed in tamari & sesame, topped with toasted sesame seeds

YELLOW CURRY BOWL

YELLOW CURRY BOWL

sweet potato, cauliflower, baby kale & grape tomatoes in yellow coconut curry broth topped with cucumber-cilantromint relish, green onion & sliced red chiles

THE TEX MEX

THE TEX MEX

quinoa, black beans, salsa, sautéed red bell pepper & onion, avocado, pineapple pico & tortilla chips

THE STACK

THE STACK

TX bibb lettuce, tomato, sweet potato hash, avocado & an over-easy egg

VEGGIE BUILD YOUR OWN BOWL

VEGGIE BUILD YOUR OWN BOWL

$13.00

choose 3 bases and 1 sauce

SIDES

BROWN RICE

BROWN RICE

$3.00
CAULIFLOWER MASH

CAULIFLOWER MASH

$4.00
CHILE BRAISED BLACK BEANS

CHILE BRAISED BLACK BEANS

$5.00
CHILE GARLIC BROCCOLI

CHILE GARLIC BROCCOLI

$5.00

HG FRIES

$4.00
HG KALE CAESAR SMALL

HG KALE CAESAR SMALL

$4.00

kale, warm garlic-chickpea croutons & pecorino romano in HG caesar dressing

HONEY-GARLIC BRUSSELS

HONEY-GARLIC BRUSSELS

$5.00
SUMMER STREET CORN

SUMMER STREET CORN

$5.00
SWEET POTATO HASH

SWEET POTATO HASH

$5.00
TX PINEAPPLE MELON FRUIT CUP

TX PINEAPPLE MELON FRUIT CUP

$6.00

watermelon, cantaloupe, honeydew, pineapple, sprinkle of hg tajin

KIDS MENU

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

$9.00

KIDS FRIED RICE

$10.00

KIDS CHICKEN TACOS

$9.00

KIDS CHICKEN BOWL

$9.00

KIDS STEAK BOWL

$13.00

A LA CARTE

AVOCADO

$2.50

BACON

$3.00

FARM EGG

$2.50

GRILLED AVOCADO

$5.00

JALAPENOS FRESH

$1.00

JALAPENOS GRILLED

$1.00

JALAPENOS PICKLED

$1.00

BURGER PATTY

$6.00

FRIED CHICKEN BREAST

$6.00

GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST

$6.00

MEXICAN PULLED PORK

$5.00

GRILLED SALMON

$12.00

GRILLED HANGER STEAK

$12.00

QUINOA PATTY

$4.00

QUINOA BALLS

$4.00

GRILLED LAMB MEATBALLS

$11.00
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 am
We think the idea of a truly healthy life without limits is extraordinary, we just have a very simple way to approach it. By eating well sourced, minimally processed, properly portioned food, you can make the healthy choices in what you eat easy and enjoyable. Perfection is not an attainable goal but rather a persistent need to push farther and break our own barriers to grasp at the life we want. It is how we choose to live. We hope you will join us.

2008 Greenville Ave, Dallas, TX 75206

Directions

