American
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch

LEELA'S WINE BAR, HG SPLY CO, & STANDARD SERVICE - Trophy Club 2980 E State Hwy 114

review star

No reviews yet

2980 E State Hwy 114

Trophy Club, TX 76262

Popular Items

BUILD YOUR OWN BOWL
THE REMEDY BURGER
THE FRIED RICE

TAKEAWAY UTENSILS

To be more environmentally friendly, all takeaway silverware will be available by request only.

TAKEAWAY SILVERWARE OPTION

$0.00

To be more environmentally friendly, all takeaway silverware will be available by request only.

HG/SS APPETIZERS

CHEESE STICKS

CHEESE STICKS

$13.00

house made & served with red sauce & ranch

COCHINITA NACHOS

COCHINITA NACHOS

$16.00

mexican pulled pork, pepper jack, salsa, avocado, cilantro & green onion

CRISPY SHRIMP LETTUCE CUPS

$18.00

lightly battered & fried shrimp tossed in a tangy sweet & sour sauce with mango, red pepper slaw & lettuce cups

HG CHICKEN NACHOS

$16.00

grilled chicken, pepper jack, salsa, avocado, cilantro & green onion

HG CHIPS & QUESO

HG CHIPS & QUESO

$13.00

spicy vegan queso topped with avocado & green onion // CONTAINS NUTS

HG VEGAN NACHOS

$16.00

black beans, vegan queso, salsa, avocado, cilantro & green onion

MEATBALL SUB SLIDERS

$14.00

braised in red sauce, melted mozzarella and provolone cheeses, fresh basil

PARMESAN KALE DIP

PARMESAN KALE DIP

$14.00

just like your favorite spinach dip (only better), served with tortilla chips

SMOKY CARROT HUMMUS

SMOKY CARROT HUMMUS

$14.00

snap peas, baby cucumber, rainbow carrots & tomatoes

HG/SS SALAD & SOUP

AHI TUNA SUSHI BOWL

AHI TUNA SUSHI BOWL

$20.00

avocado, cucumber, sushi rice, seaweed salad, spicy chile mayo, crushed wasabi peas, tobiko & sesame

CRISPY CHICKEN RANCH SALAD

CRISPY CHICKEN RANCH SALAD

$18.00

crispy chicken, avocado, egg, bacon, tomatoes, cheddar, grilled corn, carrots, pickled banana peppers, green onions & ranch

CRISPY SESAME SHRIMP SALAD

CRISPY SESAME SHRIMP SALAD

$19.00

battered shrimp tossed in sesame – sweet & sour, shaved cabbages, greens, mandarin oranges, avocado, carrot, sweet peppers, edamame & crispy wontons in ginger – carrot vinaigrette

GRILLED CHICKEN RANCH SALAD

GRILLED CHICKEN RANCH SALAD

$17.00

crispy chicken, avocado, egg, bacon, tomatoes, cheddar, grilled corn, carrots, pickled banana peppers, green onions & ranch

HG CHICKEN CHOPPED SALAD

HG CHICKEN CHOPPED SALAD

$19.00

crispy uncured-cherry smoked pork belly, pecorino romano, egg, tomato, pickled sweet peppers, shredded carrots & crispy shallots in HG ranch

HG KALE CAESAR

HG KALE CAESAR

$12.00

kale, warm garlic-chickpea croutons & pecorino romano in HG caesar dressing

HG KALE CAESAR SMALL

HG KALE CAESAR SMALL

$4.00

kale, warm garlic-chickpea croutons & pecorino romano in HG caesar dressing

SHAVED BRUSSEL SALAD SMALL

SHAVED BRUSSEL SALAD SMALL

$4.00

brussels, kale, smoked almonds, dried cherries & honey – mustard dressing

SHAVED BRUSSELS SALAD

SHAVED BRUSSELS SALAD

$12.00

brussels, kale, smoked almonds, dried cherries & honey – mustard dressing

CUP OF BISON CHILI

CUP OF BISON CHILI

$7.00

our award winning chili made with spicy chiles, ground bison, black, pinto & kidney beans, topped with cheddar & green onion

BISON CHILI BOWL

BISON CHILI BOWL

$13.00

our award winning chili made with spicy chiles, ground bison, black, pinto & kidney beans, topped with cheddar & green onion

CUP OF TOMATO SOUP

CUP OF TOMATO SOUP

$4.00

our version of the classic

BOWL OF TOMATO SOUP

BOWL OF TOMATO SOUP

$6.00

our version of the classic

HG/SS MEAT & BREAD

COCHINITA PIBIL TACOS

COCHINITA PIBIL TACOS

$14.00

mexican pulled pork, bbq sauce, smoked corn slaw & dill pickles on flour tortillas corn tortillas available upon request

CRISPY HONEY MUSTARD CHICKEN SANDWICH

CRISPY HONEY MUSTARD CHICKEN SANDWICH

$16.00

crispy chicken breast, brussels & kale slaw, honey mustard & dill pickles

QUINOA BURGER

$15.00

housemade quinoa burger, smoky carrot hummus, smashed avocado, kalamata tapenade, arugula & tomato

THE REMEDY BURGER

THE REMEDY BURGER

$15.00

american cheese, creamy mustard, dill pickles, sweet onion, shredded lettuce & tomato

OLD SCHOOL BLT

OLD SCHOOL BLT

$14.00

crispy bacon, iceberg lettuce, tomato & garlic aioli on soft brioche

HG/SS ENTREES

CHICKEN PARMESAN

CHICKEN PARMESAN

$22.00

topped with mozzarella & served with spaghetti & red sauce

STEAK FRITES

STEAK FRITES

$38.00
FISH & CHIPS

FISH & CHIPS

$22.00

fresh cod hand battered & fried, served with french fries & remoulade

SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS

SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS

$18.00

hand rolled beef meatballs with house red sauce

TRUFFLED SHORT RIB STROGANOFF

TRUFFLED SHORT RIB STROGANOFF

$25.00

braised beef short rib, roasted mushrooms, fresh egg noodles, truffled – stroganoff sauce, herbed sour cream

OLIVE OIL ROASTED SALMON

OLIVE OIL ROASTED SALMON

$29.00

Mediterranean herbed cous cous with chickpeas, tomato & cucumber relish and charred tomato honey vinaigrette

HG/SS BOWLS

BUILD YOUR OWN BOWL

BUILD YOUR OWN BOWL

pick 1 protein, 2 bases, and 1 sauce

THE FRIED RICE

THE FRIED RICE

cauliflower fried rice with broccoli, shredded carrots, edamame & green onions sautéed in tamari & sesame with honey-garlic brussels sprouts & a sunny side egg

THE STIR FRY

THE STIR FRY

broccoli, mushrooms, snap peas, red bell pepper, carrots, edamame & red onion sautéed in tamari & sesame, topped with toasted sesame seeds

YELLOW CURRY BOWL

YELLOW CURRY BOWL

sweet potato, cauliflower, baby kale & grape tomatoes in yellow coconut curry broth topped with cucumber-cilantromint relish, green onion & sliced red chiles

THE TEX MEX

THE TEX MEX

quinoa, black beans, salsa, sautéed red bell pepper & onion, avocado, pineapple pico & tortilla chips

THE STACK

THE STACK

TX bibb lettuce, tomato, sweet potato hash, avocado & an over-easy egg

VEGGIE BUILD YOUR OWN BOWL

VEGGIE BUILD YOUR OWN BOWL

$13.00

choose 3 bases and 1 sauce

HG/SS SIDES

HG FRIES

$4.00
BROWN RICE

BROWN RICE

$4.00
CAULIFLOWER MASH

CAULIFLOWER MASH

$4.00
CHILE BRAISED BLACK BEANS

CHILE BRAISED BLACK BEANS

$4.00
CHILE GARLIC BROCCOLI

CHILE GARLIC BROCCOLI

$4.00
DILL PISTCHIO SNAP PEAS

DILL PISTCHIO SNAP PEAS

$4.00
FRUIT CUP

FRUIT CUP

$6.00
HONEY-GARLIC BRUSSELS

HONEY-GARLIC BRUSSELS

$4.00
QUINOA SIDE

QUINOA SIDE

$4.00
SUMMER STREET CORN

SUMMER STREET CORN

$4.00
SWEET POTATO HASH

SWEET POTATO HASH

$4.00

HOUSE SALAD

$6.00

MIXED SAUTEED VEGGIES

$6.00

MIXED STEAMED VEGGIES

$6.00
TRUFFLE FRIES

TRUFFLE FRIES

$8.00

GRILLED GARLIC BREAD

$4.50

HG/SS KIDS MENU

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

$9.00

KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS

$6.00

KIDS CHICKEN TACOS

$9.00

KIDS STEAK TACOS

$13.00

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$6.00

KIDS CHICKEN SANDWICH

$9.00

KIDS RED PASTA

$6.00

KIDS BUTTER PASTA

$6.00

HG/SS DESSERT

THE RICKY

$11.00

LARGE CHOCOLATE GELATO

$6.00

LARGE COFFEE GELATO

$6.00Out of stock

LARGE SALTED CARAMEL GELATO

$6.00

LARGE STRAWBERRY GELATO

$6.00

LARGE VANILLA GELATO

$6.00

SMALL CHOCOLATE GELATO

$4.00

SMALL COFFEE GELATO

$4.00Out of stock

SMALL SALTED CARAMEL GELATO

$4.00

SMALL STRAWBERRY GELATO

$4.00

SMALL VANILLA GELATO

$4.00

HG/SS A LA CARTE

AVOCADO

$2.50

BACON

$3.00

FARM EGG

$2.50

GLUTEN FREE BUN

$3.00

JALAPENOS FRESH

$1.00

JALAPENOS GRILLED

$1.00

JALAPENOS PICKLED

$1.00

SMASHED AVOCADO

$2.00

BRUSSELS SLAW MIX

$2.00

PORK BELLY

$4.00

BURGER PATTY

$6.00

FRIED CHICKEN BREAST

$6.00

GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST

$6.00

GRILLED HANGER STEAK

$12.00

GRILLED SALMON

$12.00

GRILLED SHRIMP

$7.00

IMPOSSIBLE PATTY

$8.00Out of stock

MEXICAN PULLED PORK

$5.00

NON ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES HGTC

***FIRST ROUND***

DIET COKE

$4.00

GINGER ALE

$3.00

GINGER BEER

$3.00

GINGER KOMBUCHA

$4.00

MEXICAN COKE

$4.00

MEXICAN SPRITE

$4.00

TOPO CHICO

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 am
We think the idea of a truly healthy life without limits is extraordinary, we just have a very simple way to approach it. By eating well sourced, minimally processed, properly portioned food, you can make the healthy choices in what you eat easy and enjoyable. Perfection is not an attainable goal but rather a persistent need to push farther and break our own barriers to grasp at the life we want. It is how we choose to live. We hope you will join us.

Location

2980 E State Hwy 114, Trophy Club, TX 76262

Directions

