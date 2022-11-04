American
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch
LEELA'S WINE BAR, HG SPLY CO, & STANDARD SERVICE - Trophy Club 2980 E State Hwy 114
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am
We think the idea of a truly healthy life without limits is extraordinary, we just have a very simple way to approach it. By eating well sourced, minimally processed, properly portioned food, you can make the healthy choices in what you eat easy and enjoyable. Perfection is not an attainable goal but rather a persistent need to push farther and break our own barriers to grasp at the life we want. It is how we choose to live. We hope you will join us.
2980 E State Hwy 114, Trophy Club, TX 76262
