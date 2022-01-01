- Home
- /
- Traverse City
- /
- Cafes, Coffee & Tea
- /
- Higher Grounds Cafe and Roastery
Higher Grounds Cafe and Roastery
No reviews yet
806 Red Drive Ste 150
Traverse City, MI 49684
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Espresso Drinks
Latte
12oz lightly steamed milk, 2 shots of espresso. Syrup, milk, temp or decaf options available.
Cappuccino
8oz of velvety texturized milk steamed perfectly and 2 shots of espresso. Syrup, milk, temp or decaf options available
Mocha
2 shots of espresso Steamed Milk House-made sweetened dark chocolate from small farms in Venezuela
Espresso
2 perfectly dialed in shots of espresso
Cortado
4oz steamed milk, 2 shots espresso.
Miel
12oz of whole milk steamed like a cappuccino with honey and cinnamon
Macchiato
2 shots espresso and a splash of steamed milk
Americano
2 shots of espresso plus 8oz hot water
Breve
2 shots of espresso and steamed 1/2 and 1/2
Coffee
Seasonal Drinks
Lazy Lavender
The summer special you know and love. Fresh, high quality milk of your choice (Moomers or Califia Oat). Our homemade lavender syrup. So what makes it lazy? No ice. Just a big cup of delicious cold milk, lavender, and espresso.
Pumpkin Pie Latte
The Fall classic you know and love. Our homemade Pumpkin Pie Latte is fantastic. It’s sweet and present, but not overpowering. You get everything you love out of one of the most popular seasonal drinks, whilst still tasting like a latte. The way our Pumpkin Pie syrup compliments espresso is refined, decadent, and delicious.
Golden Milk Latte
Turmeric, raw sugar, honey, and a pinch of black pepper all replace espresso in this coffee bar staple. It looks cool, tastes delicious, and provides a different boost of energy from your typical latte.
Hazelnut Cappuccino
Black Thai
Harvest Blend pour-over
Pour Over Coffee
Apex Pour Over
A delicious coffee perfect for summer. Lovingly grown gesha in a peruvian microlot, expertly roasted right here at Higher Grounds. Part of our rotating Apex series and very limited. Orange blossom, sweet, delicate notes.
Seasonal Pour Over
Signature Pour Over
We normally use this for our espresso, but make no mistake: This is a stunning cup of coffee. Being primarily made up of honey processed coffees, this blend is always sweet and juicy. Tasting notes are: Black cherry, honey, floral.
Decaf
Other Drinks
Chai Latte
Our housemade chai spice blend, with milk, a little vanilla and a tiny bit of black tea
Hot Teas
Locally grown teas from Light of Day
Kids Steamers
8oz steamed milk, plus any syrup of choice
Hot Chocolate
12oz steamed milk and housemade chocolate
Tea Latte
Kid Cocoa
Sparkling Botanicals by Rishi
Delicious, ice cold, sparkling tea beverage!
Matcha Latte
Green matcha whisked and blended into milk. Available hot or iced.
Signature Coffees (click on item for size options)
Bolivian Caranavi
Tasting Notes: Cocoa, Hazelnut, Rich
Colombian Fondo Paez
Tasting Notes: Peach, Brown Sugar, Bright
Congo Kawa Kanzururu
Tasting Notes: Raisin, Chocolate Syrup, Crisp
Congo Muungano
Tasting Notes: Meyer Lemon, Almond, Buttery
Decaf Dark Roast
Tasting Notes: Caramel, Smokey, Very Full Body
Decaf Medium Roast
Tasting Notes: Black Cherry, Toffee, Balanced
French Roast
Tasting Notes: Smokey, Pungent, Lingering
Funky Mamacita
Tasting Notes: Earth, Roasted Nuts, Bold
Gran's Blend (Half Decaf)
Tasting Notes: Toasted Nuts, Cinnamon, Smooth
Guatemalan San Marcos
Tasting Notes: Caramel, Floral, Rich
Highland Humanity Blend
Tasting Notes: Caramel, Cocoa, Balanced
Justice Blend
Tasting Notes: Vanilla, Citrus, Mellow
Mayan Magic Espresso
Tasting Notes: Berry, Caramel, Citrus Zest
Mexican Maya Vinic
Tasting Notes: Cinnamon, Roasted Nuts, Balanced
Mexican Yachil
Tasting Notes: Almond, Dark Chocolate, Lingering
Peruvian Pangoa
Tasting Notes: Sage, Bakers Chocolate, Smooth
Sumatran Permata Gayo
Tasting Notes: Earth, Deep Grape, Balanced
Typhoon Espresso
Tasting Notes: Vanilla, Toasted Nuts, Robust
Apex and Seasonal Coffees
Peruvian Honey Processed Huabal
Tasting Notes: Cherry, Tropical Fruit, Honey, Black Tea
Carino
Tasting Notes: Blackberry, Honey, Creamy
Jeinner Cubas Vasquez Gesha
Tasting notes: Lilac, Muskmelon, Honey
Ethiopian Yirgacheffe
Tasting notes: Citrus, Bergamot, Black Tea
Fredesvinda Vasquez Romero
Tasting Notes: Ripe Pear, Toasted Marshmallow, Summery
Miriam
Irma Garcia
Jeinner Box
Honduran Box
Coffee For Change
Harvest
Blackberry * Molasses * Clove When you purchase Harvest blend, you’re supporting Groundwork Center and its farm to school programs, connecting local students to healthy, local fruits and vegetables.
Jail Guitar Doors Riff Roast
Wayne Kramer's Jail Guitar Doors and Higher Grounds have teamed up to bring you Riff Roast - a smooth Honduran dark roast with a mission. Jail Guitar Doors USA is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization providing musical instruments, workshops, and opportunities to help rehabilitate prisoners in an effort to create a more fair and just America.
WRC Blend
Higher Grounds is pleased to collaborate with the Women's Resource Center (WRC) to bring you this delicious coffee. The mission of the WRC is to protect, shelter, and empower people impacted by domestic and sexual violence. $5.00 of every bag purchased goes to support WRC and their programming.
Kawa Kanzururu
Dark Chocolate * Raisin * Floral At the edge of the Ituri forest and a day’s walk from Virunga National Park’s snowcapped Rwenzori mountains, the 900 farmers of Kawa Kanzururu are collaborating in an economic model for peace and stability in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Virunga, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is threatened by poaching, deforestation, and armed conflict. Choosing this limited coffee directly supports the Virunga Alliance, providing essential jobs, protecting biodiversity, and guarding critically endangered mountain gorillas.
Shine On
BROWN SUGAR * HONEY * PLUM JAM Throughout history, music and coffee have fueled and inspired our dreams, our passions, and our hopes for a brighter future. We are excited to partner with one of the Midwest's most prolific and passionate songwriters, accomplished folk artist May Erlewine, in developing the Shine On blend, an uplifting cup of resilience for the important work ahead. $1 of every purchase will be donated to the Michigan non-profit Title Track in support of racial justice education.
Merch and Apparel
Beanie
"Shine On" Cafe Mug
Part of our collaboration with the very talented May Erlewine. A wonderfully high quality mug for fans of great music and great coffee!
HG trucker hat (Red)
HG trucker hat (Black/Grey)
Fellow Artist Move Mug
Our Higher Grounds branded Fellow Carter Move Mug, with art by local artist Morgan Arrowood!
Morgan Arrowood T-Shirt
Our collaboration with local artists continues with a series of screen-printed apparel. This heavyweight 100% ring-spun cotton tee from Comfort Colors features the design of local artist/musician and HG production team member Morgan Arrowood. These are a one-time run, so get them while you can.
Morgan Arrowood Crewneck Sweater
Our collaboration with local artists continues with a series of screen-printed apparel. This super cozy crewneck sweatshirt (unisex sizing, cotton/poly blend) features the design of local artist/musician and HG production team member Morgan Arrowood. These are a one-time run, so get them while you can.
Em Randall T-Shirt
Our collaboration with local artist Em Randall continues with a series of screen-printed apparel. This heavyweight 100% ring-spun cotton from Comfort Colors features the gorgeous Em Randall/Higher Grounds coffee harvest art. These are a one-time run, so get them while you can.
Em Randall Crewneck Sweater
Our collaboration with local artist Em Randall continues with a series of screen-printed apparel. This super cozy crewneck sweatshirt (cotton/poly blend) features the gorgeous Em Randall/Higher Grounds coffee harvest art. These are a one-time run, so get them while you can.
Fellow Carter Move Mug
Miir Camp Mug
Book - The Hard Stuff
Wayne Kramer's Book
Brewing Equipment
Bonavita Brewer
V60 Filters
Aeropress
Hario Skerton Grinder Pro
Chemex 8 Cup
Aeropress Filters
Chemex 3 Cup Filters
Baratza Encore Burr Grinder
Hario V60 Brewer
Chemex 8 Cup Filters
Clever Brewer
Clever Filter
Accompanying filter for the Clever Coffee Dripper!
Cafiza Espresso Machine Cleaning Powder, 20oz
CJ-4000 Compact Scale
Perfect scale for home coffee brewing. - Weighs in grams, ounces, pounds, and pcs. - Energy saving auto-off feature - Power adaptor included, but can also run on batteries - Large LCD display for easy viewing
Miir Coffee Canister
Fellow "Clara" French Press
Stunning, professional grade french press from Fellow!
Fellow "Stagg X" Pour Over Set
A new and exciting pour over system from Fellow! "It's my favorite"- Cafe Manager, Vincent
Fellow "Raven" Kettle
The Raven, by Fellow: A great, utilitarian stovetop kettle. Fantastic for brewing tea and strong pour over performance!
Hario Buono Electric Kettle
Fellow “Stagg” Kettle
Fellow "Stagg X" Filters
Fellow Atmos
Gift Box
TCJava Coffee
FOOD
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|8:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:30 am - 4:00 pm
Come in and enjoy! Higher Grounds Cafe is now open for indoor ordering. Order at the register or use our Toast app to place an online order.
806 Red Drive Ste 150, Traverse City, MI 49684