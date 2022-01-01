Higher Grounds Cafe and Roastery

Shine On

$17.00

BROWN SUGAR * HONEY * PLUM JAM Throughout history, music and coffee have fueled and inspired our dreams, our passions, and our hopes for a brighter future. We are excited to partner with one of the Midwest's most prolific and passionate songwriters, accomplished folk artist May Erlewine, in developing the Shine On blend, an uplifting cup of resilience for the important work ahead. $1 of every purchase will be donated to the Michigan non-profit Title Track in support of racial justice education.