Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Higher Grounds Cafe and Roastery

review star

No reviews yet

806 Red Drive Ste 150

Traverse City, MI 49684

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Latte
Chai Latte
Cappuccino

Espresso Drinks

Latte

Latte

$5.00

12oz lightly steamed milk, 2 shots of espresso. Syrup, milk, temp or decaf options available.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.50

8oz of velvety texturized milk steamed perfectly and 2 shots of espresso. Syrup, milk, temp or decaf options available

Mocha

Mocha

$5.75

2 shots of espresso Steamed Milk House-made sweetened dark chocolate from small farms in Venezuela

Espresso

Espresso

$3.25

2 perfectly dialed in shots of espresso

Cortado

Cortado

$4.25

4oz steamed milk, 2 shots espresso.

Miel

Miel

$5.75

12oz of whole milk steamed like a cappuccino with honey and cinnamon

Macchiato

Macchiato

$4.25

2 shots espresso and a splash of steamed milk

Americano

Americano

$3.25

2 shots of espresso plus 8oz hot water

Breve

$5.75

2 shots of espresso and steamed 1/2 and 1/2

Coffee

Regular Drip Coffee

Regular Drip Coffee

$3.00

12oz or 16oz of rotating selections of our in house roasted coffees. Light and dark options available.

Cold Brew

$4.00

16oz of iced cold brewed coffee.

Seasonal Drinks

Orange vanilla bean syrup with espresso, half & half. Shaken over ice.

Lazy Lavender

$6.00Out of stock

The summer special you know and love. Fresh, high quality milk of your choice (Moomers or Califia Oat). Our homemade lavender syrup. So what makes it lazy? No ice. Just a big cup of delicious cold milk, lavender, and espresso.

Pumpkin Pie Latte

Pumpkin Pie Latte

$6.50

The Fall classic you know and love. Our homemade Pumpkin Pie Latte is fantastic. It’s sweet and present, but not overpowering. You get everything you love out of one of the most popular seasonal drinks, whilst still tasting like a latte. The way our Pumpkin Pie syrup compliments espresso is refined, decadent, and delicious.

Golden Milk Latte

$6.00Out of stock

Turmeric, raw sugar, honey, and a pinch of black pepper all replace espresso in this coffee bar staple. It looks cool, tastes delicious, and provides a different boost of energy from your typical latte.

Hazelnut Cappuccino

$6.00Out of stock

Black Thai

$6.50Out of stock

Harvest Blend pour-over

$6.00

Pour Over Coffee

Apex Pour Over

$6.50

A delicious coffee perfect for summer. Lovingly grown gesha in a peruvian microlot, expertly roasted right here at Higher Grounds. Part of our rotating Apex series and very limited. Orange blossom, sweet, delicate notes.

Seasonal Pour Over

$6.50

Signature Pour Over

$6.00

We normally use this for our espresso, but make no mistake: This is a stunning cup of coffee. Being primarily made up of honey processed coffees, this blend is always sweet and juicy. Tasting notes are: Black cherry, honey, floral.

Decaf

$5.00Out of stock

Other Drinks

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$5.25

Our housemade chai spice blend, with milk, a little vanilla and a tiny bit of black tea

Hot Teas

Hot Teas

$3.75

Locally grown teas from Light of Day

Kids Steamers

$3.50

8oz steamed milk, plus any syrup of choice

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

12oz steamed milk and housemade chocolate

Tea Latte

$4.00

Kid Cocoa

$3.50
Sparkling Botanicals by Rishi

Sparkling Botanicals by Rishi

$5.00

Delicious, ice cold, sparkling tea beverage!

Matcha Latte

$5.25

Green matcha whisked and blended into milk. Available hot or iced.

Signature Coffees (click on item for size options)

Every Coffee Variety Listed here is available in 12oz, 3lb and 5lb sizes. Whole bean is default, but grind sizes are available when you select the item.
Bolivian Caranavi

Bolivian Caranavi

$16.00+

Tasting Notes: Cocoa, Hazelnut, Rich

Colombian Fondo Paez

Colombian Fondo Paez

$16.00+

Tasting Notes: Peach, Brown Sugar, Bright

Congo Kawa Kanzururu

Congo Kawa Kanzururu

$16.00+

Tasting Notes: Raisin, Chocolate Syrup, Crisp

Congo Muungano

Congo Muungano

$16.00+

Tasting Notes: Meyer Lemon, Almond, Buttery

Decaf Dark Roast

Decaf Dark Roast

$16.00+

Tasting Notes: Caramel, Smokey, Very Full Body

Decaf Medium Roast

Decaf Medium Roast

$16.00+

Tasting Notes: Black Cherry, Toffee, Balanced

French Roast

French Roast

$16.00+

Tasting Notes: Smokey, Pungent, Lingering

Funky Mamacita

Funky Mamacita

$16.00+

Tasting Notes: Earth, Roasted Nuts, Bold

Gran's Blend (Half Decaf)

Gran's Blend (Half Decaf)

$16.00+

Tasting Notes: Toasted Nuts, Cinnamon, Smooth

Guatemalan San Marcos

Guatemalan San Marcos

$16.00+

Tasting Notes: Caramel, Floral, Rich

Highland Humanity Blend

Highland Humanity Blend

$16.00+

Tasting Notes: Caramel, Cocoa, Balanced

Justice Blend

Justice Blend

$16.00+

Tasting Notes: Vanilla, Citrus, Mellow

Mayan Magic Espresso

Mayan Magic Espresso

$16.00+

Tasting Notes: Berry, Caramel, Citrus Zest

Mexican Maya Vinic

Mexican Maya Vinic

$16.00+

Tasting Notes: Cinnamon, Roasted Nuts, Balanced

Mexican Yachil

Mexican Yachil

$16.00+

Tasting Notes: Almond, Dark Chocolate, Lingering

Peruvian Pangoa

Peruvian Pangoa

$16.00+

Tasting Notes: Sage, Bakers Chocolate, Smooth

Sumatran Permata Gayo

Sumatran Permata Gayo

$16.00+

Tasting Notes: Earth, Deep Grape, Balanced

Typhoon Espresso

Typhoon Espresso

$16.00+

Tasting Notes: Vanilla, Toasted Nuts, Robust

Apex and Seasonal Coffees

Peruvian Honey Processed Huabal

Peruvian Honey Processed Huabal

$17.00

Tasting Notes: Cherry, Tropical Fruit, Honey, Black Tea

Carino

Carino

$17.00

Tasting Notes: Blackberry, Honey, Creamy

Jeinner Cubas Vasquez Gesha

Jeinner Cubas Vasquez Gesha

$25.00

Tasting notes: Lilac, Muskmelon, Honey

Ethiopian Yirgacheffe

Ethiopian Yirgacheffe

$17.00

Tasting notes: Citrus, Bergamot, Black Tea

Fredesvinda Vasquez Romero

Fredesvinda Vasquez Romero

$19.00Out of stock

Tasting Notes: Ripe Pear, Toasted Marshmallow, Summery

Miriam

$19.00

Irma Garcia

$19.00

Jeinner Box

$50.00

Honduran Box

$55.00

Coffee For Change

Harvest

Harvest

$17.00

Blackberry * Molasses * Clove When you purchase Harvest blend, you’re supporting Groundwork Center and its farm to school programs, connecting local students to healthy, local fruits and vegetables.

Jail Guitar Doors Riff Roast

Jail Guitar Doors Riff Roast

$17.00

Wayne Kramer's Jail Guitar Doors and Higher Grounds have teamed up to bring you Riff Roast - a smooth Honduran dark roast with a mission. Jail Guitar Doors USA is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization providing musical instruments, workshops, and opportunities to help rehabilitate prisoners in an effort to create a more fair and just America.

WRC Blend

WRC Blend

$17.00

Higher Grounds is pleased to collaborate with the Women's Resource Center (WRC) to bring you this delicious coffee. The mission of the WRC is to protect, shelter, and empower people impacted by domestic and sexual violence. $5.00 of every bag purchased goes to support WRC and their programming.

Kawa Kanzururu

Kawa Kanzururu

$16.00

Dark Chocolate * Raisin * Floral At the edge of the Ituri forest and a day’s walk from Virunga National Park’s snowcapped Rwenzori mountains, the 900 farmers of Kawa Kanzururu are collaborating in an economic model for peace and stability in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Virunga, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is threatened by poaching, deforestation, and armed conflict. Choosing this limited coffee directly supports the Virunga Alliance, providing essential jobs, protecting biodiversity, and guarding critically endangered mountain gorillas.

Shine On

Shine On

$17.00

BROWN SUGAR * HONEY * PLUM JAM Throughout history, music and coffee have fueled and inspired our dreams, our passions, and our hopes for a brighter future. We are excited to partner with one of the Midwest's most prolific and passionate songwriters, accomplished folk artist May Erlewine, in developing the Shine On blend, an uplifting cup of resilience for the important work ahead. $1 of every purchase will be donated to the Michigan non-profit Title Track in support of racial justice education.

Merch and Apparel

Merch and apparel from your favorite coffee shop!
Beanie

Beanie

$17.00
"Shine On" Cafe Mug

"Shine On" Cafe Mug

$12.00

Part of our collaboration with the very talented May Erlewine. A wonderfully high quality mug for fans of great music and great coffee!

HG trucker hat (Red)

$22.00

HG trucker hat (Black/Grey)

$22.00
Fellow Artist Move Mug

Fellow Artist Move Mug

$35.00

Our Higher Grounds branded Fellow Carter Move Mug, with art by local artist Morgan Arrowood!

Morgan Arrowood T-Shirt

$27.50

Our collaboration with local artists continues with a series of screen-printed apparel. This heavyweight 100% ring-spun cotton tee from Comfort Colors features the design of local artist/musician and HG production team member Morgan Arrowood. These are a one-time run, so get them while you can.

Morgan Arrowood Crewneck Sweater

$44.00

Our collaboration with local artists continues with a series of screen-printed apparel. This super cozy crewneck sweatshirt (unisex sizing, cotton/poly blend) features the design of local artist/musician and HG production team member Morgan Arrowood. These are a one-time run, so get them while you can.

Em Randall T-Shirt

$27.50

Our collaboration with local artist Em Randall continues with a series of screen-printed apparel. This heavyweight 100% ring-spun cotton from Comfort Colors features the gorgeous Em Randall/Higher Grounds coffee harvest art. These are a one-time run, so get them while you can.

Em Randall Crewneck Sweater

$44.00

Our collaboration with local artist Em Randall continues with a series of screen-printed apparel. This super cozy crewneck sweatshirt (cotton/poly blend) features the gorgeous Em Randall/Higher Grounds coffee harvest art. These are a one-time run, so get them while you can.

Fellow Carter Move Mug

$30.00
Miir Camp Mug

Miir Camp Mug

$29.00

Book - The Hard Stuff

$24.00

Wayne Kramer's Book

Brewing Equipment

Full immersion, easy to use single serve coffee brewer!
Bonavita Brewer

Bonavita Brewer

$180.00
V60 Filters

V60 Filters

$9.00
Aeropress

Aeropress

$30.00
Hario Skerton Grinder Pro

Hario Skerton Grinder Pro

$45.00Out of stock
Chemex 8 Cup

Chemex 8 Cup

$46.00
Aeropress Filters

Aeropress Filters

$6.00

Chemex 3 Cup Filters

$10.00
Baratza Encore Burr Grinder

Baratza Encore Burr Grinder

$169.95
Hario V60 Brewer

Hario V60 Brewer

$26.00

Chemex 8 Cup Filters

$12.00
Clever Brewer

Clever Brewer

$31.00

Clever Filter

$7.50

Accompanying filter for the Clever Coffee Dripper!

Cafiza Espresso Machine Cleaning Powder, 20oz

$10.50
CJ-4000 Compact Scale

CJ-4000 Compact Scale

$34.00

Perfect scale for home coffee brewing. - Weighs in grams, ounces, pounds, and pcs. - Energy saving auto-off feature - Power adaptor included, but can also run on batteries - Large LCD display for easy viewing

Miir Coffee Canister

Miir Coffee Canister

$26.00
Fellow "Clara" French Press

Fellow "Clara" French Press

$99.00

Stunning, professional grade french press from Fellow!

Fellow "Stagg X" Pour Over Set

Fellow "Stagg X" Pour Over Set

$69.00

A new and exciting pour over system from Fellow! "It's my favorite"- Cafe Manager, Vincent

Fellow "Raven" Kettle

Fellow "Raven" Kettle

$79.00

The Raven, by Fellow: A great, utilitarian stovetop kettle. Fantastic for brewing tea and strong pour over performance!

Hario Buono Electric Kettle

Hario Buono Electric Kettle

$74.00

Fellow “Stagg” Kettle

$79.00
Fellow "Stagg X" Filters

Fellow "Stagg X" Filters

$8.00
Fellow Atmos

Fellow Atmos

$35.00

Gift Box

Some of the coffees we're particularly proud of, pre-selectes for your enjoyment and packaged together in a tasteful box. A perfect gift for the holiday season!
Revel Box

Revel Box

$26.00
Jeinner Box

Jeinner Box

$50.00

We unthawed last years’s gesha coffee from Jeiner to roast and pair with the current crop (2022)! Two distinctly different (and delicious) generations of an incredible coffee!

TCJava Coffee

Bold Glory

$13.50

FOOD

S2S Cookie

$4.50

S2S Trail Bar

$5.50
Crow & Moss

Crow & Moss

$9.00

Delicious single origin dark chocolates, expertly crafted right here in Michigan.

Raspberry JAM

$10.00

S2S Shortbread

$3.50

S2S Granolah

$12.00

S2S Biscotti

$8.50

Shine On!

Shine On Combo

$26.00

Shine On coffee and mug combo, by May Erlewyne!

Donation

Donation to Woman's Resource Center

$1.00

Donation to DR of Congo

$5.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:30 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Higher Grounds Cafe is now open for indoor ordering. Order at the register or use our Toast app to place an online order.

Location

806 Red Drive Ste 150, Traverse City, MI 49684

Directions

Gallery
Higher Grounds Cafe and Roastery image
Higher Grounds Cafe and Roastery image
Higher Grounds Cafe and Roastery image

Similar restaurants in your area

Dish Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
108 S Union St Traverse City, MI 49684
View restaurantnext
Espresso Bay - Downtown
orange star4.1 • 624
202 East Front Street Traverse City, MI 49684
View restaurantnext
GJ's Pizza & Market
orange star4.3 • 396
2700 Holiday Rd Traverse City, MI 49686
View restaurantnext
Table 12 Coffee House and Christian Book Store - GTHOP
orange starNo Reviews
3211 N Garfield Road Traverse City, MI 49686
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Traverse City

Rare Bird Brewpub
orange star4.3 • 1,935
229 Lake Ave Traverse City, MI 49684
View restaurantnext
Red Mesa Grill - Traverse City
orange star4.1 • 1,539
1544 US 31 N Traverse City, MI 49686
View restaurantnext
Taproot Cider House
orange star4.4 • 1,238
300 E Front St Traverse City, MI 49684
View restaurantnext
The Little Fleet
orange star4.9 • 683
448 E. Front Street Traverse City, MI 49686
View restaurantnext
Espresso Bay - Downtown
orange star4.1 • 624
202 East Front Street Traverse City, MI 49684
View restaurantnext
GJ's Pizza & Market
orange star4.3 • 396
2700 Holiday Rd Traverse City, MI 49686
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Traverse City
Leland
review star
Avg 5 (7 restaurants)
Kalkaska
review star
Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Northport
review star
Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Frankfort
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Cadillac
review star
Avg 3.9 (15 restaurants)
Ludington
review star
Avg 3.7 (5 restaurants)
Marinette
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Midland
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Midland
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston