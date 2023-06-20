Hmong's Golden Eggrolls imageView gallery
Vietnamese
Thai

Hmong's Golden Eggrolls

627 Reviews

$$

901 State St

Suite 110

La Crosse, WI 54601

FOOD

Appetizers

Egg Rolls

$1.85

Spring Rolls

$4.39

Papaya Salad (Lao)

$9.99

Papaya Salad (Thai)

$9.99

Sweet Chicken Wings

$9.25

Single Spring Roll

$2.25

Quail Eggs (3)

$2.00

Extra Broccoli

$1.00

Extra Straw Mushrooms

$1.00

No Silverware Required

Extra Pearls

$0.50

PHO

Regular

$12.50

House Special

$14.50

Extra Large

$13.50

Weekly

Monday 2 Egg Rolls with Fried Rice

$8.99

Tuesday Chicken Red/Green Curry

$10.99

Wednesday Pho Regular

$10.99

Thursday Chicken Stir-Fry

$10.99

Friday Hmong Sausage with Sticky Rice

$11.50

Entrees

Tom Yum Kong

$14.50

Stir-Fry

Hmong Sausage with Sticky Rice

$12.99

Fried Tilapia Fish

$15.50

Green Curry

Red Curry

2 Egg Rolls with Fried Rice

$10.25

Special Fried Rice

Chicken Leg with Sticky Rice

$11.25

Pad Lad Nad

Side Orders

Small Sticky Rice

$7.75

Medium Sticky Rice

$10.99

Large Sticky Rice

$15.50

Sausage

$5.75

Small Steamed Rice

$5.50

Medium Steamed Rice

$9.50

Large Steamed Rice

$13.50

Chicken Leg Quarter

$5.25

Small Fried Rice

$6.25

Medium Fried Rice

$8.99

Large Fried Rice

$14.50

Single Spring Roll

$2.25

House Market

Medium Sauce 4oz

$1.99

Large Sauce 12oz

$6.25

Frozen Eggrolls

$20.50

Sweet Chili Bottle Sauce

$3.50

Pho Broth (SM)

$3.50

Sesame Balls

$3.99

Pho Broth (XL)

$4.50

Sauces

Hot Sauce 2oz

$0.99

Egg Roll Sauce 2oz

$0.99

Spring Roll Sauce 2oz

$0.99

Swt Ch. Wing Sauce 2oz

$0.99

Swt. Chili Sauce 2oz

$0.99

DRINKS

Bubble Tea

Mango

$4.29

Strawberry

$4.29

Honeydew

$4.29

Taro

$4.29

Coffee

$4.29

Coconut

$4.29

Sweet Potato

$4.29

Waffle

$4.29

Pineapple

$4.29

Lychee

$4.29

Thai Tea

$4.29

Egg Pudding

$4.29

Beverages

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Mountain Dew

$2.00

Diet Mountain Dew

$2.00

Orange Soda

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Diet Root Beer

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.50

Big Hot Tea (2 Tea Bags)

$4.50

Nab Vam

Nab Vam

$4.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Hmong's Golden Eggrolls is a family restaurant with traditional cores and values. Here, we strive to give exceptional service and great food.

Website

Location

901 State St, Suite 110, La Crosse, WI 54601

Directions

