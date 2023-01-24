Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bagels
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches

H&H Bagels - UES

2,201 Reviews

$

1551 2nd Ave

New York, NY 10028

Individual Catering Boxes

Individual Boxed Bagel Nosh

$8.95

Individual Boxed Sunrise Delight

$11.95

Individual Nova Sandwich Box

$19.95

Individual Sandwich Box

$14.95

Paper Goods

$1.25+

Catering Platters

Bagel Nosh Platter

$90.00+

An assortment of sliced bagels arranged on a platter with your choice of spreads, butter, and jelly

Sunrise Delight Platter

$120.00+

An assortment of freshly baked pastries and bagels arranged on a platter with choice of spreads, butter, and jelly.

Nova Salmon Platter

$230.00+

Thinly sliced Nova Scotia Smoked Salmon served with your choice of assorted bagels, spreads, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, and capers.

Executive Breakfast Platter

$230.00+

An assortment of freshly baked pastries and bagels arranged on platters with choice of spreads, butter, and jelly. Includes orange juice, seasonal fruit salad, and coffee

Egg Sandwich Platter PP

$15.00

House Made Salads Platter

$150.00+

Choice of our house made tuna fish salad, whitefish salad, chicken salad, and egg salad. Served with bagels, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions.

Deli Sandwich Platter

$170.00+

Sweets Platter

$70.00+

Cookies, Rugelach, Babka

Fruit Platter

$55.00+

Paper Goods*

$1.25+

H&H Party Packages (priced per person)

Premium Party Package (priced per person)

$42.95

Your Choice of Bagels, Rolls, and Wraps Your Choice of Spreads, Salads Nova Scotia Smoked Salmon Sweets Platter, Fresh Fruit Salad Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, and Capers Orange Juice, Coffee and Tea Service

Deluxe Party Package (priced per person)

$34.95

Your Choice of Bagels, Rolls, and Wraps Your Choice of Spreads Nova Scotia Smoked Salmon Fresh Fruit Salad Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, and Capers Orange Juice, Coffee and Tea Service

Traditional Party Package (priced per person)

$27.95

Your Choice of Bagels, Rolls, and Wraps Your Choice of Spreads Your Choice of House Made Salads Fresh Fruit Salad Tomato and Cucumber Orange Juice, Coffee and Tea Service

Paper Goods

$1.25+

Coffee and Juice

Coffee Box

$32.50+

16OZ Fresh Squeezed OJ

$6.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Like no other Bagel in the World

1551 2nd Ave, New York, NY 10028

