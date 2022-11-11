Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bagels
Salad
Sandwiches

H&H Bagels - UWS

526 Columbus Ave.

New York, NY 10024

Classic Bacon Eggs & Cheese
Bakers Dozen
Flavored Cream Cheese

Spread Sandwiches*

Plain Cream Cheese

Plain Cream Cheese

$4.70

On your choice of bagel or roll.

Lite Plain Cream Cheese

Lite Plain Cream Cheese

$5.55

On your choice of bagel or roll.

Tofu Plain Cream Cheese

Tofu Plain Cream Cheese

$5.55

On your choice of bagel or roll.

Flavored Cream Cheese

Flavored Cream Cheese

$6.20

On your choice of bagel or roll.

Tofu Flavored Cream Cheese

Tofu Flavored Cream Cheese

$6.20

On your choice of bagel or roll.

Lox Spread

$7.80

On your choice of bagel or roll.

Butter

$3.55

On your choice of bagel or roll.

Peanut Butter & Jelly

$6.55

On your choice of bagel or roll.

Egg Sandwiches*

Classic Bacon Eggs & Cheese

Classic Bacon Eggs & Cheese

$9.55

Bacon, Eggs, American Cheese. On your choice of bagel or roll.

Taylor Ham, Egg & Cheese

$9.55

Taylor Ham, Eggs, American Cheese. On your choice of bagel or roll

Sausage, Egg & Cheese

Sausage, Egg & Cheese

$9.55

Sausage, Eggs, American Cheese. On your choice of bagel or roll

Ham, Egg & Cheese

Ham, Egg & Cheese

$9.55

Ham, Eggs, American Cheese. On your choice of bagel or roll

Turkey, Egg & Cheese

Turkey, Egg & Cheese

$9.55

Turkey, Eggs, American Cheese. On your choice of bagel, roll

Hot Italian Egg & Cheese

Hot Italian Egg & Cheese

$11.30

Eggs, Hot Italian Sausage, Pepper Jack Cheese, Jalapeno Cream Cheese. On your choice of bagel or roll

LEO

LEO

$15.55

Eggs, Nova Scotia Smoked Salmon, Onions. On your choice of bagel or roll

Egg Whites & Avocado

Egg Whites & Avocado

$11.05

Egg Whites, Avocado, Tomato. On your choice of bagel or roll

Egg, Avocado Pepperjack

Egg, Avocado Pepperjack

$9.55

Eggs, Avocado, Pepper Jack Cheese. On your choice of bagel or roll

Egg and Cheese

$7.10

Smoked Fish Sandwiches*

Nova Scotia Salmon Sandwich

Nova Scotia Salmon Sandwich

$19.35

Cream Cheese, Tomato, Onion, Capers. On your choice of bagel or roll

Belly Lox Sandwich

Belly Lox Sandwich

$19.35

Cream Cheese, Tomato, Onion, Capers. On your choice of bagel or roll

Deli Sandwiches

Turkey & Ham Club

Turkey & Ham Club

$16.70

Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Swiss, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo. On your choice of bagel or roll

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$14.60

Ham, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mustard. On your choice of bagel or roll

Roast Turkey & Swiss Sandwich

Roast Turkey & Swiss Sandwich

$14.65

Roast Turkey, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, Mustard. On your choice of bagel or roll

Avocado Sandwich

Avocado Sandwich

$12.55

Avocado, Tomato, Cucumbers, Everything Seeds, Mayo on your choice of bagel or roll

Salad Sandwiches*

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.20

Lettuce, Tomato. On your choice of bagel or roll

Egg Salad Sandwich

Egg Salad Sandwich

$11.05

Lettuce, Tomato. On your choice of bagel or roll

Tuna Salad Sandwich

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$12.20

Lettuce, Tomato. On your choice of bagel or roll

Whitefish Salad Sandwich

Whitefish Salad Sandwich

$16.95

Lettuce, Tomato & Onion on your choice of bagel or roll

Bagels

Plain

$2.30

Everything

$2.30

Cinnamon Raisin

$2.30

Sesame

$2.30

Poppy

$2.30

Asiago Cheese

$2.30

Whole Wheat

$2.30

Whole Wheat Everything

$2.30

Whole Wheat Sesame

$2.30

Garlic

$2.30

Onion

$2.30

Egg

$2.30

Pumpernickel

$2.30

Pumpernickel Everything

$2.30

Blueberry

$2.30

Bialy

$2.30

Bakers Dozen

Please write your 13 Bagel selections in the instructions tab.

Bakers Dozen

$27.60

Spreads

Plain Cream Cheese

Lite Plain Cream Cheese

Tofu Plain Cream Cheese

Flavored Cream Cheese

Tofu Flavored Cream Cheese

Lox Spread

Butter

Jelly

Peanut Butter

Salads

Tuna Salad

Chicken Salad

Whitefish Salad

Egg Salad

Smoked Fish

Belly Lox

Nova Scotia Salmon

Deli

Taylor Ham

Black Forest Ham

Roasted Turkey

Cheese

Cheddar Cheese

American Cheese

Pepper Jack Cheese

Swiss Cheese

The Bakery*

Black & White Cookie

Black & White Cookie

$3.90
Bobka Slice

Bobka Slice

$5.00
Bobka Loaf

Bobka Loaf

$16.45
Croissant

Croissant

$3.75
Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$4.45
Muffin

Muffin

$4.75

Rugelach

$2.10

Add a Side*

Side Bacon

$4.75

Side Ham

$4.75

Side Taylor Ham

$4.75

Side Sweet Sausage

$4.75

Chips

North Fork Potato Chips

$3.15

Beverages*

Le Colombe Draft Latte

$6.60

Le Colombe Brazilian Cold Brew

$6.60

Natalie's Freshly Handcrafted OJ 16oz

$6.60

Red Jacket Fuji Apple Juice

$6.25

Harney and Sons Bottled Ice Tea

$4.20

Ronnybrook Chocolate Milk

$4.20

Saratoga Springs Water

$2.75

Mexican Coca Cola

$3.05

Spindrift Rasberry Lime Sparkling Water

$3.30

Hot Beverages

Coffee

$3.45+

Hot Tea

$3.45+

Iced Beverages

Cold Brew

$5.65+

Iced Coffee

$4.15+

Iced Tea

$4.15+
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Like no other Bagel in the World

Website

Location

526 Columbus Ave., New York, NY 10024

Directions

Gallery
H&H Bagels - UWS image
H&H Bagels - UWS image
H&H Bagels - UWS image

