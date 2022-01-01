Main picView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch
American

HH Cottons

1,166 Reviews

$$

201 Avenida Del Mar

San Clemente, CA 92672

Popular Items

Sd Veggies
Chicken Cobb Salad
Caesar Salad

Burgers & Sandos

Bird's the Word

Bird's the Word

$17.00

Grilled or fried chicken + tomatoes + arugula + caramelized onions + curry remoulade + toasted brioche

BLTA

BLTA

$16.00

Thick center cut bacon + lettuce + tomato + avocado + garlic aioli + toasted sourdough bread

Brie & Apple Grilled Cheese + Soup

Brie & Apple Grilled Cheese + Soup

$17.00

Grilled sourdough + fig jam + melted brie + sliced apple + homemade tomato bisque

Cuban Sandwich

Cuban Sandwich

$16.00

Shredded kalua pork + smoked ham +white cheddar + pickles + special sauce +pressed baguette + garlic parmesan fries

Hamilton's Standard Burger

Hamilton's Standard Burger

$18.00

8oz chuck brisket and shirt rib blend + American cheese + bacon + caramelized onion + lettuce + tomato+ garlic aioli

Jalapeno Burger

Jalapeno Burger

$18.00

8oz chuck brisket and short rib blend + grilled jalapeno + white cheddar cheese + bacon + red onion + lettuce + tomato + garlic herb aioli

Soul Melt

$18.00
Western Burger

Western Burger

$19.00

8oz chuck brisket and short rib blend + brisket + white cheddar + crispy onion ring + homemade BBQ sauce

Entrees

Baja Fish Tacos

Baja Fish Tacos

$18.00

Beer battered atlantic cod + flour tortilla + cabbage + pico de gallo + cheese + chipotle aioli + rice + black beans

Blackened Salmon Entree

$26.00

Fresh Scottish salmon pan seared + golden yukon mashed potatoes + glazed heirloom baby carrots

Chicken & Waffles

Chicken & Waffles

$22.00

Belgian waffles + crispy chicken breast + maple syrup

Jidori Chicken

Jidori Chicken

$22.00

Marinated with fresh herbs and roasted + sautéed brussel sprouts +carrots + caramelized onions drizzled with balsamic reduction

Mahi Mahi Tacos Entree

Mahi Mahi Tacos Entree

$18.00

Grilled fish + flour tortilla + cabbage + pico de gallo + cheese + chipotle aioli + rice + black beans

NY Steak & Frites

NY Steak & Frites

$30.00

10oz pan seared steak + creamy peppercorn sauce + garlic parmesan fries

Ribeye 10 OZ

$32.00

10 oz steak + fresh aromatic herbs and butter + rosemary demi glaze + roasted fingerling potatoes + sautéed kale

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$16.00Out of stock

Salads & Soups

Blackened Salmon Salad

Blackened Salmon Salad

$20.00

Spring mix + ripe cherry tomatoes + cucumbers + red onion + avocado + Italian vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.00

crispy romaine hearts + homemade croutons + parmesan cheese + creamy caesar dressing

Chicken Cobb Salad

Chicken Cobb Salad

$18.00

Spring mix & romaine lettuce + fresh tomato + cucumber + crumbled blue cheese + bacon + avocado + grilled chicken + Italian vinaigrette

Mixed Berry Salad

Mixed Berry Salad

$12.00

Spring mix lettuce + fresh blackberries, raspberries, strawberries + goat cheese + candied pecans + vinaigrette dressing

SD Caesar Salad

SD Caesar Salad

$7.00

SD Market Salad

$6.50

Tomato Bisque

$8.00

Small Plates

Brussel Sprouts

$16.00
Buffalo Cauliflower

Buffalo Cauliflower

$12.00

Flash fried + citrus honey + candied pecans + bacon (vegetarian upon request)

Chicken Skewars

Chicken Skewars

$15.00

Greek style marinated grilled chicken breast + grilled vegetables + tzatziki sauce

Chicken Tenders

$16.00

Hand breaded tenders + crispy fries

Coconut Shrimp

Coconut Shrimp

$19.00

Large butterfly coconut breaded shrimp + arrabbiata tomato sauce

Poke Nachos

Poke Nachos

$17.00

Marinated ahi + crispy wontons + avocado + jalapeno + scallions + sriracha aioli

Wings & Drums

$16.00

Crispy fried wings + buffalo or Thai-bbq style

Dessert

Birthday Scoop

Strawberry Cheescake

$11.00

Tiramisu

$11.00

Creme Brulee

$11.00

Single Scoop

$4.00

Sides

BSKT Garlic Truffle Fries

BSKT Garlic Truffle Fries

$8.00

Mashed Potatos

$7.00

BSKT Naked Steak Fries

$6.00

BSKT Parmesan Garlic String Fries

$8.00

Sd Diced Ahi

$9.00

Sd Avocado

$3.50

Sd Bacon

$5.00

Sd Burger Patty

$6.00

Sd Chicken

$7.00

Sd Jumbo Shrimp

$9.00

Sd Salmon

$9.00

Sd Veggie Patty

$8.00

Sd Veggies

$4.00

BSKT Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Kids Menu

Kids Beef Sliders

$9.00

Kids Pasta Bowl

$8.00

Kids Tenders

$10.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Kids Mac N Cheese

$9.00

Kids Chicken Plate

$13.00

HH Food

Chicken Wings

$9.00
HH Mahi Mahi Tacos

HH Mahi Mahi Tacos

$9.00

Mahi Mahi Fish, Mango Salsa, Cabbage, Flour Tortilla

Hush Puppies

$9.00
Kalua Sliders

Kalua Sliders

$9.00

Slow-Cooked Pork, Coleslaw, Brioche Bun.

Queso Fundido Chorizo

$9.00

Tropical Chk Nachos

$9.00

Wonton Chips, Mango Salsa, Sour Cream

HH Beer

Beach Hoppin Pale Ale

$6.00

Boysenberry Pie

$7.00

Cali Creamin

$6.00

Harland Japanese Lager

$6.00

House Blonde

$5.00

Lat 33 Blood Orange IPA

$6.00

Mango Cart

$6.00

Modelo Especial

$6.00

No Name IPA

$6.00

Offshoot Relax Hazy

$6.00

Scrimshaw Pilsner

$6.00

SLO bru Blood Orange Heff

$6.00

Spacedust

$7.00

St. Susan Amber

$6.00

The Pupil IPA

$6.00

Trestles IPA

$6.00

HH Wine

House Cabernet

$6.00

House Chardonnay

$6.00

House Pinot Grigio

$6.00

House Pinot Noir

$7.00

House Rosé

$8.00

HH Liquor

Vodka Well

$7.00

Gin Well

$7.00

Rum Well

$7.00

Tequila Well

$7.00

Whiskey Well

$7.00

Scotch Well

$7.00

Clothes

T Shirt

$25.00

Hats

HHC Flat bill hat

$25.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markLive Music
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markCryptocurrency
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

201 Avenida Del Mar, San Clemente, CA 92672

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

