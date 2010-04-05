Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Haley House - Bakery & Cafe

622 Reviews

$

12 Dade Street

Roxbury, MA 02119

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Sambusas (Kenyan Stuffed Pattie)
Frozen Apple Pie
Frozen Blueberry Pie

Haley House Homemade Pies

Frozen Apple Pie

$35.00
Frozen Blueberry Pie

Frozen Blueberry Pie

$35.00

Bake at home! Grab our homemade blueberry crumble in our famous buttery crust! Baking instructions included

Breakfast

Breakfast Hand Pie

Breakfast Hand Pie

Our homemade butter pie crust wrapped around your choice of meat or veggie hand pies. Meat: Scrambled egg, cheese, and sausage Veggie: Scrambled egg, cheese, and potato with kachumbari.

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$5.00

A simple breakfast sandwich on housemade focaccia. Our pesto is made with herbs grown at the Thorton Street Farm (and is vegan/nut free)! Available with eggs and cheddar or with our yellow bean tofu and cashew mozzarella (for a vegan option).

Coconut Porridge

Coconut Porridge

$5.00

Three-grain porridge made with oats, amaranth, and brown rice cooked in coconut milk, lightly sweetened and served with seasonal fruit compote (currently rhubarb). Gluten Free and Vegan!

The Firecracker Bowl

The Firecracker Bowl

$13.00Out of stock

This breakfast favorite is back-- the firecracker bowl combines our classic collard greens with garlic home fries, fried eggs, cheddar cheese, and a house made tomato harissa sauce.

Sides

Bakery Goods, Breakfast

Bake at home! Try one of our three classics: chocolate chip, oatmeal cranberry, double or chocolate chip

Muffins

$3.00

Your choice of our homemade assorted muffins: Blueberry, Blackberry Zucchini or Vegan Pumpkin

Apricot Ginger

$3.25

Candied ginger and dried apricots

Cheddar Scallion Scone

$3.75

Shredded cheddar cheese, scallions (from the farm!)

Poundcake

$2.50Out of stock

Cinnamon Coffeecake

$2.50Out of stock
Coconut Shortbread (1 dozen)

Coconut Shortbread (1 dozen)

$5.00Out of stock

Single Jumbo Cookie

$3.00

Haley House's classic jumbo sized dark chocolate chip cookie

Specials

Mixed salad greens, mint, slivers of red bell peppers, cucumbers, red onions, pumpkin seeds, yellow bean tofu and coconut lemon dressing

Carrot Ginger Soup

$6.00Out of stock

Bakery Goods

Bake at home! Try one of our three classics: chocolate chip, oatmeal cranberry, double or chocolate chip
Breakfast Hand Pie

Breakfast Hand Pie

Our homemade butter pie crust wrapped around your choice of meat or veggie hand pies. Meat: Scrambled egg, cheese, and sausage Veggie: Scrambled egg, cheese, and potato with kachumbari.

Muffins

$3.00

Your choice of our homemade assorted muffins: Blueberry, Blackberry Zucchini or Vegan Pumpkin

Cheddar Scallion Scone

$3.75

Shredded cheddar cheese, scallions (from the farm!)

Apricot Ginger

$3.25

Candied ginger and dried apricots

Cinnamon Coffeecake

$2.50Out of stock

Poundcake

$2.50Out of stock
Coconut Shortbread (1 dozen)

Coconut Shortbread (1 dozen)

$5.00Out of stock

Single Jumbo Cookie

$3.00

Haley House's classic jumbo sized dark chocolate chip cookie

Bake @ Home Cookie Dough

Bake @ Home Cookie Dough

$7.00+

Haley House's Classic Chocolate Chip Cookie: dark chocolate chip, brown sugar Get them fresh or bake them at home with family! *baking instructions included

Sides & Extras

Thighs

Out of stock
Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$6.00Out of stock

Haley House Classic: baked mac & cheese, garlic, chipotle, cheddar, asiago, topped with panko crumbs *vegetarian

Sambusas (Kenyan Stuffed Pattie)

Sambusas (Kenyan Stuffed Pattie)

$4.50

Classic Kenyan street food! Handmade chapati skins folded over curried lentils, red red or chicken. Limit 6 per order.

Sweet Plantain

Sweet Plantain

$6.50Out of stock

oven-fried sweet plantains; have it all to yourself or share it with the fam

Rice & Beans

Rice & Beans

$3.50Out of stock

homemade chimichurri, jasmine rice, pinto beans *vegan

Chapati Bread

Chapati Bread

$3.00+

New!! Traditional handmade chapati flatbread skins

Chimichurri 4oz

Chimichurri 4oz

$1.50
West Indian Curry 4oz

West Indian Curry 4oz

$1.50

Ginger Coleslaw

$5.00Out of stock

Habanero Maple Syrup 2oz

$2.00
Classic Collards

Classic Collards

$4.00

A Haley House Classic: slow-braised smoky collards, brown sugar, chipotle, apples *vegan, mild heat

Deep River Potato Chips

$2.00

Iced Drinks

Iced Chai (16 oz)

$4.00
Cold Brew (16oz)

Cold Brew (16oz)

$5.00
Iced Tea : Red Zen (16oz)

Iced Tea : Red Zen (16oz)

$4.00

16 oz of organic Red Zen

Iced London Fog (16oz)

$4.00

Hot Drinks

Cafe Au Lait NEW!

$2.85+

Hot Chai Latte

$3.50+

Hot London Fog

$3.50+

Hot Mocha Latte

$4.50+

Equal exchange coffee, chocolate and your choice of steamed milk

Hot Drip Coffee

Hot Drip Coffee

$2.00+
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$4.00+
MEM Hot Tea

MEM Hot Tea

$3.00+

Bottled Beverages

Apple Cider

$3.50Out of stock
Izze

Izze

$3.00

Smile Juices

$3.00

Native Springs Bottled Water

$1.00Out of stock

Spindrift Sparkling Waters

$1.00

Wine & Beers

67 Degrees - Idaho 7

$7.50Out of stock

Single Hop Single Malt IPA brewed with Idaho 7 hops. It has a pleasantly zesty character that is supported by notes of black tea. This brew is bursting with a strong tropical, and piney aroma. 6.6%ABV Malt & Grain: Pale Malt Hops: Idaho 7

67 Degrees - Forge Park

$7.50

West Coast Style IPA, Deep golden, unfiltered more hop bitterness 6.5% ABV Malt: Pale Malt & Caramalt Hops: Columbus, Cascade, Calypso

Alexandr 10 - Pilsner

Alexandr 10 - Pilsner

$7.50

Schilling Beer Co. Littleton, NH United States Czech Style Pilsner ABV: 5% A sessionable pale lager inspired by similar Czech beers. Premium authentic raw materials shine, including Moravian pilsner malt—foundational to the substantial but rounded hop flavor and aroma.

Idle Hands - 34 Porter

$7.50

67 Degrees - Route 140 IPA

$7.50
67 Degrees - Mara Belgian Ale

67 Degrees - Mara Belgian Ale

$7.50

Belgian Passion Fruit brewed with a special Belgian Ale strain to be low in bitterness and high in fruit flavor and aroma. Fruit flavored notes such as passion fruit, pineapple, and hints of citrus. 6.9%ABV Malt & Grain: Pale Malt & Wheat Hops: Simcoe

Guniess

$5.00

Carona

$5.00

Retail

Haley Eco Tote

Haley Eco Tote

$20.00

Retail Coffee Bags (12oz)

$12.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Delivery & Take Out Available: Wednesday 8am - 4pm Thursday 8am - 4pm Friday 8am - 4pm Saturday 11am - 4pm Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness

Website

Location

12 Dade Street, Roxbury, MA 02119

Directions

Gallery
Haley House Bakery Cafe image
Haley House Bakery Cafe image
Haley House Bakery Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

Fomu - South End
orange starNo Reviews
655 Tremont Street Boston, MA 02118
View restaurantnext
Mod Espresso
orange star4.5 • 10
485 Harrison Ave Boston, MA 02118
View restaurantnext
Blunch
orange star4.6 • 964
59 E Springfield Street Boston, MA 02118
View restaurantnext
South End Buttery
orange star4.5 • 5,906
312 Shawmut Ave Boston, MA 02118
View restaurantnext
Flour Bakery - South End
orange starNo Reviews
1595 Washington Street Boston, MA 02118
View restaurantnext
Tatte Bakery - Northeastern
orange star4.8 • 1,356
369 Huntington Ave Boston, MA 02115
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Roxbury

Lincoln Tavern
orange star4.6 • 9,775
425 West Broadway South Boston, MA 02127
View restaurantnext
Anna's Taqueria - MGH/Beacon Hill
orange star4.4 • 9,247
242 Cambridge Street Boston, MA 02114
View restaurantnext
Mistral Boston
orange star4.7 • 8,058
223 Columbus Ave BOSTON, MA 02116
View restaurantnext
Mamma Maria - Boston, MA
orange star4.7 • 6,741
3 North Square Boston, MA 02113
View restaurantnext
Fox & the knife
orange star5.0 • 6,589
28 W Broadway Boston, MA 02127
View restaurantnext
Boston Burger Company - 1100 Boylston st
orange star4.4 • 6,189
1100 Boylston st boston, MA 02215
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Roxbury
Charlestown
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Cambridge
review star
Avg 4.3 (177 restaurants)
Chelsea
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Somerville
review star
Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)
Everett
review star
Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Allston
review star
Avg 4.2 (36 restaurants)
Jamaica Plain
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Winthrop
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Brookline
review star
Avg 4.3 (53 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston