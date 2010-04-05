Bakeries
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Haley House - Bakery & Cafe
622 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info
Delivery & Take Out Available: Wednesday 8am - 4pm Thursday 8am - 4pm Friday 8am - 4pm Saturday 11am - 4pm Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness
Location
12 Dade Street, Roxbury, MA 02119
Gallery