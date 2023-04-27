Houston Tx Hot Chicken 2 - Ann rd 7155 Ann Road
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
We serve the freshest, all natural, never frozen, Texas Hot Chicken sandwiches in the world. Don't take our word for it, come and try it.
Location
7155 West Ann Road, Las Vegas, NV 89130
Gallery
