Houston TX Hot Chicken - Lehi 1712 West Traverse Parkway Building B Unit C
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
We serve the freshest, all natural, never frozen, Texas Hot Chicken sandwiches in the world. Don't take our word for it, come and try it.
Location
1712 West Traverse Parkway Building B Unit C, Lehi, UT 89109
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Tsunami Restaurant and Sushi Bar - Traverse Mountain
No Reviews
1616 W Traverse Parkway Lehi, UT 84043
View restaurant
Slab Pizza - Lehi - 3430 North Ashton Boulevard
No Reviews
3430 North Ashton Boulevard Lehi, UT 84043
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Lehi
Volcano Grille, Japanese Protein House
4.5 • 5,415
7150 S. Durango Drive Las Vegas, NV 89113
View restaurant
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - Blue Diamond
4.8 • 3,958
5020 Blue Diamond Rd Las Vegas, NV 89139
View restaurant