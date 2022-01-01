Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chicken

Howdy Hot Chicken Sugar Land

review star

No reviews yet

19922 Southwest Fwy

Sugar Land, TX 77479

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

HOWDY SAMMIE
REGULAR LOADED CHICKEN FRIES
WAFFLE FRIES

MAIN

HOWDY SAMMIE

HOWDY SAMMIE

$10.99

Fried chicken breast on brioche bun with howdy slaw, sweet pickles and howdy sauce.

TEXAS TOAST SAMMIE

TEXAS TOAST SAMMIE

$10.99

Fried chicken breast on texas toast with american cheese, howdy slaw, sweet pickles and howdy sauce.

REGULAR LOADED CHICKEN FRIES

REGULAR LOADED CHICKEN FRIES

$11.99

Fried chicken bites, waffle fries, queso cheese, howdy slaw, sweet pickles and howdy sauce.

SMALL LOADED CHICKEN FRIES

$7.99

Fried chicken bites, waffle fries, queso cheese, howdy slaw, sweet pickles and howdy sauce.

REGULAR MAC N CHICK

$10.99

Fried chicken bites, Mac n Cheese, howdy slaw, sweet pickles and howdy sauce.

SMALL MAC N CHICK

$7.99

Fried chicken bites, Mac n Cheese, howdy slaw, sweet pickles and howdy sauce.

HOWDY BASKET

HOWDY BASKET

$9.99

Two chicken tenders served with waffle fries, white bread, sweet pickles and howdy sauce.

HOT CHICKEN WRAP

HOT CHICKEN WRAP

$8.99

Sautéed chicken, howdy slaw, sweet pickles, cheddar cheese & howdy sauce in tortilla.

CHICKEN THIGH SAMMIE

CHICKEN THIGH SAMMIE

$8.99

Fried chicken thigh on brioche bun with howdy slaw, sweet pickles and howdy sauce.

SIDES

MAC N CHEESE

MAC N CHEESE

$3.49

Macaroni and queso cheese with mild seasoning.

WAFFLE FRIES

WAFFLE FRIES

$3.49
HOWDY SLAW

HOWDY SLAW

$3.49

EXTRAS

QUESO CHEESE

QUESO CHEESE

$0.99
HOWDY SAUCE

HOWDY SAUCE

$0.49
CHICKEN TENDER

CHICKEN TENDER

$3.49

1 Tender with your choice of heat level.

KIDS

2 tenders (no heat only) plus a side of your choice.
HOWDY KIDS CHICKEN

HOWDY KIDS CHICKEN

$7.99

2 tenders (no heat only) plus a side of your choice.

DRINKS

FOUNTAIN

$1.99

Flavor Drink

$2.50

Water Bottle

$1.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

19922 Southwest Fwy, Sugar Land, TX 77479

Directions

Gallery
Howdy Hot Chicken image
Howdy Hot Chicken image

Similar restaurants in your area

Big Ben Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
636 Hwy 6 Suite 1000 Sugarland, TX 77478
View restaurantnext
Howdy Hot Chicken - Richmond
orange starNo Reviews
4808 Waterview Town Center Dr Suite 300 Richmond, TX 77407
View restaurantnext
Fire Wings South Sacramento - Center Parkway
orange starNo Reviews
6800 HWY 6 S HOUSTON, TX 77083
View restaurantnext
Swamp Chicken Richmond - 6611 FM 1464 RD G
orange starNo Reviews
6611 FM 1464 RD G Richmond, TX 77407
View restaurantnext
Daiq's - LIVE - 7333 West Sam Houston Parkway South Suite 101
orange starNo Reviews
7333 West Sam Houston Parkway South Suite 101 Houston, TX 77072
View restaurantnext
Swamp Kingz
orange star4.2 • 732
2310 Highway 6 South, Suite A Houston, TX 77077
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Sugar Land

Salata - F - 018 - Sugar Land
orange star4.6 • 1,868
2170 Town Square Place Sugar Land, TX 77479
View restaurantnext
Gyro Republic - Sugar Land
orange star4.5 • 1,284
19920 Southwest Fwy Sugar Land, TX 77479
View restaurantnext
Pizza 101 - Sugar Land
orange star4.2 • 870
15215 SW Freeway Sugar Land, TX 77478
View restaurantnext
Los Tios - Sugar Land
orange star4.4 • 750
3308 Highway 6 S Sugar Land, TX 77478
View restaurantnext
Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café - Sugar Land Town Square
orange star4.6 • 602
15911 City Walk Sugar Land, TX 77479
View restaurantnext
Coco Crepes Waffles & Coffee - Sugarland
orange star4.7 • 485
13533 University Blvd Sugar Land, TX 77479
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Sugar Land
Stafford
review star
No reviews yet
Missouri City
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Richmond
review star
Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)
Bellaire
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Fulshear
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Katy
review star
Avg 4.3 (93 restaurants)
Houston
review star
Avg 4.4 (986 restaurants)
Pearland
review star
Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)
Cypress
review star
Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston