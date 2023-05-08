  • Home
  • /
  • Las Vegas
  • /
  • Houston Tx Hot Chicken 5 - Village Center - 1910 Village Center Circle
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Houston Tx Hot Chicken 5 - Village Center 1910 Village Center Circle

review star

No reviews yet

1910 Village Center Circle

Las Vegas, NV 89134

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Original Hot Chicken Sandwich Meal

Original Hot Chicken Sandwich Meal

$12.99

All Sandwiches are Served on a Brioche Bun w/ Pickles, Slaw, House Sauce, and Fries

3 Tenders and Fries Meal

3 Tenders and Fries Meal

$13.99

Served with Fries, Pickles and House Sauce

Cheesy Hot Chicken Sandwich Meal

Cheesy Hot Chicken Sandwich Meal

$13.99

All Sandwiches are Served on a Brioche Bun w/ Pickles, Slaw, House Sauce, and Fries


Sandwiches and Tenders

Original Hot Chicken Sandwich Meal

Original Hot Chicken Sandwich Meal

$12.99

All Sandwiches are Served on a Brioche Bun w/ Pickles, Slaw, House Sauce, and Fries

Cheesy Hot Chicken Sandwich Meal

Cheesy Hot Chicken Sandwich Meal

$13.99

All Sandwiches are Served on a Brioche Bun w/ Pickles, Slaw, House Sauce, and Fries

Sandwich & Tender Meal

Sandwich & Tender Meal

$14.99

Sandwich and Tender served w/ House Sauce, Slaw, Pickles, & Fries.

Tenders and Waffles

Tenders and Waffles

$12.99
Tenders and Slaw

Tenders and Slaw

$11.99

Served with a House Slaw, Pickles and House Sauce

3 Tenders and Fries Meal

3 Tenders and Fries Meal

$13.99

Served with Fries, Pickles and House Sauce

Fries

Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$5.99
Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$12.99

House made Crinkle Cut Fries, topped w/ Chopped chicken, Coleslaw, Pickles, & House Sauce.

Fusion Fries

Fusion Fries

$14.99

Salads

Southwest Salad

Southwest Salad

$13.99

Fresh Romaine topped w/ Chopped Tenders, Cilantro Crema, Cotija, Cheddar Jack, Mango, & House Sauce

Texas Caesar Salad

Texas Caesar Salad

$12.99

Fresh romaine topped w/ chopped tenders, croutons, shaved parmesan and house-made croutons.

Sides

Breast (a la carte)

Breast (a la carte)

$5.99

1 Chicken Tender (Choice of Spice Level)

Cheesy Sandwich (a la carte)

Cheesy Sandwich (a la carte)

$10.99

Our Famous Sandwich with Coleslaw, Pickles and House Sauce

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$4.99
Coleslaw (side)

Coleslaw (side)

$2.50

Traditional Creamy Slaw

Extra Sauce

Extra Sauce

$1.00+

Choice Of: House Sauce, Bbq, Ranch, Maple, Honey

Fries (side)

Fries (side)

$4.99

House Seasoning

Pickles (side)

Pickles (side)

$2.50
Sandwich (a la carte)

Sandwich (a la carte)

$9.99

Our Famous Sandwich with Coleslaw, Pickles and House Sauce

Tender (a la carte)

Tender (a la carte)

$3.99

1 Chicken Tender (Choice of Spice Level)

Waffle (a la carte)

Waffle (a la carte)

$3.99

Traditional Liege Waffle with Pearl Sugar Crystals

Buns (a la carte)

$2.50

Drinks

Fountain Drinks

Fountain Drinks

$2.50+

Pepsi Products

House Lemonades

House Lemonades

$3.99+
Milkshake (21 oz)

Milkshake (21 oz)

$4.99

VANILLA

The Mondi

The Mondi

$5.99

Half Vanilla Milkshake/Half Frozen Lemonade of your choice

Shake N' Waffle

Shake N' Waffle

$7.50
Kids Honest Juice

Kids Honest Juice

$1.50

Kids Honest Juice Fruit Punch

Red Bull

Red Bull

$3.00
Cookie Crumble

Cookie Crumble

$7.50

Vanilla Shake with Choice of Cookie blended in.

Liquid Death Still

Liquid Death Still

$2.50
Liquid Death Sparkling

Liquid Death Sparkling

$2.50
Acqua Panna

Acqua Panna

$2.50

Cookies

Birthday Cake

$2.50

Choco-Berry

$2.50Out of stock
Chocolate Chip

Chocolate Chip

$2.50

Chocolate Pop Tart

$2.50Out of stock

Cinnamon Roll

$2.50Out of stock
Cookie Monster

Cookie Monster

$2.50
Cookies N Cream

Cookies N Cream

$2.50
Red Velvet

Red Velvet

$2.50

TWO for $4

$4.00

Secret Menu

Double Double

Double Double

$14.99
Waffle Sandwich

Waffle Sandwich

$14.99

Shake N' Fries

$7.99Out of stock

Family Packages

Original Party Package (5 OG or Cheesy Sandwiches, 10 Tenders, 5 Boxes of Fries, 2 Large Sauces, and 10 cookies)

$120.00

Includes 5 Original or Cheesy Hot Chicken sandwiches, 10 tenders with your choice of spice level, 5 boxes of fries, 2 large House sauces and 10 assorted cookies.

Tender Package (10 Tender, 5 boxes of fries, 2 large sauces, 5 cookies)

$70.00

10 Chicken Tender (Choice of up to 2 Spice Levels). Also includes your choice of 5 Sauces.

Sandwich Package (5 sandwich meals, 1 large sauce, 5 cookies)

Sandwich Package (5 sandwich meals, 1 large sauce, 5 cookies)

$70.00

10 Hot Chicken Sandwiches (choice of up to 2 spice levels) Also your choice of 10 Sauces.

Sandwich Platter (10)

Sandwich Platter (10)

$120.00

10 Hot Chicken Sandwiches (choice of up to 2 spice levels) Also your choice of 10 Sauces.

20 Tender Platter

$60.00

25 Chicken Tender (Choice of up to 5 Spice Levels). Also includes your choice of 10 Sauces.

Tender and Waffle Platter (20 tenders/10 waffles)

$100.00

20 Chicken Tenders and 10 Waffles (Choice of up to 5 Spice Levels). Also includes your choice of 10 Sauces.

Waffle Tray (10)

Waffle Tray (10)

$30.00

Traditional Liege Waffle with Pearl Sugar Crystals

Coleslaw (Family Side)

Coleslaw (Family Side)

$27.95

Traditional Creamy Slaw

10 Tender Package

$40.00

10 Chicken Tenders (Choice of Spice Level). Also includes your choice of 5 Sauces.

25 Tender Package

$80.00

25 Chicken Tender (Choice of up to 5 Spice Levels). Also includes your choice of 10 Sauces.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

We serve the freshest, all natural, never frozen, Texas Hot Chicken sandwiches in the world. Don't take our word for it, come and try it.

Location

1910 Village Center Circle, Las Vegas, NV 89134

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Wicked Donuts
orange star4.3 • 344
9490 W. Lake Mead Blvd. Las Vegas, NV 89134
View restaurantnext
Aromi Italian Restaurant - 2110 N Rampart Blvd #110
orange starNo Reviews
2110 N Rampart Blvd #110 Las Vegas, NV 89128
View restaurantnext
The Summit Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
2215 Thomas Ryan Boulevard Las Vegas, NV 89134
View restaurantnext
Greens Culinary Group
orange starNo Reviews
9101 West Alta Drive Las Vegas, NV 89145
View restaurantnext
Ada's - Ada's Tivoli
orange starNo Reviews
410 S. Rampart Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89145
View restaurantnext
Leone Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
400 S Rampart Blvd, #10165 Las Vegas, NV 89145
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Las Vegas

Firefly* Tapas Kitchen & Bar
orange star4.6 • 5,966
3824 Paradise Rd. Las Vegas, NV 89169
View restaurantnext
Volcano Grille, Japanese Protein House
orange star4.5 • 5,415
7150 S. Durango Drive Las Vegas, NV 89113
View restaurantnext
Dirt Dog - Rainbow Blvd
orange star4.6 • 5,374
8390 S. Rainbow Blvd. #100 Las Vegas, NV 89139
View restaurantnext
Tacos & Beer
orange star4.5 • 4,658
3900 Paradise Rd Las Vegas, NV 89169
View restaurantnext
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - Blue Diamond
orange star4.8 • 3,958
5020 Blue Diamond Rd Las Vegas, NV 89139
View restaurantnext
Wing King - 4235 S. Fort Apache Road
orange star4.2 • 3,817
4235 S. Fort Apache Road Las Vegas, NV 89147
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Las Vegas
North Las Vegas
review star
Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)
Henderson
review star
Avg 4.3 (75 restaurants)
Boulder City
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Bullhead City
review star
No reviews yet
Kingman
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Saint George
review star
Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)
Lake Havasu City
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
Colorado City
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Springdale
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston