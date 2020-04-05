A map showing the location of Howdy Hot Chicken KatyView gallery
Chicken

Howdy Hot Chicken Katy

83 Reviews

$$

1473 South Mason Road

Katy, TX 77450

Popular Items

HOWDY SAMMIE
LOADED CHICKEN FRIES
HOWDY BASKET

MAIN

HOWDY SAMMIE

HOWDY SAMMIE

$10.99

Fried chicken breast on brioche bun with howdy slaw, sweet pickles and howdy sauce.

TEXAS TOAST SAMMIE

TEXAS TOAST SAMMIE

$10.99

Fried chicken breast on texas toast with american cheese, howdy slaw, sweet pickles and howdy sauce.

HOWDY BASKET

HOWDY BASKET

$8.99

Two chicken tenders served with waffle fries, white bread, sweet pickles and howdy sauce.

LOADED CHICKEN FRIES

LOADED CHICKEN FRIES

$10.99

Fried chicken bites, waffle fries, queso cheese, howdy slaw, sweet pickles and howdy sauce.

HOT CHICKEN WRAP

HOT CHICKEN WRAP

$8.99

Sautéed chicken, howdy slaw, sweet pickles, cheddar cheese & howdy sauce in tortilla.

CHICKEN THIGH SAMMIE

CHICKEN THIGH SAMMIE

$8.99

Fried chicken thigh on brioche bun with howdy slaw, sweet pickles and howdy sauce.

SIDES

MAC N CHEESE

MAC N CHEESE

$3.49

Macaroni and queso cheese with mild seasoning.

WAFFLE FRIES

WAFFLE FRIES
$3.49

$3.49
HOWDY SLAW

HOWDY SLAW

$3.49

EXTRAS

QUESO CHEESE

QUESO CHEESE
$0.99

$0.99
HOWDY SAUCE

HOWDY SAUCE

$0.49
CHICKEN TENDER

CHICKEN TENDER

$3.49

1 Tender with your choice of heat level.

RANCH

$0.49

KIDS

2 tenders (no heat only) plus a side of your choice.
HOWDY KIDS

HOWDY KIDS

$7.99

2 tenders (no heat only) plus a side of your choice.

DRINKS

FOUNTAIN

$1.99

ICE TEA

$1.99

Water Bottle

$1.99
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
