HHC - Tempe

review star

No reviews yet

927 E University Dr

Tempe, AZ 85281

Order Again

Popular Items

Sandwich Meal
Cheesy Chicken Sandwich Meal
3 Tenders and Fries Meal

Sandwiches and Tenders

Sandwich Meal

Sandwich Meal

$12.99

All Sandwiches are Served on a Brioche Bun w/ Pickles, Slaw, House Sauce, and Fries

Cheesy Chicken Sandwich Meal

Cheesy Chicken Sandwich Meal

$13.99

All Sandwiches are Served on a Brioche Bun w/ Pickles, Slaw, House Sauce, and Fries

Sandwich & Tender Meal

Sandwich & Tender Meal

$14.99

Sandwich and Tender served w/ House Sauce, Slaw, Pickles, & Fries.

Tenders and Waffles

Tenders and Waffles

$12.99

Served with a Belgian Waffle, Pickles and House Sauce

Tenders and Slaw

Tenders and Slaw

$11.99

Served with a House Slaw, Pickles and House Sauce

3 Tenders and Fries Meal

3 Tenders and Fries Meal

$14.99

Served with Fries, Pickles and House Sauce

Kids Meal

Kids Meal

$7.99

Fries

Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$4.99
Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$11.99

House made Crinkle Cut Fries, topped w/ Chopped chicken, Coleslaw, Pickles, & House Sauce.

Fusion Fries

Fusion Fries

$14.99

Salads

Southwest Salad

Southwest Salad

$12.99

Fresh Romaine topped w/ Chopped Tenders, Cilantro Crema, Cotija, Cheddar Jack, Mango, & House Sauce

Texas Caesar Salad

Texas Caesar Salad

$12.99

Fresh Romaine topped w/ Chopped Tenders, Cilantro Crema, Cotija, Cheddar Jack, Mango, & House Sauce

Sides

Breast (a la carte)

Breast (a la carte)

$5.99

1 Chicken Tender (Choice of Spice Level)

Cheesy Sandwich (a la carte)

Cheesy Sandwich (a la carte)

$10.99

Our Famous Sandwich with Coleslaw, Pickles and House Sauce

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$4.99
Coleslaw (side)

Coleslaw (side)

$2.50

Traditional Creamy Slaw

Extra Sauce

Extra Sauce

$0.75+

Choice Of: House Sauce, Bbq, Ranch, Maple, Honey

Fries (side)

Fries (side)

$3.99

House Seasoning

Pickles (side)

Pickles (side)

$1.99
Sandwich (a la carte)

Sandwich (a la carte)

$9.99

Our Famous Sandwich with Coleslaw, Pickles and House Sauce

Tender (a la carte)

Tender (a la carte)

$3.99

1 Chicken Tender (Choice of Spice Level)

Waffle (a la carte)

Waffle (a la carte)

$2.99

Traditional Liege Waffle with Pearl Sugar Crystals

Drinks

Fountain Drinks

Fountain Drinks

$2.50+

Pepsi Products

House Lemonades

House Lemonades

$3.99+
Milkshake (21 oz)

Milkshake (21 oz)

$4.99

VANILLA

The Mondi

The Mondi

$5.99

Half Vanilla Milkshake/Half Frozen Lemonade of your choice

Shake N' Waffle

Shake N' Waffle

$7.50
Kids Honest Juice

Kids Honest Juice

$1.50

Kids Honest Juice Fruit Punch

Red Bull

Red Bull

$3.00Out of stock
Cookie Crumble

Cookie Crumble

$7.50

Vanilla Shake with Choice of Cookie blended in.

Liquid Death Still

Liquid Death Still

$2.50
Liquid Death Sparkling

Liquid Death Sparkling

$2.50
Acqua Panna

Acqua Panna

$2.50Out of stock

Cookies

Chocolate Chip

Chocolate Chip

$2.50Out of stock
Cookie Monster

Cookie Monster

$2.50Out of stock
Cookies N Cream

Cookies N Cream

$2.50
Red Velvet

Red Velvet

$2.50Out of stock

Toffee Love

$2.50Out of stock

Choco-Berry

$2.50Out of stock

Cheese & Wine

$2.50Out of stock

Passion Guava

$2.50Out of stock

*TWO for $4*

$4.00

Secret Menu

Double Double

Double Double

$14.99
Waffle Sandwich

Waffle Sandwich

$14.99

Shake N' Fries

$7.99

Family Packages

10 Tender Package

$27.50

25 Chicken Tender (Choice of up to 5 Spice Levels). Also includes your choice of 10 Sauces.

25 Tender Package

$55.00

25 Chicken Tender (Choice of up to 5 Spice Levels). Also includes your choice of 10 Sauces.

50 Tender Package

$110.00

50 Chicken Tender (Choice of up to 5 Spice Levels). Also includes your choice of 10 Sauces.

10 Sandwich Pack

10 Sandwich Pack

$95.00

10 Hot Chicken Sandwiches (choice of up to 2 spice levels) Also your choice of 10 Sauces.

20 Tenders and 10 Waffles

$100.00

20 Chicken Tenders and 10 Waffles (Choice of up to 5 Spice Levels). Also includes your choice of 10 Sauces.

Coleslaw (Family Side)

Coleslaw (Family Side)

$8.00

Traditional Creamy Slaw

Waffle Box (10)

Waffle Box (10)

$25.00

Traditional Liege Waffle with Pearl Sugar Crystals

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Are you ready for some spice in your life??? Well if so, you have come to the right place! The real question is, Can you handle the heat???

Location

927 E University Dr, Tempe, AZ 85281

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Map
