935 Reviews

$

7 S Broadway

Denver, CO 80209

FAST BAR

WELL

$6.00

White Claw

$7.00

Liquid Death CAN

$4.00

Red Bull

$4.00

+2 Juice Charge

$2.00

RAINIER

$3.00

COORS DRAFT

$4.00

COORS LIGHT

$4.00

PBR Tall Can

$5.00

TECATE

$4.00

MILLER LITE

$4.00

STEM CAN

$6.00

MODELO Bottle

$5.00

HIGH LIFE Bottle

$5.00

Lone Star Bottle

$5.00

TRVE Trees IPA

$8.00

TRVE Skullseeker

$8.00

RATIO ANTIDOTE

$8.00

RATIO Cityscapes

$7.00

CEREBRAL DRAFT

$7.00

OMF DRAFT

$8.00

ESPOLON BLANCO

$8.00

JAMESON

$8.00

BEAM

$7.00

JACK

$7.00

FERNET

$8.00

TITOS

$8.00

DOMESTICA DRAFT

$4.00

LATE NIGHT HAPPY HOUR

$8.00

MENTA COCOA

$6.00

LONE STAR CAN (TEMPORARY)

$6.00

WHISKEY

+2 (Red Bull/Juice)

$2.00

Boulder Bourbon

$8.00

Bulleit

$8.00

Bulleit Rye

$8.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Fireball

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jameson

$8.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Johnny Walker Red Label

$8.00

Maker's Mark

$10.00

Balcones Bourbon

$7.00

Seagram's 7

$7.00

Well Whiskey

$5.00

TEQUILA/MEZCAL

+2 (Red Bull/Juice)

$2.00

Cazadores Blanco

$8.00

Cazadores Reposado

$9.00

Del Maguey Vida

$8.00

Espolon Blanco

$8.00

Espolon Reposado

$9.00

MADRE MEZCAL

$10.00

Well Tequila

$6.00

VODKA

Deep Eddy Lemon

$7.00

Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$7.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Tito's

$8.00

Well Vodka

$6.00

+2 (Red Bull/Juice)

$2.00

GIN

+2 (Redbull/juice)

$2.00

Boulder Gin

$8.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Well Gin

$6.00

Aviation Gin

$8.00

RUM

+2 (Redbull/juice)

$2.00

Coconut Rum

$6.00

Flor de Cana

$7.00

Sailor Jerry

$7.00

Well Rum

$6.00

LIQUEURS / CORDIALS

+2(Redbull/Juice)

$2.00

Amaretto

$6.00

Branca Menta

$7.00

Campari

$8.00

Cynar

$8.00

Fernet

$8.00

Goldschlager

$7.00

Jager

$7.00

Maria Al Monte

$8.00

Ricard

$8.00

Rumpleminze

$7.00

Tuaca

$7.00

COCKTAILS

Bloody Mary

$6.00

Ferrari

$8.00

Green Tea Shot

$8.00

Lemon Drop

$7.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Margarita

$7.00

Matty's PreBatch

$12.00

Michelada

$6.00

Pon Pon Shot aka WEIRDO

$8.00

Vegas Bomb

$10.00

Washington Apple

$8.00

Moscow MULE

$8.00

DRAFT BEERS

Coors Banquet

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Cerebral Vienna Lager

$7.00

OMF Clever Creature IPA

$8.00

Ratio Antidote

$8.00

Ratio Cityscapes

$7.00

TRVE Bloodaxe

$8.00

TRVE Tvnnel of Trees

$8.00

CANS/BOTTLES

$2 RAINIER

$2.00

High Life

$5.00

Lone Star ⭐️

$5.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Modelo Especial

$5.00

PBR Tall Can

$5.00

Tecate

$4.00

White Claw

$7.00

Stem Cider

$6.00

NA BEER

$5.00

RED

Malbec

$6.00

WHITE

Sauvignon Blanc

$6.00

ROSE

Rose

$6.00

NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES

Chips

$1.00

Liquid Death

$4.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Soda

$1.00

Tea

$2.00

RETAIL

8 ball shirt

8 ball hat

$30.00

8 ball pocket t

$25.00

8 ball white

$20.00

CSQ x HIDIVE CREWNECK

$30.00

CSQ x HIDIVE HOODIE

$40.00

Dad Hat - black

$25.00

Dad Hat - tiedye

$25.00

HIDIVE BLACK TEE 2021

$30.00

HIDIVE TOTE BAG 2021

$15.00

Logo crew - black

$40.00

Logo crew - grey

$40.00

YELP TEE

$25.00

SPECIALS

NEGRONI

$8.00

OLD FASHIONED

$8.00

BS Special

$7.00

+2 (Red Bull/Juice)

+2 (Redbull/Juice)

$2.00
All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Where 2 drinks becomes 2 in the morning...

Website

Location

7 S Broadway, Denver, CO 80209

Directions

