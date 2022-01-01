Hi-Fi Clyde's - Nashville
1700 Church Street
Nashville, TN 37203
Appetizers
Garlic Parmesan Fries
Regular or Spicy. Can be made vegan upon request.
Smoked Wings
Bourbon BBQ, Korean BBQ, Buffalo or Honey Hot
Guacamole
Served with roasted tomato salsa and salsa verde.
Buffalo Cucumbers
Cucumbers, buffalo sauce, blue cheese. Can be made vegan upon request.
Homemade Pretzels
Served with homemade cheese whiz & whole grain mustard.
Philly Cheesesteak Eggrolls
Served with Clyde's homemade cheese whiz.
Brisket Poutine
House fries, Swiss cheese, smoked brisket, white cheddar curds, mushroom debris gravy, green onion. Served with a side of honey hot sauce.
Fried Cauliflower
Breaded + Fried just lije our super famous fried chicken. Tossed in your choice of buffalo hot or Korean BBQ Sauce.
Smoked Chicken Chili Nachos
Pulled smoked chicken chili, spicy avocado cream, pico, Clyde's whiz, sour cream, Jalapeno, Monterey jack cheese. Comes with your choice of red salsa or chile verde salsa.
Buffalo Chicken Nachos
Buffalo chicken, Clyde's whiz, Monterey jack cheese, pico, green onion, ranch, pickled jalapenos. Served with your choice of ranch or blue cheese.
Vegan Nachos
White bean chili, vegan cheese, pico de gallo, jalapenos, pickled red onion, spicy avocado cream, green onion, tri-color chips. Served with your choice of red salsa or chile salsa verde.
Brisket Nachos
Texas style smoked brisket, Clyde's whiz, pickled jalapenos, Monterey jack cheese, pickled red onion, green onion and sour cream. Comes with your choice of red salsa
Salads + Soups
Sunshine Kale Salad
Fresh chopped kale, broccoli, mango, celery, golden raisins, almonds, coconut flakes. Served with sweet vidalia onion dressing.
Large Sunshine Kale Salad
Fresh chopped kale, grilled chicken, broccoli, mango, celery, golden raisins, almonds, coconut flakes. Served with sweet vidalia onion dressing.
House Salad
Tomatoes, cucumbers, cheddar cheese, applewood bacon, mushrooms and carrots. Served with your choice of dressing. Add fried chicken or grilled chicken for $5 more. Can be made vegan upon request.
Smoked Chicken Chili
Spicy white bean chili, smoked chicken, fritos, cheddar cheese, sour cream and cilantro.
White Bean Chili
All the goodies in our smoked chicken chili without the meat.
Sides
Applewood Bacon
Breakfast Sausage
Buttermilk Biscuit + Jelly
Buttermilk Waffle + Maple Syrup
Clyde's Fries
Home Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Power Greens
Pimento Cheese Grits
Avocado
Grilled Chicken
Fried Chicken
Egg
Toast
Small Gravy
Large Gravy
Brunch All Day
Chicken + Waffles
Fried chicken, buttermilk waffles. Served with honey hot sauce, maple syrup, country gravy
Bacon, Egg & Cheese
Bacon, American cheese and egg on a buttermilk biscuit or sourdough.
Sausage, Egg & Cheese
Breakfast sausage, white cheddar and egg on a buttermilk biscuit or sourdough. Served with a side of country gravy.
Fried Chicken Biscuit
Buttermilk fried chicken, fried egg and yellow American cheddar. Served with a side of honey hot sauce and country gravy.
Sloppy Seconds Buger
Inspired by the Milk & Honey Hot Mess - double stacked burger, egg over easy, avocado, chorizo, pickled red onion, cilantro, chipotle cream & hot pepper jam. Smothered in Clyde's whiz.
Good Day Sunshine Burger
Applewood bacon, double stacked burger, fried egg, white cheddar cheese, Duke's mayo, lettuce and tomato. Served on a soft roll.
Dank Hash
Sausage, chorizo, sunny egg, Clyde's whiz, roasted red potatoes, caramelized onions, pickled red onion, garlic roasted corn, smoked jalapeno, avocado, cilantro. Served with a side of awesome sauce.
Biscuit + Gravy
Homemade Milk & Honey biscuit, egg, white cheddar & Country gravy.
Country Benny
Homemade buttermilk biscuit served open-faced and topped with ham, applewood bacon, white cheddar, caramelized onion, 2 sunny side up eggs and covered in our country gravy.
Huevos in the Hole
Grown-up, kicked up version of egg-in-the-hole. Toasted bolillo loaded with sunny egg, chorizo, pico, smoked jalapeno, chipotle cream, cilantro, Monterey jack, feta and ranchero awesome sauce. Served with a side of chile verde salsa and avocado cream.
Ham + Cheese Omelet
Three-egg omelet applewood ham and American cheese.
Omelet Mamacita
Three-egg omelet with chorizo, pico de gallo, smoked jalapeno, pickled red onion, Monterey jack cheese. Topped with chipotle cream and cilantro. Served with a side of salsa verde.
#Basic Breakfast Plate
2 eggs, applewood bacon, buttermilk biscuit, pimento cheese grits, home fries.
Avocado Toast
Avocado, hot pepper jam, spicy avocado cream, applewood bacon, feta, sunny side up egg, cilantro. Served with a side of awesome sauce. Can be made vegan upon request.
Sandwiches
Clyde's Burger
Double-stacked burger, American cheese, bacon, tomato, lettuce, red onion, house pickles, Duke's mayo, whole grain mustard, soft roll.
Clyde's Plant Based Burger
Plant based burger patty, vegan American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, beer mustard, house pickles, vegan mayo, whole wheat bun.
Torta Mamacita
Smoked chicken, chorizo, pico de gallo, avocado cream, smoked jalapeno, pickled red onion, chiptle cream, lettuce, lime, cilantro, bollilo bread, verde salsa.
Dirty Bird
Buttermilk brined and hand-breaded southern style chicken served with lettuce, house pickles, tomato, melted American cheese and a side of honey hot sauce on a soft roll.
SXSW Brisket Sandwich
Texas-style smoked brisket, bourbon BBQ sauce, Clyde's whiz, pickled red onion, avocado, cilantro. Served on a toasted soft roll.
Badass Loaded BLT
Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, white cheddar, mayo, sourdough. Can be made vegan upon request.
Grilled Chicken Club
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, bacon, avocado, chipotle cream, white cheddar, whole grain mustard, soft roll.
Taco Apps
Chips & Salsa
Your choice of one of our house made salsas: roasted tomato, mango or salsa verde. Served with tortilla chips
Chips & Queso
White Cheese dip served with tortilla chips
Chips & Guacamole
Avocado, jalapeno, tomato, onion, cilantro. Served with tortilla chips
Appetizer Sampler
Guacamole, queso cheese dip, and your choice of salsa. Served with tortilla chips
Salsa Sampler
Mango jalapeno, salsa verde and roasted tomato salsa. Served with fresh tortilla chips
Nacho Mama
Tortilla chips, jack cheese, queso, black beans, corn, lettuce, tomatoes, cilantro,sour cream, and jalapenos. Add chicken or brisket for $2.50
Sloppy Nachos
Seasoned ground beef, diced tomatoes, jalapenos, queso, monterey jack cheese, sour cream and Fritos
Taco Salads / Soup
Chicken Tortilla Soup
Roasted Chicken, tomato, avocado, queso fresco, lime, cilantro, house made broth, tortilla strips
Vegan White Bean Soup
Spicy white bean chili topped with vegan cheese and cilantro
Mexican Chopped Salad
Lettuce, roasted corn, hearts of palm, chickpeas, petite red beans, diced tomatoes, tortilla strips, jicama. Can be made vegan upon request.
Grande Chopped Salad
Lettuce, roasted corn, hearts of palm, chickpeas, petite red beans, diced tomatoes, tortilla strips, jicama. Can be made vegan upon request.
California Cobb Salad
Lettuce, roasted chicken, blue cheese, avocado, applewood bacon, tomatoes, tortilla strips, egg
Taco Tacos
Taco Royale
Doubled Stacked taco filled with roasted chicken, salsa verde,lettuce, pico de gallo, chrizo, creamy black bean, chipolte cream sauce
Caribbean Jerk
Roasted Caribbean jerk chicken, cabbage, mango salsa, refried black beans,spicy jerk sauce, peach aioli
California Club
Roasted chicken, applewood bacon,lettuce,guacamole,pico de gallo, jalapeno lime mayo, chipotle cream sauce
Oy Vey
Chipotle beef brisket, lettuce,pico de gallo, jack cheese, guacamole, chipotle cream, escabeche
Vegetarian Jerk
Sweet Plantains, cabbage, mango salsa, refried black beans,spicy jerk sauce, peach aioli
Avocado Taco
Avocado, lettuce, picode gallo, salsa verde, fresh escabeche
Vegan Jerk
Cabbage, mango salsa, ripe plantains, jerk sauce, petite red beans
General Homeboy
Panko breaded shrimp, sweet thai chili sauce, cabbage, radish, green onion, cilantro
Korean BBQ
Beef Brisket, pickled red onion, Korean bbq sauce, sriracha mayo, cabbage, cilantro, radish,
Hot Chicken
Double stacked blue corn and flour tortillas, queso, spicy slaw, fried chicken, honey hot sauce, bread and butter pickles and cilantro
Steakhouse
Slow cooked beef brisket topped with horsey sauce, chopped green onions, bourbon bbq sauce and fried onions
Sloppy Jose
Mama's versionof a Sloppy Joe, Seasoned ground beef, queso melt, jalapenos, monterey jack cheese, sour cream and fritos
Taco Bowls
Taco Royale Bowl
Roasted chicken, salsa verde,lettuce, pico de gallo, chrizo, creamy black bean, chipolte cream sauce
Caribbean Jerk Bowl
Roasted Caribbean jerk chicken, cabbage, mango salsa, refried black beans,spicy jerk sauce, peach aioli
California Club Bowl
Roasted chicken, applewood bacon,lettuce,guacamole,pico de gallo, jalapeno lime mayo, chipotle cream sauce
Oy Vey Bowl
Chipotle beef brisket, lettuce,pico de gallo, jack cheese, guacamole, chipotle cream, escabeche
Vegetarian Jerk Bowl
Sweet Plantains, cabbage, mango salsa, refried black beans,spicy jerk sauce, peach aioli
Avocado Bowl
Avocado, lettuce, picode gallo, salsa verde, fresh escabeche
Vegan Jerk Bowl
Cabbage, mango salsa, ripe plantains, jerk sauce, petite red beans
General Homeboy Bowl
Panko breaded shrimp, sweet thai chili sauce, cabbage, radish, green onion, cilantro
Korean BBQ Bowl
Beef Brisket, pickled red onion, Korean bbq sauce, sriracha mayo, cabbage, cilantro, radish,
Hot Chicken Bowl
Queso, spicy slaw, fried chicken, honey hot sauce, bread and butter pickles and cilantro
Steakhouse Bowl
Slow cooked beef brisket topped with horsey sauce, chopped green onions, bourbon bbq sauce and fried onions
Sloppy Jose Bowl
Mama's versionof a Sloppy Joe, Seasoned ground beef, queso melt, jalapenos, monterey jack cheese, sour cream and fritos
Taco Sides
Coffee and Espresso
Drip Coffee - 12 oz
Iced Cold Brew
Espresso
Cortado
Cappucino
Thunderdome
Latte
Mocha
Americano
Milk & Honey Latte
Lavender Honey Latte
Salted Caramel Latte
Caramel Macchiato
Vanilla Bean Latte
Dirty Chai
Chai Latte
London Fog
Hot Chocolate - 12oz
Orange Juice
Earl Grey Tea
Gunpowder Green Tea
Ginger Peach Tea
Lavender Hibiscus Tea
PUMPKIN SPICE LATTE
Kids Menu
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
1700 Church Street, Nashville, TN 37203