Hi-Fi Clyde's - Nashville

1700 Church Street

Nashville, TN 37203

Popular Items

Sloppy Jose
Kids Tenders
Clyde's Burger

Appetizers

Garlic Parmesan Fries

$8.00

Regular or Spicy. Can be made vegan upon request.

Smoked Wings

$13.00

Bourbon BBQ, Korean BBQ, Buffalo or Honey Hot

Guacamole

$9.00

Served with roasted tomato salsa and salsa verde.

Buffalo Cucumbers

$7.00

Cucumbers, buffalo sauce, blue cheese. Can be made vegan upon request.

Homemade Pretzels

$10.00

Served with homemade cheese whiz & whole grain mustard.

Philly Cheesesteak Eggrolls

$11.00

Served with Clyde's homemade cheese whiz.

Brisket Poutine

$14.00

House fries, Swiss cheese, smoked brisket, white cheddar curds, mushroom debris gravy, green onion. Served with a side of honey hot sauce.

Fried Cauliflower

$12.00

Breaded + Fried just lije our super famous fried chicken. Tossed in your choice of buffalo hot or Korean BBQ Sauce.

Smoked Chicken Chili Nachos

$14.00

Pulled smoked chicken chili, spicy avocado cream, pico, Clyde's whiz, sour cream, Jalapeno, Monterey jack cheese. Comes with your choice of red salsa or chile verde salsa.

Buffalo Chicken Nachos

$15.00

Buffalo chicken, Clyde's whiz, Monterey jack cheese, pico, green onion, ranch, pickled jalapenos. Served with your choice of ranch or blue cheese.

Vegan Nachos

$14.00

White bean chili, vegan cheese, pico de gallo, jalapenos, pickled red onion, spicy avocado cream, green onion, tri-color chips. Served with your choice of red salsa or chile salsa verde.

Brisket Nachos

$16.00

Texas style smoked brisket, Clyde's whiz, pickled jalapenos, Monterey jack cheese, pickled red onion, green onion and sour cream. Comes with your choice of red salsa

Salads + Soups

Sunshine Kale Salad

$7.00

Fresh chopped kale, broccoli, mango, celery, golden raisins, almonds, coconut flakes. Served with sweet vidalia onion dressing.

Large Sunshine Kale Salad

$13.00

Fresh chopped kale, grilled chicken, broccoli, mango, celery, golden raisins, almonds, coconut flakes. Served with sweet vidalia onion dressing.

House Salad

$8.00

Tomatoes, cucumbers, cheddar cheese, applewood bacon, mushrooms and carrots. Served with your choice of dressing. Add fried chicken or grilled chicken for $5 more. Can be made vegan upon request.

Smoked Chicken Chili

Spicy white bean chili, smoked chicken, fritos, cheddar cheese, sour cream and cilantro.

White Bean Chili

All the goodies in our smoked chicken chili without the meat.

Sides

Applewood Bacon

$3.00

Breakfast Sausage

$3.00

Buttermilk Biscuit + Jelly

$4.00

Buttermilk Waffle + Maple Syrup

$6.00

Clyde's Fries

$5.00

Home Fries

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Power Greens

$4.00

Pimento Cheese Grits

$4.00

Avocado

$3.00

Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Fried Chicken

$5.00

Egg

$2.00+

Toast

$3.00

Small Gravy

$1.50

Large Gravy

$3.00

Brunch All Day

Chicken + Waffles

$15.00

Fried chicken, buttermilk waffles. Served with honey hot sauce, maple syrup, country gravy

Bacon, Egg & Cheese

$10.00

Bacon, American cheese and egg on a buttermilk biscuit or sourdough.

Sausage, Egg & Cheese

$11.00

Breakfast sausage, white cheddar and egg on a buttermilk biscuit or sourdough. Served with a side of country gravy.

Fried Chicken Biscuit

$14.50

Buttermilk fried chicken, fried egg and yellow American cheddar. Served with a side of honey hot sauce and country gravy.

Sloppy Seconds Buger

$14.50

Inspired by the Milk & Honey Hot Mess - double stacked burger, egg over easy, avocado, chorizo, pickled red onion, cilantro, chipotle cream & hot pepper jam. Smothered in Clyde's whiz.

Good Day Sunshine Burger

$14.00

Applewood bacon, double stacked burger, fried egg, white cheddar cheese, Duke's mayo, lettuce and tomato. Served on a soft roll.

Dank Hash

$15.00

Sausage, chorizo, sunny egg, Clyde's whiz, roasted red potatoes, caramelized onions, pickled red onion, garlic roasted corn, smoked jalapeno, avocado, cilantro. Served with a side of awesome sauce.

Biscuit + Gravy

$9.00

Homemade Milk & Honey biscuit, egg, white cheddar & Country gravy.

Country Benny

$13.00

Homemade buttermilk biscuit served open-faced and topped with ham, applewood bacon, white cheddar, caramelized onion, 2 sunny side up eggs and covered in our country gravy.

Huevos in the Hole

$14.00

Grown-up, kicked up version of egg-in-the-hole. Toasted bolillo loaded with sunny egg, chorizo, pico, smoked jalapeno, chipotle cream, cilantro, Monterey jack, feta and ranchero awesome sauce. Served with a side of chile verde salsa and avocado cream.

Ham + Cheese Omelet

$12.00

Three-egg omelet applewood ham and American cheese.

Omelet Mamacita

$14.00

Three-egg omelet with chorizo, pico de gallo, smoked jalapeno, pickled red onion, Monterey jack cheese. Topped with chipotle cream and cilantro. Served with a side of salsa verde.

#Basic Breakfast Plate

$13.50

2 eggs, applewood bacon, buttermilk biscuit, pimento cheese grits, home fries.

Avocado Toast

$15.00

Avocado, hot pepper jam, spicy avocado cream, applewood bacon, feta, sunny side up egg, cilantro. Served with a side of awesome sauce. Can be made vegan upon request.

Sandwiches

Clyde's Burger

$13.00

Double-stacked burger, American cheese, bacon, tomato, lettuce, red onion, house pickles, Duke's mayo, whole grain mustard, soft roll.

Clyde's Plant Based Burger

$14.00

Plant based burger patty, vegan American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, beer mustard, house pickles, vegan mayo, whole wheat bun.

Torta Mamacita

$13.50

Smoked chicken, chorizo, pico de gallo, avocado cream, smoked jalapeno, pickled red onion, chiptle cream, lettuce, lime, cilantro, bollilo bread, verde salsa.

Dirty Bird

$14.00

Buttermilk brined and hand-breaded southern style chicken served with lettuce, house pickles, tomato, melted American cheese and a side of honey hot sauce on a soft roll.

SXSW Brisket Sandwich

$15.50

Texas-style smoked brisket, bourbon BBQ sauce, Clyde's whiz, pickled red onion, avocado, cilantro. Served on a toasted soft roll.

Badass Loaded BLT

$12.00

Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, white cheddar, mayo, sourdough. Can be made vegan upon request.

Grilled Chicken Club

$13.00

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, bacon, avocado, chipotle cream, white cheddar, whole grain mustard, soft roll.

Taco Apps

Chips & Salsa

$4.99

Your choice of one of our house made salsas: roasted tomato, mango or salsa verde. Served with tortilla chips

Chips & Queso

$6.99

White Cheese dip served with tortilla chips

Chips & Guacamole

$8.99

Avocado, jalapeno, tomato, onion, cilantro. Served with tortilla chips

Appetizer Sampler

$10.99

Guacamole, queso cheese dip, and your choice of salsa. Served with tortilla chips

Salsa Sampler

$8.99

Mango jalapeno, salsa verde and roasted tomato salsa. Served with fresh tortilla chips

Nacho Mama

$10.99

Tortilla chips, jack cheese, queso, black beans, corn, lettuce, tomatoes, cilantro,sour cream, and jalapenos. Add chicken or brisket for $2.50

Sloppy Nachos

$11.99

Seasoned ground beef, diced tomatoes, jalapenos, queso, monterey jack cheese, sour cream and Fritos

Taco Salads / Soup

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$8.99

Roasted Chicken, tomato, avocado, queso fresco, lime, cilantro, house made broth, tortilla strips

Vegan White Bean Soup

$7.99

Spicy white bean chili topped with vegan cheese and cilantro

Mexican Chopped Salad

$5.99

Lettuce, roasted corn, hearts of palm, chickpeas, petite red beans, diced tomatoes, tortilla strips, jicama. Can be made vegan upon request.

Grande Chopped Salad

$10.99

Lettuce, roasted corn, hearts of palm, chickpeas, petite red beans, diced tomatoes, tortilla strips, jicama. Can be made vegan upon request.

California Cobb Salad

$11.99

Lettuce, roasted chicken, blue cheese, avocado, applewood bacon, tomatoes, tortilla strips, egg

Taco Tacos

Taco Royale

$4.99

Doubled Stacked taco filled with roasted chicken, salsa verde,lettuce, pico de gallo, chrizo, creamy black bean, chipolte cream sauce

Caribbean Jerk

$4.25

Roasted Caribbean jerk chicken, cabbage, mango salsa, refried black beans,spicy jerk sauce, peach aioli

California Club

$4.25

Roasted chicken, applewood bacon,lettuce,guacamole,pico de gallo, jalapeno lime mayo, chipotle cream sauce

Oy Vey

$4.25

Chipotle beef brisket, lettuce,pico de gallo, jack cheese, guacamole, chipotle cream, escabeche

Vegetarian Jerk

$3.99

Sweet Plantains, cabbage, mango salsa, refried black beans,spicy jerk sauce, peach aioli

Avocado Taco

$3.99

Avocado, lettuce, picode gallo, salsa verde, fresh escabeche

Vegan Jerk

$3.99

Cabbage, mango salsa, ripe plantains, jerk sauce, petite red beans

General Homeboy

$4.25

Panko breaded shrimp, sweet thai chili sauce, cabbage, radish, green onion, cilantro

Korean BBQ

$4.25

Beef Brisket, pickled red onion, Korean bbq sauce, sriracha mayo, cabbage, cilantro, radish,

Hot Chicken

$4.99

Double stacked blue corn and flour tortillas, queso, spicy slaw, fried chicken, honey hot sauce, bread and butter pickles and cilantro

Steakhouse

$4.25

Slow cooked beef brisket topped with horsey sauce, chopped green onions, bourbon bbq sauce and fried onions

Sloppy Jose

$4.25

Mama's versionof a Sloppy Joe, Seasoned ground beef, queso melt, jalapenos, monterey jack cheese, sour cream and fritos

Taco Bowls

Taco Royale Bowl

$12.99

Roasted chicken, salsa verde,lettuce, pico de gallo, chrizo, creamy black bean, chipolte cream sauce

Caribbean Jerk Bowl

$12.99

Roasted Caribbean jerk chicken, cabbage, mango salsa, refried black beans,spicy jerk sauce, peach aioli

California Club Bowl

$12.99

Roasted chicken, applewood bacon,lettuce,guacamole,pico de gallo, jalapeno lime mayo, chipotle cream sauce

Oy Vey Bowl

$12.99

Chipotle beef brisket, lettuce,pico de gallo, jack cheese, guacamole, chipotle cream, escabeche

Vegetarian Jerk Bowl

$12.99

Sweet Plantains, cabbage, mango salsa, refried black beans,spicy jerk sauce, peach aioli

Avocado Bowl

$12.99

Avocado, lettuce, picode gallo, salsa verde, fresh escabeche

Vegan Jerk Bowl

$12.99

Cabbage, mango salsa, ripe plantains, jerk sauce, petite red beans

General Homeboy Bowl

$12.99

Panko breaded shrimp, sweet thai chili sauce, cabbage, radish, green onion, cilantro

Korean BBQ Bowl

$12.99

Beef Brisket, pickled red onion, Korean bbq sauce, sriracha mayo, cabbage, cilantro, radish,

Hot Chicken Bowl

$12.99

Queso, spicy slaw, fried chicken, honey hot sauce, bread and butter pickles and cilantro

Steakhouse Bowl

$12.99

Slow cooked beef brisket topped with horsey sauce, chopped green onions, bourbon bbq sauce and fried onions

Sloppy Jose Bowl

$12.99

Mama's versionof a Sloppy Joe, Seasoned ground beef, queso melt, jalapenos, monterey jack cheese, sour cream and fritos

Taco Sides

Mexican Street Corn

$3.50

Jalapeno Corn Slaw

$3.00

Black Bean & Corn Salad

$3.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Plantains

$3.50

Clyde's Fries

$4.00

Coffee and Espresso

Drip Coffee - 12 oz

$4.00

Iced Cold Brew

$6.00

Espresso

$3.00

Cortado

$3.50

Cappucino

$4.00

Thunderdome

$5.00

Latte

$4.00+

Mocha

$5.00+

Americano

$4.00+

Milk & Honey Latte

$5.00+

Lavender Honey Latte

$5.00+

Salted Caramel Latte

$5.00+

Caramel Macchiato

$5.00+

Vanilla Bean Latte

$5.00+

Dirty Chai

$5.00+

Chai Latte

$5.00+

London Fog

$5.00

Hot Chocolate - 12oz

$4.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Earl Grey Tea

$4.00Out of stock

Gunpowder Green Tea

$4.00

Ginger Peach Tea

$4.00Out of stock

Lavender Hibiscus Tea

$4.00

PUMPKIN SPICE LATTE

$5.50+Out of stock

Kids Menu

Kids Tenders

$7.00

Kids Wings

$7.00

Kids CheeseBurger

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Grilled Chicken

$7.00

