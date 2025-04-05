Bars & Lounges
American
Hi-Lawn
818 Reviews
$
All hours
|Sunday
|1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|1:00 pm - 12:00 am
Hi-Lawn is a fun, laid-back and welcoming rooftop and green space, with seasonally-changing fare, creative draft and juice box cocktails, hosted picnics, lawn games and outdoor music, all with stunning 360-degree city views.
Location
1309 5th Street NE, Washington, DC 20002
