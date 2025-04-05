Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Hi-Lawn

818 Reviews

$

1309 5th Street NE

Washington, DC 20002

Order Again

Autumn Cocktails

The Ubae (ube negroni)

$14.00

Chaika White Russian

$14.00

Blue Curacao Mermaid Lemonade

$12.00

Sangria

$12.00

Hot Drinks

NA Hot Toddy

$6.00

Spiked Hot Toddy

$11.00

Draft Cocktails

Black Magic Pom Marg

$13.00

Rotating Cocktail

$14.00

RAINY MARGARITA

$8.00

Rock Dove into the Ocean

$12.00

Jupiter

$14.00

Draft Beers

Pacifico

$8.00

Sam Adams Winter

$9.00

ALL Wine Cans & Bottles

Annabella Pinot Noir (Glass) (Copy)

$13.00

Rose- Mont Gravet (Glass)

$10.00

Sauvignon Blanc (Glass)

$10.00

Annabella Pinot Noir (Bottle) (Copy)

$45.00

Sauvignon Blanc (Bottle)

$38.00

Rose-Mont Gravet (Bottle)

$38.00

N/A Bev

Athletic Brewing N/A Lager

$8.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Fire Pit Charge

Light Fire Pit

$11.35

Cookie Decorating

$10.00

Bacchus Specials

Negroni

$10.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Rye Old Fashioned

$10.00

Fire Pit Charge

Light Fire Pit

$11.35

S'Mores Charges

S'Mores for 2

$16.00Out of stock

S'Mores for 2 + Fire pit charge

$25.00

Halloween ticket

Ticket

$5.00
check markLive Music
check markKid-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markQR Codes
check markOutdoor Seating
Sunday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday1:00 pm - 12:00 am
Hi-Lawn is a fun, laid-back and welcoming rooftop and green space, with seasonally-changing fare, creative draft and juice box cocktails, hosted picnics, lawn games and outdoor music, all with stunning 360-degree city views.

1309 5th Street NE, Washington, DC 20002

Directions

Hi-Lawn image
Hi-Lawn image
Hi-Lawn image

