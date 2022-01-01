Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Hi-Mark 3229 Riverside Dr

review star

No reviews yet

3229 Riverside Dr

Cincinnati, OH 45226

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders & Fries
Wings 12
The Hi-Melt & Fries

Snacks

Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$9.00

Cheddar, onions, scallions, sriracha and cilantro.

Chili Mac

Chili Mac

$11.00

Lang Thang Vietnamese-style chili, over macaroni pasta tossed in our beer cheese, cheddar, onions, scallions, sriracha and cilantro

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$6.00

Battered + fry sauce

Crinkle Fries Basket

Crinkle Fries Basket

$5.00

with fry sauce

Lang Thang Chili

Lang Thang Chili

$7.00

Bowl of Bo Kho Vietnamese-style chili, cheddar, onions, scallions, sriracha and cilantro, sliced baguette.

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$9.00

Beer cheese, cheddar, sour cream, bacon, tomato, green onion

Nacho Fries

Nacho Fries

$10.00

Crinkle fries tossed in taco seasoning, chopped + grilled breast tenders, pico de gallo, cheddar, avocado crema, refried beans, green onions.

Saratoga Chips

Saratoga Chips

$4.00

with BBQ sauce.

Soup and Salads

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens, fried chicken, blue cheese, cheddar, hard-boiled egg, tomatoes, green onion, bacon, spicy sunflower seeds, choice of dressing

East Ended Salad

East Ended Salad

$9.00

Mixed greens, bacon, green apple, red onion, spicy sunflower seeds, parmesan cheese, dijon vinaigrette

Side Salad

Side Salad

$5.00

Mixed greens, red onions, tomato, cucumbers, spicy sunflower seeds, choice of dressing

Fried Chicken

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich & Fries

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich & Fries

$11.00

Fried chicken tenders, spicy Buffalo sauce, tangy coleslaw, ranch or blue cheese, sesame bun. Comes with side of crinkle fries.

Chicken Tenders & Fries

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$11.00

7oz chicken tenders, crinkle fries, choice of sauce.

Fried Chicken Sandwich & Fries

Fried Chicken Sandwich & Fries

$11.00

Fried chicken tenders, pickles, shredded lettuce, fry sauce, sesame bun, side of crinkle fries.

Nashville Hot Sandwich & Fries

Nashville Hot Sandwich & Fries

$11.00

Fried chicken tenders tossed in our Nashville hot sauce, pickles, shredded lettuce, fry sauce, sesame bun, side of crinkle fries. (No sauce on side)

Wings 12

Wings 12

$20.00

12 wings with a choice of sauce.

Wings 6

Wings 6

$12.00

12 wings with a choice of sauce.

Sandwiches

Burger & Fries

Burger & Fries

$12.00

1/3 lb. Avril Bleh smashed burger, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, mayo, grilled sesame bun

Classic Club Sandwich & Fries

Classic Club Sandwich & Fries

$11.00

Avril Bleh deli sliced ham + turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, grilled rye or sourdough bread

Grilled Cheese & Fries

Grilled Cheese & Fries

$9.00

Cheddar, provolone, parmesan-crusted grilled sourdough

The Hi-Melt & Fries

The Hi-Melt & Fries

$12.00

1/3 lb. Avril Bleh smashed burger, provolone, american cheese, sauteed onions, fry sauce, grilled rye or sourdough bread

Sides

Celery

$1.50

Side Beer Cheese

$2.00

Side Cole Slaw

$1.00

Side Ketchup

Side Mayo

Side of Pickles

$0.50

Side of Sauce

$0.75
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Easygoing cocktail & craft beer bar inside an 1866 house with a spacious patio. Located in the historic East End. We also have great food as well.

Location

3229 Riverside Dr, Cincinnati, OH 45226

Directions

Gallery
Hi-Mark image
Hi-Mark image
Hi-Mark image

Similar restaurants in your area

Allyn's Cafe
orange star4.4 • 1,005
3538 Columbia Pkwy Cincinnati, OH 45226
View restaurantnext
Emma Wine Bar
orange starNo Reviews
3227 Riverside Drive Cincinnati, OH 45226
View restaurantnext
Black Dog Grille
orange starNo Reviews
4003 Eastern Avenue Cincinnati, OH 45226
View restaurantnext
Pampas - Erie on Madison - Pampas
orange starNo Reviews
2036 Madison Rd Cincinnati, OH 45208
View restaurantnext
E+O Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 3,612
3520 Edwards Rd Cincinnati, OH 45208
View restaurantnext
Taste of Belgium - Rookwood Exchange
orange starNo Reviews
3825 Edwards Road Cincinati, OH 45209
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Cincinnati

Eli's BBQ - Riverside
orange star4.7 • 5,080
3313 Riverside Drive Cincinnati, OH 45226
View restaurantnext
Allyn's Cafe
orange star4.4 • 1,005
3538 Columbia Pkwy Cincinnati, OH 45226
View restaurantnext
Local Post East End Eatery - Local Post East End Eatery
orange star4.4 • 192
3923 Eastern Ave Cincinnati, OH 45226
View restaurantnext
Streetside Brewery
orange star4.4 • 152
4003 Eastern Avenue Cincinnati, OH 45226
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Cincinnati
Over-the-Rhine
review star
Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)
Walnut Hills
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Pleasant Ridge
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Hyde Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Westwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Corryville
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Oakley
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
Anderson Township
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston