- Home
- /
- Saint Louis
- /
- Hi-Pointe
- /
- Burgers
- /
- Hi Pointe - McCausland - 1033 McCausland Ave
Hi Pointe - McCausland 1033 McCausland Ave
No reviews yet
1033 McCausland Ave
Saint Louis, MO 63117
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Burgers
SINGLE BURGER
Build a 4 ounce single patty burger anyway you want
DOUBLE BURGER
Two plain double 4 ounce patties fixed anyway you want
TRIPLE BURGER
Triple hamburger. Build it anyway you want it!
TURKEY BURGER
5 ounce turkey patty dressed anyway you want it
IMPOSSIBLE
vegan, kosher and halal (unless you want to put cheese on it)
FRISCO MELT
Double burger with Swiss and American cheese, special sauce on grilled sourdough.
THE TACO BURGER
fresh patty seasoned with taco spice, Cool Ranch Doritos®, Chili Cheese Fritos®, seared & topped with american cheese, lettuce, avocado ranch & Mission Taco Joint sauce
HI. DEAL
add a side and a soda/iced tea to any sandwich, salad or burger! Please specify drink when ordering.
ARCH DLUX
double burger, American cheese, bacon, ketchup, our special d-lux sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle on a bun
COWBOY BURGER
Double burger w/cheddar, pepper jack, bacon, onion rings topped with Sugarfire bbq sauce
TOKLAHOMA BURGER
double burger with american cheese, with pickles and mustard seared over grilled onions
DAILY SPECIAL
HASH BURGER
Double burger, american cheese, hash brown patty with bacon and cheese, Lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo, mustard,mayo, ketchup on a potato bun
Sandwiches
CHICKEN SANDWICH
griddled or crispy fried chicken breast, lettuce, house pickle, Durkee's mayo. Choose from Nashville hot, buffalo or OG.
SALMON BLT
griddled salmon, greens, fried green tomato, bacon, tomatoes, chili mango aioli, on hearty wheatberry
TURKEY CLUB
Smoked Sugarfire turkey, house bacon, herb mayo, lettuce, tomato, swiss. Served on Sourdough bread. Served warm unless specified.
HI. DEAL
add a side and a soda/iced tea to any sandwich, salad or burger! Please specify drink when ordering.
CHEESESTEAK
shaved ribeye wit or wit out onions, and choice of provel or cheese wiz
ADULT GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH
ChiCAGO DOG
marble ridge waygu beef hot dog, with diced grilled onions, green relish, sport peppers, tomato, mustard, fried pickles spear, celery salt, on a poppyseed bun
CHILI CHEESE DOG
Salads
LARRYS SALMON SALAD
hearty greens, shaved fennel, dried cherries, onions, walnuts, grilled salmon and an orange vinaigrette.
GREENS AND GRAINS SALAD
Quinoa, wild rice, wheatberry, avocado, roasted corn, cotija cheese, tomato, red pepper, crispy tortilla, hearty greens and a lime vinaigrette
CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
romaine hearts, garlic dressing, Parmesan croutons, parmigiano reggiano, chicken paillard, fried or grilled
CAESAR SALAD
romaine hearts, garlic dressing, Parmesan croutons, parmigiano reggiano
COBB SALAD
romaine and iceberg lettuce, boiled egg, bacon, avocado, heirloom tomatoes, cotija and shredded american cheese, fried popcorn chicken, green goddess dressing
Sides
FRENCH FRIES
French Fries. If you want to add cheese please add cheese sauce under sides. It is an additional $1 charge.
CHEESE SAUCE
HI. CHIPS
OLD VIENNA
HI. DEAL
add a side and a soda/iced tea to any sandwich, salad or burger! Please specify drink when ordering.
MAC & CHEESE
ONION RINGS
breaded Onion Rings
SIDE SALAD
Comes with spring mix lettuce, cheese, tomato and croutons.
SWEET POTATO TOTS
SIDE OF RANCH
CUP OF CHILI
CHILI CHEESE FRIES
SIDE SPECIAL
BISCUITS & GRAVY
HASH BROWNS
BRUSSEL SPROUTS
with bacon and onion
MISS VICKIES CHIPS
Junior Hi.
KIDS WEENIE MAC
mini hot dog topped with three cheese mac & cheese served with fries and a drink. Please specify drink.
KIDS BURGER SLIDER
served with fries and a drink. Please specify drink.
KIDS CHICKEN NUGGS
Breaded Chicken Nuggies. Served with fries and a drink. Please specify drink.
KIDS GRILLED CHEESE
served with fries and a drink. Please specify drink.
KIDS MAC & CHEESE MEAL
Beverages
Desserts
Shakes & Floats
BUTTERSCOTCH MALT
BUTTERSCOTCH SHAKE
CARAMEL SHAKE
CHOCOLATE MALT
CHOCOLATE SHAKE
DREAMSICLE SHAKE
FLOAT
Choose from cola, root beer, grape, orange, strawberry kiwi, blueberry breeze, black cherry or cherry cola.
JUNGLE LOVE ORE-OREO
PEANUT BUTTER CHOCOLATE
PEANUT BUTTER SHAKE
STRANGE DONUT SHAKE
Carrot cake!
STRAWBERRY MALT
STRAWBERRY SHAKE
STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE SHAKE
TOTALLY SMORE-TIFIED SHAKE
VANILLA MALT
VANILLA SHAKE
MONTHLY SHAKE SPECIAL
Ronnies vanilla ice cream, cookies, pinch of cinnamon, milk and sprinkles
Condiments/Silverware
Full Gallon Sides
1/2 Gallon Sides
Food Items
Catering Turkey Club
Catering Cuban
Catering BLT
Catering Cheese Steak
CHEF SALAD
iceberg, boiled egg, shredded american, tomato, bacon, ham, turkey, red onion, croutons
LARRYS SALMON SALAD
hearty greens, shaved fennel, dried cherries, onions, walnuts, grilled salmon and an orange vinaigrette.
CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
romaine hearts, garlic dressing, Parmesan croutons, parmigiano reggiano, chicken paillard, fried or grilled
GREENS AND GRAINS SALAD
Quinoa, wild rice, wheatberry, avocado, roasted corn, cotija cheese, tomato, red pepper, crispy tortilla, hearty greens and a lime vinaigrette
Catering Salmon Blt
Catering Single Cheeseburger
Catering double Cheeseburger
Catering Single Hamburger
Catering Double Hamburger
CATERING COWBOY BURGER
CATERING ARCH DELUX
CATERING FRIED CHICKEN
CATERING GRILLED CHX
HOT DOGS
CATERING IMPOSSIBLE
CATERING TURKEY BURGER
Slider Bar
Misc
Box Lunches
TURKEY CLUB BOX LUNCH
SALMON BLT BOX LUNCH
THE CUBAN BOX LUNCH
DOUBLE BURGER BOX LUNCH
SINGLE BURGER BOX LUNCH
IMPOSSIBLE BURGER BOX LUNCH
TURKEY BURGER BOX LUNCH
HAMBURGER BOX LUNCH
ARCH DELUX BOX LUNCH
COWBOY BOX LUNCH
CHEESESTEAK BOX LUNCH
FRIED CHICKEN BOX LUNCH
GRILLED CHICKEN BOX LUNCH
Catering Salads
individual sides
Tees/Hoodies
ORANGE STRAWBERRY JACUZZI TEE
PINK GOOD BURGER TEE
GREEN FIRM HANDSHAKE
BLACK BURGER WORLD HOODIE
BROWN "BITE" TEE
RED "VEGAN" TEE
WHITE "SHAKE" TEE
GREEN KISS ME I'M HI-RISH TEE
BLACK OUT THERE TEE
GRAY DOPE TEE
HI TAN HOODIE
GREEN WORLDS BEST BURGER TEE
Hats
Alcohol
BUD LIGHT
BUSCH
DRAFT BEER
BRICK RIVER AUTUMN SPICE CIDER
4 HANDS CONTACT HI.
4 HANDS CHOC MILK STOUT
4 HANDS CITY WIDE PILSNER
4 HANDS CITY WIDE ALE
4 HANDS RAINBOW SNO CONE SELTZER
4 HANDS BOMB POP SELTZER
UCBC URBAN UNDERDOG LAGER
UCBC URBAN UNDERDOG PALE
SWIRL SANGRIA DRAFT
INFINITE MONKEY RED WINE
INFINITE MONKEY WHITE WINE
INFIINITE MONKEY ROSE WINE
MELVIN HAZY IPA
MELVIN AMERICAN BLONDE ALE
MELVIN ROBUST PORTER
SWIRL WHITE WINE SANGRIA
OFALLON KNOTTY PRETZEL BEER
FAT ELVIS PB MILK STOUT
4 HANDS WHITE GRAPE + KIWI SELTZER
Other N/A beverages
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
The Hi-Pointe has been an iconic St. Louis destination ever since this spot was a little drive-in in the 1980’s. Our mission is to bring it back to life with mouthwatering burgers and original sandwiches. Our chef-inspired menu uses locally sourced ingredients. Thanks for stopping by to say Hi.
1033 McCausland Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63117