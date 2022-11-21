Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Dessert & Ice Cream
Sandwiches

Hi Pointe - McCausland 1033 McCausland Ave

1033 McCausland Ave

Saint Louis, MO 63117

FRENCH FRIES
FRISCO MELT

Burgers

For you, only the best! Creekstone farms grass fed grain-finished beef is what we are talking about. Get you some.
SINGLE BURGER

SINGLE BURGER

$6.50

Build a 4 ounce single patty burger anyway you want

DOUBLE BURGER

DOUBLE BURGER

$8.50

Two plain double 4 ounce patties fixed anyway you want

TRIPLE BURGER

$10.50

Triple hamburger. Build it anyway you want it!

TURKEY BURGER

TURKEY BURGER

$8.00

5 ounce turkey patty dressed anyway you want it

IMPOSSIBLE

IMPOSSIBLE

$10.00

vegan, kosher and halal (unless you want to put cheese on it)

FRISCO MELT

FRISCO MELT

$9.50

Double burger with Swiss and American cheese, special sauce on grilled sourdough.

THE TACO BURGER

THE TACO BURGER

$8.00

fresh patty seasoned with taco spice, Cool Ranch Doritos®, Chili Cheese Fritos®, seared & topped with american cheese, lettuce, avocado ranch & Mission Taco Joint sauce

HI. DEAL

HI. DEAL

$4.50

add a side and a soda/iced tea to any sandwich, salad or burger! Please specify drink when ordering.

ARCH DLUX

ARCH DLUX

$12.00

double burger, American cheese, bacon, ketchup, our special d-lux sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle on a bun

COWBOY BURGER

COWBOY BURGER

$12.00

Double burger w/cheddar, pepper jack, bacon, onion rings topped with Sugarfire bbq sauce

TOKLAHOMA BURGER

TOKLAHOMA BURGER

$10.00

double burger with american cheese, with pickles and mustard seared over grilled onions

DAILY SPECIAL

$15.00Out of stock
HASH BURGER

HASH BURGER

$14.00

Double burger, american cheese, hash brown patty with bacon and cheese, Lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo, mustard,mayo, ketchup on a potato bun

Sandwiches

Not just bread meat and cheese anymore, now is it? Just look at ‘em.
CHICKEN SANDWICH

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$9.50

griddled or crispy fried chicken breast, lettuce, house pickle, Durkee's mayo. Choose from Nashville hot, buffalo or OG.

SALMON BLT

SALMON BLT

$13.50

griddled salmon, greens, fried green tomato, bacon, tomatoes, chili mango aioli, on hearty wheatberry

TURKEY CLUB

TURKEY CLUB

$10.50

Smoked Sugarfire turkey, house bacon, herb mayo, lettuce, tomato, swiss. Served on Sourdough bread. Served warm unless specified.

HI. DEAL

HI. DEAL

$4.50

add a side and a soda/iced tea to any sandwich, salad or burger! Please specify drink when ordering.

CHEESESTEAK

CHEESESTEAK

$11.00

shaved ribeye wit or wit out onions, and choice of provel or cheese wiz

ADULT GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH

ADULT GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH

$6.50
ChiCAGO DOG

ChiCAGO DOG

$8.00

marble ridge waygu beef hot dog, with diced grilled onions, green relish, sport peppers, tomato, mustard, fried pickles spear, celery salt, on a poppyseed bun

CHILI CHEESE DOG

$8.00

Salads

LARRYS SALMON SALAD

LARRYS SALMON SALAD

$13.50

hearty greens, shaved fennel, dried cherries, onions, walnuts, grilled salmon and an orange vinaigrette.

GREENS AND GRAINS SALAD

GREENS AND GRAINS SALAD

$11.50

Quinoa, wild rice, wheatberry, avocado, roasted corn, cotija cheese, tomato, red pepper, crispy tortilla, hearty greens and a lime vinaigrette

CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

$12.00

romaine hearts, garlic dressing, Parmesan croutons, parmigiano reggiano, chicken paillard, fried or grilled

CAESAR SALAD

CAESAR SALAD

$9.00

romaine hearts, garlic dressing, Parmesan croutons, parmigiano reggiano

COBB SALAD

COBB SALAD

$13.50

romaine and iceberg lettuce, boiled egg, bacon, avocado, heirloom tomatoes, cotija and shredded american cheese, fried popcorn chicken, green goddess dressing

Sides

FRENCH FRIES

FRENCH FRIES

$3.50

French Fries. If you want to add cheese please add cheese sauce under sides. It is an additional $1 charge.

CHEESE SAUCE

CHEESE SAUCE

$1.00
HI. CHIPS

HI. CHIPS

$2.25

OLD VIENNA

HI. DEAL

HI. DEAL

$4.50

add a side and a soda/iced tea to any sandwich, salad or burger! Please specify drink when ordering.

MAC & CHEESE

MAC & CHEESE

$3.50
ONION RINGS

ONION RINGS

$3.50

breaded Onion Rings

SIDE SALAD

SIDE SALAD

$3.50

Comes with spring mix lettuce, cheese, tomato and croutons.

SWEET POTATO TOTS

SWEET POTATO TOTS

$3.50
SIDE OF RANCH

SIDE OF RANCH

$0.75
CUP OF CHILI

CUP OF CHILI

$3.50
CHILI CHEESE FRIES

CHILI CHEESE FRIES

$5.50

SIDE SPECIAL

$3.50

BISCUITS & GRAVY

$3.50Out of stock

HASH BROWNS

$3.50Out of stock
BRUSSEL SPROUTS

BRUSSEL SPROUTS

$3.50

with bacon and onion

MISS VICKIES CHIPS

$1.00

Junior Hi.

KIDS WEENIE MAC

KIDS WEENIE MAC

$6.50

mini hot dog topped with three cheese mac & cheese served with fries and a drink. Please specify drink.

KIDS BURGER SLIDER

KIDS BURGER SLIDER

$6.50

served with fries and a drink. Please specify drink.

KIDS CHICKEN NUGGS

KIDS CHICKEN NUGGS

$6.50

Breaded Chicken Nuggies. Served with fries and a drink. Please specify drink.

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$6.50

served with fries and a drink. Please specify drink.

KIDS MAC & CHEESE MEAL

KIDS MAC & CHEESE MEAL

$6.50

Beverages

BOTTLED EXCEL SODA

BOTTLED EXCEL SODA

$2.50
BOTTLED WATER

BOTTLED WATER

$2.00
DUBUQUE ICED TEA

DUBUQUE ICED TEA

$2.50
FOUNTAIN DRINK

FOUNTAIN DRINK

$2.50

Excel products. (Grape, rootbeer, ski, cherry cola, diet cola, cola, lemon lime, and lemonade)

Desserts

SEASONAL HAND PIE

SEASONAL HAND PIE

$3.00
OATMEAL CREAM PIE

OATMEAL CREAM PIE

$3.00
CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

$2.00Out of stock
ROCKY MOUNTAIN DRUMSTICK

ROCKY MOUNTAIN DRUMSTICK

$5.00
GRANDMAS COOKIES

GRANDMAS COOKIES

$1.00

Shakes & Floats

BUTTERSCOTCH MALT

BUTTERSCOTCH MALT

$6.25
BUTTERSCOTCH SHAKE

BUTTERSCOTCH SHAKE

$6.00
CARAMEL SHAKE

CARAMEL SHAKE

$6.00
CHOCOLATE MALT

CHOCOLATE MALT

$6.25
CHOCOLATE SHAKE

CHOCOLATE SHAKE

$6.00
DREAMSICLE SHAKE

DREAMSICLE SHAKE

$6.00
FLOAT

FLOAT

$6.00

Choose from cola, root beer, grape, orange, strawberry kiwi, blueberry breeze, black cherry or cherry cola.

JUNGLE LOVE ORE-OREO

JUNGLE LOVE ORE-OREO

$7.00
PEANUT BUTTER CHOCOLATE

PEANUT BUTTER CHOCOLATE

$6.25
PEANUT BUTTER SHAKE

PEANUT BUTTER SHAKE

$6.00

STRANGE DONUT SHAKE

$7.50

Carrot cake!

STRAWBERRY MALT

STRAWBERRY MALT

$6.25
STRAWBERRY SHAKE

STRAWBERRY SHAKE

$6.00
STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE SHAKE

STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE SHAKE

$7.00
TOTALLY SMORE-TIFIED SHAKE

TOTALLY SMORE-TIFIED SHAKE

$7.00
VANILLA MALT

VANILLA MALT

$5.75
VANILLA SHAKE

VANILLA SHAKE

$5.50
MONTHLY SHAKE SPECIAL

MONTHLY SHAKE SPECIAL

$7.00

Ronnies vanilla ice cream, cookies, pinch of cinnamon, milk and sprinkles

Condiments/Silverware

Ketchup packets

Ketchup packets

Mustard packets

Mustard packets

Mayo packets

Mayo packets

Silverware

Andalouse (Fry Sauce)

D Lux Sauce

Full Gallon Sides

GALLON BELGIAN FRITES

$25.00

GALLON CHILI

$25.00

GAL BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$25.00

GALLON MAC N CHEESE

$30.00

GAL HOUSE SALAD

$25.00

GAL CAESAR SALAD

$25.00

GALLON ONION RINGS

$30.00

GALLON SWEET POT TOTS

$30.00

FULL PAN OF LTOP

1/2 Gallon Sides

1/2 GALLON CHILI

$13.00

1/2 GALLON HOUSE SALAD

$13.00

HALF GALLON CAESAR SALAD

$13.00

HALF GALLON MAC N CHEESE

$15.00

HALF GALLON SWEET TOTS

$15.00

HALF GALLON ONION RINGS

$15.00

HALF PAN OF LTOP

HALF GALLON FRENCH FRIES

HALF PAN CHEF SALAD

$15.00

Food Items

Catering Turkey Club

$10.50

Catering Cuban

$12.00

Catering BLT

$12.00

Catering Cheese Steak

$12.00
CHEF SALAD

CHEF SALAD

$12.00

iceberg, boiled egg, shredded american, tomato, bacon, ham, turkey, red onion, croutons

LARRYS SALMON SALAD

LARRYS SALMON SALAD

$13.50

hearty greens, shaved fennel, dried cherries, onions, walnuts, grilled salmon and an orange vinaigrette.

CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

$12.00

romaine hearts, garlic dressing, Parmesan croutons, parmigiano reggiano, chicken paillard, fried or grilled

GREENS AND GRAINS SALAD

GREENS AND GRAINS SALAD

$11.50

Quinoa, wild rice, wheatberry, avocado, roasted corn, cotija cheese, tomato, red pepper, crispy tortilla, hearty greens and a lime vinaigrette

Catering Salmon Blt

$13.00

Catering Single Cheeseburger

$6.75

Catering double Cheeseburger

$9.50

Catering Single Hamburger

$6.75

Catering Double Hamburger

$8.00

CATERING COWBOY BURGER

$11.00

CATERING ARCH DELUX

$11.00

CATERING FRIED CHICKEN

$9.00

CATERING GRILLED CHX

$9.00

HOT DOGS

$6.00

CATERING IMPOSSIBLE

$10.00

CATERING TURKEY BURGER

$8.00

Slider Bar

CHEESEBURGER SLIDER

$3.00

Turkey Burger Slider

$4.00

Taco Burger Slider

$3.50

Impossible Slider

$4.00

CHICKEN SLIDER

$4.00

HAMBURGER SLIDER

$3.00

Misc

Disposables 10 or more people

$5.00

Chafer Set

$15.00

Set Up Fee

$25.00

Server per hour

$20.00

KETCHUP MUSTARD MAYO BOTTLES

PAPER PLATES

ANDALOUSE

TO GO SILVERWARE

Box Lunches

TURKEY CLUB BOX LUNCH

$12.00

SALMON BLT BOX LUNCH

$12.00

THE CUBAN BOX LUNCH

$12.00

DOUBLE BURGER BOX LUNCH

$14.00

SINGLE BURGER BOX LUNCH

$12.00

IMPOSSIBLE BURGER BOX LUNCH

$14.00

TURKEY BURGER BOX LUNCH

$14.00

HAMBURGER BOX LUNCH

$12.00

ARCH DELUX BOX LUNCH

$14.00

COWBOY BOX LUNCH

$14.00

CHEESESTEAK BOX LUNCH

$12.00

FRIED CHICKEN BOX LUNCH

$12.00

GRILLED CHICKEN BOX LUNCH

$12.00

Catering Salads

Chicken Caesar

$12.00

Chef Salad

$12.00

Greens and Grains

$11.00

Salmon Salad

$13.00

Caesar salad

$10.00

House Salad

$10.00

COBB SALAD

$12.00

individual sides

Belgian Frites

$3.00

Chips

$2.00

Cookie

$2.00

Oatmeal cream pie

$3.00

Hand pie

$3.00

Green beans

$3.00

Sweet Potato Tots

$3.00

Onion Rings

$3.00

Cheese sauce

$1.00

LTOP ON THE SIDE

MAC N CHEESE

$3.00

Drinks

Bottled water

$2.00

Bottled soda

$2.50

Tees/Hoodies

ORANGE STRAWBERRY JACUZZI TEE

$25.00

PINK GOOD BURGER TEE

$25.00

GREEN FIRM HANDSHAKE

$25.00

BLACK BURGER WORLD HOODIE

$40.00

BROWN "BITE" TEE

$40.00

RED "VEGAN" TEE

$40.00

WHITE "SHAKE" TEE

$40.00

GREEN KISS ME I'M HI-RISH TEE

$25.00

BLACK OUT THERE TEE

$25.00

GRAY DOPE TEE

$25.00

HI TAN HOODIE

$40.00

GREEN WORLDS BEST BURGER TEE

$25.00

Hats

BLUE #GETHI HAT

$25.00

BLACK HPD HAT

$25.00Out of stock

CAMO HI. HAT

$25.00

GRAY ALIEN HAT

$25.00

MAROON HI HAT

$25.00

CHARCOAL HI HAT

$25.00

Alcohol

BUD LIGHT

BUD LIGHT

$3.00
BUSCH

BUSCH

$3.00

DRAFT BEER

$6.25
BRICK RIVER AUTUMN SPICE CIDER

BRICK RIVER AUTUMN SPICE CIDER

$6.00
4 HANDS CONTACT HI.

4 HANDS CONTACT HI.

$6.00
4 HANDS CHOC MILK STOUT

4 HANDS CHOC MILK STOUT

$6.00
4 HANDS CITY WIDE PILSNER

4 HANDS CITY WIDE PILSNER

$6.00
4 HANDS CITY WIDE ALE

4 HANDS CITY WIDE ALE

$6.00
4 HANDS RAINBOW SNO CONE SELTZER

4 HANDS RAINBOW SNO CONE SELTZER

$6.00
4 HANDS BOMB POP SELTZER

4 HANDS BOMB POP SELTZER

$6.00
UCBC URBAN UNDERDOG LAGER

UCBC URBAN UNDERDOG LAGER

$6.00
UCBC URBAN UNDERDOG PALE

UCBC URBAN UNDERDOG PALE

$6.00

SWIRL SANGRIA DRAFT

$7.25
INFINITE MONKEY RED WINE

INFINITE MONKEY RED WINE

$6.50
INFINITE MONKEY WHITE WINE

INFINITE MONKEY WHITE WINE

$6.50
INFIINITE MONKEY ROSE WINE

INFIINITE MONKEY ROSE WINE

$6.50
MELVIN HAZY IPA

MELVIN HAZY IPA

$5.00
MELVIN AMERICAN BLONDE ALE

MELVIN AMERICAN BLONDE ALE

$5.00
MELVIN ROBUST PORTER

MELVIN ROBUST PORTER

$5.00
SWIRL WHITE WINE SANGRIA

SWIRL WHITE WINE SANGRIA

$6.00
OFALLON KNOTTY PRETZEL BEER

OFALLON KNOTTY PRETZEL BEER

$6.00

FAT ELVIS PB MILK STOUT

$6.00
4 HANDS WHITE GRAPE + KIWI SELTZER

4 HANDS WHITE GRAPE + KIWI SELTZER

$6.00

Other N/A beverages

UCBC HOP WATER

UCBC HOP WATER

$3.00
MIGHTY KIND CANABIS SELTZER

MIGHTY KIND CANABIS SELTZER

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

The Hi-Pointe has been an iconic St. Louis destination ever since this spot was a little drive-in in the 1980’s. Our mission is to bring it back to life with mouthwatering burgers and original sandwiches. Our chef-inspired menu uses locally sourced ingredients. Thanks for stopping by to say Hi.

Location

1033 McCausland Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63117

Directions

Gallery
Hi Pointe Drive In image
Hi Pointe Drive In image
Main pic

