Hi-Pointe (O'Fallon, IL) 630 West Hwy 50

review star

No reviews yet

630 West Hwy 50

Unit 300

O'Fallon, IL 62269

Burgers

SINGLE BURGER

$6.50

4 oz patty dressed anyway you want it

IMPOSSIBLE BURGER

$10.00

vegan, kosher, and halal unless you put cheese on it.

TURKEY BURGER

$8.00

5 oz patty dressed how you want it

FRISCO MELT

$9.50

double burger with swiss and american cheese, special sauce, on grilled sourdough

THE TACO BURGER

$8.00

taco spice, doritos, chili cheese fritos ( in the burger) seared and topped with american chz, lettuce, tomato, avacado ranch and Nitro Salsa's taco sauce, a local O'Fallon favorite.

HI. DEAL

$4.50

add a side and a drink to any burger, sandwich or salad.

DOUBLE BURGER

$8.50

two 4 oz patties dressed how you want them.

ARCH D-LUX

$12.00

double burg, american chz, pepper bacon, ketchup, delux sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle on a sesame seed bun

COWBOY BURGER

$12.00

double burger with pepperjack and smoked cheddar, onion ring, bacon and bbq sauce

TOKLAHOMA

$10.00

double burger, american cheese, with pickles and seared in mustard over grilled onions.

SINGLE COWBOY

$9.50

Single Patty version of the famous Cowboy Burger

SINGLE ARCH DELUXE

$9.25

Single Patty version of the awesome Arch Deluxe

5 Hi

$15.00

S.O.S " Sunday On A Saturday

$15.50

12 For $14

$14.00Out of stock

Fundraising

Impossible Patty

$3.50

Chips And Queso Vetran

Sandwiches

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$9.50

fried or grilled. choice of nashville hot, buffalo or OG. comes with lettuce, pickle and mayo

SALMON BLT

$13.50

grilled salmon, greens, bacon, fried green tomatoes, chili mango aioli, on hearty wheatberry

TURKEY CLUB

$10.50

smoked turkey, house bacon, herb mayo, lettuce, tomato, swiss served on sourdough

HI. DEAL

$4.50

add a side and a drink to any burger, sandwich or salad.

CHEESESTEAK

$11.00

shaved ribeye with or without onions and your choice of provel or chz wiz.

CHI.CAGO HOT DOG

$8.25

marble ridge waygu beef hot dog, with diced grilled onions, green relish, sport peppers, tomato, mustard, fried pickle spear, celery salt, on a poppyseed bun

Salads

GRIDDLED SALMON SALAD

$13.50

salmon, hearty greens, shaved fennel, dried cherries, grilled red onion, walnuts, grilled orange vinaigrette

GREENS & GRAINS

$11.50

greens, quinoa, wild rice, wheatberry, avocado, roasted corn, cotija cheese, tomato, red pepper, crispy tortilla strips, lime vinaigrette

CHICKEN CAESAR

$12.00

romaine, croutons, parmesan cheese and caesar dressing

CAESAR

$9.00

romaine, croutons, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing

COBB SALAD

$13.50

romaine and iceburg lettuce, boiled egg, bacon, avocado, heirloom tomatoes, cotija and shredded american cheese, fried popcorn chicken, green goddess dressing

Sides

FRENCH FRIES

$3.50

fries. if you need to add cheese, please add it on sides. as an upcharge

CHEESE SAUCE

$1.25
CHILI

$3.50
HI. DEAL

$4.50

add a side and a drink to any burger, sandwich or salad.

MAC & CHEESE

$3.50
Side Salad

$3.50

cheese, lettuce, tomato and croutons

SWEET POTATO TOTS

$3.50

sweet potato tots

CHILI CHEESE FRIES

$5.50
BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$3.50

O Rings

$3.50Out of stock

Side Special

$3.50Out of stock

Hi Chips

$3.50Out of stock

Junior Hi.

WEENIE MAC & CHEESE

$6.50
BURGER SLIDER

$6.50
CHICKEN NUGGS

$6.50
GRILLED CHEESE

$6.50
MAC-N-CHEESE MEAL

$6.50

Desserts

ROCKY MOUNTAIN CONE

$5.00

Cream Pie

$3.00

Choc Chip Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

Hand Pie

$4.00Out of stock

Shakes

VANILLA

$5.50
CHOCOLATE

$5.50
BUTTERSCOTCH

$5.50
DREAMSICLE

$5.50
STRAWBERRY

$5.50
JUNGLE LOVE ORE-ORE-O

$7.00
TOTALLY S'MORE-TIFIED

$7.00
STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE

$7.00

Cola Float

$6.00

Orange Float

$6.00

Purple Float

$6.00

Root Beer Float

$6.00
Ella's Frosted Sugar Cookie

$7.00

Peanut Butter Choc Banana Fosters

$7.50

Boozy Espresso Peanut Butter Whiskey Choc

$9.50

Frosted Sugar Cookie

$7.08

Beverages

FOUNTAIN DRINK

$2.50
BOTTLED WATER

$2.00
EXCEL BOTTLED SODA

$2.50

COFFEE

$2.50

OJ

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Voted Best Burger in the World! We are a fast casual dining restaurant. Our menu consists of Dope variety of burgers, sandwiches, salads, and shakes served to order!

Location

630 West Hwy 50, Unit 300, O'Fallon, IL 62269

Directions

