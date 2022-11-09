- Home
- /
- State College
- /
- Pizza
- /
- HiWay Pizza Pub WEST
HiWay Pizza Pub WEST
284 Reviews
$
1301 West College Avenue
State College, PA 16801
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
PIZZE [pizza]
Andy's Original Sicilian
The original HiWay Pie Andy Z has served everyday since 1963. 14”x14” (nine-cut) al taglio Sicilian pie topped with pizza sauce and pizza cheese. Additional Toppings (limited to four choices for proper bake) by request.
The Vodka Flakey
14" (eight-slice) round flaky dough pizza is topped with vodka sauce, fresh mozzarella, and prosciutto. No topping substitutions please.
Red Stuffed
12" (six-slice) round pizza is double crusted with cornmeal crust on the bottom and Neapolitan crust on the top. The pie is stuffed with pizza cheese, provolone and romano; then topped off with olive oil and chunky tomato sauce.
White Stuffed
12" (six-slice) round pizza is double crusted with cornmeal crust on the bottom and Neapolitan crust on the top. The pie is stuffed with pizza cheese, provolone and romano; then topped off with olive oil and white onions.
Chicago
12" (six-slice) round cornmeal dough deep dish pizza pie is topped two layers of pizza sauce and pizza cheese. Additional toppings by request.
Detroit
10”x14” (six-cut) al taglio detroit dough deep dish pizza is topped with Wisconsin brick cheese finished with pizza sauce on top. Additional toppings by request.
10" Margherita
10" (four-slice) Neapolitan style topped with margherita sauce, fresh mozzarella, and basil.
14" Margherita
14" (eight-slice) Neapolitan style topped with margherita sauce, fresh mozzarella, and basil.
10" Mr. White
10" (four-slice) Neapolitan style topped with garlic, ricotta, pizza cheese, tomato, and basil.
14" Mr. White
14" (eight-slice) Neapolitan style topped with garlic, ricotta, pizza cheese, tomato, and basil.
9" The Works Pizza
9" (four-slice) Neapolitan style crust topped with pizza sauce, pizza cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, white onion, mushroom, and green pepper.
14" The Works Pizza
14" (eight-slice) Neapolitan style crust topped with pizza sauce, pizza cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, white onion, mushroom, and green pepper.
16" The Works Pizza
16" (ten-slice) Neapolitan style crust topped with pizza sauce, pizza cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, white onion, mushroom, and green pepper.
9" The Italian Butcher
9" (four-slice) Signature herb crust, topped with margherita sauce, pizza cheese, pepperoni, salmi, mortadella, capicola, Italian sausage, and hickory-smoked bacon.
14" The Italian Butcher
14" (eight-slice) Signature herb crust, topped with margherita sauce, pizza cheese, pepperoni, salmi, mortadella, capicola, Italian sausage, and hickory-smoked bacon.
16" The Italian Butcher
16" (ten-slice) Signature herb crust, topped with margherita sauce, pizza cheese, pepperoni, salmi, mortadella, capicola, Italian sausage, and hickory-smoked bacon.
9" Spinoccoli Pizza
9" (four-slice) Neapolitan style sesame seed crust topped with pesto sauce, pizza and cheddar cheese, spinach, broccoli, and tomato.
14" Spinoccoli Pizza
14" (eight-slice) Neapolitan style sesame seed crust topped with pesto sauce, pizza and cheddar cheese, spinach, broccoli, and tomato.
16" Spinoccoli Pizza
16" (ten-slice) Neapolitan style sesame seed crust topped with pesto sauce, pizza and cheddar cheese, spinach, broccoli, and tomato.
9" Hawaiian Pizza
9" (four-slice) Neapolitan style crust topped with pizza sauce, pizza cheese, smoked gouda, ham, and pineapple.
14" Hawaiian Pizza
14" (eight-slice) Neapolitan style crust topped with pizza sauce, pizza cheese, smoked gouda, ham, and pineapple.
16" Hawaiian Pizza
16" (ten-slice) Neapolitan style crust topped with pizza sauce, pizza cheese, smoked gouda, ham, and pineapple.
9" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
9" (four-slice) Neapolitan style crust topped with Buffalo sauce, pizza cheese, cheddar, and bleu cheese, pulled chicken, red onion, and celery. Served with bleu cheese dressing on the side.
14" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
14" (eight-slice) Neapolitan style crust topped with Buffalo sauce, pizza cheese, cheddar, and bleu cheese, pulled chicken, red onion, and celery. Served with bleu cheese dressing on the side.
16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
16" (ten-slice) Neapolitan style crust topped with Buffalo sauce, pizza cheese, cheddar, and bleu cheese, pulled chicken, red onion, and celery. Served with bleu cheese dressing on the side.
9" Barbecue Chicken Pizza
9" (four-slice) Neapolitan style crust topped with KC Sweet BBQ sauce, smoked gouda, cheddar cheese, pulled chicken, and red onion.
14" Barbecue Chicken Pizza
14" (eight-slice) Neapolitan style crust topped with KC Sweet BBQ sauce, smoked gouda, cheddar cheese, pulled chicken, and red onion.
16" Barbecue Chicken Pizza
16" (ten-slice) Neapolitan style crust topped with KC Sweet BBQ sauce, smoked gouda, cheddar cheese, pulled chicken, and red onion.
9" Veggie Pizza
9" (four-slice) Neapolitan style crust topped with pizza sauce, pizza cheese, smoked gouda, mixed veggies, white onion.
14" Veggie Pizza
14" (eight-slice) Neapolitan style crust topped with pizza sauce, pizza cheese, smoked gouda, mixed veggies, white onion.
16" Veggie Pizza
16" (ten-slice) Neapolitan style crust topped with pizza sauce, pizza cheese, smoked gouda, mixed veggies, white onion.
9" Neapolitan Pizza
9" (four-slice) Neapolitan style crust. Choice of pizza sauce and additional Toppings (limited to four each for proper bake) by request.
14" Neapolitan Pizza
14" (eight-slice) Neapolitan style crust. Choice of pizza sauce and additional Toppings (limited to four each for proper bake) by request.
16" Neapolitan Pizza
16" (ten-slice) Neapolitan style crust. Choice of pizza sauce and additional Toppings (limited to four each for proper bake) by request.
14" Flakey Crust Pizza
Build your own HiWay flakey crust pizza topped with Andy Z's pizza Sauce and shredded pizza cheese.
CALZONE [calzone]
Italian Calzone
Oven-baked folded pizza filled with Italian meats, garlic puree, ricotta, Hiway pizza cheese, basil and oregano.
Sausage Calzone
Oven-baked folded pizza filled with HiWay's Italian sausage, roasted green peppers, caramelized onions, garlic puree, ricotta, shredded mozzarella, basil and oregano.
Spinach, Mushroom & Bacon Calzone
Oven-baked folded pizza filled with spinach, mushrooms and hickory-smoked bacon, garlic puree, ricotta, shredded mozzarella, basil and oregano.
Cheese Calzone
Oven-baked folded pizza filled with garlic puree, ricotta, Hiway Pizza cheese, basil and oregano. Customize yours by adding additional ingredients from the menu choices below.
PIATTI PRINCIPLE [main]
Burrata & Meatballs
Hand-pulled burrata cheese, meatballs, marinara sauce, and romano cheese. Served with garlic bread and choice of small Caesar or house salad.
Chicken Marsala
Golden pan-fried chicken cutlets and mushrooms and prosciutto in a rich Marsala wine sauce. Served with choice of house or caesar salad, and garlic bread.
Chicken Picatta
Fresh chicken sautéed in lemon butter sauce with pasta and capers. Served with choice of house or caesar salad, and garlic bread.
Chicken Parmesan
Hand-breaded and pan-fried fresh chicken cutlets with mozzarella and romano cheese topped with neapolitan sauce. Served with pasta and choice of house or caesar salad, and garlic bread.
PASTA [pasta]
Pumpkin Ravioli
Five large pumpkin ravioli pan-finished in a walnut pesto sauce. Made 100% in-house, fresh from scratch 'cuz Andy said so!
Angry Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine with oven roasted tomatoes, Hungarian hot peppers, fried spicy chicken, spicy arriabiata alfredo sauce, and gorgonzola cheese. Served with choice of house or caesar salad, and garlic bread.
Chicken & Shrimp Fra Diavolo
Sautéed seasoned chicken, shrimp and spaghetti tossed in our spicy red sauce with Calabrian chiles.
Shrimp Scampi
Shrimp sautéed in white wine garlic sauce, tossed with angel hair pasta.
Cheese Ravioli
In-house made from scratch cheese ravioli with sauce. Served with choice of house or caesar salad, and garlic bread.
Chicken Tettrazzini
Creamy baked chicken with mushrooms, roasted peppers and Italian cream sauce. Served with choice of house or caesar salad, and garlic bread.
Lasagne Romana
Sheets of scratch house-made pasta layered with beschamel, ricotta and mini meatballs topped with neapolitan sauce. Served with choice of house or caesar salad, and garlic bread.
Penne alla Vodka
Penne tossed with our original spicy HiWay vodka sauce and crispy bacon. Served with choice of house or caesar salad, and garlic bread.
Penne Julia
Penne tossed with tiny meatballs, HiWay’s signature sausage, and mushrooms in our tomato basil sauce, topped with dollop of ricotta cheese. Served with choice of house or caesar salad, and garlic bread.
Spaghetti & Meatballs
Spaghetti with meat sauce and our HiWay signature house-made meatballs. Served with choice of house or caesar salad, and garlic bread.
Mix & Match Pasta
You pick the pasta shape and sauce combination and we'll cook it up! Served with choice of house or caesar salad, and garlic bread.
PANINI [sandwich]
HiWay Burger
1/2 lb. ground chuck and short rib blend hamburger served on a Martin's® Potato Roll. Served with a side of Brew City® french fries.
HiWay Cheeseburger
1/2 lb. ground chuck and short rib blend hamburger topped with melted cheddar cheese served on a Martin's® Potato Roll. Served with a side of Brew City® french fries.
Italian Stallion Burger
1/2 lb. ground chuck and short rib blend hamburger topped with deep fried mozzarella & marinara sauce served on a Martin's® Potato Roll. Served with a side of Brew City® french fries.
Rodeo Burger
1/2 lb. ground chuck and short rib blend hamburger topped with onion rings, cheddar jack cheese, hickory-smoked bacon and KC Sweet BBQ sauce served on a Martin's® Potato Roll. Served with a side of Brew City® french fries.
Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak
Chopped and grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce served on a long roll topped with provolone cheese , onions, mushrooms, celery, and bleu cheese dressing. Beer batter fries side.
Chicken Cheesesteak
Chopped and grilled chicken served on a long roll topped with provolone cheese , onions, and mushrooms, cajun garlic sauce. Beer batter fries side.
HiWay Cheesesteak
Chopped and grilled beef served on a long roll topped with american cheese , onions, and mushrooms, marinara sauce. Beer battered fries side.
Italian Grinder
Capicola, salmi, and ham served on a long roll topped with provolone, lettuce, tomato, onions, and balsamic vinaigrette. Beer batter fries side.
Meatball Parmesan Grinder
House-blend meatballs served on a long roll topped with provolone, romano and marinara sauce. Beer batter fries side.
Turkey 'n Bacon Grinder
Grilled turkey breast and hickory-smoked bacon served on a long roll topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, mayonnaise, and balsamic vinaigrette. Beer batter fries side.
Chicken Parmesan Wedgy
Hand-breaded chicken parmesan with tomato sauce in our fresh baked pizza dough wedgy served with a side of beer batter fries.
INSALDA [salad]
Grilled Peach & Prosciutto
Spring mix greens, grilled peaches, prosciutto di san daniele, hand-pulled burrata, balsamic vinaigrette.
Burrata Caprese
Spring mix greens, hand-pulled burrata, prosciutto di san daniele, tomato, balsamic vinaigrette.
Buffalo Chicken Salad
A blend of iceberg, romaine and radicchio with cucumbers, red onions and carrots, topped with hand-breaded deep fried chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce. Served with an everything cracker on the side.
Chopped Salad
A HiWay original! Blend of iceberg, romaine and radicchio topped with a blend of garden fresh veggies, chicken , pasta, gorgonzola, hard-cooked egg, local hickory-smoked bacon, candied walnuts. Served with an everything cracker on the side.
Grilled Chicken Salad
Blend of iceberg, romaine and radicchio with carrots, cucumbers, onions, Brew City° Fries, cheddar/jack cheese and fresh grilled chicken. Served with an everything cracker on the side.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Crispy romaine, tossed in our scratch made caesar dressing with anchovies. Topped with fresh grilled chicken and croutons.
Italian Cobbini Salad
A blend of iceberg, romaine and radicchio with oven roasted tomatoes and spinach topped with creamy garlic dressing. Served with an everything cracker on the side.
Small House Salad
A blend of iceberg, romaine and radicchio, tomatoes, cucumbers, celery, cheddar/jack cheese and croutons,
Small Caesar Salad
Crispy romaine with scratch-made caesar dressing with anchovies, and croutons.
ANTIPASTO [starter]
Cheesy Garlic Bread
Roasted garlic, mozzarella, provolone, asiago, and romano cheese baked on scratch-made dough. Neapolitan sauce side.
Toasted Ravioli
Fried breaded and cheese-filled ravioli. Marinara sauce side.
Arancini
Breaded and fried balls filled with risotto, spinach and ricotta cheese. Tomato basil sauce side.
Fried Calamari
Hand-flowered calamari and hungarian hot peppers. Marinara sauce side.
Garlic Bruschetta
Scratch-made house garlic bread topped with roasted garlic clove cream sauce.
Stuffed Hungarian Hot Peppers
Hand-stuffed and fried with Italian sausage. Marinara sauce side.
Fried Mozzarella
Hand-cut, breaded, and fried to order. Marinara sauce side.
Onion Rings
Fresh hand-cut sweet onions, batter-dipped and fried. Tomato ketchup side.
Beer Batter Fries
Thick-cut skin-on fries coated in premium beer batter served with a side of bacon aioli.
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Asiago and mozzarella cheese spinach artichoke dip. Served with flat bread.
Chicken Wings
One dozen mixed flats and drums. celery and side of bleu cheese or ranch. Choice of tossed sauce.
Boneless Wings
3/4 pound of breaded and fried chicken chunks. celery and side of bleu cheese or ranch.
Meatballs
Three house-blend meatballs topped with marinara sauce and romano cheese.
Soft Pretzels
Scratch-made soft baked pretzels served with ale mustard.
MINESTRA & CONTORI [soup & side]
Italian Wedding Soup
House-made from scratch with tiny meatballs, escarole, egg, and romano cheese.
Tomato Parmesan
House-made from scratch with pesto crostini and mozzarella gratinee.
Small Caesar Salad
Crispy romaine with scratch-made caesar dressing with anchovies, and croutons.
Small House Salad
A blend of iceberg, romaine and radicchio, tomatoes, cucumbers, celery, cheddar/jack cheese and croutons,
Meatballs
Three house-blend meatballs topped with marinara sauce and romano cheese.
Beer Batter Fries - Small
DOLCE [dessert]
Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake
HiWay's in-house from scratch made cheesecake made with baked pumpkins, and fall spices. Topped with our sour cream topping and chantilly rosettes.
Oreo Cheesecake
New York style creamy cheesecake swirled with crumbles of Oreo cookie topped with chantilly cream and Oreo cookies.
Triple Chocolate Cake
Midnight chocolate cake layers swirled with chocolate chips topped with chocolate icing.
Tiramisu
Espresso soaked lady fingers layered with mascarpone mousse, topped with cocoa powder.
Cannoli
Our scratch hand-made cannolis are crispy fried sweet shells dipped in chocolate containing a chocolate chip ricotta filling. (1 each)