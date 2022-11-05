Restaurant header imageView gallery

hi wings The Best Korean Fried Chicken in Texas!

review star

No reviews yet

2525 W Anderson Ln Unit 135

Austin, TX 78757

Popular Items

10 Battered Wings
Whole Korean Fried Chicken
5 Battered Wings

Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.25

Unsweet Tea

$2.25

Soda

Coke

Coke

$1.75
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$1.75
Sprite

Sprite

$1.75
Canada Dry

Canada Dry

$1.75
Dr Pepper

Dr Pepper

$1.75
Diet Dr Pepper
$1.75

Diet Dr Pepper

$1.75
A&W Root Beer
$1.75

A&W Root Beer

$1.75
Zero Coke

Zero Coke

$1.75

Topochico

Topochico (12oz)
$2.99

Topochico (12oz)

$2.99

Beer

Bud Light

Bud Light

$2.00
Coors Light

Coors Light

$2.50
Heineken

Heineken

$3.50
Corona Extra
$3.50

Corona Extra

$3.50
Thirsty Goat
$3.50

Thirsty Goat

$3.50
Austin Amber
$3.50

Austin Amber

$3.50
Stash IPA

Stash IPA

$3.50
Love Street

Love Street

$3.50
Kirin Ichiban
$3.50

Kirin Ichiban

$3.50
Buckethead

Buckethead

$3.50
Truly Strawberry Lemonade
$3.50

Truly Strawberry Lemonade

$3.50
Karbach Hopadillo IPA

Karbach Hopadillo IPA

$3.50

Brewed in Texas number 1 IPA.

Samuel Adams Boston Larger
$3.50

Samuel Adams Boston Larger

$3.50
Kirin Light

Kirin Light

$3.50
Michelob Ultra
$3.50

Michelob Ultra

$3.50
Guinness Draught
$3.00

Guinness Draught

$3.00
Hoegaarden

Hoegaarden

$3.50Out of stock
Modelo Especial
$3.50

Modelo Especial

$3.50
Stella Artois
$3.50

Stella Artois

$3.50
Truly Wild Berry
$3.50

Truly Wild Berry

$3.50
Wild Claw Black Chery
$3.50

Wild Claw Black Chery

$3.50
Wild Claw Mango 16 oz
$3.50

Wild Claw Mango 16 oz

$3.50
Terra Korean Beer
$3.50

Terra Korean Beer

$3.50

Soju

Chamisul Original
$12.99

Chamisul Original

$12.99
Chamisul Fresh
$12.99

Chamisul Fresh

$12.99
Jinro is back

Jinro is back

$12.99
Chum Churum

Chum Churum

$12.99
Strawberry flavored Soju (순하리딸기)
$12.99

Strawberry flavored Soju (순하리딸기)

$12.99
Apple flavored Soju (순하리사과)
$12.99

Apple flavored Soju (순하리사과)

$12.99
Apple Mango flavored Soju (순하리사과망고)
$12.99

Apple Mango flavored Soju (순하리사과망고)

$12.99
Yogurt flavored Soju (순하리 요구르트)
$12.99

Yogurt flavored Soju (순하리 요구르트)

$12.99
Citron flavored Soju (순하리 유자)
$12.99

Citron flavored Soju (순하리 유자)

$12.99
Peach flavored Soju (순하리 복숭아)
$12.99

Peach flavored Soju (순하리 복숭아)

$12.99
Green Grape flavored Soju (청포도에 이슬)
$12.99

Green Grape flavored Soju (청포도에 이슬)

$12.99
Plum flavored Soju (자두에 이슬)
$12.99

Plum flavored Soju (자두에 이슬)

$12.99
Grapefruit flavored Soju (자몽에 이슬)
$12.99

Grapefruit flavored Soju (자몽에 이슬)

$12.99

Makgulli

Makgulli (막걸리Korea Carbonated Rice Wine 6%)
$14.99

Makgulli (막걸리Korea Carbonated Rice Wine 6%)

$14.99

New Menu

Stir-fried Chicken Gizzards (닭똥집볶음)
$14.99

Stir-fried Chicken Gizzards (닭똥집볶음)

$14.99

Deep Fried Chicken Gizzards (닭똥집튀김)

$13.99

Spicy whelks with noodles (골뱅이무침)

$25.99
Stir-fried Spicy Chicken (닭갈비)

Stir-fried Spicy Chicken (닭갈비)

$22.99

Fish Cake Soup (어묵탕)

$16.99

Starters

4 pieces fried mozzarella sticks
Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$4.99

8 Pieces chip fried pickles

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$4.99

4 Pieces fried mozzarella sticks

Jalapeno Poppers

Jalapeno Poppers

$4.99

4 pieces fried Jalapeno Poppers filled with cream cheese

Fried Mushroom

Fried Mushroom

$4.99

8 pieces battered fried mushroom

Half Sampler

$9.99

Whole Sampler

$17.99

Sides

Original Fries

$5.99

Cheese Fries

$7.99
Garlic Parm Fries

Garlic Parm Fries

$6.99

The best garlic fries in the entire universe. Yes, we said it.

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.99

Tator Tots

$5.99

Cheese Tots

$7.99
Garlic Parm Tots

Garlic Parm Tots

$6.99

If garlic can be added to everything, the entire world has been missing garlic parmesan tots. We have bring it to the life. Probably we are the only place where you can get tasty tots tossed in garlic and real parmesan cheese.

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$7.99

Garlic Bread

$2.50

honey Biscuits

$2.50

White Rice

$1.50

Pickled Radish

$1.99

Celery

$1.75
Dumpling (8)

Dumpling (8)

$5.99

8 pieces dumpling deep fried in oil providing you a different texture than traditional half fried dumplings.

Fried jalapenos (4)

$1.99

Wings

5 Naked Wings

$9.99

Choose one sauce of your choice either on top of wings or on the side. *xSOS - Sauce On the Side

5 Battered Wings

5 Battered Wings

$9.99

Crispy battered with our own secret recipe. Enjoy crispy outside and moist inside. Choose one sauce of your choice either on top of wings or on the side. *xSOS - Sauce On the Side

10 Naked Wings

10 Naked Wings

$17.99

Wings in its original shape with no external batter. This is how chicken wing should taste like. Choose up to two sauces of your choice either on top of wings or on the side. *xSOS - Sauce On the Side *Photo shown with sauces tossed.

10 Battered Wings

10 Battered Wings

$17.99

Battered with our secret powder, sweet rice and pinto bean paste base mixed with our own spicy then fried to perfection. True Korean Fried Chicken in wings. Choose up to two sauces of your choice either on top of wings or on the side. *xSOS - Sauce On the Side

Chicken

Half Korean Fried Chicken

$15.99

Half chicken (Half of whole chicken - Wing, Thigh, Leg, and Breast mixed). Pick your sauce to be on top of chicken or on the side. *xSOS - Sauce On the Side

9 Pieces Dark Meats Korean Fried Chicken

9 Pieces Dark Meats Korean Fried Chicken

$15.99

9 pieces of dark meat. 3 legs and 6 pieces thigh meat. (one thigh cut in half) Pick your sauce to be on top of chicken or on the side. *xSOS - Sauce On the Side

Whole Korean Fried Chicken

Whole Korean Fried Chicken

$27.99

This is what you get in Korea but better save your plane ticket and enjoy! (whole chicken - Wing, Thigh, Leg, and Breast) Pick up to two sauces either on top of chicken or on the side. *xSOS - Sauce On the Side

18 Pieces Dark Meats KFC

$27.99

18 pieces of dark meat. 6 legs and 12 pieces thigh meat. (one thigh cut in half) Pick your sauce to be on top of chicken or on the side. *xSOS - Sauce On the Side

Garlic Lover Half Chicken

Garlic Lover Half Chicken

$17.99

Nothing says too much garlic! Now you smell like one, so Try!!

Garlic Lover's 9 Pieces Dark Meat

Garlic Lover's 9 Pieces Dark Meat

$18.99

Nothing says too much garlic! Now you smell like one, so Try!!

Garlic Lover's 10 Battered Wings

Garlic Lover's 10 Battered Wings

$18.99

Garlic on battered wing, yummy. Now you smell like one, so Try!!

Garlic Lover's Whole Chicken

$29.99

Garlic Lover's 18 Pieces Dark Meat

$29.99

Half Green Onion Ck

$17.99

9 Dark Green Onion Ck

$18.99

24 Boneless Green Onion Ck

$18.99

10 Battered Wings Onion Ck

$18.99
Whole Green Onion Ck

Whole Green Onion Ck

$29.99

Experience true harmony in green and fried chicken. Put sauce on green onion please.

18 Dark Green Onion Ck

$29.99

Hot Chicken

$16.99

Do you love spicy? It is our most spicy menu available. Thigh meat cut and marinated with our special inhouse spicy sauce oven cooked for perfection topped with mozzarella cheese that will burn your mouth and stomach.

Half Pepper Ck

Half Pepper Ck

$17.99

Enjoy hiwings' Korean Fried Chicken sautéed with our special sauce with lots of red pepper and jalapeno pepper. Go really well with white rice.

9 Dark Pepper Ck

9 Dark Pepper Ck
$18.99

$18.99

10 wings Pepper Ck

$19.99

1.5 lb Boneless Pepper Ck

$18.99

Whole Pepper Ck

$29.99

18 Dark Pepper Ck

$29.99

Half Tongdak

$15.99
Whole Tongdak

Whole Tongdak

$27.99

Fried Chicken in its very original form. This is how chicken taste like when deep fried in oil for 28 minutes. You never tasted original fried chicken before. Get it today, it's worth waiting. *Please add extra 10 minutes in waiting time.

Half Oven Ck

$17.99

9 Dark Oven Ck

$17.99

Whole Chicken Oven

$29.99

18 Dark Oven Chicken

$29.99

2 legs 2 thighs Dark Combo

$14.99

3 Tenders Combo

$15.99

5 Naked Wings Combo

$16.99

5 Battered Wings Combo

$16.99

Boneless bites combo

$16.99

Boneless

Boneless Bites

$14.99

1 lb of 100% breast meat bites. Choose one sauce of your choice either on top of boneless or on the side. *xSOS - Sauce On the Side

Tenders

3 Tenders

3 Tenders

$9.99

Love our tender as its crispy outside with fully moist meat will treat your heart with hiwings' loving tender. Choose one sauce of your choice either on the top of tenders or on the side. *xSOS - Sauce On the Side

5 Tenders

5 Tenders

$14.99

Choose one sauce of your choice either on the top of delicious tenders or on the side. *xSOS - Sauce On the Side

Salad

We love salad and you love salad. We are giving you extra everything in our hiwings' Hi Chef salad. *Photo is the actual representation of what you get.
Hi Chef Salad

Hi Chef Salad

$13.99

We love salad and you love salad. We are giving you extra everything in our hiwings' Hi Chef salad. *Photo is the actual representation of what you get.

Side Salad

Side Salad

$9.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Best Korean Fried Chicken is in Austin. hiwings is proud to serve you truly delicious and fresh chicken cooked with the most carefully selected (and the best!) ingredients.

Location

2525 W Anderson Ln Unit 135, Austin, TX 78757

Directions

Gallery
Best Korean Fried Chicken image
Best Korean Fried Chicken image

