Stir Hibachi 1048 Collinsville Crossing Blvd.

Popular Items

CHICKEN TERIYAKI
ORANGE CHICKEN
CRAB RANGOON

TERIYAKI MENU

CHICKEN TERIYAKI

CHICKEN TERIYAKI

$9.99+

SERVED GRILLED VEGGIES AND WHITE RICE

STEAK TERIYAKI

STEAK TERIYAKI

$9.99+

SERVED WITH VEGGIES AND WHITE RICE

SHRIMP TERIYAKI

SHRIMP TERIYAKI

$9.99+

SERVED WITH VEGGIES AND WHITE RICE

SALMON TERIYAKI

SALMON TERIYAKI

$9.99+

SERVED WITH VEGGIES AND WHITE RICE

VEGGIE TERIYAKI

VEGGIE TERIYAKI

$9.99+

SERVED WITH WHITE RICE

CLASSICS

ORANGE CHICKEN

ORANGE CHICKEN

$9.99+

TEMPURA BATTERED CRISPY FRIED CHICKEN BREAST NUGGETS TOSSED IN CITRUS ORANGE GLAZE

HONEY SESAME CHICKEN

HONEY SESAME CHICKEN

$9.99+

CRISPY FRIED TEMPURA BREADED CHICKEN BREAST NUGGETS TOSSED IN HONEY SESAME SAUCE

HONEY WALNUT SHRIMP

HONEY WALNUT SHRIMP

$9.99+

TEMPURA FRIED SHRIMP TOSSED IN OUR SWEET ICING GLAZE W CANDY WALNUTS

POW POW CHICKEN

POW POW CHICKEN

$9.99+

SPICY GRILLED CHICKEN ZUCHINI RED PEPPERS AND PEANUTS IN KUNG POW SUACE

BANG BANG BEEF

BANG BANG BEEF

$9.99+

SPICY STEAK WITH RED AND GREEN PEPPERS AND ONIONS

BOOM BOOM SHRIMP

BOOM BOOM SHRIMP

$9.99+

GRILLED SHRIMP WITH CURRY AND SURRACHA AND PEPPERS AND ONION

BEEF AND BROCCOLI

BEEF AND BROCCOLI

$9.99+

BEEF AND BROCCOLI IN HONEY AND HOISIN SAUCE

APPETIZERS

CHICKEN EGG ROLL

$5.00

2 CHICKEN EGG ROLLS

VEGGIE SPRING ROLLS

$5.00

3 VEGGIE SPRING ROLLS

CRAB RANGOON

$5.00

5 CRAB RANGOON

CALIMARI

$15.00

FRIED CALAMARI W SAUCE

white rice

$5.00

fried rice

$5.00

noodles

$5.00

Sushi

$8.99

ICE COLD SODA

COKE

$2.50

DIET COKE

$2.50

SPRITE

$2.50

DR PEPPER

$2.50

ORANGE FANTA

$2.50

MINUTE MAID LEMONADE

$2.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Savor the Flavor ! Let the Flames Begin !

Location

1048 Collinsville Crossing Blvd., Collinsville, IL 62234

Directions

Gallery
Stir Hibachi image

