Stir Hibachi 1048 Collinsville Crossing Blvd.
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Savor the Flavor ! Let the Flames Begin !
Location
1048 Collinsville Crossing Blvd., Collinsville, IL 62234
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Andrias Steakhouse - 6805 Old Collinsville Rd
No Reviews
6805 Old Collinsville Rd OFallon, IL 62269
View restaurant
Edley's BBQ - Edley's Glen Carbon
No Reviews
2392 S. State Rt. 157 Glen Carbon, IL 62034
View restaurant
More near Collinsville