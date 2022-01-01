Hibachi 773 6350 van nuys blvd

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hibachi 773

review star

No reviews yet

6350 van nuys blvd

Van Nuys, CA 91401

Order Again

Single Hibachi Plate

All orders are served with white rice and vegetables and one sauce
Chicken Plate

Chicken Plate

$17.99

Chicken plate includes 8oz of tender white chicken breast cooked to perfection with vegetables, rice, and your choice of sauce.

Shrimp Plate

Shrimp Plate

$20.99

Shrimp plate includes fresh jumbo shrimp cooked to perfection with vegetables, rice, and your choice of sauce.

Steak Plate

Steak Plate

$21.99

Steak plate includes 8oz of tender New York strip steak cooked to perfection with vegetables, rice, and your choice of sauce.

Salmon Plate

Salmon Plate

$21.99

Salmon plate includes moist filet of fresh salmon cooked to perfection with vegetables, rice, and your choice of sauce.

Crab Leg Cluster Plate

Crab Leg Cluster Plate

$29.99

Crab Leg Cluster plate includes 1 full Snow crab cluster steamed to perfection and topped with melted garlic butter along with vegetables, rice, and your choice of sauce.

Lobster Plate

Lobster Plate

$29.99

Lobster plate includes a 6oz lobster tail grilled to perfection and topped with melted garlic butter along with vegetables, rice, and your choice of sauce.

Vegetarian plate

$10.99

Combo Hibachi Plate

Combo Plate

Combo Plate

$14.00

Combo Plates come with 3 choices of protein cooked to perfection with vegetables, rice, and sauce of your choice.

Hibachi Burritos

Hibachi Burrito

Hibachi Burrito

$9.99

All burritos come w/ fried rice, onions & 1 choice of protein and sauce

Hibachi Smash Burger

2 japanese angus seasoned beef patties smashed with cheese, grilled onions, and our secret sauce on a butter bun

Hibachi Smash Burger

$9.99

Half pound of japanese seasoned angus beef smashed with cheese, grilled onions, and our secret sauce on a butter bun

Sides

White Rice

$2.99
Hibachi Noodles

Hibachi Noodles

$4.99Out of stock

Fried Rice

$4.99

Crab fried rice

$7.99
Crab Leg Cluster

Crab Leg Cluster

$13.99

Side of Veggies

$2.99

Extra sauces

Extra sauces

Extra sauces

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Order online or come in and enjoy our delicious hibachi plates with our home made garlic butter and special sauces. Skip the wait at the food trucks and get hibachi delivered right to your door step.

Location

6350 van nuys blvd, Van Nuys, CA 91401

Directions

