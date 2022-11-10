Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hibachi Jr.

review star

No reviews yet

11321 Lebanon Rd

Mt. Juliet, TN 37122

Order Again

Popular Items

#2. H Chk Teriyaki
#5. H Steak (Marinated)
#7. H FM Bowl

Drinks

Coke

$1.95+

Med size (16oz)

Diet Coke

$1.95+

Med size (16 oz)

Sprite

$1.95+

Med size (16 oz)

Dr. Pepper

$1.95+

Med size (16 oz)

Fanta Orange

$1.95+

Med size (16 oz)

Lemonade

$1.95+

Med size (16 oz)

Sweet Tea

$1.95+

(Med size (16 oz) **Fresh brewed

Unsweet Tea

$1.95+

Med size (16 oz) **Fresh Brewed

Bottle Water

$1.95Out of stock

Water Fountain

Hot Green Tea

$2.35

Soups

House soup

$1.95

*(Made daily) Chicken broth soup w/ thin sliced mushrooms, & green onions.

Miso soup

$1.95

*(Made daily) Japanese soybean paste soup w/ seaweed, tofu & green onions

Salads

Fresh hand cut crisp Iceberg & Green Leaf Lettuce w/ thin sliced Red Cabbage, Carrots & our signature Ginger dressing.

House salad

$1.95

Fresh hand cut crisp Iceberg & Green Leaf Lettuce w/ thin sliced Red Cabbage, Carrots & our signature Ginger dressing.

Appetizers

Egg Rolls

Egg Rolls

$5.50

2pcs 3oz/per Deep fried pork & veg mix egg rolls w/ sweet chili sauce

Spring Rolls

Spring Rolls

$5.00

3pcs 2oz/per, Deep fried all veg mix spring rolls w/ sweet chili sauce

Edemame

Edemame

$4.00

5oz Steamed soy beans topped w/ sea salt

Crab Rangoon

Crab Rangoon

$5.00

4pcs Deep fried Wonton wrapped cream cheese & crabmeat

Dynamite Chicken

$6.00

Tempura Battered Chicken w/ coated & drizzled with spicy mayo

Entrées (Hibachi & Stir Fry Noodles)

#1. H Vegetables

#1. H Vegetables

$10.95

Includes: Fried rice, mixed veggies & 4 oz Yum Yum sauce. Fresh assorted veggies w/ fried rice.

#2. H Chk Teriyaki

#2. H Chk Teriyaki

$11.95

Includes: Fried rice, mixed veggies & 4 oz Yum Yum sauce. Juicy boneless chicken caramelized in House Teriyaki Sauce.

#3. H Shrimp

#3. H Shrimp

$12.95

Includes: Fried rice, mixed veggies & 4 oz Yum Yum sauce. Juicy Vannamei shrimp w/ soy sauce & Lemon

#4. H Crabmeat (imit)

#4. H Crabmeat (imit)

$10.95

Includes: Fried rice, mixed veggies & 4 oz Yum Yum sauce. Flat top sautéed imitation crab flavored with soy sauce & lemon juice.

#5. H Steak (Marinated)

#5. H Steak (Marinated)

$12.95

Includes: Fried ride, mixed veggies & 4 oz Yum Yum sauce. Marinated cut sirloin steaks w/ mushrooms & soy sauce. (Temp Cook: Well done only)

#6. H Ny Steak Bowl

$14.95

Includes: Fried rice, mixed veggies & 4 oz Yum Yum sauce. Hand cut Ny Steak, seared & sizzled w/ soy sauce and mushrooms. Cook Temp: Rare, Med Rare, Medium, Med Well or Well Done.

#7. H FM Bowl

#7. H FM Bowl

$16.95

Includes: Fried rice, mixed veggies & 4 oz Yum Yum sauce. Hand cut tender filet mignon seared & sizzled w/ soy sauce & mushrooms. Cook Temp: Rare, Med Rare, Medium, Med Well or Well Done.

#8. H Scallops Bowl

#8. H Scallops Bowl

$16.95

Includes: Fried rice, mixed veggies & 4 oz Yum Yum sauce. Grilled & seared sea scallops sizzled w/ soy sauce & lemon Juice.

#9. Stir-fry Noodle Vegetables

#9. Stir-fry Noodle Vegetables

$10.95

Mixed assorted veggies w/ stir-fry noodles (choice of: yakisoba-thin or yakiudon-thick) & soba sauce **Yakisoba noodles most popular

#10. Stir-fry Noodle Chicken

#10. Stir-fry Noodle Chicken

$11.95

Grilled chicken w/ veggies, stir-fry noodles (Choice of Yakisoba-thin or Yakiudon-thick) & soba sauce. **Yakisoba noodles most popular

#11. Stir-fry Noodle Shrimp

#11. Stir-fry Noodle Shrimp

$12.95

Grilled vannamei shrimp w/ veggies, stir-fry noodles (choice of: Yakisoba-thin or Yakiudon-thick) & soba sauce. **Yakisoba noodles most popular

#12. Stir-fry Noodle Scallops

#12. Stir-fry Noodle Scallops

$16.95

Grilled sea scallops w/ mixed veggies & choice of Noodles: Yakisoba-thin or Yakiudon-thick, & soba sauce. Yakisoba Noodles most popular

#13 Stir-fry Noodle Marinated Steak

#13 Stir-fry Noodle Marinated Steak

$12.95

Grilled marinated steak w/ mixed veggies & choice of stir-fry noodles: Yakisoba-thin or Yakiudon-thick, and soba sauce. **Yakisoba noodles most popular

Sushi Rolls

California roll

$6.50

Avocado, Crabstick, Cumber

Crunchy Crab Roll

$6.95

Rice, Seaweed, Crabstick, Cucumber

Crunchy Shrimp Roll

$6.95

Rice, Seaweed, Shrimp, Cucumber

Vegetable Roll

$6.50

Rice, Seaweed, Avocado, Cucumber, Burdock, Kampyo, Radish,

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$8.50

Rice, Seaweed, Shrimp Tempura, Seasoned crabmeat, Avocado, & topped w/ Spicy Mayo

Spicy Tuna Roll

$7.95

Ground Tuna, Cucumber, Spicy sauce

Sauces (Extra)

Yum Yum Sauce (4 oz)

$1.00

Ginger Sauce (2 oz)

$0.50

Hot Paste (2 oz)

$0.50

Teriyaki Sauce (2 oz)

$0.50

House Salad dressing (2 oz)

$0.50

Side

Side Fried Rice

$4.00

Side Steam Rice

$3.00

Side Yakisoba-thin Noodles

$3.50

Side Udon-thick Noodles

$3.50

Side Chicken

$4.00

Side Steak (Marinated)

$4.00

Side Ny Steak

$6.00

Side FM

$11.50

Side Shrimp

$5.00

Side Crabmeat (imitation)

$3.50

Side Scallops

$11.50

Side Vegetables

$2.00

Side Broccoli

$2.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are a fast paced Teppanyaki style of cooking known to many as Hibachi, where fresh assorted vegetables,steaks, seafoods,stir-fry noodles etc.. are seared, mixed & sautéed on the flat top griddle with a variety of seasonings and signature home made sauces.

Website

Location

11321 Lebanon Rd, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122

Directions

Gallery
Hibachi Jr. image
Hibachi Jr. image

