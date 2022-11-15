Hibachi King imageView gallery

Hibachi King

review star

No reviews yet

$$

7 FEDERAL RD

BROOKFIELD, CT 06804

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Main Courses

Chicken

$9.99

Prime cut of white meat chicken prepared and grilled to royalty standards for your enjoyment with broccoli and zucchini in a ginger soy sauce

Double Chicken

$11.99

Grilled with broccoli and zucchini in a ginger soy sauce

Chicken & Steak

$13.99

Chicken & Shrimp

$13.99

Chicken, Steak & Shrimp

$17.99

Steak

$11.99

The freshest shrimp grilled to perfection for mouth-watering flavor grilled with broccoli and zucchini in a ginger soy sauce

Double Steak

$13.99

Grilled with broccoli and zucchini in a ginger soy sauce

Steak & Shrimp

$13.99

Tofu and Vegetables

$8.99

Double Tofu and Vegetables

$10.99

Filet Mignon

$14.99

USDA choice lean steak grilled to a delicious medium-well with broccoli and zucchini in a ginger soy sauce

Double Filet Mignon

$18.99

Grilled with broccoli and zucchini in a ginger soy sauce

Filet & Chicken

$16.99

Filet Mignon & Shrimp

$17.99

Filet Mignon, Chicken, & Shrimp

$18.99

Grilled Salmon

$14.99

Grilled with broccoli and zucchini in a ginger soy sauce

Double Salmon

$19.99

Shrimp

$11.99

Grilled with broccoli and zucchini in a ginger soy sauce

Double Shrimp

$14.99

Salmon & Shrimp

$17.99

Sides

Side Japanese Fried Rice

$3.99

White Rice

$3.99

King Soba Noodle

$4.99

Side Vegetables

$4.99

Maki (Japanese Spring Roll)

$2.99

Egg Roll

$2.99

Chicken Wings 10/PCS

$12.99

Shrimp Tempura 5/PCS

$6.99

Coconut Shrimp 7/PCS

$8.99

Extra To-Go Sauce

$0.75

Large To-Go Sauce

$3.99

Hibachi House Salad

$4.99

Hibachi King French Fries Large

$6.99

Drinks

Soda Can

$1.50

Soda Bottle

$2.50

Additional Request

Extra Chicken

$2.00

Extra Steak

$3.00

Extra Filet Mignon

$4.00

Extra Salmon

$4.00

Extra Grilled Veggies

$3.00

Extra Rice

$2.00

Extra Noodles

$2.50

8oz Burger and French Fries

$10.99

Philly Cheesesteak

$9.99

Rib Eye Steak

$18.99

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Steak Wrap

$12.99

Shrimp Wrap

$12.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Kids Menu

4oz Angus Burger with French Fries

$8.99

Hibachi King French Fries

$6.99

Chicken Tender and French Fries

$8.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Authentic Japanese Hibachi Style food

Location

7 FEDERAL RD, BROOKFIELD, CT 06804

Directions

Gallery
Hibachi King image

Similar restaurants in your area

BBR - Brookfield
orange starNo Reviews
7 federal road brookfield, CT 06804
View restaurantnext
Widow Browns Cafe
orange star4.3 • 595
128 Federal Rd Danbury, CT 06811
View restaurantnext
Prime Pub - Danbury
orange starNo Reviews
2 Nabby Road Danbury, CT 06811
View restaurantnext
Gallo Express
orange starNo Reviews
116 NEWTOWN RD. DAMBURY, CT 06810
View restaurantnext
Market Place Tavern - Brookfield
orange star4.5 • 273
189 Federal Road Brookfield, CT 06804
View restaurantnext
Puerto Vallarta Danbury
orange star3.5 • 169
98 Newtown Road Danbury, CT 06810
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in BROOKFIELD

Pulcinella's Wood Fired Pizza
orange star4.5 • 580
640 Federal Rd Brookfield, CT 06804
View restaurantnext
Market Place Tavern - Brookfield
orange star4.5 • 273
189 Federal Road Brookfield, CT 06804
View restaurantnext
Frankies Family Restaurant - Brookfield, CT
orange star4.7 • 192
270 Federal Rd Brookfield, CT 06804
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near BROOKFIELD
Newtown
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Danbury
review star
Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)
Bethel
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Sandy Hook
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Southbury
review star
No reviews yet
Monroe
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Brewster
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Ridgefield
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Middlebury
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston