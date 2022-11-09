A map showing the location of Hibachi PlusView gallery

Hibachi Plus

5080 Oxford Ln

Ontario, CA 91762

Hibachi Menu

Hibachi Noodle Bowl (Optional Choice of Meat)

$6.50

Hibachi Steak & Chicken Combo Bowl

$24.00

Hibachi Fried Rice Bowl (Optional Choice of Meat)

$7.25

Hibachi Combo Plate Trio

$37.00

Hibachi Master Plate

$48.00

Seafood Pan Roast

$47.00

Served with shrimp, lobster, halibut, & white rice.

Plus Menu

Mimi's Steak with Fries

$32.00

Little Charlie's Shrimp & Spaghetti

$28.00

Spicy marinara under linguini

Chicken Parmesean

$25.00

Kobra Kai Chicken

$27.00

Hurricane Chicken

$25.00

Loco Lomo Saltiado

$27.00

Mimi's Shrimp & Spaghetti

$27.00

A La Carte

Colossal shrimp

$14.25

Ribeye Steak

$16.25

Lobster tail

$24.50

Chicken

$12.25

Drinks

Soda

$1.75

Bottled Water

$1.25

Extra Sauce

Garlic butter

$0.50

Ninja sauce

$0.50

Ginger sauce

$0.50

Morocho peppers

$0.50

Yum yum sauce

$0.50

Kids Menu

Chicken Strips with Fries

$6.00

Cheeseburger with Fries

$6.00

Sides

Butter,garlic,parsley,sea salt

White rice

$4.50

Fried rice

$6.50

Noodle

$6.25

Veggie

$4.25
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

5080 Oxford Ln, Ontario, CA 91762

Directions

