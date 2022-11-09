Hibachi Plus
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
5080 Oxford Ln, Ontario, CA 91762
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Bushfire Kitchen - EASTVALE
No Reviews
14135 Limonite St., Suite 240 Eastvale, CA 92880
View restaurant
Noodle St Eastvale - 14135 Limonite Ave
No Reviews
14135 Limonite Ave Eastvale, CA 91752
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Ontario
WaBa Grill - WG0147 - Ontario (Mountain)
4.6 • 1,004
1337 N Mountain Ave Ontario, CA 91762
View restaurant
WaBa Grill - WG0009 - Ontario 2 (Philadelphia)
4.6 • 1,004
1055 W Philadelphia St Ontario, CA 91762
View restaurant
Compadres Cantina - -2250 S. Euclid Ave Unit E
4.5 • 840
-2250 S. Euclid Ave Unit E Ontario, CA 91762
View restaurant