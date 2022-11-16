- Home
Hibiki Sushi
732 Reviews
$$
2651 Commerce St Ste 120
Dallas, TX 75226
Popular Items
Appetizers
Edamame (V)
Cooked soybean pods lightly salted
Gyoza - Veggie (V)
Japanese pot stickers with ponzu sauce
Gyoza - Pork
Japanese pot stickers with ponzu sauce
Shrimp Shumai
Japanese shrimp dumplings with ponzu sauce
Takoyaki
Small batter balls filled with octopus pieces with special sauce
Soft Shell Crab
Dipped in a light batter and deep fried with ponzu sauce
Calamari Tempura - 6 pcs
Sliced calamari dipped in a light batter and cooked tempura style with spicy mayo on the side
Rock Shrimp Tempura
Deep fried shrimp with creamy Japanese citrus sauce and chopped green onion
Mixed Tempura (V)
2pcs shrimps and vegetables dipped in a light batter and deep fried
Chicken Karage
Deep fried chicken marinated in ginger, garlic and soy sauce
Agedashi Tofu (V)
Crispy deep fried tofu blocks in tempura sauce
Bacon Maki
Scallop, shrimp and quail egg skewers wrapped with bacon
Scallop Butter yaki
Scallop, shiitake mushrooms and asparagus sauté with lemon butter and soy sauce
Sashimi Cocktail (R)
Assorted sashimi with scallion, masago and chef special sauce
Hamachi Kama
Grilled yellowtail collar served with ponzu sauce
Salmon Kama
Grilled salmon collar served with ponzu sauce
Shishito Peppers (V)
Grilled shishito peppers lightly salted with lemon juice and bonito flakes
Salads
House Salad (V)
Mixed greens, tomato, carrot and red onion tossed in our house ginger dressing
Squid Salad
Tender squid salad marinated in a tangy sweet sauce
Sashimi Salad (R)
Mixed greens topped with assorted sashimi served with chef’s special sauce
Sunomono Special (R)
Assorted seafood and cucumber salad with sesame dressing
Cucumber Salad
Cucumber and crab salad with sesame dressing
Seaweed Salad (V)
Seaweed salad marinated in a sesame dressing
Poki Salad (R)
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, seaweed salad and red onion with mixed spicy sauce
Side Salad
Entrees
Chicken Teriyaki
Grilled boneless chicken served on a sizzling plate with teriyaki sauce
Beef Teriyaki
Grilled Rib-eye steak served on a sizzling plate with teriyaki sauce
Salmon Teriyaki
Grilled salmon served on a sizzling plate with teriyaki sauce
Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura
6pcs shrimps and vegetables dipped in a light batter and deep fried served with tempura sauce
Kalbi
Korean-style marinated BBQ beef short ribs on a sizzling plate
Chicken Katsu
Lightly breaded and fried chicken served with katsu sauce
Tonkatsu
Lightly breaded and fried pork cutlets served with katsu sauce
Noodle & Rice
Boat Selections
Texas Boat for 2 people (R)
Beef Teriyaki, Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura, Gyoza, Tonkatsu, California roll, Spicy tuna roll and 6 pcs of Sashimi (tuna, salmon and albacore) with miso soup, salad and steamed rice
Texas Boat for 3 people (R)
Beef Teriyaki, Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura, Gyoza, Tonkatsu, California roll, Spicy tuna roll and 6 pcs of Sashimi (tuna, salmon and albacore) with miso soup, salad and steamed rice
Sushi Boat for 2 people (R)
Tuna roll, California roll, Spicy tuna roll, Philadelphia roll, Alaska roll, Crunch Roll, 6 pcs of Sushi (tuna, salmon, yellowtail, albacore, white fish and shrimp) and 6 pcs of Sashimi (tuna, yellowtail and salmon) with miso soup and salad
Sushi Boat for 3 people (R)
Tuna roll, California roll, Spicy tuna roll, Philadelphia roll, Alaska roll, Crunch Roll, 6 pcs of Sushi (tuna, salmon, yellowtail, albacore, white fish and shrimp) and 6 pcs of Sashimi (tuna, yellowtail and salmon) with miso soup and salad
Side Orders
Sushi
Tuna Sushi (R)
Toro Sushi (Fatty Tuna) (R)
Yellowtail Sushi (Hamachi) (R)
Salmon Sushi (R)
Smoked Salmon Sushi (R)
Albacore Sushi (R)
Super White Tuna Sushi (R)
Shrimp Sushi
Garlic Tuna Sushi (R)
Sweet Shrimp Sushi (Ama Ebi) (R)
Mackerel Sushi (R)
Freshwater Eel Sushi (Unagi)
Octopus Sushi (Tako)
Squid Sushi (Ika) (R)
Japanese Snapper Sushi (R)
Surf Clam Sushi (R)
Scallop Sushi (R)
Sea Urchin Sushi (R)
Salmon Roe Sushi (Ikura) (R)
Smelt Roe Sushi (Masago) (R)
Tamago Sushi
Inari Sushi
Real Crab Sushi
Tobiko Sushi
Bluefin Sushi
Sashimi
Tuna Sashimi (R)
Toro Sashimi (Fatty Tuna) (R)
Yellowtail Sashimi (Hamachi) (R)
Salmon Sashimi (R)
Smoked Salmon Sashimi (R)
Albacore Sashimi (R)
Super White Tuna Sashimi (R)
Shrimp Sashimi
Garlic Tuna Sashimi (R)
Sweet Shrimp Sashimi (Ama Ebi) (R)
Mackerel Sashimi (R)
Freshwater Eel Sashimi (Unagi)
Octopus Sashimi (Tako)
Squid Sashimi (Ika) (R)
Japanese Snapper Sashimi (R)
Surf Clam Sashimi (R)
Scallop Sashimi (R)
Sea Urchin Sashimi (R)
Salmon Roe Sashimi (Ikura) (R)
Smelt Roe Sashimi (Masago) (R)
Tamago Sashimi
Inari Sashimi
Real Crab Sashimi
Blufin Tuna Sashimi
Classic Roll
California Roll
Tuna Roll (R)
Salmon Roll (R)
Yellowtail Roll (R)
Cucumber Roll (V)
Avocado Roll (V)
Oshinko Roll (V)
Salmon Skin Roll
Philadelphia Roll (R)
Spicy Crab Roll
Spicy Tuna Roll (R)
Spicy Salmon Roll (R)
Spicy Yellowtail Roll (R)
Spicy Scallop Roll (R)
Vegetable Roll (V)
Asparagus Roll (V)
Eel Roll
Deep Fried Vegetable Roll (V)
Hand Roll
California Hand Roll
Tuna Hand Roll (R)
Salmon Hand Roll (R)
Yellowtail Hand Roll (R)
Cucumber Hand Roll (V)
Avocado Hand Roll (V)
Oshinko Hand Roll (V)
Salmon Skin Hand Roll
Philadelphia Hand Roll (R)
Spicy Crab Hand Roll
Spicy Tuna Hand Roll (R)
Spicy Salmon Hand Roll (R)
Spicy Yellowtail Hand Roll (R)
Spicy Scallop Hand Roll (R)
Vegetable Hand Roll (V)
Asparagus Hand Roll (V)
Eel Hand Roll
Nagi Toro Handroll
Specialty Roll
Ahi Tower (R)
Layers of spicy tuna, avocado, crab, rice, caviar and radish sprout with spicy mayo, eel sauce and wasabi sauce.
Alaska Roll (R)
Crab, cucumber and avocado topped with salmon.
Alligator Roll
Crab, cucumber and avocado. Topped with deep fried eel and eel sauce.
Anthem Roll (R)
Crab, cucumber and avocado topped with spicy tuna and eel sauce.
Arizona Roll (R)
Yellowtail, cucumber, avocado, green onion and topped with yellowtail, jalapeño and citrus sauce.
Ashley Special (R)
(No Rice) Salmon, crab, avocado and cilantro with mango sauce and brown sauce.
Bam Bam Roll(R)
Shrimp tempura and cucumber inside & spicy soft shell crab outside. Topped with avocado, seared tuna and spicy ponzu sauce.
Bonzai Roll
(6 pcs) Shrimp tempura, crab, cucumber and avocado. Wrapped with soy & seaweed paper and eel sauce.
Boom Boom Nipple Roll
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado and cream cheese with mixed fish tempura, spicy mayo, eel sauce and mango sauce.
Booty Call (R)
Cucumber, avocado, shrimp inside & albacore and deep fried onion outside with eel sauce, spicy mayo and orgasm sauce.
Burning your Stomach (R)
Crab, cucumber and shrimp inside & tuna outside. Topped with spicy tuna, crab, jalapeño with extra spicy sauce and brown sauce.
Caterpillar Roll
Shrimp tempura, cucumber and eel topped with avocado and eel sauce.
Cherry Blossom (R)
(No Rice) Spicy soft shell crab, masago, and green onion wrapped with avocado and eel sauce.
Chicken Teriyaki Roll
Grilled chicken and green onion with eel sauce.
Cowboy Roll (R)
Spicy soft shell crab, spicy tuna, crab, cucumber and spicy raw scallop in and out topped with yellowtail, salmon and brown sauce.
Crunch Roll
Shrimp tempura, cucumber and avocado topped with crunch and eel sauce.
D.D Roll (R)
Shrimp tempura, cucumber and crab. Topped with spicy salmon and avocado with screaming orgasm sauce.
Dancing Eel Roll (R)
Shrimp tempura and cucumber inside & spicy tuna outside. Topped with eel, avocado, masago and eel sauce.
Deep Ellum Special (R)
Shrimp tempura, crab and cucumber topped with avocado, spicy yellowtail, crunch, spicy mayo and eel sauce.
Dragon Roll
Crab, cucumber and avocado topped with eel and eel sauce.
Flower Special (R)
Shrimp tempura, tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado, crab and cucumber wrapped with soy paper with spicy ponzu, eel sauce, spicy mayo and masago on top.
Franky Special (R)
Shrimp tempura, crab and cucumber inside & spicy tuna outside. Topped with deep fried salmon and sweet and spicy sauce.
Grand Canyon Roll (R)
Crab, cucumber and avocado topped with scallop, shrimp, mushroom, scallion and masago.
Hawaiian Roll (R)
Tuna, cucumber, avocado and scallion topped with tuna, jalapeño and citrus sauce.
Hibiki Special (R)
Spicy tuna and cucumber topped with salmon, masago, scallion and spicy ponzu sauce.
I Love My Ass (R)
Spicy soft shell crab, cucumber, crab and spicy tuna inside & spicy soft shell crab, crab and spicy tuna outside. Topped with white tuna and brown sauce.
Jackpot Special (R)
Shrimp tempura, spicy crab and cucumber inside & spicy crab outside. Topped with shrimp, avocado, crunch, spicy mayo and eel sauce.
James Bond Roll
Crab, cucumber and avocado topped with shrimp and avocado.
Joe's Special (R)
Shrimp tempura inside & tuna and avocado outside with spicy ponzu, masago and green onion on top.
Johnny Roll
(No Rice - 6 pcs) Shrimp tempura and crab wrapped with cucumber and spicy mayo.
Kanpai Special (R)
Shrimp tempura, crab and cucumber topped with yellowtail, avocado and citrus sauce.
Kiss of Fire (R)
Shrimp tempura and cucumber inside & crab, spicy tuna, and soft shell crab outside. Topped with albacore and jalapeño with extra spicy ponzu sauce.
Last Call
Melted mozzarella cheese and crab with mango and eel sauce.
Lettuce Wrap (R)
(No Rice) Spicy tuna, crab, avocado and shrimp tempura wrapped with lettuce.
Lisa Hand Roll (R)
Spicy tuna, crab, avocado and shrimp tempura wrapped with soybean paper.
Lobster Roll
Crab, cucumber and avocado topped with deep fried lobster with eel sauce, spicy mayo, and wasabi mayo.
Mexican Roll (R)
Spicy crab, shrimp, cucumber and avocado.
Mistake Special Roll (R)
Mixed of spicy tuna, spicy yellowtail, spicy salmon, spicy crab and cucumber. Topped with tuna, salmon and yellowtail.
Monkey Roll (R)
Salmon, cream cheese, avocado and crab topped with mango, crunch, mango sauce and eel sauce
One Night Stand (R)
Spicy crab, cucumber and shrimp wrapped with soy paper. Topped with salmon, yellowtail, eel sauce, spicy mayo, and mango sauce.
Pepper Tuna (R)
(No Rice) Seared black pepper tuna topped with tomato, onion, cilantro, avocado and special sauce.
Rainbow Roll (R)
Crab, cucumber and avocado topped with tuna, yellowtail, salmon, shrimp and white fish.
Rock and Roll (R)
(No Rice) Crab, tuna, salmon, white fish, yellowtail, avocado and sprout. Wrapped with cucumber and screaming orgasm sauce.
Screaming Orgasm (R)
(13 pcs) Seared tuna with spicy chef’s special sauce.
Screaming Orgasm Mixed (R)
(13 pcs) Assorted sashimi with spicy chef’s special sauce.
Sex on the Beach (R)
Raw spicy scallop, crab, scallion and cucumber topped with salmon.
Sexy Time Special (R)
Crispy rice with spicy tuna, jalapeño and special sauce.
Shaggy Dog
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese and avocado topped with shredded crab, mayo and eel sauce.
Something Wrong #15 (R)
Calamari tempura and cucumber topped with spicy tuna, shrimp tempura and special sauce.
Something Wrong #69 (R)
Shrimp tempura and cucumber inside & spicy soft shell crab outside. Topped with 5 different fishes with screaming orgasm sauce.
Spider Roll
(6 pcs) Soft shell crab, crab, cucumber and avocado. Wrapped with soy & seaweed paper with eel sauce.
Spring Mountain Roll (R)
(No Rice) Spicy soft shell crab, spicy tuna, crab, shrimp tempura, avocado and radish sprout. Wrapped with rice paper with spicy mayo, eel sauce and hot sauce.
Sushi Nacho (R)
Crispy rice topped with chunk tuna, yellowtail, shrimp, white fish, salmon and special sauce.
Sushi Bomb (R)
(2 pcs) Any fish with extremely spicy sauce, jalapeño and fresh wasabi.
Threesome Special (R)
Deep fried mozzarella cheese topped with crab and spicy soft shell crab with special sauce.
Tiger Roll (R)
Shrimp tempura and cucumber topped with spicy tuna, avocado and eel sauce.
Washington Roll (R)
Salmon, cucumber, avocado, and scallion topped with salmon, jalapeño and citrus sauce.
XXX (R)
Spicy soft shell crab and cucumber topped with spicy tuna, crab and special sauce.
Yellowtail Jalapeno (R)
(7 pcs) Yellowtail sashimi topped with jalapeño, cilantro and citrus sauce.
Kathryn Special
Baked Special
Baked Green Mussel
(3 pcs) Baked half shell mussels with mayo topped with scallion and masago.
Baked Lobster
(No Rice) Chunk lobster, mushroom and asparagus sautéed in creamy sauce with masago on top.
Garlic Butter Special
Shrimp tempura and avocado. Topped with crab, baked halibut, crunch and garlic butter sauce.
Happy Ending
Baked inside and outside of mixed seafood (spicy scallop, crab, tuna and soft shell crab) and cream cheese with chef’s special sauce.
Japanese Lasagna
(6 pcs) Crab, avocado and cream cheese baked with chef’s special sauce.
Mountain Roll
Crab and avocado topped with baked salmon.
Deep Fried Special
Crazy Horse
(6 pcs) Smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado and green onion & deep fried with eel sauce.
Dallas Special
(6 pcs) Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, halibut, crab, eel, avocado and cream cheese & deep fried topped with masago and eel sauce.
Fat Ass Special
(6 pcs) Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, white tuna, crab and avocado & panko deep fried with spicy mayo, eel sauce and hot sauce.
Mozzarella Cheese Roll
Mozzarella cheese and jalapeño & deep fried with eel sauce.
Sun Devil
(6 pcs) Spicy crab, shrimp, cream cheese, avocado, smoked salmon and scallion & deep fried with jalapeño on top, spicy mayo, eel sauce and hot sauce.
Tempura Roll
(6 pcs) Eel, crab, cream cheese and avocado & deep fried with eel sauce.
Who's Your X-Wife?
(No Rice - 4 pcs) Stuffed Jalapeño with chopped assorted fishes and cream cheese & deep fried with sweet and spicy sauce.
Shooters
Oyster Shooter (R)
Oyster, masago, green onion, quail egg, ponzu sauce and tabasco sauce served in a shot glass.
Quail Egg Shooter (R)
Masago, green onion, quail eggs, ponzu sauce and tabasco sauce served in a shot glass.
Scallop Shooter (R)
Scallop, masago, green onion, quail egg, ponzu sauce and tabasco sauce served in a shot glass.
Uni Shooter (R)
Uni, masago, green onion, quail egg, ponzu sauce and tabasco sauce served in a shot glass.
Daily Special
Beer
Sake/Shochu
House Hot Sake
Gokai
Ginjo (S.C.B)
REI
Kikusui
Dassai 50
Dasai 39
Black & Gold
Demon Slayer
Otokoyama
Nigori (S.C.B)
Nigori - White Peach
Nigori - Lychee
Nigori 300ml
Mio
Hana White Peach Sake
Hana Fuji Apple Sake
Hana Pineapple Sake
Chamisul Fresh Soju
Yama Yuzu Sake
Chamisul Green Grape
Chamisul Grapefruit Soju
Soonhari Yogurt Soju
Soonhari Peach Soju
Iichiko Silhouette
Takaka Jun
Kuro Kirishima
Hot Sake With Flavor
N/A Beverages
Seltzer
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
2651 Commerce St Ste 120, Dallas, TX 75226