Sushi & Japanese

Hibiki Sushi

732 Reviews

$$

2651 Commerce St Ste 120

Dallas, TX 75226

Popular Items

Gyoza - Pork
California Roll
Edamame (V)

Appetizers

Edamame (V)

$4.00+

Cooked soybean pods lightly salted

Gyoza - Veggie (V)

$7.00

Japanese pot stickers with ponzu sauce

Gyoza - Pork

$7.00

Japanese pot stickers with ponzu sauce

Shrimp Shumai

$10.50

Japanese shrimp dumplings with ponzu sauce

Takoyaki

$8.00

Small batter balls filled with octopus pieces with special sauce

Soft Shell Crab

$11.00

Dipped in a light batter and deep fried with ponzu sauce

Calamari Tempura - 6 pcs

$10.00

Sliced calamari dipped in a light batter and cooked tempura style with spicy mayo on the side

Rock Shrimp Tempura

$11.00

Deep fried shrimp with creamy Japanese citrus sauce and chopped green onion

Mixed Tempura (V)

$10.00

2pcs shrimps and vegetables dipped in a light batter and deep fried

Chicken Karage

$8.00

Deep fried chicken marinated in ginger, garlic and soy sauce

Agedashi Tofu (V)

$7.00

Crispy deep fried tofu blocks in tempura sauce

Bacon Maki

$10.00

Scallop, shrimp and quail egg skewers wrapped with bacon

Scallop Butter yaki

$11.00

Scallop, shiitake mushrooms and asparagus sauté with lemon butter and soy sauce

Sashimi Cocktail (R)

$14.00

Assorted sashimi with scallion, masago and chef special sauce

Hamachi Kama

$11.00

Grilled yellowtail collar served with ponzu sauce

Salmon Kama

$11.00

Grilled salmon collar served with ponzu sauce

Shishito Peppers (V)

$8.00

Grilled shishito peppers lightly salted with lemon juice and bonito flakes

Salads

House Salad (V)

$5.50

Mixed greens, tomato, carrot and red onion tossed in our house ginger dressing

Squid Salad

$8.00

Tender squid salad marinated in a tangy sweet sauce

Sashimi Salad (R)

$16.00

Mixed greens topped with assorted sashimi served with chef’s special sauce

Sunomono Special (R)

$9.00

Assorted seafood and cucumber salad with sesame dressing

Cucumber Salad

$6.00

Cucumber and crab salad with sesame dressing

Seaweed Salad (V)

$5.50

Seaweed salad marinated in a sesame dressing

Poki Salad (R)

$18.00

Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, seaweed salad and red onion with mixed spicy sauce

Side Salad

$3.00

Entrees

Chicken Teriyaki

$16.00

Grilled boneless chicken served on a sizzling plate with teriyaki sauce

Beef Teriyaki

$18.00

Grilled Rib-eye steak served on a sizzling plate with teriyaki sauce

Salmon Teriyaki

$18.00

Grilled salmon served on a sizzling plate with teriyaki sauce

Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura

$18.00

6pcs shrimps and vegetables dipped in a light batter and deep fried served with tempura sauce

Kalbi

$20.00

Korean-style marinated BBQ beef short ribs on a sizzling plate

Chicken Katsu

$16.00

Lightly breaded and fried chicken served with katsu sauce

Tonkatsu

$16.00

Lightly breaded and fried pork cutlets served with katsu sauce

Noodle & Rice

Kake Udon

$10.00

Tempura Udon

$12.00

Nabeyaki Udon

$16.00

Yaki Udon

$13.00

Yaki Soba

$13.00

Donburi

$17.00

Fried Rice

$13.00

Boat Selections

Texas Boat for 2 people (R)

$70.00

Beef Teriyaki, Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura, Gyoza, Tonkatsu, California roll, Spicy tuna roll and 6 pcs of Sashimi (tuna, salmon and albacore) with miso soup, salad and steamed rice

Texas Boat for 3 people (R)

$95.00

Beef Teriyaki, Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura, Gyoza, Tonkatsu, California roll, Spicy tuna roll and 6 pcs of Sashimi (tuna, salmon and albacore) with miso soup, salad and steamed rice

Sushi Boat for 2 people (R)

$80.00

Tuna roll, California roll, Spicy tuna roll, Philadelphia roll, Alaska roll, Crunch Roll, 6 pcs of Sushi (tuna, salmon, yellowtail, albacore, white fish and shrimp) and 6 pcs of Sashimi (tuna, yellowtail and salmon) with miso soup and salad

Sushi Boat for 3 people (R)

$110.00

Tuna roll, California roll, Spicy tuna roll, Philadelphia roll, Alaska roll, Crunch Roll, 6 pcs of Sushi (tuna, salmon, yellowtail, albacore, white fish and shrimp) and 6 pcs of Sashimi (tuna, yellowtail and salmon) with miso soup and salad

Side Orders

Miso Soup

$3.00

Clam Miso Soup

$5.00

Steamed Rice (V)

$2.50

Brown Rice (V)

$3.50

Assorted Japanese Pickles (V)

$6.00

Kizami Wasabi (V)

$1.50

Chopped Wasabi

Sushi Rice

$3.00

Extra Sauce

$0.50

Sushi

Tuna Sushi (R)

$7.00

Toro Sushi (Fatty Tuna) (R)

$16.00

Yellowtail Sushi (Hamachi) (R)

$7.00

Salmon Sushi (R)

$7.00

Smoked Salmon Sushi (R)

$7.00

Albacore Sushi (R)

$7.00

Super White Tuna Sushi (R)

$7.00

Shrimp Sushi

$6.00

Garlic Tuna Sushi (R)

$8.00

Sweet Shrimp Sushi (Ama Ebi) (R)

$9.00

Mackerel Sushi (R)

$6.00

Freshwater Eel Sushi (Unagi)

$7.00

Octopus Sushi (Tako)

$6.00

Squid Sushi (Ika) (R)

$6.00

Japanese Snapper Sushi (R)

$8.00

Surf Clam Sushi (R)

$6.00

Scallop Sushi (R)

$6.00

Sea Urchin Sushi (R)

$10.00

Salmon Roe Sushi (Ikura) (R)

$6.00

Smelt Roe Sushi (Masago) (R)

$6.00

Tamago Sushi

$4.50

Inari Sushi

$5.00

Real Crab Sushi

$9.00

Tobiko Sushi

$6.00

Bluefin Sushi

$9.00

Sashimi

Tuna Sashimi (R)

$9.00

Toro Sashimi (Fatty Tuna) (R)

$19.00

Yellowtail Sashimi (Hamachi) (R)

$9.00

Salmon Sashimi (R)

$9.00

Smoked Salmon Sashimi (R)

$9.00

Albacore Sashimi (R)

$9.00

Super White Tuna Sashimi (R)

$9.00

Shrimp Sashimi

$8.00

Garlic Tuna Sashimi (R)

$10.00

Sweet Shrimp Sashimi (Ama Ebi) (R)

$11.00

Mackerel Sashimi (R)

$8.00

Freshwater Eel Sashimi (Unagi)

$9.00

Octopus Sashimi (Tako)

$8.00

Squid Sashimi (Ika) (R)

$8.00

Japanese Snapper Sashimi (R)

$10.00

Surf Clam Sashimi (R)

$8.00

Scallop Sashimi (R)

$8.00

Sea Urchin Sashimi (R)

$14.00

Salmon Roe Sashimi (Ikura) (R)

$8.00

Smelt Roe Sashimi (Masago) (R)

$8.00

Tamago Sashimi

$6.50

Inari Sashimi

$7.00

Real Crab Sashimi

$11.00

Blufin Tuna Sashimi

$10.00

Classic Roll

California Roll

$7.00

Tuna Roll (R)

$7.00

Salmon Roll (R)

$7.00

Yellowtail Roll (R)

$8.00

Cucumber Roll (V)

$5.00

Avocado Roll (V)

$6.00

Oshinko Roll (V)

$6.00

Salmon Skin Roll

$7.00

Philadelphia Roll (R)

$9.00

Spicy Crab Roll

$8.00

Spicy Tuna Roll (R)

$8.00

Spicy Salmon Roll (R)

$8.00

Spicy Yellowtail Roll (R)

$8.00

Spicy Scallop Roll (R)

$8.00

Vegetable Roll (V)

$8.00

Asparagus Roll (V)

$8.00

Eel Roll

$8.00

Deep Fried Vegetable Roll (V)

$10.00

Hand Roll

California Hand Roll

$6.00

Tuna Hand Roll (R)

$6.50

Salmon Hand Roll (R)

$6.00

Yellowtail Hand Roll (R)

$7.50

Cucumber Hand Roll (V)

$5.00

Avocado Hand Roll (V)

$5.50

Oshinko Hand Roll (V)

$5.00

Salmon Skin Hand Roll

$6.50

Philadelphia Hand Roll (R)

$8.00

Spicy Crab Hand Roll

$7.50

Spicy Tuna Hand Roll (R)

$7.00

Spicy Salmon Hand Roll (R)

$7.50

Spicy Yellowtail Hand Roll (R)

$7.00

Spicy Scallop Hand Roll (R)

$7.50

Vegetable Hand Roll (V)

$7.50

Asparagus Hand Roll (V)

$7.50

Eel Hand Roll

$7.00

Nagi Toro Handroll

$9.00Out of stock

Specialty Roll

Ahi Tower (R)

$16.00

Layers of spicy tuna, avocado, crab, rice, caviar and radish sprout with spicy mayo, eel sauce and wasabi sauce.

Alaska Roll (R)

$13.00

Crab, cucumber and avocado topped with salmon.

Alligator Roll

$14.00

Crab, cucumber and avocado. Topped with deep fried eel and eel sauce.

Anthem Roll (R)

$14.00

Crab, cucumber and avocado topped with spicy tuna and eel sauce.

Arizona Roll (R)

$15.00

Yellowtail, cucumber, avocado, green onion and topped with yellowtail, jalapeño and citrus sauce.

Ashley Special (R)

$16.00

(No Rice) Salmon, crab, avocado and cilantro with mango sauce and brown sauce.

Bam Bam Roll(R)

$19.00

Shrimp tempura and cucumber inside & spicy soft shell crab outside. Topped with avocado, seared tuna and spicy ponzu sauce.

Bonzai Roll

$11.00

(6 pcs) Shrimp tempura, crab, cucumber and avocado. Wrapped with soy & seaweed paper and eel sauce.

Boom Boom Nipple Roll

$16.00

Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado and cream cheese with mixed fish tempura, spicy mayo, eel sauce and mango sauce.

Booty Call (R)

$17.00

Cucumber, avocado, shrimp inside & albacore and deep fried onion outside with eel sauce, spicy mayo and orgasm sauce.

Burning your Stomach (R)

$19.00

Crab, cucumber and shrimp inside & tuna outside. Topped with spicy tuna, crab, jalapeño with extra spicy sauce and brown sauce.

Caterpillar Roll

$15.00

Shrimp tempura, cucumber and eel topped with avocado and eel sauce.

Cherry Blossom (R)

$14.50

(No Rice) Spicy soft shell crab, masago, and green onion wrapped with avocado and eel sauce.

Chicken Teriyaki Roll

$11.00

Grilled chicken and green onion with eel sauce.

Cowboy Roll (R)

$18.00

Spicy soft shell crab, spicy tuna, crab, cucumber and spicy raw scallop in and out topped with yellowtail, salmon and brown sauce.

Crunch Roll

$11.00

Shrimp tempura, cucumber and avocado topped with crunch and eel sauce.

D.D Roll (R)

$17.00

Shrimp tempura, cucumber and crab. Topped with spicy salmon and avocado with screaming orgasm sauce.

Dancing Eel Roll (R)

$18.00

Shrimp tempura and cucumber inside & spicy tuna outside. Topped with eel, avocado, masago and eel sauce.

Deep Ellum Special (R)

$17.00

Shrimp tempura, crab and cucumber topped with avocado, spicy yellowtail, crunch, spicy mayo and eel sauce.

Dragon Roll

$17.00

Crab, cucumber and avocado topped with eel and eel sauce.

Flower Special (R)

$19.00

Shrimp tempura, tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado, crab and cucumber wrapped with soy paper with spicy ponzu, eel sauce, spicy mayo and masago on top.

Franky Special (R)

$18.00

Shrimp tempura, crab and cucumber inside & spicy tuna outside. Topped with deep fried salmon and sweet and spicy sauce.

Grand Canyon Roll (R)

$17.00

Crab, cucumber and avocado topped with scallop, shrimp, mushroom, scallion and masago.

Hawaiian Roll (R)

$15.00

Tuna, cucumber, avocado and scallion topped with tuna, jalapeño and citrus sauce.

Hibiki Special (R)

$16.00

Spicy tuna and cucumber topped with salmon, masago, scallion and spicy ponzu sauce.

I Love My Ass (R)

$18.00

Spicy soft shell crab, cucumber, crab and spicy tuna inside & spicy soft shell crab, crab and spicy tuna outside. Topped with white tuna and brown sauce.

Jackpot Special (R)

$18.00

Shrimp tempura, spicy crab and cucumber inside & spicy crab outside. Topped with shrimp, avocado, crunch, spicy mayo and eel sauce.

James Bond Roll

$13.00

Crab, cucumber and avocado topped with shrimp and avocado.

Joe's Special (R)

$16.00

Shrimp tempura inside & tuna and avocado outside with spicy ponzu, masago and green onion on top.

Johnny Roll

$11.00

(No Rice - 6 pcs) Shrimp tempura and crab wrapped with cucumber and spicy mayo.

Kanpai Special (R)

$16.00

Shrimp tempura, crab and cucumber topped with yellowtail, avocado and citrus sauce.

Kiss of Fire (R)

$18.00

Shrimp tempura and cucumber inside & crab, spicy tuna, and soft shell crab outside. Topped with albacore and jalapeño with extra spicy ponzu sauce.

Last Call

$9.00

Melted mozzarella cheese and crab with mango and eel sauce.

Lettuce Wrap (R)

$12.00

(No Rice) Spicy tuna, crab, avocado and shrimp tempura wrapped with lettuce.

Lisa Hand Roll (R)

$12.00

Spicy tuna, crab, avocado and shrimp tempura wrapped with soybean paper.

Lobster Roll

$20.00

Crab, cucumber and avocado topped with deep fried lobster with eel sauce, spicy mayo, and wasabi mayo.

Mexican Roll (R)

$10.00

Spicy crab, shrimp, cucumber and avocado.

Mistake Special Roll (R)

$16.00

Mixed of spicy tuna, spicy yellowtail, spicy salmon, spicy crab and cucumber. Topped with tuna, salmon and yellowtail.

Monkey Roll (R)

$14.00

Salmon, cream cheese, avocado and crab topped with mango, crunch, mango sauce and eel sauce

One Night Stand (R)

$17.00

Spicy crab, cucumber and shrimp wrapped with soy paper. Topped with salmon, yellowtail, eel sauce, spicy mayo, and mango sauce.

Pepper Tuna (R)

$16.00

(No Rice) Seared black pepper tuna topped with tomato, onion, cilantro, avocado and special sauce.

Rainbow Roll (R)

$15.00

Crab, cucumber and avocado topped with tuna, yellowtail, salmon, shrimp and white fish.

Rock and Roll (R)

$16.00

(No Rice) Crab, tuna, salmon, white fish, yellowtail, avocado and sprout. Wrapped with cucumber and screaming orgasm sauce.

Screaming Orgasm (R)

$19.00

(13 pcs) Seared tuna with spicy chef’s special sauce.

Screaming Orgasm Mixed (R)

$20.00

(13 pcs) Assorted sashimi with spicy chef’s special sauce.

Sex on the Beach (R)

$15.00

Raw spicy scallop, crab, scallion and cucumber topped with salmon.

Sexy Time Special (R)

$12.00

Crispy rice with spicy tuna, jalapeño and special sauce.

Shaggy Dog

$17.00

Shrimp tempura, cream cheese and avocado topped with shredded crab, mayo and eel sauce.

Something Wrong #15 (R)

$18.00

Calamari tempura and cucumber topped with spicy tuna, shrimp tempura and special sauce.

Something Wrong #69 (R)

$18.00

Shrimp tempura and cucumber inside & spicy soft shell crab outside. Topped with 5 different fishes with screaming orgasm sauce.

Spider Roll

$12.00

(6 pcs) Soft shell crab, crab, cucumber and avocado. Wrapped with soy & seaweed paper with eel sauce.

Spring Mountain Roll (R)

$16.00

(No Rice) Spicy soft shell crab, spicy tuna, crab, shrimp tempura, avocado and radish sprout. Wrapped with rice paper with spicy mayo, eel sauce and hot sauce.

Sushi Nacho (R)

$18.00

Crispy rice topped with chunk tuna, yellowtail, shrimp, white fish, salmon and special sauce.

Sushi Bomb (R)

$9.00

(2 pcs) Any fish with extremely spicy sauce, jalapeño and fresh wasabi.

Threesome Special (R)

$18.00

Deep fried mozzarella cheese topped with crab and spicy soft shell crab with special sauce.

Tiger Roll (R)

$16.00

Shrimp tempura and cucumber topped with spicy tuna, avocado and eel sauce.

Washington Roll (R)

$15.00

Salmon, cucumber, avocado, and scallion topped with salmon, jalapeño and citrus sauce.

XXX (R)

$17.00

Spicy soft shell crab and cucumber topped with spicy tuna, crab and special sauce.

Yellowtail Jalapeno (R)

$16.00

(7 pcs) Yellowtail sashimi topped with jalapeño, cilantro and citrus sauce.

Kathryn Special

$19.00

Baked Special

Baked Green Mussel

$7.50

(3 pcs) Baked half shell mussels with mayo topped with scallion and masago.

Baked Lobster

$19.00

(No Rice) Chunk lobster, mushroom and asparagus sautéed in creamy sauce with masago on top.

Garlic Butter Special

$17.00

Shrimp tempura and avocado. Topped with crab, baked halibut, crunch and garlic butter sauce.

Happy Ending

$17.00

Baked inside and outside of mixed seafood (spicy scallop, crab, tuna and soft shell crab) and cream cheese with chef’s special sauce.

Japanese Lasagna

$12.00

(6 pcs) Crab, avocado and cream cheese baked with chef’s special sauce.

Mountain Roll

$15.00

Crab and avocado topped with baked salmon.

Deep Fried Special

Crazy Horse

$11.00

(6 pcs) Smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado and green onion & deep fried with eel sauce.

Dallas Special

$18.00

(6 pcs) Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, halibut, crab, eel, avocado and cream cheese & deep fried topped with masago and eel sauce.

Fat Ass Special

$17.00

(6 pcs) Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, white tuna, crab and avocado & panko deep fried with spicy mayo, eel sauce and hot sauce.

Mozzarella Cheese Roll

$10.00

Mozzarella cheese and jalapeño & deep fried with eel sauce.

Sun Devil

$16.00

(6 pcs) Spicy crab, shrimp, cream cheese, avocado, smoked salmon and scallion & deep fried with jalapeño on top, spicy mayo, eel sauce and hot sauce.

Tempura Roll

$12.00

(6 pcs) Eel, crab, cream cheese and avocado & deep fried with eel sauce.

Who's Your X-Wife?

$17.00

(No Rice - 4 pcs) Stuffed Jalapeño with chopped assorted fishes and cream cheese & deep fried with sweet and spicy sauce.

Shooters

Oyster Shooter (R)

$8.50Out of stock

Oyster, masago, green onion, quail egg, ponzu sauce and tabasco sauce served in a shot glass.

Quail Egg Shooter (R)

$7.00

Masago, green onion, quail eggs, ponzu sauce and tabasco sauce served in a shot glass.

Scallop Shooter (R)

$8.50

Scallop, masago, green onion, quail egg, ponzu sauce and tabasco sauce served in a shot glass.

Uni Shooter (R)

$9.50

Uni, masago, green onion, quail egg, ponzu sauce and tabasco sauce served in a shot glass.

Daily Special

Habanero Masago Sushi (R)

$6.50Out of stock

Oyster Dozen (R)

$30.00Out of stock

Oyster Half Dozen (R)

$18.00Out of stock

Sashimi Combo (R)

$30.00

Sushi Combo (R)

$24.00

Beer

Kirin 16oz

$6.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Deep Ellum IPA

$6.00

Dallas Blonde

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Sapporo

$6.00

Sapporo Black

$11.00

Sapporo Light

$6.00

Asahi

$6.00

Kirin Light

$6.00

White Claw black cheery

$5.00

Michelob Seltzer Cucumber Lime

$4.00

Sake/Shochu

House Hot Sake

$9.00

Gokai

$10.00

Ginjo (S.C.B)

$18.00

REI

$25.00

Kikusui

$29.00

Dassai 50

$34.00

Dasai 39

$40.00

Black & Gold

$38.00

Demon Slayer

$43.00

Otokoyama

$63.00

Nigori (S.C.B)

$16.00

Nigori - White Peach

$21.00

Nigori - Lychee

$21.00

Nigori 300ml

$14.00

Mio

$21.00

Hana White Peach Sake

$18.00

Hana Fuji Apple Sake

$18.00

Hana Pineapple Sake

$18.00

Chamisul Fresh Soju

$16.00

Yama Yuzu Sake

$20.00

Chamisul Green Grape

$16.00

Chamisul Grapefruit Soju

$16.00

Soonhari Yogurt Soju

$16.00

Soonhari Peach Soju

$16.00

Iichiko Silhouette

$7.00

Takaka Jun

$6.00

Kuro Kirishima

$6.00

Hot Sake With Flavor

$10.00

N/A Beverages

Fiji Water

$4.00

Ramune

$4.00

Plain / Strawberry / Grape / Melon

Topo Chico

$4.50

Juice

$3.00

Apple / Orange / Cranberry

Red Bull

$4.50

Seltzer

High noon black cherry

$7.00

High Noon Watermelon

$7.00

High Noon Pineapple

$7.00

High Noon Mango

$7.00

Michelob Cucumber Lime

$4.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$5.00

White Claw Mango

$5.00

Utensils

No Chopsticks

1 Chopstick

2 Chopsticks

3 Chopsticks

4 Chopsticks

5 Chopsticks

6 Chopsticks

Soy Sauce

Include Soy Sauce

No Soy Sauce

Extra Soy Sauce

Ginger\Wasabi

Include Ginger and Wasabi

No Ginger and Wasabi

Include Ginger Only

Include Wasabi Only

Extra Ginger and Wasabi

Extra Ginger

Extra Wasabi

Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2651 Commerce St Ste 120, Dallas, TX 75226

Directions

Gallery
Hibiki Sushi image
Hibiki Sushi image

