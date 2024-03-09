Restaurant header imageView gallery

HIBINO Brooklyn

No reviews yet

333 Henry Street

Brooklyn, NY 11201

Salmon Avocado Roll
Miso Soup
Spicy Tuna Roll

Chopsticks & Soy Sauce

Last order: LUNCH @2:20 DINNER @8:50

How many sets of Chopsticks?

Please let us know # of chopsticks you need. If not indicated, we won't provide chopsticks!

Soy sauce packets?

We don't carry low sodium soy. Please indicate here if you need EXTRA or NO Soy packets! We will automatically provide some soy sauce if you order Sushi items but zero packet for non-sushi items.

Allergy?

Please write in.

Daily Changing Obanzai

Obanzai - Teba Sansho

$7.00

Sansho Pepper and Salt Grilled Chicken Wings //gluten-free//

Obanzai - Scallop & Yu Choy

$7.00

Sauteed Scallop and Yu Choy with ginger, Garlic, and Oyster Sauce

Obanzai - Kimchi Soup

$7.00

Spicy Kimchi Soup with Moyashi Bean Sprouts, and Nira Chives in Kelp dashi broth //Contains shellfish extract, ginger, garlic, chili and sesame//

Appetizers

Edamame

$6.00

Miso Soup

$4.00

Field Green Salad

$9.00

Mesclun, shaved daikon, and carrot with ginger carrot dressing (side)

Seaweed Salad

$10.00

Wakame, green and red seaweed with ponzu dressing (side)

Tuna Tataki

$17.00

Lightly seared tuna sashimi with avocado, mesclun, shaved carrots, and daikon with onion soy dressing (side)

Hamachi Salad

$17.00

Yellowtail sashimi and mesclun, shaved daikon, and carrot with onion soy dressing (side)

Kamo Salad

Kamo Salad

$16.00

Slow-roasted duck slices, mesclun, and shiso soy dressing

Ebi Shinjo

$17.00

Soy paper wrapped fried shrimp spring rolls with spicy mayo (side) //gluten free//

Beef Kakuni Appetizer

$18.00

Braised short rib in umami soy broth. Appetizer size.

Ohitashi

$10.00

Blanched vegetables marinated in soy dashi (bonito-kelp dashi)

Gyoza, ETC

Gyoza

$9.00

5 pieces of fried pork gyoza dumplings with ponzu sauce (side)

Shumai

$9.00Out of stock

7 pieces of steamed shrimp shumai dumplings with ponzu sauce (side)

Entree

Hibino Teriyaki Chicken

$24.00

Roasted chicken in Teriyaki sauce. Does NOT come with Rice. Please order additionally.

Beef Kakuni

$28.00

Slow braised beef short ribs in umami soy broth. Does NOT come with Rice. Please order additionally.

Salmon Miso Zuke

Salmon Miso Zuke

$24.00

Broiled miso-marinated salmon with Saikyo miso sauce (side) Does NOT come with Rice. Please order additionally.

Tonkatsu

$24.00

Panko-breaded and fried pork loin with tonkatsu sauce (side) Does NOT come with Rice. Please order additionally.

Steamed Rice

$3.00

Plain Steamed White Rice

Miso Soup

$4.00

Sushi Rice

$4.00

Sweet Vinegar Seasoned Rice

Hako Sushi/Sushi Plate

Salmon Hako Sushi

$18.00

Hako Sushi (box pressed sushi-6pc) with salmon, kanpyo, shiso leaf and Moromi miso (barley miso).

Anago Hako Sushi

Anago Hako Sushi

$20.00

Hako Sushi (box pressed sushi 6 pc) with anago (Sea Eel), shiso leaf, kanpyo, and kinshi tamago (shredded egg omelet)

Tuna Hako Sushi

Tuna Hako Sushi

$19.00

Hako Sushi (box pressed sushi - 6pc) with tuna, avocado, and shiso leaf. + ginger soy reduction

Panko-Crusted Eel Roll

$19.00

Deep-fried panko-crusted eel with avocado and cucumber.

Kyoto-Style Futomaki

Kyoto-Style Futomaki

$16.00

Roll of tuna, shrimp, eel, avocado, cucumber, tamago, and tobiko with yuzu mayo (side)

Hibino Sushi Plate

Hibino Sushi Plate

$30.00

7 pieces of Chef’s choice sushi and one roll from regular sushi roll section.

Hibino Sashimi Plate

$36.00

15 pieces of Chef’s choice sashimi and a side of steamed rice

Tekka Don

$24.00

Soy-marinated tuna sashimi over a bowl of sushi rice and kinshi tamago (shredded egg omelet)

Sushi Rolls

Tuna Roll

$8.00

Inside out, 6 pc cut, sesame seeds

Tuna Avocado Roll

$9.00

Inside out, 6 pc cut, sesame seeds

Spicy Tuna Roll

$8.50

Inside out, 6 pc cut, sesame seeds. Spicy mayo on top

Salmon Roll

$7.50

Inside out, 6 pc cut, sesame seeds

Salmon Avocado Roll

$8.00

Inside out, 6 pc cut, sesame seeds

Spicy Salmon Roll

$8.50

Inside out, 6 pc cut, sesame seeds. Spicy mayo on top

Yellowtail Roll

$8.00

Inside out, 6 pc cut, sesame seeds

Yellowtail Jalapeno Roll

$8.00

Inside out, 6 pc cut, sesame seeds

Yellowtail Scallion Roll

$8.00

Inside out, 6 pc cut, sesame seeds

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$8.50

Inside out, 6 pc cut, sesame seeds

Shrimp Cucumber Roll

$8.50

Inside out, 6 pc cut, sesame seeds

Shrimp Avocado Roll

$9.00

Inside out, 6 pc cut, sesame seeds

Spicy Scallop Roll

$9.50

Inside out, 6 pc cut, sesame seeds. Spicy mayo on top

California Roll

$7.00

Inside out, 6 pc cut. sesame seeds. Crabsticks, avocado, cucumber

Eel Avocado Roll

$8.00

Inside out, 6 pc cut, sesame seeds. Eel sauce on top

Eel Cucumber Roll

$8.00

Inside out, 6 pc cut, sesame seeds. Eel sauce on top

Avocado Cucumber Roll

$7.00

Inside out, 6 pc cut, sesame seeds

Avocado Roll

$6.50

Inside out, 6 pc cut, sesame seeds

Cucumber Roll

$5.00

Inside out, 6 pc cut, sesame seeds

Kanpyo Roll

$5.50

Kanpyo: Soy-simmered squash strips. Seaweed outside, 6 pc cut

Ume (plum) + Cucumber Roll

$6.00

Seaweed outside, 6 pc cut

Ume (plum) Shiso Roll

$5.50

Seaweed outside, 6 pc cut

Salmon Cucumber Roll

$8.00

Inside out, 6 pc cut, sesame seeds

Sushi by Piece

Tuna Sushi

$5.50

One piece. Nigiri. Wasabi on the side.

Salmon Sushi

$5.50

One piece. Nigiri. Wasabi on the side.

Yellowtail Sushi

$5.50

One piece. Nigiri. Wasabi on the side.

Shrimp Sushi

$5.50

One piece. Nigiri. Wasabi on the side.

Scallop Sushi

$7.00

One piece. Nigiri. Wasabi on the side.

Crab Stick Sushi

$4.00

One piece. Nigiri. Wasabi on the side.

Tobiko (Flying Fish Roe) Sushi

$5.00

One piece. Nigiri. Wasabi on the side.

Eel Sushi

$6.00

One piece. Nigiri. Wasabi on the side.

Anago (Sea Eel) Sushi

$7.00

One piece. Nigiri. Wasabi on the side.

Tamago (Egg Omlet) Sushi

$4.00

One piece. Nigiri. Wasabi on the side.

Sashimi by Piece

Tuna Sashimi

$5.50

One piece per order. Sashimi (no rice)

Salmon Sashimi

$5.50

One piece per order. Sashimi (no rice)

Yellowtail Sashimi

$5.50

One piece per order. Sashimi (no rice)

Shrimp Sashimi

$5.50

One piece per order. Sashimi (no rice)

Scallop Sashimi

$7.00

One piece per order. Sashimi (no rice)

Crab Stick Sashimi

$4.00

One piece per order. Sashimi (no rice)

Tobiko (Flying Fish Roe) Sashimi

$5.00

One piece per order. Sashimi (no rice)

Eel Sashimi

$6.00

One piece per order. Sashimi (no rice)

Anago (Sea Eel) Sashimi

$7.00

One piece per order. Sashimi (no rice)

Tamago (Egg Omlet) Sashimi

$4.00

One piece per order. Sashimi (no rice)

Special Sushi/Sashimi +

Today's Special Rolls and Pieces

Lobster Tempura Roll

$18.00

Lobster tempura roll with avocado, cucumber, tobiko, and yuzu mayo (side)

Fried Oyster Roll

$18.00

Breaded and Fried Oyster roll with avocado, cucumber, tobiko and a side of BBQ mayo (side)

Negi Toro Roll

$15.50

Fatty Tuna and Scallions. Inside out. 6 pc cut. Sesame seeds.

O Toro

$10.00

One piece per order.

Chu Toro

$9.00Out of stock

One piece per order.

Ikura

$9.00

Salmon roe. One piece per order.

Botan Ebi

$5.50

Large sweet shrimp. One piece per order.

Salmon Belly (Kobujime)

$5.50

Kelp cured fatty salmon. One piece per order.

Hirame (Fluke)

$5.50

one piece per order.

Uni (Maine)

$12.00

One piece per order.

Sides

Steamed Rice

$3.00

Plain Steamed White Rice

Sushi Rice

$4.00

Sweet Vinegar Seasoned Rice

Miso Soup

$4.00

Tsuke-mono

$6.00

(Japanese Pickles)

Dressing

$1.00

Please specify.

Spicy Mayo

$1.00

Other Sauce

$1.00

or condiments. Please specify.

Ponzu Sauce

$1.00

Desserts

Green Tea Ice Cream

$7.00

2 scoops.

Sake -Bottle

Bottle: Makiri Junmai Ginjo 300ml

$25.00

Very dry and clean Junmai Ginjo Kimoto. Soft acidity makes this sake perfect for sushi. From Yamagata.

Bottle: Kamoizumi JD 500ml

$62.00

Delightfully rich Junmai Daiginjo. Faint notes of persimmon. A great balance of lush tartness, shibumi bitterness, and earthiness! Mellow and dry. From Hiroshima.

Bottle: Tamagawa Kinsho Daiginjo 720ml

$72.00

Fresh and charming full-flavored dry Daiginjo with explosive ripe fruits and grassy nuances. Sub-zero bottle aging imparts both silky viscosity and depth. From Kyoto.

Beer

Sapporo

$6.00

glass bottle 12 oz

Orion

$7.50

Premium local beer from Okinawa, Japan. 11.8 oz Can

Kagua Blanc

$11.00

Designed in Japan and crafted in Belgium. Belgian style strong ale made with Japanese Yuzu citron. Full and smooth. 7.8% ABV.10.1 oz Glass Bottle

Echigo

$8.00

Rice lager made with Niigata Prefecture's celebrated Koshi Hikari rice. Clean, crisp, and refreshing. (Not Gluten-free) 5% ABV 11.5 oz Glass Bottle

HIBINO Bag

HIBINO suzunari bag

HIBINO suzunari bag

$18.00

HIBINO original tote bag. 13" x 13" x 7" Cotton

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Japanese restaurant serving: Fresh homemade tofu (sorry, tofu is only for dine-in), Kyoto style obanzai (Japanese tapas), and sushi in both traditional and new style. Been open since 2007. We close online orders 25 mins before the closing time.

333 Henry Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201

