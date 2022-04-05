Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hibiscus Coffee & Guesthouse

review star

No reviews yet

85 Defuniak Street

Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Breakfast Entrees

Waffle Wonderful

$15.00

American style multigrain waffle topped with a spread of crunchy peanut butter, fresh fruit, coconut flakes, pecans & drizzled with honey

Nutella & Pecan Waffle

$14.00

American style multigrain waffle with a spread of classic Nutella and topped with crushed pecans. Comes with a side of syrup and a fresh cup of seasonal fruit.

Plain Waffle

$13.00

American style multigrain waffle with a side of butter and real maple syrup with a cup of fresh seasonal fruit on the side.

Baked Frittata

$14.00

Like a quiche without a crust, our frittatas are made daily with two variations. Our house specialty veggie is spinach, feta, & tomato and our meat speciality is real andouille sausage & cheddar cheese. Each frittata contains about two eggs and comes with a side of toast and a cup of fresh fruit.

Vegetarian Biscuit & Gravy

$12.00

A fresh buttermilk biscuit topped with our homemade vegan sausage gravy & served with a side of fresh seasonal fruit.

Blue Mountain Granola

$12.00

Locally sourced granola from neigboring Blue Mountain Beach served fresh with choice of milk or yogurt and topped with fresh fruit.

Old-Fashioned Oatmeal

$13.00

Quick cooked oats in your choice of milk or water and topped with fresh fruit & pecans also comes with a side of brown sugar.

Veggie Sausage Sliders

$12.00

Two vegan sausage patties between two handmade vegan slider biscuits comes with butter, jam, and a cup of fresh seasonal fruit.

Fresh Fruit Bowl

$7.00

A full bowl of fresh seasonal fruit.

Beverages

Drip Coffee

$4.00

Freshly brewed daily - Amavida Columbian coffee.

Double-shot Espresso

$3.50

Hot Latte

$6.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Americano

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Hot Chai Latte

$6.00

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Iced Latte

$6.00

Iced Chai Latte

$6.00

Hibiscus Iced Tea

$5.00

Black Iced Tea

$5.00

Hot Matcha Latte

$6.00

Iced Matcha Latte

$6.00

Smoothie

$7.00

Juice

$3.00+

Pineapple, Orange, or Apple

Milk

$3.00+

Kombucha

$6.00

Soda

$3.00

Water

$1.00

Baked Goods

Wonder Cookie

$2.00+

Cinnamon Roll

$6.00

Apple Empanada

$5.00

Homemade Breakfast Bread

$5.00

Sides

Bread Side

$2.50

Toast, Buttermilk Biscuit, Vegan Biscuit or Gluten-free Toast with a side of butter and jam.

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$4.30

Fruit Cup

$3.00

Vegan Sausage Patties

$3.00

Side of Gravy

$3.00

Side of Scrambled Eggs

$3.00

Specialty Smoothie

Buzzin Tutti Fruit

$10.00

Morning Honey

$10.00

Green Goddess

$11.00

The Justin

$11.50

La Vida Mango Loca

$9.00

Tropical Traveler

$9.00

Banana, Berry, & Acai Blast

$10.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

One part of our Vintage Florida styled Bed & Breakfast. Serving homecooked and healthy breakfast options daily since 1994!

Website

Location

85 Defuniak Street, Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Nanbu Noodle Bar
orange star4.7 • 227
26 Logan Lane Unit C Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459
View restaurantnext
Roux 30a - 114 Logan Ln Suite 1A
orange starNo Reviews
114 Logan Ln Suite 1A Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459
View restaurantnext
Black Bear Bread Company - Grayton Beach
orange starNo Reviews
26 Logan Lane Units G & H Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459
View restaurantnext
The Shrimp Shack
orange starNo Reviews
2236 E Co Hwy 30-A, Unit #1 Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459
View restaurantnext
Wine Bar - Water Color
orange starNo Reviews
1735 East County 30A Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459
View restaurantnext
Cowgirl Market - 2252 W Scenic Hwy 30A,
orange starNo Reviews
2252 W Scenic Hwy 30A, Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Santa Rosa Beach

House of Henry
orange star4.6 • 781
461 Harrison Ave Panama City, FL 32459
View restaurantnext
Nanbu Noodle Bar
orange star4.7 • 227
26 Logan Lane Unit C Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459
View restaurantnext
Prema Organic Cafe
orange star4.5 • 22
3557 East County Highway 30A Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Santa Rosa Beach
Miramar Beach
review star
Avg 4 (20 restaurants)
Destin
review star
No reviews yet
Rosemary Beach
review star
No reviews yet
Niceville
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Fort Walton Beach
review star
Avg 4.8 (14 restaurants)
Defuniak Springs
review star
No reviews yet
Panama City Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)
Panama City Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)
Crestview
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston