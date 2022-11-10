Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Chicken
Pizza

Hiccups Sports Bar & Grill

62 Reviews

$$

4119 W FM 2147 #1

Cottonwood Shores, TX 78657

Order Again

Popular Items

3 topping or less
Cheese Sticks (6)
Wings 10

Appetizers

Cheese Sticks (6)

$8.00

Served with marinara

Chili

$6.00

Chili, shredded chees, and onions

Chili Chees Fries

$12.00

Chili w/ Fritos

$7.00

Fried Mushrooms

$7.00

Served with Ranch

Fried Pickles

$7.00

Served with Ranch

Garden Salad

$4.00

Garlic Knots

$7.00

Served with marinara

Loaded Sidewinder Fries

$12.00

Bacon, Cheese, Jalapenos, served with ranch

Onion Rings

$6.00

Pizza Rolls

$10.00

Sidewinder Fries

$5.00

Burgers and More

3 Meat Stromboli

$13.00

BBQ Chicken Stromboli

$13.00

Burger

$12.00

Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Stromboli

$13.00

Kids

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.00

Kids Chicken Bites

$6.00

Kids Slice Pizza

$5.00

Pizza

3 topping or less

$19.00

4-6 Topping

$22.00

Cheese Pizza 14"

$17.00

Slice Pizza

$5.00

Pizza sauce and cheese included

Salads

Chef Salad

$12.00

Cobb Salad

$9.00

Italian Salad

$12.00

Spinach Salad

$9.00

Sandwiches

Meatball

$12.00

Chicken Parm

$12.00

Italian Sub

$12.00

Sauces

Blue Cheese (Copy)

$0.50

Carolina Gold

$0.50

Chipotle Ranch (Dry)

$0.50

Hiccups Heat (Dry)

$0.50

Honey Balsamic

$0.50

Honey BBQ (Copy)

$0.50

Hot (Copy)

$0.50

Lemon Pepper (Dry)

$0.50

Marinara

$0.50

Mild (Copy)

$0.50

Parmeasan Garlic (Copy)

$0.50

Ranch (Copy)

$0.50

Red, Hot, & Blue (Copy)

$0.50

Spicy Italian (Dry)

$0.50

Sweet Heat (Copy)

$0.50

Thai Chile (Copy)

$0.50

Wasabi Honey Mustard

$0.50

XXX (Copy)

$0.50

Chipotle Ranch dressing

$0.50

Specialty Pizza

BBQ Chicken

$22.00

Cailfornia Grilled Chicken

$22.00

Hiccups Supreme

$22.00

Hill Country Carnivore

$22.00

Margherita

$22.00

The Italian Pizza

$22.00

Vegetarian

$22.00

Togo Drinks

Togo Drinks

$2.75

Wings

Wings 5

$9.00

1 Sauce

Wings 10

$18.00

2 Sauces

Wings 15

$25.00

3 Sauces

Wings 20

$33.00

4 Sauces

Wings 25

$42.00

5 Sauces

Wings 50

$80.00

5 Sauces

1/2 lb Boneless

$9.00

1 lb Boneless

$17.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markSeating
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4119 W FM 2147 #1, Cottonwood Shores, TX 78657

Directions

Gallery
Hiccups Sports Bar And Grill image

Map
