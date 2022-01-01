A map showing the location of Hickok's Hotel and Suites 685 Main StreetView gallery

Hickok's Hotel and Suites 685 Main Street

685 Main Street

Deadwood, SD 57732

Order Again

Popular Items

Large 2 Topping Pizza

Pizza

Medium 2 Topping Pizza

$22.50

Medium Supreme Pizza

$24.50

Medium Cheesebread

$15.50

Large 2 Topping Pizza

$24.50

Large Supreme Pizza

$27.50

Large Cheesebread

$17.75

Pizza Slice

$5.00

Breakfast Pizza

$22.50+

Bar Food

Hamburger

$8.00

Cheeseburger

$11.00

X-tra Burger Patty

$2.50

Hot Dog

$5.50

Potato Chips

$0.93

Chips & Nacho Cheese

$6.00

Calamity Wings

$15.50+

Gold Nugget Chislic

$13.00

Wild Bill Nachos

$16.50

Add'l Condiments

Buffalo Sauce

$1.00

Garlic Parmesan

$1.00

Mango Habanero

$1.00

Nacho Cheese

$1.00

Chili

$1.00

Extra Side Ranch

$1.00

Extra Side Marinara Sauce

$1.00

DRINKS

Top Shelf Drinks

$6.00

Shelf Drinks

$5.00

Well Drinks

$4.00

Extra Shot Liquor

$1.00

Upcharge Red Bull

$1.50

BOTTLE BEERS

Cheladas

$5.00

Domestic Bottle Beers

$4.00

Premium Bottle Beers

$5.00

Off sale domestic bottle beers

$10.00

Off sale premium bottle beers

$12.00

Top Premium Bottle Beers

$6.00

TAP BEERS

Domestic Tap Beers

$4.00

Premium Tap Beers

$5.00

Top Premium Tap Beers

$6.00

GLASS OF WINE

Merlot

$4.00

Cab

$4.00

White Zin

$4.00

Chardonnay

$4.00

EVENT CUPS/BEERS

Cup & Domestic Beer

$7.00

Cup & Premium Beer

$8.00

Cup & Wine

$7.00

Domestic Refills

$3.00

Premium Refills

$5.00

Wine Refills

$4.00

Event CUPS

$3.00

Bucket of Beers

$15.00

Pitcher of Beer

$5.00

Sunday Football Special - Bucket of Domestics

$10.00

NA BEVERAGES

Bottle Soda

$2.00

Bottle Water

$1.00

Coffee

$1.00

Juice

$1.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Soda

$1.00

Tea

$1.00

COMP

Comp. Beer

$4.00

Comp. Liquor

$4.00

Comp. Wine

$4.00

Retail

Black Hoodie Zipper

$39.99

Brown Hoodie Zipper

$39.99

Grey Hoodie Zipper

$39.99

Brown Hoodie Pull Over

$34.99

T-Shirt

$19.99

Hats

$12.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

685 Main Street, Deadwood, SD 57732

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Map
