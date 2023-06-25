Hickory & Ash imageView gallery

Hickory & Ash

590 Reviews

$$

8001 Arista Place

Broomfield, CO 80021

Popular Items

Double Double Burger

$18.00

Fancy Sauce, Relish, American Cheese, Fries

Hickory Grilled Salmon

$31.00

Mushroom Arancini, Succotash, Asparagus, Smoked Cauliflower

PB&J Candy Bar

$9.00

Salted Caramel, Raspberry, Dark Chocolate

Hickory & Ash Menu

Appetizers

H&A Steak Tartare

$16.00

Smoked Mushrooms, Parmesan, Sourdough

Braised Meatballs

$16.00

Polenta, Tomato Ragu, House Ricotta

P.E.I. Mussels

$18.00

Cioppino Broth, Shishitos, Cilantro (gf)

Fava Bean Hummus

$16.00

Caponata, Goat Cheese, Fry Bread (v)

Lox & Bagel Dip

$17.00

Steelhead Trout, Beets, Cauliflower, Bagel Chips

Add Burratta

$8.00

Add Daily Cheese

$7.00

Burrata & Toast

$9.00

GF Bread

Amuse

3 Extra Bagel Chips

$2.00

Soup & Salads

Romaine Endive Salad

Romaine Endive Salad

$15.00

Feta, Preserved Lemon, Caesar Dressing

Wedge Salad

$15.00

Tomatoes, Pickled Onions, Cucumbers, Bacon, Blue Cheese (gf)

Baby Arugula Salad

$15.00

Pepperoni, Mozzarella, All The Other Fixins' (gf)

Lobster Bisque

$16.00

Black Truffle Dumplings, Herb Cream

Green Chili Corn Chowder

$14.00

Pimento Cheese, Blue Corn Hushpuppy, Green Tomato (v)

Side Salad

$5.00

Entrees

Hickory Grilled Salmon

$31.00

Mushroom Arancini, Succotash, Asparagus, Smoked Cauliflower

Braised Beef Short Rib

$32.00

Polenta, Broccolini, Cheddar, Horseradish (GF)

Colorado Lamb Shank

$33.00

Farrotto, Feta, Snap Peas, Pepper Jam

Chicken & Dumplings

$26.00

Mexican Chorizo, Summer Squash, Pipian Verde

Whiskey Maple Pork Chop

$30.00

Smoked Cheddar, Boston Baked Beans, Anaheim Chili (gf)

Chickpea Parmesan

$24.00

Orzo, Roman Spinach, Sunflower Seed Romesco (v)

Low Country Shrimp Boil

$33.00

Andouille, Marble Potatoes, Hominy, Chili Butter Toast

Hangar Steak Frites

$30.00

Chimichurri, Watercress, Triple Cooked Fries

Bison Bolognese

$29.00

Cavatelli, Ricotta, Poblano Pepita Romesco

Double Double Burger

$18.00

Fancy Sauce, Relish, American Cheese, Fries

Vegan Pasta

$20.00

Steaks

Served with a side of H&A Steak Sauce
6oz Filet Mignon

$32.00

Served with a side of H&A Steak Sauce.

8oz NY Strip Loin

$30.00

Served with a side of H&A Steak Sauce.

16oz Ribeye

$45.00

Sides & Sauces

Au Poivre

$4.00

Rye Whiskey, Green Peppercorn

Charred Baby Carrots

$7.00

Molasses, Pumpernickel, Mint

Blue Cheese Butter

$4.00

Creamy Horsey

$3.00

Brussels Sprouts Gratin

$7.00

Chili Peach, Goat Cheese, Hazelnut (gf, v)

Grilled Asparagus

$7.00

Tomato Jam, Salsa Verde (GF, V)

H&A Steak Sauce

$3.00

Herb Chimichurri

$3.00

Basil, Horseradish

Mash Potatoes

$5.00

Raw Horsey

$2.00

Roman Spinach

$7.00
Triple Cooked Fries

$5.00

Fine Herbs (v,gf)

Twice Baked Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Cheddar, Bacon, Scallions

Desserts

PB&J Candy Bar

$9.00

Salted Caramel, Raspberry, Dark Chocolate

Passionfruit Coconut Tart

$9.00

Shortbread, Coconut, Macadamia Praline.

Lemon Curd Parfait

$9.00

Buttermilk, Lemon Poppyseed, Strawberry (gf)

Sorbet

$3.00+

Ice Cream

$3.00+

Dessert Special

$9.00Out of stock

Kid's Menu

Meatball Rigatoni

$9.00

Tomato Sauce, Parmesan

Kid's Cheeseburger

$9.00

American Cheese, Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato, Fries

H&A Chicken Nuggets

$9.00

Honey Mustard, Ketchup, Fries

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Bacon, Tomato, Fries

Kidz Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Bourbon/Whiskey

Basil Haydin

$10.00

Breck Bourbon

$12.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$9.00

Bulleit Rye

$9.00

Bushmills 16

$18.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Four Roses

$7.00

Hennessy

$7.00

Hidden Barn

$12.00

High West

$12.00

Jack Bonded

$13.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jack Triple Mash

$14.00

Jameson

$9.00

Knob Creek

$10.00

Knob Creek Rye

$10.00

Laws

$12.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Rogers Rye

$14.00

Stranahan's

$10.00

Tin Cup

$10.00

Whistle Pig 10

$18.00

Whistle Pig 12

$30.00

Woodford

$13.00

Woodford Double Oak

$20.00

Wiseman Rye

$10.00

Scotch

Glenlevit 12

$12.00

JW Black

$12.00

JW RED

$12.00

JW High Rye

$9.00

Lagavulin 8

$12.00

Lagavulin 16

$15.00

Laphroaig 10

$16.00

Macallan 12

$12.00

Naked Grouse

$14.00

Oban 14

$18.00

Talisker 10

$16.00

Rum

Bacardi

$8.00

Cane Run

$8.00

Captain

$7.00

Dakebend

$14.00

RM 3yr

$11.00

RM 12yr

$12.00

Tequila/Mezcal

400 Canejos

$10.00

Campo Bravos

$9.00

Cenotes Repo

$14.00

Don Felano

$15.00

Don Julio 70

$17.00

Dona Loca

$16.00

Dona Loca Mezcal

$14.00

Elvelo Blanco

$11.00

El Jimador

$7.00

Fortaleza

$15.00

Komos Anejo

$21.00Out of stock

Komos Rosa

$19.00Out of stock

La Gritoña

$12.00

Mijenta

$13.00

Soledad Baltazar

$14.00

Soledad Ejutla

$14.00

Soledad Matatlan

$14.00

Vago Elote

$11.00

Tanteo

$12.00

Vodka

Family Jones Vodka

$7.00

Green Chili

$10.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Titos

$9.00

Woody Creek

$9.00

Liqueur

Amaretto

$9.00

Aperol

$9.00

Bailey's

$8.00

Campari

$7.00

Chereau

$12.00

Fernet Branca

$9.00

Green Chartreuse

$16.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Liquor 43

$10.00

Sambuca

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Montenegro

$9.00

Gin

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Family Jones Gin

$7.00

Hendrix

$12.00

St. George

$12.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Mare

$12.00

Hendricks Neptunia

$13.00

Open Keys

Cake Fee - $2 / Person

$2.00

Bottle List

Bubbles

Cote Mas

$46.00

Bocelli

$48.00

Prosper Maufoux

$60.00

La Crema Brut Rose

$96.00

Henriot "Millesime"

$166.00

Billecart-Salmon Brut Sous Bois

$130.00

Pinot Grigio

Pierre Sparr

$45.00

Elk Cove

$46.00

Ponzi

$48.00

Schlumberger

$75.00

Chardonnay

The Arsonist

$52.00

Y3

$58.00

Copain

$65.00

Laroche

$68.00

Duckhorn

$84.00

Kumeu River

$95.00

Fischet Meursault

$98.00

Paull Hobbs

$108.00

Giant Steps

$112.00

Plumpjack

$120.00

Capsensis

$137.00

Sauvignon Blanc

J Villebois

$46.00

Emmollo

$52.00

Whitehall Lane

$64.00

Chenin Blanc

Beauregard

$55.00

Reyneke

$62.00

Misc. Whites

Pratcsh Rose

$42.00

Anemo Moschofilero

$43.00

Attimo Arneis

$42.00

Seghesio Vermintino

$48.00

Pfaffl Gruner

$48.00

Fontantbianco Arneis

$50.00

Pazo Bruxas Albarino

$60.00

Plano Assyrtiko

$64.00

Pinot Noir

Duck Pond

$46.00Out of stock

Substance

$44.00

Walt

$75.00

Vincent Giradin

$89.00Out of stock

Paull Hobbs

$105.00Out of stock

Giant Steps

$118.00Out of stock

SUNU

$72.00

La Crema

VM Les Gravieres

$125.00

Gamay

La Chaize

$46.00

Chateau Jaques

$70.00

Zinfandel

Klinker Brick

$46.00Out of stock

KB Old Ghost

$65.00

Mauritson

$73.00

Ridge

$80.00

Cantele

$82.00

Baca

$86.00

Malbec

Decero

$48.00

Felino

$50.00

Cabernet

Daou

$60.00

Routestock

$74.00

Crossbarn

$98.00

Groth

$128.00

Adaptation

$132.00Out of stock

Frogs Leap

$147.00

Cakebread

$149.00

Clif Lede

$168.00Out of stock

Cade

$170.00

Stags Leap

$180.00

Plumpjack

$216.00

Odette

$239.00

Jordan

$124.00

Cab Franc

Zuccardi

$48.00

Marie Beauregard

$54.00

Syrah

Goros

$55.00

Perrin

$69.00

Two Hands

$75.00

Vidal

$81.00

Schafer

$145.00

JLC "Terres Brulees"

$149.00

Gratitude

$94.00

Tempranillo

Celeste

$60.00

Garnacha

Camins del Priorat

$74.00Out of stock

Torres "Salmos"

$90.00Out of stock

Nebbiolo

Vietti "Castiglione"

$97.00

Prunutto

$110.00

Travaglini

$120.00

Elvio Cogno

$106.00

Barbera

Pomorosso

$95.00

Amarone

Castagneti

$85.00

USA Red Blend

Prisoner

$82.00

Derange

$140.00

Overture

$227.00

Niner "Fog Catcher"

$188.00Out of stock

Opus One

$411.00

France Red Blend

Chateau Loudenne

$89.00

Chateau Armens

$98.00

Amarone

$85.00Out of stock

Italy Red Blend

Petrolo

$65.00

Le Macchiole

$94.00

Ornellaia

$118.00

Sassacaia

$325.00

Chile Red Blend

Milla Calla

$96.00Out of stock

Events

Service Charges

Room Set-Up

$100.00

Bartender Fee

$75.00

Bar Set-Up

$75.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markRomantic
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Hand Crafted, Colorado-Centric Cuisine

Website

Location

8001 Arista Place, Broomfield, CO 80021

Directions

Gallery
Hickory & Ash image

